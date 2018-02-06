March 2018 Call for Entries

international exhibitions

March 23, 2018 entry deadline

Nevada, Las Vegas “Environmentally Aware” (May 3–27) open to all artists working in clay. Environmentally Aware will showcase work that features threatened environments and endangered plants and animals. Work submitted must be original, must use clay as the primary material, must specify firing technique(s) and size, and must have been completed within the last 2 years. There will be a $300 award for best of show. Fee: $35 for the first three entries. Jurors: Margaret Haden, Peter Jakubowski. Contact Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89104; 4information@clayartsvegas.com; 702-375-4147.

March 30, 2018 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Flora and Fauna” (June 1–July 28) open to all artists working in clay. Open to ceramic vessels, sculptures, and wall-mounted work. All submitted pieces must be original artworks made by the applicant within the last three years, and may not have been previously exhibited at the Clay Center gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S Broad St., Unit 116, New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

March 30, 2018 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “The Figure in Clay” (August 3–September 1) open to all artists working in clay. Open to ceramic vessels, sculptures, and wall-mounted work. All submitted pieces must be original artworks made by the applicant within the last three years, and may not have been previously exhibited at the Clay Center gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S Broad St., Unit 116, New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

April 12, 2018 entry deadline

Louisiana, Alexandria “31st September Competition” (July 6–October 20) open to all artists over the age of 18 working in any medium. All work must be original and must have been completed in the last two years. Video entries must not exceed 30 minutes in length. Work should not exceed 7 feet in any direction or 200 pounds in weight. Multiple awards will be given. Juried from digital. Fee: $30. Juror: William U. Eiland. Contact Alexandria Museum of Art, 933 2nd St., Alexandria, LA 71301; megan@themuseum.org; http://themuseum.org; 318-443-3458.

April 15, 2018 entry deadline

France, Campestre “1001 Bowls” (July 7) open to all students that studied at the Ceramists School—AGIR Ceramique. All are invited to participate in the Students Bowl Show, which is part of the 1001 Bowls cycle. Juried from digital. Contact Ariane Coissieux, Farm of Regagnas, 30 770 Alzon-Campestre, France; +33 6 03 85 38 17; arianec@agir-ceramique.com; www.ecole-ceramique.com.

April 21, 2018 entry deadline

Colorado, Manitou Springs “Cheers! Drink Up!” (June 15–July 18) open to all artists working in clay who are members of ICAN (International Ceramic Artists Network, formerly Potters Council). To become a member go to: https://ceramicartsnetwork.org/subscription-offers/ican. $100 cash awards each for 1st place in four categories: beer, coffee, tea, and spirits. Juried from digital. Fee: $30 for up to four entries. Juror: Peter Karner. Contact Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs, CO 80829; marketing@commonwheel.com; 719-685-1008; www.commonwheel.com/cheers-drink-up.html.

May 1, 2018 entry deadline

New Jersey, Loveladies “Plates, Platters, and Nothing Else Matters” (July 27–August 13) open to all artists working in clay. Top Awarded Prize $1000. Apply online on Call for Entry (CaFe). Juror: Roberto Lugo. Contact The LBI Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township, NJ 08008; 609-494-1241;

http://lbifoundation.org.

May 16, 2018 entry deadline

Virginia, Lorton “Workhouse Clay International 2018” (August 11–October 14) open to all ceramic artists 18 years and older. All works must be primarily ceramic. Size is limited to artwork that fits through a standard door. Floor works must be firmly stable. Large-scale installations shall be installed by artist. Wall-mounted pieces are limited to 20 pounds per section. Work must have been produced within the last 3 years. Fee: $30. Juror: Eva Kwong. Contact Dale Marhanka, Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, VA 22079; dalemarhanka@workhousearts.org; 703-584-2982; www.workhousearts.org; www.juriedartservices.com.

May 25, 2018 entry deadline

Nevada, Las Vegas “Serve It Up 2018” (July 7–September 1) open to all artists working in clay. Serve It Up will fill the gallery with functional work that answers the question, pottery is with no doubt art. From tumblers to bowls to serving vessels, if it belongs on the dinner table it belongs at Clay Arts Vegas. Work submitted must be original, must use clay as the primary material, must specify firing technique(s) and size, and must have been completed within the last 2 years. All work must be functional and food safe. $300 award for best of show. Fee: $35 for the first three entries. Jurors: Amedeo Salamoni, Peter Jakubowski. Contact Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89104; 4information@clayartsvegas.com; 702-375-4147.

united states exhibitions

March 12, 2018 entry deadline

New York, Poughkeepsie “Fun House 2018: Art of the Surreal, Fantastic, and Bizarre” (May 12–June 23) open to all artists who are residents of the US. Two $500 Juror’s Prizes, two $150 Distinguished Recognition Prizes will be given. Fee: $35 for the first three images; $5 for each additional image. Jurors: Danijela Krha Purssey, Istvan Banyai. Contact Barrett Art Center, 55 Noxon St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601; info@barrettartcenter.org; www.barrettartcenter.org; 845-471-2550.

March 23, 2018 entry deadline

North Carolina, Raleigh “211 Gallery Annual Portraying Pets and People Juried Show 2018” (May 3–26) open to all artists who are residents of the US. The show is open to 2-D or 3-D works of art that have never been previously shown at 311 Gallery. Open to a variety of media including ceramics. Only two works of art may be entered. All entries must be available and priced for sale. Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Honorable Mentions. Fee: $30 for up to 2 works of art. Jurors: Mary Benejam, Dottie Shaftner, Rick Bennett. Contact 311 Gallery, 311 W Martin St., Raleigh, NC 27601; JuriedShow2@311Gallery.com; info@311Gallery.com; 311gallery.com.

April 12, 2018 entry deadline

Wisconsin, Algoma “Working Pots II” (May 31–July 2) open to all artists who are residents of the US and Canada. Awards will be given for 1st–3rd, Honorable Mention, and Purchase Awards. Submitted work must have been produced in the last 3 years. Enter up to three functional pieces or sets. All exhibited work must be for sale. Accepted pieces must be available for the entire exhibition. Fee: $30. Contact James May Gallery; Jimmy Eddings, 213 Steele St., Algoma, WI 54201; workingpots@jamesmaygallery.com; www.jamesmaygallery.com/exhibitions/working-pots; 262-753-3141.

regional exhibitions

March 5, 2018 entry deadline

Kansas, Prairie Village “Future of the Arts 2018” (April 13–28) open to all residents the Kansas City metro area and surrounding suburban cities, for children, grades 1–12 who attend public or private schools. Open to all media. Multiple prizes will be awarded. Work must be for sale through the duration of the show. Each student may enter art as many times as they like, although only one piece per artist will be allowed in the final round of judging. Fee: $5. Juried from digital. Contact Julie Flanagan, Prairie Village Arts Council, 7700 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, CKS 66208; 913-710-6804; http://artspv.org/call/fota; jflanaganart@gmail.com.

March 19, 2018 entry deadline

Georgia, Sandy Springs “Georgia Artists Juried Exhibition” (May 4–June 15) open to all artists over the age of 18 residing in Georgia. The exhibition awards $1000 for best in show and $700 in other prizes. Open to all media. Work must weigh 50 pounds or less for hanging, and 100 pounds for sculpture. Fee: $30. Artists may submit up to 3 pieces total and may include no more than 2 images per individual work. Juried from digital. Jurors: Michi Meko, Laura Bell. Judge: Laura Hathaway. Contact Abernathy Arts Center, 254 Johnson Ferry Rd. NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328; www.fultonarts.org; 404-613-6172.

April 20, 2018 entry deadline

New Mexico, Albuquerque “Resonations in Clay—Life on the Bosque” (July 7–September 30) open to all ceramic artists over the age of 18 residing in New Mexico. Clay must be the primary medium—functional or sculptural interpreting the Bosque’s changing four seasons and nature’s cycle of life on the river. Work must fit through a standard door frame. Fee: $40. Juried from digital. $1000 cash awards. Jurors: Virgil Ortiz, Camilla Trujillo, Kim Eichorst, Ph.D. Contact Kim Glidden, New Mexico Potters and Clay Artists, PO Box 881, Chimayo, NM 87522; www.nmpca.com/claybosque; 505-351-2462; kimlouiseglidden@gmail.com.

April 27, 2018 entry deadline

California, Tujunga “15th Annual Ceramics Juried Open Exhibition” (June 9–29) open to artists working in the Southern California region creating artworks utilizing any type of fired clay, or process, in whole, or predominantly. We seek one-of-a-kind entries that have been created by the artists hand. There are no size restrictions. Freestanding and wall hanging sculptural and vessel forms are welcome. Digital submitions thru e-mail, usb flash drive, or CD. Fee: $35. Juror: Melody Cooper. Contact McGroarty Arts Center, 7570 McGroarty Terrace, Tujunga, CA 91344; info@mcgroartyartscenter.org; www.mcgroartyartscenter.org; 818-352-5285.

fairs and festivals

May 1, 2018 entry deadline

New Jersey, Verona “Fine Art and Crafts at Verona Park” (May 19–20) open to all fine crafts and fine art to be juried. Outdoor event in county park. All fine art media are accepted including: ceramics and mixed media. All work must be original. Should submit for images of work. Fee: $30; $420 booth. Juried from digital. Jurors: Howard Rose, Janet Rose. Contact Howard Rose, Rose Squared Productions, Inc., 12 Galaxy Ct., Hillsborough, NJ 08844; howard@rosesquared.com; www.rosesquared.com; 908-874-5247.