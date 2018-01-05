Exposure: February 2018

Kenyon Hansen Solo Exhibition
at Red Lodge Clay Center (www.redlodgeclaycenter.com) in Red Lodge, Montana, February 2–25.
1 Kenyon Hansen’s teapot, 7 in. (18 cm) in length, soda-fired porcelain, fired to cone 10, 2017.
New Forms, New Voices: Japanese Ceramics from the Gitter-Yelen Collection
at the New Orleans Museum of Art (https://noma.org) in New Orleans, Louisiana, through April 2018.
1 Kenji Gomi’s Colored Ceramic Form, 18½ in. (47 cm) in height, unglazed stoneware, 2010.
2 Takuo Nakamura’s Vessel That is Not a Vessel, 16½ in. (42 cm) in width, glazed stoneware, 2016.
Made with Love
at Craft Centre Leeds (www.craftcentreleeds.co.uk) in Leeds, UK, through March 10.
1 Ali Tomlin’s single-stem vases, to 6 in. (15 cm) in height, thrown porcelain, slips, stains, oxides, fired to 2354°F (1290°C) in an electric kiln.
2 Karen Howarth Ceramics’ Skyline Vessel in Yellow, 7 in. (18 cm) in height, wheel-thrown Valentine Smooth Red Terracotta, colored slip, glaze, fired to 2012°F (1100°C), 2017.
3 Lisa Katzenstein’s Honesty Gourd Vase, 10 in. (25 cm) in height, earthenware, tin glaze, fired to 1940°F (1060°C), 2017. Photo: Alex Brattell.
4 Áine McKenna’s Tiny T’s, to 2½ in. (6 cm) in height, porcelain paperclay, celadon glaze, fired to 2300°F (1260°C), ceramic decal, gold luster, 2017. Photo: Peacock Photography.
François Ruegg Status
at Musée Ariana (www.ariana-geneve.ch) in Genève, Switzerland, through March 4.
1 François Ruegg’s Chinese Plate, 19 in. (48 cm) in diameter, porcelain, 2016.
2 François Ruegg’s Banana and Co, 25 in. (63 cm) in height, porcelain, 2016. Photos: Zhang Lei.
Daniel Bare
at Jane Hartsook Gallery (www.greenwichhouse.org) in New York, New York, February 23–March 23.
1 Daniel Bare’s Step, post-consumer ceramic objects, porcelain, glazes, 2016.
2 Daniel Bare’s Envelop (Re/Claim Series), post-consumer ceramic objects, porcelain, glazes, 2014.
Me, Myself, and I
at Clay Art Center (www.clayartcenter.org) in Port Chester, New York, through March 4.
1 Alana Lea Wilson’s New Glasgow Plate, ceramic.
2 Mac McCusker’s T-Pot with T-Cups, ceramic.
3 Jennifer Masley’s Self Portrait, ceramics.
Porcelain3
at Contemporary Ceramics Centre (www.cpaceramics.com) in London, England, through March 10.
1 Anja Lubach’s vessel, 10 in. (25 cm) in height, porcelain, 2017. Photo: Matthew Booth.
2 Jo Davies’ Choker Vases, 6¼ in. (16 cm) in height, porcelain, 2017. Photo: Matthew Booth.
Sara Radstone: More Than Words
at Centre of Ceramic Art at York Art Gallery (www.yorkartgallery.org.uk) in York, England, through June 10.
1 Sara Radstone’s Painted Vessel, 13¼ in. (35 cm) in height, stoneware, 1980. Photo: Phil Sayer.
2 Sara Radstone’s Winter, 20 in. (51 cm) in height, paper clay, 2010. Photo: Phil Sayer.
3 Sara Radstone’s Shoulder Vessel with Lines, 12½ in. (32 cm) in height, stoneware, 1984. Photo: Phil Sayer.
International Cup 2018
at The Clay Studio of Missoula (www.theclaystudioofmissoula.org) in Missoula, Montana, through February 23.
1 Kaitlyn Brennan’s Blue Floral Mug, 5½ in. (14 cm) in width, earthenware, fired to cone 04 in an electric kiln.
2 Sara Beth Truman’s coffee mug, 4½ in. (11 cm) in diameter, earthen red clay, slips, underglaze, glaze, fired to cone 6 in an electric kiln, 2017.