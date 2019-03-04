Summer Workshops 2019

Annual udu drum workshop with participants (left) and instructor Abbas M. Ahuwan (right) at Udu Inc. in Freehold, New York, 2016.
Participant with the donkey model at the Taos Art School Donkey Sculpture Workshop in Taos, New Mexico.
Looking for a summer workshop to attend this year? To download the Summer Workshops PDF, click here. Once you download the file, the links to the websites and contact email address in the PDF will be live and it will therefore be easy to navigate to or contact an organization once you find a workshop you’d like to learn more about or sign up for.
Participants from a ceramics workshop at Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass Village, Colorado.
Students in the 2015 workshop, The Figure Dynamic: Creating Narratives in Half Scale and Under, taught by Tip Toland, at Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, Deer Isle, Maine.