Excerpted from Handmade Tile: Design, Create, and Install Custom Tiles by Forrest Lesch-Middelton, published by Quarry Books, an imprint of The Quarto Group. To learn more, visit www.quartoknows.com/books/9780760364307/Handmade-Tile.html, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and https://ceramicartsnetwork.org/shop/handmade-tile.