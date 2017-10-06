November 2017 Call for Entries

Have a call for entries you’d like to submit? Click here to fill out the form.

international exhibitions

November 10, 2017 entry deadline

Michigan, Detroit “On the Rocks: An Exhibition of Vessels For and Related to Drinking” (January 19–February 25, 2018) open to international artists 18 years and older. Original works made primarily of clay, must be for sale, functional and food safe and not exceed 18 inches. Juried from digital. Fee: $40 for up to 5 entries. Juror: Pete Pinnell. Contact Darlene Carroll, Pewabic Pottery, 10125 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit, MI 48214; exhibitions@pewabic.com; www.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=4573; 313-626-2091.

November 10, 2017 entry deadline

Montana, Missoula “International Cup 2018” (February 2–23, 2018) open to any ceramic work that explores the infinite possibilities of the idea of a cup. Size may not exceed 16 inches in any direction. Juried from digital. Fee: $25 for up to 2 entries. Juror: Sue Tirrell. Contact Shalene Valenzuela, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 A Hawthorne St., Missoula, MT 59802; info@theclaystudioofmissoula.org; www.theclaystudioofmissoula.org/pages/juriedshows.html; 406-543-0509.

November 13, 2017 entry deadline

Minnesota, Hopkins “23rd Arts in Harmony 2018 Annual International Show” (February 15–March 16, 2018) open to all media. Submitted artwork cannot have been in previous Arts in Harmony shows. Artwork must be suitable for viewing by people of all ages. Juried from digital. Fee: $35 for two entries, additional entries for $5. Contact Maple Grove Arts Center, 11666 Fountains Drive, Maple Grove, MN 55369; www.maplegroveartscenter.org; 763-370-3003.

November 15, 2017 entry deadline

Texas, Houston “11th Annual International Texas Teapot Tournament” (January 1–28, 2018) open to clay artists 18 years old and older. $1000 Best of Show; $500 Second Place. Juried from digital. Fee: $45. Juror: June Woest, HCC Southwest College. Contact TEAplusART Gallery, 613 1/2 W. 19th St., Houston, TX 77008; teaplusart@gmail.com; 832-955-1767; http://teaplusart.com/ttt18.

November 17, 2017 entry deadline

Nevada, Las Vegas “the CUP show” (January 1–February 24, 2018) open to all artists 18 years of age or older. Work submitted must be original, must use clay as the primary material, must specify firing technique(s) and size, and must have been completed within the last 2 years. All cups must be functional and food safe. There will be a $200 award for best of show. Juried from digital. Fee: $35 for first three. Juror: Leilani Trinka, Peter Jakubowski. Contact Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89104; 4information@clayartsvegas.com; www.clayartsvegas.com; 702-375-4147.

November 30, 2017 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Clay as Canvas” (January 5–27, 2018) open to artists making ceramic vessel-based and sculptural work produced within the last two years. An exhibition that celebrates the ceramic surface as a canvas for imagery, pattern, decoration, and commentary. Juried from digital. Fee: $30. Juror: Chandra DeBuse. Contact The Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S Broad St, Unit 116, New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; www.nolaclay.org; 303-829-0519.

December 1, 2017 entry deadline

Slovenia, Ljubljana “IV. International Ceramics Triennial UNICUM 2018” (May 17–September 30, 2018) open to artists working in ceramics. Required application form, two photos of each ceramic artwork from different angles, and self-portrait. Work selected by February 16. No fee. Jurors: Barney Hare Duke, Martin Neubert, and Nadja Zgonik. Contact National Museum of Slovenia, UNICUM, Presernova cesta 20, 1000, Ljubljana, Slovanija; info@unicum.si; www.unicum.si; 386-1-2414400.

December 1, 2017 entry deadline

California, Roseville “By Hand” (January 19–March 3, 2018) open to all artists working in all media. Original work, size limited to fit through a doorway, and must be for sale. By Hand is an international biennial fine-craft competition. Handcrafted items for consideration include everything from pottery and sculpture to furniture, and jewelry boxes. Work selected by December 19. Fee: $40 for 3 entries. Juror: Brigitte Martin. Contact Blue Line Arts, 405 Vernon St. #100, Roseville, California; tony@bluelinearts.org; 916-783-4117.

December 2, 2017 entry deadline

California, Laguna Beach “Expressions” (January 4–27, 2018) open to all artists working in all media, works that stir the mind, shake the emotions, and fill the spirit with wonder. We do not have a limitation on sizes of work but have found works over 60 inches to be costly for shipping and recommend sizes that are manageable. No fee. Guest Artist: Dwayne Wilbert. Contact Las Laguna Gallery, 577 S. Coast Highway A-1, Laguna Beach, California 92651; laslagunagallery@gmail.com; 949-667-1803.

January 26, 2017 entry deadline

Nevada, Las Vegas “Thrown and Altered” (March 1–April 28, 2018) open to all artists working in clay. The pottery wheel is a powerful tool to create a vessel. But once thrown the artist’s hand can turn that basic shape into a personal expression of the self. Join us in exploring the limits that an artist can push a wheel-thrown form by altering, from attachments to paddling, and texturing. Work must fit through a standard door, be under 50 pounds, and be at least 60% clay. There will be a $200 award for best of show. Jurors: Malcolm Mobutu Smith, Peter Jakubowski. Contact Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89104; 4information@clayartsvegas.com; 702-375-4147.

united states exhibitions

November 1, 2017 entry deadline

Wisconsin, Prairie du Sac “3rd Biennial Wings and Water” (January 18–March 9, 2018) open to clay artists over 18 years old and artwork that depicts their definition of wings and/or water. Examples of this may include works of birds, insects, fish, animals, rivers, etc. Limited to 6 submissions. Works must be original. All styles, media, and techniques accepted. Work may not exceed 5 feet. Works preferably should be for sale. Fee: $35 for 2 entries; additional entries $10 each. Juror: Graeme Reid. Contact River Arts, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, WI 53578; lgiese@riverartsinc.org; 608-643-5215; www.riverartsinc.org.

November 28, 2017 entry deadline

Georgia, Savannah “Sip: A Ceramic Cup Show” (February 23–March 2, 2018) open to clay artists over 18 years old. Artist may submit 1–3 original works, completed in the last two years. Must be made primarily from clay and 100% functional with food-safe glazes. Work may not exceed the dimensions of 6 inches (L), 6 inches (W), 8 inches (H). Works must be for sale. Fee: $20. Juror: Ben Carter. Contact Savannah Clay Community, 1305 Barnard St., Savannah, GA 31401; savannahclaycommunity@gmail.com; www.savannahclaycommunity.com; 724-549-1867.

January 22, 2018 entry deadline

Colorado, Denver “delecTABLE: The Fine Art of Dining–Fourth Biennial National Juried Functional Ceramic Exhibit” (April 6–May 18, 2018) open to clay artists over 18 years old. Artist may enter up to 5 digital images and 5 detail shots, completed in the last three years. Each piece or set may not exceed 30 inches in any dimension or 20 pounds in weight. Works must be for sale. Designated awards for select artworks up to $250. Fee: $30. Juror: Marty Fielding. Contact Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St., Denver, CO 80203; r.whatley@asld.org; 720-638-7236; www.asld.org.

regional exhibitions

November 1, 2017 entry deadline

California, Berkeley “2018 Juried Exhibition: Hózhó (Beauty and Harmony with Nature)” (March 2–May 29, 2018) open to artists 18 years of age or older, residing in the San Francisco Bay Area. All media will be considered, as long as all objects displayed for the duration of the exhibition are mounted to the wall. Wall-mounted objects must be between 24 inches and 72 inches wide and no more than 12 inches in height. Jurors: Zenobia Barlow, Ken Brower, Isabella Kirkland, Randy Rosenberg, and Apsara DiQuinzio. Contact David Brower Center, 2150 Allston Way, Suite 100, Berkeley, CA 94704; exhibitions@browercenter.org; www.browercenter.org.

November 6, 2017 entry deadline

California, Piedmont “5th Annual Juried Art Show at the Piedmont Center for the Arts” (January 12–February 11, 2018) open to artists residing/working in the Greater Bay Area including: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma. All work must be original, completed within the last two years. Artists can submit a maximum of three images. Fee: $40. All works must be able to be hung on the wall and are limited to 48×36 inches and may not exceed 30 pounds. Jurors: Carin Adams and Jenny Gheith. Contact Piedmont Center for the Arts, 801 Magnolia Avenue, Piedmont, CA 94611; info@piedmontcenterforthearts.org; www.piedmontcenterforthearts.org.

December 15, 2017 entry deadline

Illinois, Peoria “6th Central Time Ceramics–Call For Entries” (March 1–April 13, 2018) open to all ceramic artists over the age of 18, who currently reside in the Central Time Zone. Artists who reside in areas of the US, Canada and Mexico within the Central Time Zone are eligible. All work must be original, completed within the last three years. Fee: $35–50. Juried from digital. Packaged and shipped artwork must not exceed 18 inches in any direction. Jurors: Gail Kendall. Contact Bradley University Galleries, 1501 W Bradley Ave, Peoria, IL 61625; exellefrow@bradley.edu; http://art.bradley.edu/bug/2017/08/6th-biennial-central-time-ceramics-call-for-entries; 309-677-2989.

fairs and festivals

December 15, 2017 entry deadline

Arkansas, Hot Springs “Art Springs 2018” (May 5–6, 2018) open to all artists 18 years or older. Artists must be in attendance for the duration of Art Springs. Artists must submit 4–6 images representative of the work they wish to exhibit and include a photo of their typical booth, if possible. Artists are responsible for their own tents, tables, chairs, displays, grounded extension cords and dollies/carts. Fee: $30; Booth: $100–200. Three booth awards: People’s Choice, Artists’ Choice, and HSACA Board Choice. Contact Ashley Campbell, Hot Springs Area Cultural Alliance, PO Box 21358, Hot Springs, Arkansas 71903; artsprings@hotspringarts.org; 501-622-7030.