Gallery Guide 2022

1 Gallery view of the Bluecoat Display Centre. Courtesy of the Bluecoat Display Centre in Liverpool, England. 2 CJ Niehaus’ mugs and tray, wheel-thrown and handbuilt cone-6 porcelain, glaze, underglaze, underglaze pencils. Photo: Silvia Palmer. Courtesy of In Tandem Gallery in Bakersville, North Carolina.
3 Rain Harris’ Wallflower (black), 9 in. (23 cm) in height, porcelain, 2021. Photo: John Carlano. Courtesy of The Clay Studio in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
4 Carly Slade’s The Clay Studio, 137-139 N. 2nd Street, 27 in. (69 cm) in length, stoneware, underglaze, gold luster, decals, mylar, 2021. Photo: Naimah Stith. Courtesy of The Clay Studio in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Looking for information on galleries? To download the Gallery Guide PDF, click here. Once you download the file, the links to the websites and contact email address in the PDF will be live and it will therefore be easy to navigate to or contact a gallery once you find one you’d like to learn more about.