Summer Workshops 2020

Workshop attendees look on as Tip Toland demonstrates at the Archie Bray Foundation.
Instructor Suze Lindsay giving a demonstration in the ceramics studio during the 2019 workshop “Altering Form/Designing Surface,” at Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, in Deer Isle, Maine.
Looking for a summer workshop to attend this year? To download the Summer Workshops PDF, click here. Once you download the file, the links to the websites and contact email address in the PDF will be live and it will therefore be easy to navigate to or contact an organization once you find a workshop you’d like to learn more about or sign up for.
Students unloading pots during a workshop with Courtney Martin at Penland School of Craft. Photo: Robin Dreyer.
Workshop instructor Peter Pincus demonstrates mold making at the Archie Bray Foundation.