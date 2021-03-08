Exposure: April 2021

Lisa Orr
at In Tandem Gallery (www.intandemgallery.com) in Bakersville, North Carolina, April 15–May 15.
1 Lisa Orr’s pitcher and mug, to 7 in. (18 cm) in height, handbuilt stoneware, sprigging, underglaze, glaze, fired to cone 6.
Andy Palmer
1 Andy Palmer’s bird vase, 22 in. (56 cm) in height, wheel-thrown and altered earthenware, terra sigillata, stain, glaze, fired to cone 1 in an electric kiln.
echo
at TRAX Gallery (https://traxgallery.com) in Berkeley, California, through April 11.
Ceramics 2021
at Companion Gallery (https://companiongallery.com) in Humboldt, Tennessee, through April 30.
1 Wes Brown’s teapot, 10 in. (25 cm) in length, wheel-thrown and handbuilt black stoneware, Amaco Velour Black underglaze, lithium wash, glaze, fired to cone 6, 2021. Photo: Companion Gallery.
2 Cory Brown’s coffee mugs, 4¼ in. (11 cm) in height, wheel-thrown colored porcelain, fired to cone 6, 2020. Photo: Companion Gallery.
3 Rebeca Milton and Scott Proctor’s Star Flower Vase, 8½ in. (22 cm) in height, stoneware, glazes, salt/soda fired to cone 11, 2020. Photo: Companion Gallery.
4 Malcolm Mobutu Smith’s Cloud Scoop, 11½ in. (29 cm) in length, soda-fired stoneware, glaze, 2020. Photo: Companion Gallery.
5 Marty Fielding’s architectural mugs, 3¾ in. (10 cm) in height, handbuilt earthenware, underglaze, glaze, fired to cone 4, 2020. Photo: Companion Gallery.
Vignette: Chinese Blue and White Porcelain
at The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art (www.morsemuseum.org) in Winter Park, Florida, ongoing. 1–2 Gifts of the Dr. Benjamin L. Abberger Jr. and Nancy Hardy Abberger Collection. Photos: The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art.
1 Chinese tobacco-leaf plate, 9 in. (23 cm) in height, porcelain, circa 1765–80.
2 Chinese bottle, 9 in. (23 cm) in height, porcelain.
Tradition Redefined: Rosanjin and His Rivals
at Joan B Mirviss LTD (www.mirviss.com) in New York, New York, through April 23.
1 Kitaōji Rosanjin’s Iga-style eared vase with pinched waist, 7¼ in. (18 cm) in height, natural ash-glazed stoneware, circa 1950.
2 Kitaōji Rosanjin’s Camellia bowl, 8⅞ in. (23 cm) in diameter, glazed stoneware, circa 1940.
Nas Nuvens–Perspectives of Two
at Carbondale Clay Center (www.carbondaleclay.org) in Carbondale, Colorado, April 3–May 1.
1 Molly Peacock’s The Gathering, 24 in. (61 cm) in height, paper porcelain, glaze, fired to cone 5, 2020.
2 Louise Deroualle’s Coberta de Nuvens, 10 in. (25 cm) in height, mid-range terra cotta, white slip, fired to cone 5, watercolor, encaustic, 2021.
Last Call VI
1 Juan Barroso’s Water Carrier Goblet, 8 in. (20 cm) in height, wood-fired stoneware, decals, 2021.
2 Lakyn Bowman’s ice bucket set, 17 in. (43 cm) in length, wheel-thrown stoneware, colored slip, underglaze, found metal caddy, 2021.
3 Megan Winter’s pair of snifters, 3½ in. (9 cm) in height, wheel-thrown dark stoneware, underglaze, glaze, fired to cone 6, 2021.
4 Yoonjee Kwak’s Fant(a)-icy Bucket in Your Dream, 7 in. (18 cm) in height, handbuilt porcelain, gold luster, stainless golden tong, 2021. 1–4 Photos: Companion Gallery.
Cascades and Glacial Landscapes
at Joan B Mirviss LTD (www.mirviss.com) online exhibition, ongoing through spring 2021.
1 Jeff Shapiro’s Oribe series No. 5, 22½ in. (57 cm) in length, wood-fired stoneware, blue and green copper Oribe glazes, Japanese chestnut husk and ash, 2020.
2 Jeff Shapiro’s Oribe series No. 2, 15½ in. (39 cm) in height, wood-fired stoneware, blue and green copper Oribe glazes, Japanese chestnut husk and ash, 2020. 1,2 Photos: Rennio Maifredi.
Akiko Hirai
at Goldmark Gallery (www.goldmarkart.com) in Uppingham, UK, through April 25.
1 Akiko Hirai’s sake bottle and cup, to 5½ in. (14 cm) in height, stoneware, porcelain and ash glaze. Photo: Jay Goldmark.
Functional Ceramics
at the Ohio Craft Museum (www.ohiocraft.org) in Columbus, Ohio, through April 17.
1 Chandra DeBuse’s butter dish, 5½ in. (14 cm) in height, porcelain, fired in an electric kiln.
2 Delores Fortuna’s bowl, 5 in. (13 cm) in height, porcelain, fired in reduction in a gas kiln.
3 Nathan Willever’s pitcher, 14 in. (36 cm) in height, wild clay, fired to cone 7 in reduction.
4 Jackie Frioud’s oil bottle, 5 in. (13 cm) in height, salt-glazed stoneware.
5 Takuro Shibata’s plate, 11 in. (28 cm) in diameter, wood-fired local stoneware.
6 Jason Hartsoe’s vase, 8 in. (20 cm) in height, wood-fired stoneware. 1–6 Photos: Kathy Dlabick.
16th Annual Ceramic Invitational
at the River Gallery (www.rivergalleryarts.com) in Rocky River, Ohio, through April 10.
1 David Fink’s wall hanging, sandy white ceramic, carved, sandblasted.
2 Justin Paik Reese’s altered bowl, soda-fired porcelain, blue celadon.