September 2018 Call for Entries

international exhibitions

September 4, 2018 entry deadline

California, Laguna Beach “2018–Bring Us Your Dead” (October 4–26) open to artists of all ages. No restrictions on content, style, medium, or context, but your entries should commemorate the lives of deceased loved ones, representing Dia de Los Muertos, either traditionally or digitally. Manageable sized pieces, 48 inches or less. Fee: $35, $2 media fee. Juried from digital. Contact Las Laguna Gallery, 577 S. Coast Highway A-1, Laguna Beach, CA 92651; laslagunagallery@gmail.com; 949-667-1803; www.laslagunagallery.com.

September 14, 2018 entry deadline

Pennsylvania, Wayne “Craft Forms 2018” (December 7, 2018–January 26, 2019) open to all professional artists working in clay, fiber, quilt, mixed media crafts, etc. Entries must have been completed after January 1, 2016 and not previously exhibited. Must be innovative and original in design. Over $8000 in cash awards and exhibition opportunities. Fee: $45, extended deadline September 18, fee $65. Juried from digital. Juror: Perry Allen Price. Contact Wayne Art Center, 413 Maplewood Ave., Wayne, PA 19087; info@wayneart.org; 610-688-3553; www.craftforms.org.

September 30, 2018 entry deadline

Texas, Denton “Materials Hard+Soft International Contemporary Craft Competition and Exhibition” (February 1–May 4, 2019) open to all artists. Works produced in any of the craft media: clay, fiber, glass, etc., are acceptable. Must weigh no more than 75 pounds. Fee: $40, for 3 entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Janet McCall. Contact Greater Denton Arts Council, 400 E Hickory St., Denton, TX 76201; exhibit@dentonarts.com; 940-382-2787; http://dentonarts.com/mhscall.

Louisiana, New Orleans “Geaux Cups II” (February 1–23, 2019) open to all artists. The Clay Center’s annual cup show, which is open to all manner of ceramic drinking vessels, including mugs, juice cups, shot glasses, tumblers, teacups and yunomi. Must be original artworks created within the last two years, not previously exhibited. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S Broad St., Unit 116, New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

October 22, 2018 entry deadline

Florida, Panama City “Eleventh Annual Cup Show: Form and Function” (November 16–December 13) open to all artists. The focus of the exhibit is on the function and concept of the drinking vessel, including its relation to history, politics, craft, technology, utility, and narrative. Must have been completed in the last three years. Open to both functional and sculptural work addressing the idea of the cup. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Adam Field. Contact Amelia Center Gallery, Gulf Coast State College, 5230 W Highway 98, Panama City, FL 32401; pamromin@gulfcoast.edu; 850-769-1551; www.gulfcoast.edu/community/arts-culture/amelia-center-gallery.

December 5, 2018 entry deadline

Texas, Baytown “12th Annual International Texas Teapot Tournament” (January 5–30, 2019) open to CAMEO member/clay artists who are current with their dues. Limited to two teapot entries; work must be original, represent either functional or sculptural teapots, completed within last three years. Must not exceed 25 pounds or 24 inches in any direction. $1000 Purchase Award; $500 Memorial Award. Fee: $45. Juried from digital. Juror: Vorakit Chinookoswong. Contact Clay Arts Museum and Educational Organization, 1366 Ben Mar Overlook, Baytown, TX 77523; grants@artleagueofbaytown.org; 281-303-0279; www.cameohouston.org.

united states exhibitions

September 7, 2018 entry deadline

New Hampshire, Manchester “6th Annual Cup Show: Juried by Sunshine Cobb” (November 5, 2018–January 22, 2019) open to all US residents. Entries must have been completed within the past two years and not previously exhibited. Open to any functional vessels for drinking (cups, mugs, shot glasses, etc.). Fee: $20 for three entries, $10 for additional entry. Juried from digital. Juror: Sunshine Cobb. Contact Studio 550 Art Center, Monica Leap, 550 Elm St., Manchester, NH 03101; info@550arts.com; 603-232-5597; www.550arts.com/opportunities.

September 8, 2018 entry deadline

Rochester, New York “Good Things…come in small packages” (November 9–December 20) Good Things is dedicated to small, finely crafted ceramic art, both functional and sculptural. The work should be under 8 inches in all directions. Mixed media accepted, but should be predominantly ceramics. Fee: $30 for three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Lydia Johnson. Contact Flower City Arts Center, Kate Whorton, 713 Monroe Ave., Rochester, NY 14607; ceramics@rochesterarts.org; 585-271-5183; www.rochesterarts.org.

September 21, 2018 entry deadline

Colorado, Denver “Green Verde Vert” (October 25–November 11) open to all US residents over 18. The theme of Green•Verde•Vert can be interpreted in many ways. Open to all mediums, except video and performance. Size limit of 24 inches in height. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Molly Casey. Contact Woman’s Caucus for Art, Denver, CO; wcacolorado@gmail.com; https://wcaco.org.

September 24, 2018 entry deadline

New York, Clifton Springs “The Cup, The Mug 2018” (November 15–January 15) open to all US residents. A national juried exhibition of cups, mugs, or other drinking vessels. $1000 in cash awards, “Best in Show” receives $500. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Jenny Mendes, Melissa Weiss. Contact Main Street Arts, 20 West Main St., Clifton Springs, NY 14424; mstreetarts@gmail.com; 315-462-0210; www.mainstreetartsgallery.com/submissions.

November 9, 2018 entry deadline

Montana, Missoula “Small and Mighty” (February 1–22, 2019) open to artists in the US, Mexico, and Canada. Small-scale works primarily made of clay. Must measure no more than 12 inches in any direction. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Juror: Kensuke Yamada. Contact The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne St., Missoula, MT 59802; director@theclaystudioofmissoula.org; 406-543-0509; www.theclaystudioofmissoula.org/call-for-entries.

November 28, 2018 entry deadline

Georgia, Savannah “Sip: A Ceramic Cup Show” (March 1–8, 2019) open to artists in the US making drinking vessels: cups, mugs, yunomis, etc. Works must be functional, have food-safe glazes, and be under 8 inches height and 6 inches in diameter. Fee: $20. All accepted entries will be eligible for “Best in Show” and “People’s Choice” awards, up to $250 in prizes. Juried from digital. Juror: Liz Zlot Summerfield. Contact Savannah Clay Community, 1305 Barnard St., Savannah, GA 31401; savannahclaycommunity@gmail.com; 724-549-1867; www.savannahclaycommunity.com.

December 15, 2018 entry deadline

North Carolina, Seagrove “2019 Art of Clay National Juried Show at The North Carolina Pottery Center” (March 3–June 15) open to all artists 18 years and older working in clay. All pieces must be original artworks made by the applicant. Cash awards: $1000 (1st place), $500 (2nd place), $250 (3rd place and honorable mentions). Must fit on a 24×24 inch or 15×15 inch pedestal. Fee: $35 for three works. Juried from digital. Juror: Douglas Fitch. Contact Lindsey Lambert, North Carolina Pottery Center, PO Box 531, 233 East Ave, Seagrove, NC 27341; director@ncpotterycenter.org; 336-873-8430; www.ncpotterycenter.org.

February 2, 2019 entry deadline

Michigan, Ann Arbor “Butter” (April 6–August 25, 2019) open to all media and artists in the US and Canada. Showcasing the best in contemporary dinnerware as it relates to the theme “Butter.” No larger than 18 inches in all dimensions. No wall pieces. Work submitted may not include perishable materials. Fee: $35 for three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Anne Meszko. Contact Margaret Carney, International Museum of Dinnerware Design, 500 N. Main St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104; director@dinnerwaremuseum.org; 607-382-1415; www.dinnerwaremuseum.org.

regional exhibitions

October 30, 2018 entry deadline

Louisianna, New Orleans “Clay: A Southern Census” (March 1–30, 2019) open to functional, sculptural and wall-mounted work by clay artists that reside in the US Census Bureau’s South Region: AL, DE, FL, GA, KY, LA, MD, MS, NC, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA, WV, and the District of Columbia. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Mel Buchanan. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., Unit 116, New Orleans,LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

February 10, 2018 entry deadline

California, Davis “30th Annual California Clay Competition 2019” (May 3–31, 2019) open to functional or sculptural pieces by artists residing in California. Clay must be the primary medium. Work must be for sale through the duration of the show and made within the last two years. Work must fit through a standard door frame and weigh no more than can be easily handled by two adults. Fee: $15. Juried from digital. Juror: Bill Abright. Contact The Artery of Davis, 207 G St., Davis, CA 95616; artery.ccc@att.net; 530-758-9330; http://theartery.net/ccc.html.

fairs and festivals

September 2, 2018 entry deadline

Minnesota, Savage “2018 Scott County Art Crawl” (November 5, 2018–January 22, 2019) open to all artists living in Minnesota, Scott County residents have priority. Work should demonstrate the artist’s ability to create one-of-a kind artwork. Each of the 3 artwork images submitted should feature individual pieces that represent the body of work. Fee: $50 for three entries. Juried from digital. Contact Savage Arts Council, Scott County Art Crawl, Shauna,PO Box 142, Savage, MN 55378; info@SavageAreaArts.org; 952-465-2737.

September 10, 2018 entry deadline

Massachusetts, Boston “Craft Boston Holiday” (December 13–15) open to all professional artists working in baskets, ceramics, decorative fiber, etc. All work must be original and made by hand. No commercial reproductions are allowed. 7–10 artists will receive a cash award ranging from $250-500 at CraftBoston Holiday. Fee: $40, for 5 images. Juried from digital. Jurors: Perry Price, Stacey Lee Webber, Carolyn Edlund. Contact Society of Arts and Crafts, 100 Pier Four Blvd., Suite 200, Boston, MA 02210; craftboston@societyofcrafts.org; www.craftboston.org.

September 10, 2018 entry deadline

Massachusetts, Boston “Craft Boston Spring” (April 11–14, 2019) open to all professional artists working in baskets, ceramics, decorative fiber, wearable fiber, etc. All work must be original and made by hand or with the use of appropriate tools. No commercial reproductions of any kind are allowed. Fee: $40, for 5 images. Juried from digital. Jurors: Perry Price, Stacey Lee Webber, Carolyn Edlund. Contact Society of Arts and Crafts, 100 Pier Four Blvd., Suite 200, Boston, MA 02210; craftboston@societyofcrafts.org; www.craftboston.org.