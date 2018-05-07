June/July/August 2018 Call for Entries

international exhibitions

June 1, 2018 entry deadline

New York, Schenectady “Art for the View-An Exhibition Celebrating Artists with Physical Disabilities” (September 21–November 16) open to artists with physical, cognitive, visual, and hearing disabilities. Only work executed after the onset of disability or injury is eligible. Works must have been completed within the last seven years. Works must be for sale. Should not exceed 48 inches in height and 25 pounds. No fee. Up to five pieces may be submitted. Juried from digital. Jurors: Sean Elwood, Monica Miller. Contact Brittany Blond, Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, 608 1270 Belmont Ave., Schenectady, NY 12308; Brittany.Blond@sphp.com; www.givetosunnyview.org.

June 1, 2018 entry deadline

Michigan, Portage “27th Annual International Society of Experimental Artists” (September 7–October 28) open to all artists working in all media, excluding video. Taking place at OCCA/VAC–Runyon Gallery, Newport, Oregon. All artists 18 years and older, are eligible to enter. Work must have been completed in the past three years. Artists may enter one or two pieces. Fee: $55. Juried from digital. Juror: Ruth Armitage, NWS. Contact June Galaz, ISEA, 10247 S Westnedge Ave., Portage, MI 49002; JuneGalaz@q.com; www.iseaartexhibit.org.

June 15, 2018 entry deadline

Washington, Tieton “10×10×10×Tieton” (August 12–October 7) open to all artists working in all media. This international small works exhibition invites artists to submit works 10 inches by 10 inches by 10 inches or smaller. Fee: $30, for first two submissions. Juried from digital. Jurors: Sean Elwood, Monica Miller. Contact Brandice Worley, Mighty Tieton, 608 Wisconsin Ave., Tieton, WA 98947; brandice@Mightytieton.com; www.mightytieton.com.

June 30, 2018 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “FunctionFest” (November 2–December 1) open to all artists working in clay. Open to all manner of functional ceramic objects. Pieces may be wall-mounted. All submitted pieces must be original artworks made by the applicant within the last three years, and may not have been previously exhibited at the Clay Center gallery. Crated or boxed works must be able to pass through a standard 36 inch door frame. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: TBD. Contact Michelle Swafford, Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S Broad St., Unit 116, New Orleans, LA 70125; claycenternola@gmail.com; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

July 1, 2018 entry deadline

Illinois, Crystal Lake “Real People 2018” (August 16–September 29) open to all artists and media. Submitted work must depict the human form or face in some manner that is recognizable. Works previously shown at the Old Court House Arts Center are not eligible. Artists 18 years and older may submit up to 3 recently completed, original pieces. Fee: $40, for up to 3 works. Juried from digital. Jurors: TBD. Contact Northwest Area Arts Council, Attn: Real People, PO Box 598, Crystal Lake, IL 60039; realpeople2018@naac4art.org; www.oldcourthouseartscenter.com.

united states exhibitions

June 1, 2018 entry deadline

Illinois, Springfield “2018 Shapes of Influence Biennial Ceramics Exhibition” (August 3–September 1) open to all US residents. All entries must include ceramic components. Looking for sculpture or pottery that springs from or references the rich past yet adds to the continuum. Works need not be for sale; however, The SAA will retain a 35% commission on any work sold during the exhibition. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Juror: Simon Levin. Contact Springfield Art Association, 700 N. 4th St., Springfield, IL 62702; office@springfieldart.org; www.springfieldart.org.

June 25, 2018 entry deadline

Illinois, Palatine “Small Works: 41st Annual Small Works National Juried Art Exhibition” (August 27–September 27) open to all US residents. All submitted pieces must be original artworks made by the applicant and no more than 24 inches in its largest dimension. All media accepted. Accepted artists may be selected for a solo show. Purchase awards may be available. Fee: $35 for three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Leah Kolb. Contact Harper College, 1200 W Algonquin Rd., Palatine, IL 60067; smallworks@harpercollege.edu; www.harpercollege.edu/smallworks.

June 25, 2018 entry deadline

California, Stockton “Visions In Clay” (September 4–21) open to all US residents. All submitted pieces must be original artworks made by the applicant and clay the primary medium. Awards: $800, $600, $400, $300. This is a gallery and an online exhibition. Fee: $30 for three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Beth Ann Gerstein. Contact Jan Marlese, LH horton Jr. Gallery, San Joaquin Delta College, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95207; jmarlese@deltacollege.edu; 209-954-5507; http://gallery.deltacollege.edu.

July 12, 2018 entry deadline

New York, Brooklyn “Material Matters: Breaking with Tradition” (October 6–28) open to all US residents 18 years or older working in clay, glass, wood, etc. All artwork must be original in concept, design and execution. Mass production work and commercially manufactured pieces will not be accepted. All artwork must be for sale. Fee: $35Early/$50Late for three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Melissa Stern. Contact Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition, 481 Van Brunt St., Door 7, Brooklyn, NY 11231; bwacmm@gmail.com; www.bwac.org.

July 20, 2018 entry deadline

North Carolina, Raleigh “311 Gallery Annual Landscapes and Seascapes Juried Show 2018” (September 6–29) open to all US residents. May submit up to two works for art to be entered. All entries must be priced for sale. Should not exceed 28 inches in height and 16 inches in width or depth and not weigh over 10 pounds. Awards include first place $300, second place $200, third place $100 and two honorable mentions at $50 each. Fee: $30 for 2 entries. Juried from digital. Jurors: Bekah Haslett, David Spector, and Lori White. Contact Juried Show 4, 311 Gallery, 311 W Martin St., Raleigh, NC 27601; JuriedShow4@311Gallery.com; http://311gallery.com.

August 3, 2018 entry deadline

Florida, West Palm Beach “7th Annual Juried Exhibition” (September 1–29) open to all US residents. May submit up to two works for art to be entered. All entries must be priced for sale. Should not exceed 28 inches in height and 16 inches in width or depth and not weigh over 10 pounds. Awards include $300, $200, $100 and two honorable mentions at $50 each. Fee: $30 for 2 entries. Juried from digital. Jurors: Bekah Haslett, David Spector, and Lori White. Contact Juried Show 4, 311 Gallery, 311 W Martin St., Raleigh, NC 27601; JuriedShow4@311Gallery.com; http://311gallery.com.

August 5, 2018 entry deadline

Virginia, Alexandria “Eat, Drink, and Be Merry” (September 2–30) open to all US residents, established or emerging artists. Entries must have been completed within the past 2 years and not previously exhibited in JF Gallery. There is no size limit for this exhibit. Jury will be looking for technically competent work in all genres and styles. Artist may submit one–three pieces of artwork. JF Gallery takes a commission of 35% on all sold artwork. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Jurors: Kara Walker Tome, Sibel Kocabasi. Contact JF Gallery, 3901 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 22301; slallypottery@gmail.com; 703-819-9990; www.delrayartisans.org.

August 13, 2018 entry deadline

New York, Fabius “Almighty Cup” (September 29–November 26) open to all US residents. Cups must be made primarily of clay, but may be interpreted freely. All work must be for sale. Must be available for the duration of the exhibition. Co-sponsored by the Shaped Clay Society, a student-run club at Syracuse University. All entry fees go to support student activities and projects. Fee: $30 for up to five entries. Juried from digital. Juror: DJ Hellerman. Contact Jennifer Gandee, Gandee Gallery, 7846 Main St., Fabius, NY 13063; jen@gandeegallery.com; 315-416-6339; www.gandeegallery.com.

December 15, 2018 entry deadline

North Carolina, Seagrove “2019 Art of Clay National Juried Show at The North Carolina Pottery Center” (March 3–June 15) open to all artists 18 years and older working in clay. All submitted pieces must be original artworks made by the applicant. Cash awards: $1000 (1st place), $500 (2nd place), $250 (3rd place and honorable mentions). Must fit on a 24×24 inch or 15×15 inch pedestal. Fee: $35 for three works. Juried from digital. Juror: Douglas Fitch. Contact Lindsey Lambert, North Carolina Pottery Center, PO Box 531, 233 East Ave, Seagrove, NC 27341; director@ncpotterycenter.org; 336-873-8430; www.ncpotterycenter.org.

regional exhibitions

June 1, 2018 entry deadline

Tennessee, Nashville “Best of Tennessee Craft 2018” (August 4–October 14) open to artists 18 years old and older, who are current residents of Tennessee. Open to a variety of media, including clay. Up to 75 pieces of artwork will be selected for this craft exhibition, hosted by the Customs Museum, located in Clarksville, Tennessee. All work must be original. Each piece should be represented by one image. Fee: $40, for three pieces. Juried from digital. Juror: Kathryn Hall. Contact Tennessee Craft, 1312 Adams St. Ste. 101, Nashville, TN 37208; 615-736-7600; info@tennesseecraft.org; http://tennesseecraft.org.

July 5, 2018 entry deadline

Ontario, Mississauga “Sanguine–Celebrating 30 Years of the MPG” (September 11–October 28) open to any ceramic artist who is or becomes a guild member. This exhibition will celebrate the growth of our community over the past 40 years. Works cannot be hung from the ceiling, however, there is a 12-foot wall for wall installations; Works must fit through a standard door. Fee: $22.60 CAD per entry to a maximum of 2 entries;$28.25 CAD. Juried from digital. Juror: Janna Hiemstra. Contact Lornewood Plaza, Jacquie Blondin, 1200 Vanier Dr. Unit B, Mississauga, ON, L5H 4C7, Canada; info@mississaugapotters.com; www.mississaugapotters.com.

July 6, 2018 entry deadline

Colorado, Littleton “35th All Colorado Show at the Depot Gallery” (July 31–September 9) open to any artist or photographer residing in Colorado. Open to a variety of media, including clay. Limited to 36×48 inches. Submissions must be original work, current within last 2 years, and shall not have appeared in a previous All Colorado Show. Fee: $35, for three pieces. Juried from digital. Juror: Joan Kresek. Contact Paul Nutting, Depot Art Gallery,2069 W. Powers Ave., Littleton, CO 80120; 303-795-0781; nuttingp@mac.com; http://depotartgallery.org.

fairs and festivals

June 1, 2018 entry deadline

North Carolina, Dillsboro “WNC Pottery Festival” (November 3) open to all ceramic work. Outdoor festival showcasing more than 40 master potters. All work must be original. Submit four images of work and one booth image. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Contact WNC Pottery Festival, Front Street, Dillsboro, NC 28725; 828-631-5100; wncpotteryfest@gmail.com; www.wncpotteryfestival.com.