Part Sculpture – Part Function with Jerilyn Virden
Want to make beautiful functional pots that could also be described as sculpture for the tabletop? In Part Sculpture – Part Function: Handbuilding Graceful Minimalist Forms, Jerilyn Virden shares her techniques for creating functional pots with a sculptural bent. If you’ve been wanting to explore a more sculptural approach to functional pottery, Jerilyn is the perfect teacher!
- Introduction
- Chapter 1 - Nesting Bowls
- Chapter 2 - Cradle Handbuilt Forms
- Chapter 3 - Cup With Handle
- Chapter 4 - Double-Walled Bowl
- Chapter 5 - Vase
- Conclusion
- Bonus - Pounding Stone
About the Artist
Jerilyn Virden is a studio artist living in Greensboro, Vermont. She was an artist-in-residence at Penland School of Crafts from 2001–2004 and remained in that community for 10 years. In 2006, she received a North Carolina Arts Fellowship Grant. She earned an MFA from Southern Methodist University in 2001, a BFA from West Virginia University in 1997, and studied abroad at the Jingdezhen Ceramic Art Institute in China. Before attending graduate school, she completed a two–year assistantship at the studio of Silvie Granatelli, in Floyd, Virginia. To learn more about Jerilyn Virden and see more images of her work, please visit www.borealisstudios.com.
Comment
Comment
Amazed. These bowls are superior. Thank you.