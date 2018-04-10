May 2018 Call for Entries

international exhibitions

May 1, 2018 entry deadline

New Jersey, Loveladies “Plates, Platters, and Nothing Else Matters” (July 27–August 13) open to all artists working in clay. Top Awarded Prize: $1000. Apply online on Call for Entry (CaFe). Juror: Roberto Lugo. Contact The LBI Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township, NJ 08008; 609-494-1241; http://lbifoundation.org.

May 3, 2018 entry deadline

California, Roseville “Off Center: Second Annual International Ceramic Art Competition” (June 8–July 21) open to all artists working in clay. All artwork must be original and completed within the last two years. Cannot have been previously exhibited at Blue Line Arts. Top Awarded Prize $1000, second place: $750, and third place: $500. Must fit through a door 94×91 inches. Juror: Michelle Gregor. Contact Blue Line Arts staff, 405 Vernon St. #100, Roseville, CA 95678; 916-783-4117; tony@bluelinearts.org; www.bluelinearts.org/call-to-entries.

May 14, 2018 entry deadline

Colorado, Golden “Amuse Yeux: A Small Delight for the Eyes” (June 22–August 5) open to all artists working in all media. All artwork must be original. Piece must be 10 inches or less in any dimension. Artwork may not have been shown previously in any exhibition at FAC. Apply online on Call for Entry (CaFe). Juror: TBA. Contact Eriq Hochuli, Foothills Art Center, 809 Fiftheenth St., Golden, CO 80401; 303-279-3922;

eriq@foothillsartcenter.org; www.foothillsartcenter.org.

May 16, 2018 entry deadline

Virginia, Lorton “Workhouse Clay International 2018” (August 11–October 14) open to all ceramic artists 18 years and older. All works must be primarily ceramic. Size is limited to artwork that fits through a standard door. Floor works must be firmly stable. Large-scale installations need to be installed by the artist. Wall-mounted pieces are limited to 20 pounds per section. Work must have been produced within the last 3 years. Fee: $30. Juror: Eva Kwong. Contact Dale Marhanka, Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, VA 22079; dalemarhanka@workhousearts.org; 703-584-2982; www.workhousearts.org; www.juriedartservices.com.

May 18, 2018 entry deadline

Colorado, Carbondale “Clay National XIII–Out of the Mold” (August 3–31) open to all ceramics/ceramic materials. Clay should be the primary medium. All work must have been completed within the last two years and must be original, unsold work. The artist must own the sole copyright to art. All delivered work must match the juried image exactly, no substitutions. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Andrea and John Gill. Contact Matthew Eames, Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St., Carbondale, CO 81623; studio@carbondaleclay.org; www.carbondaleclay.org/clay-national-xiii; 970-963-2529.

May 25, 2018 entry deadline

Nevada, Las Vegas “Serve It Up 2018” (July 7–September 1) open to all artists working in clay. Serve It Up will fill the gallery with functional work that answers the question, pottery is with no doubt art. From tumblers to bowls to serving vessels, if it belongs on the dinner table it belongs at Clay Arts Vegas. Work submitted must be original, must use clay as the primary material, must specify firing technique(s) and size, and must have been completed within the last 2 years. All work must be functional and food safe. $300 award for best of show. Fee: $35 for the first three entries. Jurors: Amedeo Salamoni, Peter Jakubowski. Contact Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89104; 4information@clayartsvegas.com; 702-375-4147.

May 30, 2018 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Small Sculpture Show” (October 5–27) open to all artists working in clay. Open to ceramic sculptures measuring less than 12 inches in height, depth, and width. Sculptures may be wall-mounted. All submitted pieces must be original artworks made by the applicant within the last three years, and may not have been previously exhibited at the Clay Center gallery. Crated or boxed works must be able to pass through a standard 36 inch door frame. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: TBD. Contact Michelle Swafford, Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S Broad St., Unit 116, New Orleans, LA 70125; claycenternola@gmail.com; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

June 30, 2018 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “FunctionFest” (November 2–December 1) open to all artists working in clay. Open to all manner of functional ceramic objects. Pieces may be wall-mounted. All submitted pieces must be original artworks made by the applicant within the last three years, and may not have been previously exhibited at the Clay Center gallery. Crated or boxed works must be able to pass through a standard 36 inch door frame. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: TBD. Contact Michelle Swafford, Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S Broad St., Unit 116, New Orleans, LA 70125; claycenternola@gmail.com; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

united states exhibitions

May 29, 2018 entry deadline

Colorado, Denver “Hey Diddle Diddle/Artist Interpretation of Nursery Rhymes and Fairy Tales” (June 15–July 28) open to all US residents. All submitted pieces must be original artworks made by the applicant. Open to various media, art previously shown in Niza Knoll Gallery will not be accepted. Dimensional pedestal art must not exceed 12w x12d x 24h inches, and must weigh less than 25 pounds. Fee: $40 for 1–3 entries. Juried from digital. Contact Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO 8020; nizak@mac.com; www.nizaknollgallery.com.

June 25, 2018 entry deadline

California, Stockton “Visions In Clay” (September 4–21) open to all US residents. All submitted pieces must be original artworks made by the applicant and clay the primary medium. Awards: $800, $600, $400, $300. This is a gallery and online exhibition. Fee: $30 for three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Beth Ann Gerstein. Contact Jan Marlese, LH horton Jr Gallery, San Joaquin Delta College, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95207; jmarlese@deltacollege.edu; 209-954-5507; http://gallery.deltacollege.edu.

August 13, 2018 entry deadline

New York, Fabius “Almighty Cup” (September 29–November 26) open to all US residents. Cups must be made primarily of clay, but may be interpreted freely. All work must be for sale. Must be available for the duration of the exhibition. Cosponsored by the Shaped Clay Society, a student-run club at Syracuse Univ. All entry fees go to support student activities and projects. Fee: $30 for up to five entries. Juried from digital. Juror: DJ Hellerman. Contact Jennifer Gandee, Gandee Gallery, 7846 Main St., Fabius, NY 13063; jen@gandeegallery.com; 315-416-6339; www.gandeegallery.com.

December 15, 2018 entry deadline

North Carolina, Seagrove “2019 Art of Clay National Juried Show at The North Carolina Pottery Center” (March 3–June 15, 2019) open to all artists 18 years and older working in clay. All submitted pieces must be original artworks made by the applicant. Cash awards: $1000 (1st place), $500 (2nd place), $250 (3rd place and Honorable Mentions). Must fit on a 24×24 inch or 15×15 inch pedestal. Fee: $35 for three works. Juried from digital. Juror: Douglas Fitch. Contact Lindsey Lambert, North Carolina Pottery Center, PO Box 531, 233 East Ave, Seagrove, NC 27341; director@ncpotterycenter.org; 336-873-8430; www.ncpotterycenter.org.

regional exhibitions

May 14, 2018 entry deadline

Missouri, St. Louis “Menagerie” (August 4–September 13) Open to artists 21 years of age and older living in the St. Louis, Missouri region and surrounding 200-mile radius. All media accepted. 2D art must be wired and ready to hang and not exceed 40 pounds. Artworks may not sit directly on gallery floor. Limit 3 original artworks in all media, styles, themes, and techniques. Digital submissions. Fee: $35, or $20 for members. Jurors: Amy Bautz, Phil Jarvis. Contact Robin Hirsch-Steinhoff, Art Saint Louis, 1223 Pine St., St. Louis, MO 63103; robin@artstlouis.org; www.artstlouis.org; 314-241-4810, #2.

May 15, 2018 entry deadline

California, Pacifica “10th Annual Sanchez Art Center 50I50 Show” (August 31–September 23) open to California artists 18 years of age and older. Accepted artists will create 50 small works (6×6 inches) over the course of 50 days. Each artist chooses a theme for all 50 pieces. Creation of works by participating artists will begin June 11 and end July 30, 2018. Digital submissions. Fee: $25. Juror: Andres Guerrero. Contact Sanchez Art Center, 1220-B Linda Mar Blvd., Pacifica, CA 94044; info@SanchezArtCenter.org; 650-355-1894; www.sanchezartcenter.org.

May 25, 2018 entry deadline

California, Newport Beach “2018 Newport Beach Art Exhibition” (June 16) open to all artists 18 years of age and older living in California. Exhibition is limited to two works of art per artist. Registration is required. Photos must accompany application. Original work only. Only works 150 pounds or less will be accepted. Sculpture awards: 1st place ($300), 2nd place ($200), 3rd place ($100). Digital submissions. Fee: $30 for one entry, $40 for two entries. Juror: TBA. Contact Cultural Arts Division, 1000 Avocado Ave., Newport Beach, CA 92660; arts@newportbeachca.gov; www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/library-services/cultural-arts.

May 30, 2018 entry deadline

Iowa, Webster City “Arts R Alive 8th Annual Sculpture Event” (June 16) open to all artists 18 years of age and older living in Iowa. The sculpture must be original, suitable for outdoor display in adverse weather conditions. Works must have a strong durable base or mounting plate that can be bolted to a 30×30 inch concrete base. Digital submissions. Fee: $10. Juror: Arts R Alive Sculpture Committee. Contact Arts R Alive, 704 South St., Webster City, IA 50595; www.artsralive.org/contact.html.

fairs and festivals

May 1, 2018 entry deadline

New Jersey, Verona “Fine Art and Crafts at Verona Park” (May 19–20) open to all fine crafts and fine art to be juried. Outdoor event in county park. All fine art media are accepted including: ceramics and mixed media. All work must be original. Applicants should submit 4 images of work. Fee: $30 application; $420 booth. Juried from digital. Jurors: Howard Rose, Janet Rose. Contact Howard Rose, Rose Squared Productions, Inc., 12 Galaxy Ct., Hillsborough, NJ 08844; info@rosesquared.com; www.rosesquared.com; 908-874-5247.

June 1, 2018 entry deadline

North Carolina, Dillsboro “WNC Pottery Festival” (November 3, 2018 10am–4pm) open to all ceramic work. Outdoor festival showcasing more than 40 master potters. All work must be original. Submit four images of work and one booth image. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Contact WNC Pottery Festival, Front Street, Dillsboro, NC 28725; 828-631-5100; wncpotteryfest@gmail.com; www.wncpotteryfestival.com.