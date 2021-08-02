(Im)Balance

This year, the theme for our annual readership-wide contest explores concepts of balance and imbalance compositionally, conceptually, and physically. The functional and sculptural artwork by 16 finalists, chosen from 367 entries, embodies the theme in the forms and surfaces or in the way a final piece is used or displayed. —Eds.
1 Peter Christian Johnson’s Everything That Rises Must Converge, 18 in. (46 cm) in height, handbuilt porcelain, high fired, 2019.
2 Layne Peters’ Horizontal Vase 2, 14 in. (36 cm) in width, handbuilt stoneware, wood and soda fired to cone 10, 2021.
3 Kyle Johns’ Reverse Fade Structures, 25 in. (64 cm) in height, colored porcelain, fired to cone 6 in oxidation, 2021.
4 Hannah Scrima’s Chartreuse Vase, 5½ in. (14 cm) in height, stoneware, underglaze, fired to cone 5, 2021.
5 Chanakarn Semachai’s Habits Series (Bone Breaker, Cloud Hugger, Eye Closer), 13¾ in. (35 cm) in height, stoneware, underglaze, glaze, nichrome wire, fired to cone 04 in oxidation, luster, plexiglass, 2021.
6 Tara Thacker’s Shadow Baskets (Winter) (overall), 7 ft. (2.1 m) in height, porcelain paper clay, fired to cone 6, 2021.
7 Tara Thacker’s Shadow Baskets (Winter) (detail), 7 ft. (2.1 m) in height, porcelain paper clay, fired to cone 6, 2021.
8 Mark Goudy’s Shell Series Object #1229, 19 in. (48 cm) in length, translucent porcelain, fired to cone 5 in oxidation, 2021.
9 Jennifer Graff’s Rejoice (serving bowl), 11 in. (28 cm) in height, stoneware, white slip, underglaze, fired to cone 7 in reduction, 2021.
10 Takuro Shibata’s untitled, 20 in. (51 cm) in height, North Carolina local clays, iron oxide, wood fired to cone 11, 2021.
11 Eyvind Solli Andreassen’s Fire Bein (Four Legs), 16 in. (41 cm) in height, black porcelain, fired to 2264°F (1240°C), 2021.
12 Hakyoung Kim’s Canvas on the Table Series, to 18 in. (46 cm) in width, stoneware, fired to cone 6 in oxidation, 2020.
13 Justin Gerace’s Stay Studying 120, 24 in. (61 cm) in height, stoneware, fired to cone 6 in oxidation, 2017.
14 Tyler Quintin’s Rendering Connection, 21 in. (53 cm) in height, stoneware, porcelain, underglaze, glaze, fired to cone 5 in oxidation, steel pipe, wood panel, 2021.
15 Nikki Blair’s Large Orange Basket/Cage, 15 in. (38 cm) in height, handbuilt earthenware, fired to cone 04 in oxidation, 2021. Photo: VanderVeen Photographers.
16 Ashwini Bhat’s The Beginning is the End is the Beginning 01, 8 in. (20 cm) in diameter, handbuilt stoneware, underglaze, glaze, fired to cone 6 in oxidation, paint, 2019.
17 Claire Lenahan’s Precarious, wheel-thrown porcelain, fired to cone 6 in oxidation, found-and-altered wood table and chairs, 2021.
18 Claire Lenahan’s Precarious (detail of viewer interaction).