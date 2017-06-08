CLAYflicks

 

Part Sculpture – Part Function with Jerilyn Virden

Presenter: Jerilyn Virden

Want to make beautiful functional pots that could also be described as sculpture for the tabletop? In Part Sculpture – Part Function: Handbuilding Graceful Minimalist Forms, Jerilyn Virden shares her techniques for creating functional pots with a sculptural bent. If you’ve been wanting to explore a more sculptural approach to functional pottery, Jerilyn is the perfect teacher!

Jerilyn Virden

About the Artist

Jerilyn Virden is a studio artist living in Greensboro, Vermont. She was an artist-in-residence at Penland School of Crafts from 2001–2004 and remained in that community for 10 years. In 2006, she received a North Carolina Arts Fellowship Grant. She earned an MFA from Southern Methodist University in 2001, a BFA from West Virginia University in 1997, and studied abroad at the Jingdezhen Ceramic Art Institute in China. Before attending graduate school, she completed a two–year assistantship at the studio of Silvie Granatelli, in Floyd, Virginia. To learn more about Jerilyn Virden and see more images of her work, please visit www.borealisstudios.com.

