Exposure: February 2018

Kenyon Hansen Solo Exhibition

at Red Lodge Clay Center ( www.redlodgeclaycenter.com ) in Red Lodge, Montana, February 2–25.

New Forms, New Voices: Japanese Ceramics from the Gitter-Yelen Collection

at the New Orleans Museum of Art ( https://noma.org ) in New Orleans, Louisiana, through April 2018.

Made with Love

at Craft Centre Leeds ( www.craftcentreleeds.co.uk ) in Leeds, UK, through March 10.

François Ruegg Status

at Musée Ariana ( www.ariana-geneve.ch ) in Genève, Switzerland, through March 4.

Daniel Bare

at Jane Hartsook Gallery ( www.greenwichhouse.org ) in New York, New York, February 23–March 23.

Me, Myself, and I

at Clay Art Center ( www.clayartcenter.org ) in Port Chester, New York, through March 4.

Porcelain3

at Contemporary Ceramics Centre ( www.cpaceramics.com ) in London, England, through March 10.

Sara Radstone: More Than Words

at Centre of Ceramic Art at York Art Gallery ( www.yorkartgallery.org.uk ) in York, England, through June 10.

International Cup 2018