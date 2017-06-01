Simple Elegance with Birdie Boone
In this video, Birdie Boone shares her practical techniques for making lightweight, graceful pots with thin slabs, as well as her testing process for glaze color exploration. If your goal is creating refined handbuilt pots with perfect glaze surfaces, this video is what you need.
- Introduction
- Chapter 1 - Using Templates
- Chapter 2 - 2 Piece Press Mold
- Chapter 3 - Making a Papa Mug
- Chapter 4 - Making a Plate
- Chapter 5 - Making a Berry Bowl
- Chapter 6 - Teapot Press Mold Lid
- Chapter 7 - Color Run
- Conclusion
- Bonus - A Simple Cylinder Pattern
About the Artist
Birdie Boone was always encouraged to be creative and declared her intent to be a potter at the age of six. She went on to earn her BA from the College of William and Mary in Virginia in 1994, and her MFA in artisanry/ceramics from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, in 2005. Birdie has taught at Emory and Henry College in Virginia, and has been a resident artist at the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts in Helena, Montana. To learn more about her and see more images of her work, please visit her website www.birdiebooneceramics.com.
great videos, but I think chapter 6 is from a different dvd.
Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We have fixed the issue.