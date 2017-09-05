October 2017 Call for Entries

Have a call for entries you’d like to submit? Click here to fill out the form.

international exhibitions

October 1, 2017 entry deadline

Florida, Key West “2017 Small Works Juried Exhibition” (November 1–24) open to international artists 18 years and older. Finished work, including the frame, must be under 10 inches in any direction. Juried from digital. Three pieces can be chosen. If a piece is sold, the payment to the artist is a 50/50 gallery split. All artwork entered must be for sale. Fee: $12; $12 for each additional. Contact The Lemonade Stand Gallery, 312 Petronia St., Key West, FL 33040; Caroline@lettynowak.com;

www.lettynowak.com/entries.

October 13, 2017 entry deadline

Colorado, Pueblo “Representing the West: A New Frontier 2018” (February 2–May 6, 2018) open to all artists 18 years and older. We are interested in original artwork in any medium that considers the changing cultures and myths of the American West. We require an artist’s statement of 200 words or less. Juried from digital. Fee: $35. Juror: Melanie Yazzie. Contact LuDel Walter, Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, CO 81003; ludel@sdc-arts.org; www.sdc-arts.org; 719-295-7200 ext. 7218.

October 30, 2017 entry deadline

Washington, Seattle “Gallery 110 8th Annual Juried Exhibition” (February 1–24, 2018) Open to international artists 18 years and older. Juried from digital. Gallery 110’s annual juried exhibition will showcase work by emerging and established artists. Entries accepted for exhibition must have a professional appearance. Two-dimensional artwork must be mounted with hanging wire or other hanging apparatus and immediately ready for the wall. Fee: $35 for three entries. Contact Gallery 110, 110 3rd Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98104; director@gallery110.com;

www.gallery110.com; 206-624-9336.

October 31, 2017 entry deadline

Florida, St. Petersburg “Lightheaded: New directions in Fine-Craft Lighting” (February 9–March 27, 2018) open to international artists 18 years and older working in clay and mixed media. Juried from digital. This exhibit promises to make viewers take a renewed look at fine-craft lighting. Fee: $25 for members, $40 for non-members. Contact Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, FL 33701; MaryAnna@mamexhibitdesign.com; www.floridacraftart.org; 727-821-7391.

November 10, 2017 entry deadline

Michigan, Detroit “On the Rocks: An Exhibition of Vessels For and Related to Drinking” (January 19–February 25, 2018) open to international artists 18 years and older. Original works made primarily of clay, must be for sale, functional and food safe and not exceed 18 inches. Juried from digital. Fee: $40 for up to 5 entries. Juror: Pete Pinnell. Contact Darlene Carroll, Pewabic Pottery, 10125 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit, MI 48214; exhibitions@pewabic.com; www.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=4573; 313-626-2091.

November 10, 2017 entry deadline

Montana, Missoula “International Cup 2018” (February 2–23, 2018) open to any ceramic work that explores the infinite possibilities of the idea of a cup. Size may not exceed 16 inches in any direction. Juried from digital. Fee: $25 for up to 2 entries. Juror: Sue Tirrell. Contact Shalene Valenzuela, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 A Hawthorne St., Missoula, MT 59802; info@theclaystudioofmissoula.org; www.theclaystudioofmissoula.org/pages/juriedshows.html; 406-543-0509.

November 13, 2017 entry deadline

Minnesota, Hopkins “23rd Arts in Harmony 2018 Annual International Show” (February 15–March 16, 2018) open to all media. Submitted artwork cannot have been in previous Arts in Harmony shows. Artwork must be suitable for viewing by people of all ages. Juried from digital. Fee: $35 for two images, additional images for $5. Contact Maple Grove Arts Center, 11666 Fountains Drive, Maple Grove, MN 55369; www.maplegroveartscenter.org; 763-370-3003.

November 15, 2017 entry deadline

Texas, Houston “11th Annual International Texas Teapot Tournament” (January 1–28, 2018) open to clay artists 18 years old and older. $1,000 Best of Show; $500 Second Place. Juried from digital. Fee: $45. Juror: June Woest, HCC Southwest College. Contact TEAplusART Gallery, 613 1/2 W. 19th St., Houston, TX 77008; teaplusart@gmail.com; http://teaplusart.com/ttt18; 832-955-1767.

December 1, 2017 entry deadline

Slovenia, Ljubljana “IV. International Ceramics Triennial UNICUM 2018” (May17–September 30, 2018) open to artists working in ceramics. Required application form, two photos of each ceramic art work from different angles, and self-portrait. Work selected by February 16th. No fee. Jurors: Barney Hare Duke, Martin Neubert, and Nadja Zgonik. Contact National Museum of Slovenia, UNICUM, Presernova cesta 20, 1000, Ljubljana, Slovanija; info@unicum.si; www.unicum.si; 386-1-2414400.

December 1, 2017 entry deadline

California, Roseville “By Hand” (January 19–March 3, 2018) open to all artists and artists working in pottery. Original work, no previous works, size limited to doorway, and must be for sale. By Hand is an international biennial fine craft competition. Handcrafted items include everything from furniture, elegant vases and jewelry boxes to wall hangings, pottery and sculpture made by hand from glass, clay, wood, metal and fiber. Work selected by December 19th. Fee: 40 for three entries. Juror: Brigitte Martin. Contact Blue Line Arts, 405 Vernon St. #100, Roseville, California; tony@bluelinearts.org; 916-783-4117.

united states exhibitions

October 1, 2017 entry deadline

Florida, St. Petersburg “Atmosphere” (December 10–January 31) all work must be made of primarily clay and must have been fired in a wood, salt, soda or a combination of these types of atmospheric kilns. Juried from digital. Fee: $25. Juror: Seth Charles. Contact Matt Schiemann, 420 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg, FL 33713; matthewschiemann@gmail.com; 419-606-2475; www.moreanartscenter.org.

October 9, 2017 entry deadline

Missouri, St. Louis “Identi-TEA: 16th Biennial Teapot Exhibition” (January 12–March 11, 2018) artists must be 21 years of age and reside in the US. Juried from digital. Fee: $30 for 2 entries. Juror: Bruce W. Pepich. Contact Stefanie Kirkland, Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design, 6640 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63130; stefanie.kirkland@craftalliance.org; http://bit.ly/2p2jnsD; 314-725-1177.

October 25, 2017 entry deadline

Texas, Lubbock “Clay on the Wall” (December 1, 2017–January 27, 2018) all work must be predominantly made of clay. There are no size limitations for work, but each piece may not exceed a total weight of 35 pounds. Juried from digital. Fee: $35 for up to three entries (each entry can have up to three images). Juror: Dr. Glen R. Brown. Contact Linda Cullum, LHUCA, 511 Ave K, Lubbock, TX 79401; linda.cullum@lhuca.org; http://lhuca.org/events/2017/6/16/clay-on-the-wall-open-call; 806-762-8606.

regional exhibitions

October 1, 2017 entry deadline

Hawaii, Honolulu “Hawaii Craftsmen 2017, 50th Annual Statewide Juried Exhibition” (October 25–November 10) open to artists working in ceramics. Artists residing in Hawaii are invited to enter traditional or non-traditional crafts with a fresh approach or point of view. All work must be original, completed within the last two years, and not previously exhibited on Oahu or in any Honolulu Museum of Art School. Fee: $25. Juror: Magdalene Anyango Namakhiya Odundo, OBE. Contact Hawaii Craftsmen, 1110 Nu’uanu Ave., Honolulu, HI 96817; info@hawaiicraftsmen.org; www.hawaiicraftsmen.org; 808-521-3282.

October 21, 2017 entry deadline

Indiana, Evansville “45th Mid-States Craft Exhibition” (December 10, 2017–February 4, 2018) open to any artist residing in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, or Tennessee. All work must be original, completed within the last three years, and not previously exhibited in the Mid-States Craft Exhibition.Open to artists working in ceramics. Fee: $40 for up to two entries. Juror: Perry A. Price. Contact Art Committee, Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science, PO Box 3435, Evansville, IN 47733; artcommittee@emuseum.org; www.evansvillemuseum.org/; 812-425-2406 ext. 225.

October 21, 2017 entry deadline

Michigan, Traverse City “Palate to Palette: Art and Appetite” (January 13–March 1, 2018) open to any artist residing in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Ontario, Canada, and to all Crooked Tree Arts Center members, 18 years and older. An art exhibition exploring themes of food, cooking, and eating. Open to artists working in ceramics, 2D, reflief, 3D, time based works, functional objects and furniture. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Contact Crooked Tree Arts Center, 461 E Mitchell, Petoskey, MI 49770; Andrea@crookedtree.org;

www.crookedtree.org; 231-347-4337.

October 23, 2017 entry deadline

Missouri, St. Louis “Symbolic” (January 13–February 14, 2018) open to artists 21 years of age and older, living in the St. Louis, Missouri, region and surrounding 200-mile radius. “Symbolic” is a juried visual art exhibition that will feature artworks depicting, incorporating, or otherwise inspired by symbols. Open to artists working in all media Fee: $35 non-member, $20 for members. Juried from digital. Contact Robin Hirsch-Steinhoff, Art Saint Louis, 1223 Pine St., St. Louis, MO 63103; robin@artstlouis.org; www.artstlouis.org; 314-241-4810.

November 6, 2017 entry deadline

California, Piedmont “5th Annual Juried Art Show at the Piedmont Center for the Arts” (January 12–February 11, 2018) Must reside/work in the Greater Bay Area Artists including: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma. All work must be original, completed within the last two years. Artists can submit a maximum of three images. Fee: $40. All works must be able to be hung on the wall and are limited to 48×36 inches and may not exceed 30 pounds. Jurors: Carin Adams and Jenny Gheith. Contact Piedmont Center for the Arts, 801 Magnolia Avenue, Piedmont, CA 94611; info@piedmontcenterforthearts.org; www.piedmontcenterforthearts.org.

fairs and festivals

October 6, 2017 entry deadline

South Carolina, Greenville “Artisphere” (May 11–13, 2018) fine art and craft. Juried from digital. Fee: $30. Jurors: Peter Helwing, Joseph Bradley, Yu Kai-Lin, and Michael Manes. Contact Robin Aiken, Artisphere, 101B Augusta St., Greenville, SC 29601; Robin@artisphere.org; www.artisphere.org; 864-271-9355.