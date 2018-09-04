Gallery Guide 2019

1 Sarah Pike’s shoreline mug in pink, slab-built stoneware, 2018. “Sarah Pike: What’s New,” at Willock and Sax Gallery ( www.willockandsaxgallery.com ) in Alberta, Canada, through October 20. Courtesy of Willock and Sax Gallery. 2 Lisa Orr’s teapot, 7 in. (18 cm) in height, earthenware, wheel thrown in bisque molds, low-fire glazes. Photo: Silvia Palmer. 3 Clara Hoag’s Cleopatra, 21½ in. (55 cm) in height, stoneware, oxide wash. “Shelter: Crafting a Safe Home,” at Ohio Craft Museum ( http://ohiocraft.org ) in Columbus, Ohio, through October 14. 4 Michael Porfido’s vessel, 9 in. (23 cm) in height, raku claybody, luster glaze, raku fired. Courtesy of Rockland Center for the Arts, in West Nyack, New York.

Alabama

Red Dot Gallery, 1001 Stuart St., Birmingham AL 35209; scott@reddotgallery.com; http://reddotgallery.com; 205-870-7608. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 2 clay artists.

The Kiln Studio and Gallery, 9 N. Church St. Suite A, Fairhope AL 36532; info@thekilnstudio.com; www.thekilnstudio.com; 251-517-5460. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 10 clay artists.

designbyhart Pottery Studio and Gallery, 2211 Seminole Dr., #2009, Huntsville AL 35805; designbyhartpottery@gmail.com; www.designbyhartpottery.com; 256-339-6432. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 11 clay artists.

Arizona

Eide Art Gallery 465, 2893 W. Sullivan Ranch Rd., Clarkdale AZ 86324; eideart@msn.com; 928-634-8695; 928-282-4328. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, and figurative works.

Mesa Arts Center/Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, 1 E. Main St., Mesa AZ 85201; artscenterinfo@mesaartscenter.com; www.mesaartscenter.com; 480-644-6500. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works.

Eye Lounge Contemporary Arts Space, 419 E. Roosevelt St., Phoenix AZ 85004; eyelounge@gmail.com; www.eyelounge.com; 602-430-1490. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural works; representing 4 clay artists.

King Galleries, 4168 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale AZ 85251; kgs@kinggalleries.com; www.kinggalleries.com; 480-481-0187. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; sculptural works; Native American Indian ceramic artwork; representing 10 clay artists.

Udinotti Gallery, 4215 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale AZ 85251; udinottigallery@qwestoffice.net; www.udinottigallery.com; 480-946-7056. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural works.

ASU Art Museum Ceramics Research Center, 699 S. Mill Ave., Ste. 108, Tempe AZ 85281; Mary-Beth.Buesgen@asu.edu; 480-727-8170; asuartmuseum.asu.edu/ceramicsresearchcenter. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works. Permanent collection of more than 4000 works of American, British, and Asian ceramics, including works by Robert Arneson, Viola Frey, Shoji Hamada, Jun Kaneko, Maria Martinez, Lucie Rie, Adrian Saxe, Toshiko Takaezu, Akio Takamori, Peter Voulkos, and Kurt Weiser; representing 20+ clay artists.

Romero House Potters Inc., 102 W. Washington St., Tucson AZ 85701; elaine.isner@gmail.com; http://romerohousepotters.org; 520-624-4287. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; representing 20 clay artists.

Arkansas

ART, 2204 SE 14th St., Bentonville AR 72712; bcstudio@sbcglobal.net; 479-659-4027; www.artbybeckychristenson.com. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, figurative, and installation works.

The Gallery at Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Rd., Fayetteville AR 72701; terrastudios@terrastudios.com; www.terrastudios.com; 800-255-8995. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; artists living in Arkansas; representing 90 clay artists.

Arkansas Arts Center, 501 E. 9th St., Little Rock AR 72202; curator@arkansasartscenter.org; www.arkansasartscenter.org; 501-372-4000. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and figurative works; contemporary crafts; representing 1 clay artist.

California

Santa Cruz Mountains Art Center, 9341 Mill St., Ben Lomond CA 95005; info@mountainartcenter.org; www.mountainartcenter.org; 831-336-3513. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 15+ clay artists.

The Potters’ Studio Gallery, 1221 8th St., Berkeley CA 94710; kimkey@sonic.net; www.berkeleypottersstudio.com; 510-528-3286. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; works by artists associated with the studio; representing 30 clay artists.

TRAX Gallery, 1812 Fifth St., Berkeley CA 94710; info@traxgallery.com; https://traxgallery.com; 510-540-8729. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; pots for use with food or decorative; representing 17 clay artists.

Ruth Chandler Williamson Gallery, Scripps College, 1030 Columbia Ave., Claremont CA 91711; csalomon@scrippscollege.edu; http://rcwg.scrippscollege.edu; 909-607-8090. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, and figurative works; mid-century ceramics.

The Art House Gallery, 15210 Lakeshore Dr., Clearlake CA 95422; melinday@rocketmail.com; 707-994-1716. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; representing 4 clay artists.

Clay Mix, 1003 N. Abby St., Fresno CA 93701; info@clay-mix.com; www.clay-mix.com; 559-485-0065. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works.

A New Leaf Gallery | Sculpturesite, 14301 Arnold Dr., Ste. 8, Glen Ellen CA 95442; info@sculpturesite.com; www.sculpturesite.com; 707-933-1300. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and figurative works.

Art Honors Life Projects at FUNERIA, 2860 Bowen St. #23, Graton CA 95444; arthonorslife@funeria.com; www.funeria.com; 707 829 1966. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; new funerary urns, vessels, reliquaries, and personal memorial art; representing 15 clay artists.

coastal eddy a gallery, 1417 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach CA 92651; www.coastaleddyagallery.com; 949-715-4113. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Couturier Gallery, 166 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles CA 90036; www.couturiergallery.com; 323-933-5557. Primarily exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; sculptural, figurative, and vessel works; Latin American and US ceramics; representing 6 clay artists.

Craft and Folk Art Museum, 5814 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90036; info@cafam.org; www.cafam.org; 323-937-4230. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and installation; representing 1 clay artist.

Edward Cella Art+Architecture, 2754 S. La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90034; director@edwardcella.com; www.edwardcella.com; 323-525-0053. Primarily exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; sculptural works; representing 3 clay artists.

Freehand Gallery, 8413 W. Third St., Los Angeles CA 90048; email@freehand.com; www.freehand.com; 323-655-2607. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; American artists; representing 20+ clay artists.

South Bay Contemporary, SoLA Gallery, 3718 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles CA 90043; southbaycontemporary@gmail.com; 310-429-0973; www.southbaycontemporary.org; representing 12 clay artists.

Mendocino Art Center, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino CA 95460; register@mendocinoartcenter.org; www.mendocinoartcenter.org; 707-937-5818. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and functional works; representing 15 clay artists.

Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts, 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Rd., Ojai CA 93024; beatricewoodcenter@gmail.com; www.beatricewood.com; 805-646-3381. Primarily exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; functional and sculptural works; permanent collection of Beatrice Wood’s work.

Silica Studios, 752 Williams Rd., Palm Springs CA 92264; silicastudios@gmail.com; www.silicastudios.com; 760-325-7007. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; contemporary southern California ceramic artists; representing 20+ clay artists.

Xiem Gallery, 1563 N. Lake Ave, Pasadena CA 91104; suzette@xiemclay.com; www.xiemclaycenter.com; 626-794-5833. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; established and emerging local artists; representing 50 clay artists.

American Museum of Ceramic Art, 399 North Garey Ave., Pomona CA 91767; frontdesk@amoca.org; www.amoca.org; 909-865-3146. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Zask Gallery, 96 Narcissa Dr., Rancho Palos Verdes CA 90275; pszask@gmail.com; www.zaskgallery.com; 310-429-0973. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, figurative, installation, and some functional works; representing 1 clay artist.

The Main Gallery, 1018 Main St., Redwood City CA 94063; rwc.maingallery@gmail.com; www.themaingallery.org; 650-701-1018. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 2 clay artists.

Blue Line Arts, 405 Vernon St. #100, Roseville CA 95678; info@bluelinearts.org; tony@bluelinearts.org; www.bluelinearts.org; 916-783-4117. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Crocker Art Museum, 216 O St., Sacramento CA 95814; www.crockerartmuseum.org; 916-808-7000. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; American studio ceramics since 1945, Funk, contemporary studio practices, and Southwest pottery. International ceramics including British, Danish, German, and Japanese; historic Korean, Goryeo Period, Early Meissen porcelain, Asian trade ceramics; representing 800+ clay artists.

Mingei International Museum, Balboa Park, 1439 El Prado, San Diego CA 92101; admin@mingei.org; https://mingei.org; 619-239-0003. Primarily exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics.

San Diego Potters’ Guild, Studio 29, Spanish Village, Balboa Park, 1770 Village Pl., San Diego CA 92101; info@sandiegopottersguild.org; www.sandiegopottersguild.org; 619-239-0507. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; representing 20+ clay artists.

San Diego Sculptors Guild and Gallery, 1770 Village Pl., Studio #36, San Diego CA 92101; sandiegosculptorsguild@gmail.com; www.sandiegosculptorsguild.com; 619-238-0522. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural works; representing 9 clay artists.

Busacca Gallery, 2010 Hyde St., San Francisco CA 94109; mark@busaccagallery.com; www.busaccagallery.com; 415-776-0104. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works.

Catharine Clark Gallery, 248 Utah St., San Francisco CA 94103; cc@cclarkgallery.com; https://cclarkgallery.com; 415-399-1439. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and figurative works; representing 1 clay artist.

de Young Museum, 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr., San Francisco CA 94118; contact@famsf.org; https://deyoung.famsf.org; 415-750-3600. Primarily exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; sculptural and figurative works; Post-WWII American studio craft—including ceramics; representing 100 clay artists.

Hedge Gallery, 501 Pacific Ave., San Francisco CA 94133; www.hedgegallery.com; 415-433-2233. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works.

Museum of Craft+Design, 2569 3rd St., San Francisco CA 94107; info@sfmcd.org; www.sfmcd.org; 415-773-0303. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, and installation works; representing 5 clay artists.

Rena Bransten Projects, 1275 Minnesota St., San Francisco CA 94107; info@renabranstengallery.com; www.renabranstengallery.com; 415-982-3292. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; installation, figurative, and sculptural works; representing 6 clay artists.

Ruby’s Clay Studio and Gallery, 552A Noe St., San Francisco CA 94114; rubysclaystudio@yahoo.com; www.rubysclaystudio.org; 415-558-9819. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 50 clay artists.

Legion of Honor, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, 100 34th Ave., San Francisco CA 94121; contact@famsf.org; www.famsf.org; 415-750-3600. Primarily exhibiting historical ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works. No contemporary works on permanent display. Focus is on European 18th-century ceramics; representing 15 clay artists.

SMAart Gallery & Studio , 1045 Sutter St, San Francisco CA 94109; steve@smaartgallery.com; www.smaartstudio.com; 415-962-7877. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, figurative, functional, and installation works; representing 20+ clay artists.

LH Horton Jr Gallery, San Joaquin Delta College, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton CA 95207; jmarlese@deltacollege.edu; gallery.deltacollege.edu; 209-954-5507. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; representing 200+ clay artists.

L.A. Louver, 45 N. Venice Blvd., Venice CA 90291; www.lalouver.com; 310-822-4955. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural works; representing 5 clay artists.

Colorado

Arvada Ceramic Arts Guild, 5870 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada CO 80003; info@arvadaceramicarts.org; www.arvadaceramicarts.org; 303-423-0448. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 20 clay artists.

The Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada CO 80003; info@arvadacenter.org; 720-898-7200; www.arvadacenter.org.

Harvey/Meadows Gallery, 517 E. Hopkins, Aspen CO 81611; info@harveymeadows.com; www.harveymeadows.com; 970-920-7721. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; representing Christa Assad, Andy Brayman, Anne Currier, Ken Ferguson, John Gill, Julia Galloway, Del Harrow, Tony Marsh, Richard Shaw, Betty Woodman.

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St., Carbondale CO 81623; studio@carbondaleclay.org; www.carbondaleclay.org; 970-963-2529. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 35 clay artists.

Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St., Denver CO 80203; s.schreiber@asld.org; http://asld.org; 303-778-6990. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works.

Artists on Santa Fe Gallery & Studios, 747 Santa Fe Dr., Denver CO 80204; macy80204@gmail.com; www.artistsonsantafe.com; 303-573-5903. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; representing 6 clay artists.

Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14 Ave. Pkwy., Denver CO 80204-2788; info@denverartmuseum.org; www.denverartmuseum.org; 720-865-5000. Primarily exhibiting historical ceramics; Pre-Columbian, Native American, Asian ceramics.

Plinth Gallery, 3520 Brighton Blvd., Denver CO 80216; gallery@plinthgallery.com; www.plinthgallery.com; 303-295-0717. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works.

Tansey Contemporary, 1743 Wazee St., Denver CO 80202; info@tanseycontemporary.com; www.tanseycontemporary.com; 720-596-4243. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural works; our program is focused at the intersection between fine craft, contemporary art and design; representing 12 clay artists.

Foothills Art Center, 809 15th St., Golden CO 80401; exhibitions@foothillsartcenter.org; www.foothillsartcenter.org; 303-279-3922. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; fine craft media: glass, clay, textiles, etc; representing 30 clay artists.

Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs CO 80829; art@commonwheel.com; www.commonwheel.com; 719-685-1008. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; Colorado artists, mainly Front Range/Southern Colorado; representing 10 clay artists.

Anderson Ranch Arts Center, 5263 Owl Creek Rd., Snowmass Village CO 81615; info@andersonranch.org; www.andersonranch.org; 970-923-3181. Primarily exhibiting functional, sculptural, and non-functional works.

Connecticut

Mill Gallery, Guilford Art Center, 411 Church St., Guilford CT 06437; mbelden@guilfordartcenter.org; http://guilfordartcenter.org; 203-453-5947. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, figurative, and installation works; contemporary American craft.

Wesleyan Potters Gallery Shop, 350 S. Main St., Middletown CT 06457; info@wesleyanpotters.com; www.wesleyanpotters.com; 860-347-5925. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 50+ clay artists.

Greenleaf Pottery, 240 Chapel Rd., South Windsor CT 06074; john@greenleafpottery.net; www.greenleafpottery.net; 860-528-6090. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; stoneware pottery; representing 1 clay artist.

District of Columbia

Cross Mackenzie Gallery, 1675 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington DC 20007; becca@crossmackenzie.com; www.crossmackenzie.com; 202-333-7970. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and functional works.

District Clay Gallery, 2414 Douglas St. NE, Washington DC 20018; cass@districtclaycenter.com; www.districtclaygallery.com; 202-341-8269. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Freer|Sackler, the Smithsonian’s Museums of Asian Art, 1050 Independence Ave. SW, Washington DC 20013-7012; publicaffairsasia@si.edu; www.asia.si.edu; 202-633-0522. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics.

Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington DC 20003; info@hillcenterdc.org; hillcenterdc.org; 202-549-4172. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works.

Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, Pennsylvania Ave. at 17 St., NW, Washington DC 20006; americanartinfo@si.edu; www.americanart.si.edu; 202-633-1000. Exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; functional and sculptural works; American contemporary crafts and decorative arts; representing 315 clay artists in the collection.

Florida

Museum of Art Deland, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand FL 32720; contact@moartdeland.org; www.moartdeland.org; 386-734-4371. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; Florida ceramic artists.

Clay and Paper, Gallery of Art, 362 Main St., Dunedin FL 34698; claypaper@mac.com; www.claypaper.com; 727-736-0934. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; pottery made in Florida (but not exclusively); representing 15 clay artists.

Charlie Cummings Gallery, 2040 NW 6th St., Gainesville FL 32609; Charlie@charliecummingsgallery.com; www.charliecummingsgallery.com; 352-514-8821. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; representing 50+ clay artists.

Key West Pottery, 1203 Duval St., Key West FL 33040; info@keywestpottery.com; www.keywestpottery.com; 305-900-8303. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works.

Artisans On the Ave, 630 Lake Ave., Lake Worth FL 33460; potteryme@aol.com; www.ArtisansOnTheAve.com; 561-582-3300. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 40 clay artists.

Mindy Solomon Gallery, 8397 NE 2nd Ave., Miami FL 33138; info@mindysolomon.com; www.mindysolomon.com; 786-953-6917. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; South Korean ceramics; representing 10 clay artists.

Rosen Gallery & Studios, North Line Plaza, 2172 J & C Blvd., Naples FL 34109; rictra@earthlink.net; www.rosen.gallery; 239-821-1061. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural works.

Amelia Center Gallery Gulf Coast State College, 5230 West Highway 98, Panama City FL 32401; pamromin@gulfcoast.edu; www.gulfcoast.edu/community/arts-culture/amelia-center-gallery/index.html; 850-872-3886.

Craftsman House Gallery, 2955 Central Ave., St. Petersburg FL 33713; craftsmanhouse@gmail.com; www.craftsmanhousegallery.com; 727-323-2787. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; handmade in the US.

Florida CraftArt Gallery, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg FL 33701; www.floridacraftart.org; 727-821-7391. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; Florida artists as well as from around the country; representing 75–100 clay artists.

Morean Center for Clay, 420 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg FL 33712; matt.schiemann@moreanartscenter.org; www.moreanartscenter.org; 727-821-7162. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Lighthouse ArtCenter Museum, Gallery & School of Art, 373 Tequesta Dr., Tequesta FL 33469; www.lighthousearts.org; 561-746-3101. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; local and regional emerging and established artists; representing 12 clay artists.

Armory Art Center, 811 Park Pl., West Palm Beach FL 33401; Mark.walnock@armoryart.org; www.armoryart.org; 561-832-1776. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Dixie Art Loft, 5911 South Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach FL 33405; potteryme@aol.com; www.DixieArtLoft.com; 561-585-7744. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural works; representing 15 clay artists.

Georgia

MudFire Studio & Gallery, 175 Laredo Dr., Decatur GA 30030; info@mudfire.com; www.mudfire.com; 404-377-8033. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; contemporary studio pottery with special focus on illustration, color, design, and narrative; representing 50+ clay artists.

The Hambidge Center for Creative Arts & Sciences, 105 Hambidge Ct., Rabun Gap GA 30568; dthacker@hambidge.org; www.hambidge.org; 706-746-7324. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works.

Art Center West, 1355 Woodstock Rd., Roswell GA 30075; aargentina@roswellgov.com; www.roswellclaycollective.com; 770-641-3990. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works.

Idaho

The Art Spirit Gallery, 415 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene ID 83814; steve@theartspiritgallery.com; www.theartspiritgallery.com; 208-765-6006. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works.

Illinois

Lillstreet Gallery, 4401 N. Ravenswood Ave., Chicago IL 60640; gallery@lillstreet.com; www.lillstreetgallery.com; 773-769-4226. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 40+ clay artists.

The Nevica Project, 3717 N. Ravenswood, Unit #115W, Chicago IL 60613; info@theNEVICAproject.com; www.theNEVICAproject.com; 406-360-0164. Primarily exhibiting contemporary post-war ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; collectible ceramics from Great Britain, Japan, and US; representing 25 clay artists.

Vale Craft Gallery, 230 W. Superior St., Chicago IL 60654; valecraft@sbcglobal.net; www.valecraftgallery.com; 312-337-3525. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; American artists; representing 15 clay artists.

Neil Estrick Gallery, LLC, 888 E. Belvidere Rd., Ste. 101, Grayslake IL 60030; neil@neilestrickgallery.com; www.neilestrickgallery.com; 847-223-1807. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works.

ClaySpace Ceramic Arts Center, 740 Front St., Lisle IL 60532; info@clayspace.net; www.clayspace.net; 630-393-2529. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 55 clay artists.

Terra Incognito Studios and Gallery, 246 Chicago Ave., Oak Park IL 60302; dtoan@ameritech.net; www.terraincognitostudios.com; 708-383-6228. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; representing 20+ clay artists.

M.G. Nelson Family Gallery, 700 N. 4th St., Springfield IL 62702; director@springfieldart.org; www.springfieldart.org; 217-523-2631. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installations; representing 10 clay artists.

Cinema Gallery, 120 W. Main St., Urbana IL 61801-2715; carolyn@cinemagallery.cc; www.cinemagallery.cc; 217-367-3711. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; Midwestern artists.

Indiana

Mary Anderson Center for the Arts, 101 St. Anthony Dr., Mount St. Francis IN 47146; info@maryandersoncenter.com; 404-242-0839; www.maryandersoncenter.org. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional

works; representing 1 clay artist.

Iowa

Gilded Pear Gallery, 808 Third Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids IA 52403; lauren@gildedpeargallery.com; www.gildedpeargallery.com; 319-366-0205. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; representing 7 clay artists.

Iowa Ceramics Center and Glass Studio, 329 10th Ave, SE #117, Cedar Rapids IA 52401; ellen@iowaceramicscenter.org; 319-365-9644; www.iowaceramicscenter.org. Representing 8 clay artists.

Luther College Fine Arts Collection, Preus Library, 700 College Dr., Decorah IA 52101; ellika03@luther.edu; www.luther.edu/fine-arts; 563-387-1328. Primarily exhibiting historical ceramics.

Iowa Artisans Gallery, 207 E. Washington St., Iowa City IA 52240; mail@iowaartisansgallery.com; www.iowaartisansgallery.com; 319-351-8686. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; permanent collection of contemporary American craft; representing 45 clay artists.

University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art, 1375 Highway One W., 1840 Studio Arts Bldg., Iowa City IA 52242; uima@uiowa.edu; http://uima.uiowa.edu; 319-335-1727. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; contemporary American and European ceramics; representing 20+ clay artists.

Kansas

Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St., Lawrence KS 66044; marlo@lawrenceartscenter.org; www.lawrenceartscenter.org; 785-843-2787.

Strecker-Nelson West Gallery, 406 1/2 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan KS 66502-6039; info@SNWGallery.com; www.snwgallery.com; 785-537-2099. Specializing in multimedia exhibitions that include ceramics.

Alice C. Sabatini Gallery, 1515 SW Tenth Ave., Topeka KS 66604; gallery@tscpl.org; www.tscpl.org/gallery; 785-580-4515. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Wichita Pottery, 300 N. Meridian, Wichita KS 67203; jill.houtz@gmail.com; www.wichitapottery.com; 316-942-7075. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; US artists; representing 4 clay artists.

Kentucky

Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea, 200 Artisan Way, Berea KY 40403; gwen.heffner@ky.gov; www.kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov; 859-985-5448. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; representing 85 clay artists.

AA Clay Studio and Gallery, 2829 S. 4th St., Louisville KY 40208; contact@aaclay.com; https://alexadamsclaywork.com/gallery; 502-287-9666. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; ceramic works made in the region; representing 12 clay artists.

Asia Institute/Crane House, 1244 South Third St., Louisville KY 40203; info@cranehouse.org; www.cranehouse.org; 502-635-2240. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 7 clay artists.

Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft, 715 W. Main St., Louisville KY 40202; www.kmacmuseum.org; 502-589-0102. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; representing 20 clay artists.

Louisiana

Sans Souci Fine Crafts Gallery, Louisiana Crafts Guild, 219 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette LA 70501; guild@bellsouth.net; www.louisianacraftsguild.org; 337-266-7999. Exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; representing 15–20 clay artists.

Carol Robinson Gallery, 840 Napolean Ave., New Orleans LA 70115; carolrobin@bellsouth.net; https://carolrobinsongallery.net; 504-895-6130. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics.

New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Cir., City Park, New Orleans LA 70124; mkrane@noma.org; www.noma.org; 504-658-4100. Primarily exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; sculptural, functional, and figurative works; permanent collection, Meissen porcelain, French ceramics from 1600–1950, American art pottery from 1880–1960, contemporary Japanese and Chinese ceramics from 3000 BCE–1900 CE.

Newcomb Art Museum at Tulane University, Woldenberg Art Center, Newcomb Circle, New Orleans LA 70118; museum@tulane.edu; newcombartmuseum.tulane.edu; 504-865-5328. Rotating contemporary exhibitions with permanent display of Newcomb Pottery in our entrance hall.

Ogden Museum of Southern Art, 925 Camp St., New Orleans LA 70130; info@ogdenmuseum.org; www.ogdenmuseum.org; 504-539-9600. Primarily exhibiting contemporary and historical; sculptural and functional ceramics; Art of the American South; representing 10 clay artists.

Maine

Dowstudio Gallery, 19 Dow Rd., Deer Isle ME 04627; dowstudio@gmail.com; 207-348-6498; www.dowstudiodeerisle.com. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; established and emerging studio potters and artists from across the country; representing 35 clay artists.

Maine Potters Market, 376 Fore St., Portland ME 04101; info@mainepottersmarket.com; www.mainepottersmarket.com; 207-774-1633. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; representing 14 clay artists.

Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland ME 04108; info@richardboydpottery.com; https://richardboydpottery.com; 207-712-1097. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works.

Maryland

Waverly Street Gallery, 4600 East West Hwy., Bethesda MD 20814; waverlygallerybethesda@gmail.com; www.waverlystreetgallery.com; 301-951-9441. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 3 clay artists.

Hodson and Whitaker Galleries, Hood College, 401 Rosemont Ave., Frederick MD 21701; gianni@hood.edu; www.hood.edu/academic/art/hodson; 301-696-3531. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 20 clay artists.

The Potters Guild of Baltimore, 3600 Clipper Mill Rd., Ste. 101, Hampden MD 21211; www.pottersguild.org; 410-235-4884. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Massachusetts

Miller Yezerski Gallery, 450 Harrison Ave., #309A, Boston MA 02118; www.milleryezerskigallery.com; 617-262-0550. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 3 clay artists.

Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston MA 02115; ezilber@mfa.org; www.mfa.org; 617-267-9300. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Pucker Gallery, 240 Newbury St., 3rd Floor, Boston MA 02116; contactus@puckergallery.com; www.puckergallery.com; 617-267-9473. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, and sculptural works; representing Brother Thomas Bezanson, Yoshinori Hagiwara, Shoji Hamada, Shinsaku Hamada, Tomoo Hamada, Mark Hewitt, Randy Johnston, Jan Kollwitz, Miraku Kamei XV, Young Jae Lee, Ken Matsuzaki, Hideaki Miyamura, Ben Owen, Tatsuzo Shimaoka, and Li Hongwei.

Society of Arts and Crafts, 1004 Pier 4 Blvd., Ste. 200, Boston MA 02210; www.societyofcrafts.org; 617-266-1810. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; American contemporary craft; representing 20+ clay artists.

Fuller Craft Museum, 455 Oak St., Brockton MA 02301; tngwenya@fullercraft.org; www.fullercraft.org; 508-588-6000. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, figurative or installation works; works from 1950–present; representing about 200 in the permanent collection, approximately 20 in annual exhibitions.

Gallery 224, Ceramics Program, Office for the Arts at Harvard, 224 Western Ave., Cambridge MA 02134; ceramics@fas.harvard.edu; http://ofa.fas.harvard.edu/gallery-224; 617-495-8680. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; the work of emerging and established ceramic artists; representing 20+ clay artists.

Mobilia Gallery, 358 Huron Ave., Cambridge MA 02138; mobiliaart@verizon.net; 617-876-2109; www.mobilia-gallery.com. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and installation works; representing 8 clay artists.

Mudflat Gallery, 36 White St, Porter Square Shopping Ctr., Cambridge MA 02140; www.mudflat.org; 617-491-7976. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 45 clay artists.

Lacoste Gallery, 25 Main St., Concord MA 01742; info@lacostegallery.com; www.lacostegallery.com; 978-369-0278. Primarily exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Lexicon Gallery, 15 Lexington Ave., Magnolia MA 01930; 781-962-7177 SeyrelWilliams@gmail.com; www.LexiconGallery.com; http://CapeAnnCeramicsFestival.com. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and installation works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Ferrin Contemporary, 1315 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams MA 01247; info@ferrincontemporary.com; ferrincontemporary.com; 413-346-4004. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; sculptural, figurative, and installation works; 1950–present; representing 15 clay artists.

Pinch, 179 Main St., Northampton MA 01060; info@pinchgoods.com; www.pinchgoods.com; 413-586-4509. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works.

The Artisan Gallery, 162 Main St., Northampton MA 01060; theartisangallery@yahoo.com; www.theartisangallery.com; 413-586-1942. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 25 clay artists.

Clever Hand Gallery, 52 Central St., Wellesley MA 02482; beautifulart@cleverhandgallery.com; www.cleverhandgallery.com; 781-235-3272. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; representing 6 clay artists.

The Krikorian Gallery, Worcester Center for Crafts, 25 Sagamore Rd., Worcester MA 01605; tomalley1@worcester.edu; www.worcestercraftcenter.org; 508-753-8183. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, figurative, installation, and sculptural works; almost all are American, handcrafted; representing 100 clay artists.

Michigan

International Museum of Dinnerware Design, 520 N. Main St., Ann Arbor MI 48104; director@dinnerwaremuseum.org; www.dinnerwaremuseum.org; 607-382-1415. Primarily exhibiting historic and contemporary ceramics; majority is functional work by contemporary artists and designers referencing dining and dinnerware.

Yourist Studio and Gallery, 1133 Broadway, Ann Arbor MI 48105; gallery@youristpottery.com; www.youristpottery.com; 734-662-4914. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills MI 48303-0801; www.cranbrookart.edu/museum; 248-645-3320. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics.

Pewabic Pottery, 10125 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit MI 48214; info@pewabic.org; 313-626-2000; www.pewabic.org. Primarily exhibiting both historical work from our archives and contemporary work; mostly sculptural and functional art, with occasional installations; representing 200+ clay artists.

Khnemu Studio on Fernwood Farm, 6322 113th Ave., Fennville MI 49408; Dawn@khnemustudio.com; www.khnemustudio.com; 269-236-9260. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Buckham Gallery, 134 1/2 W. Second St., Flint MI 48502; manager@buckhamgallery.org; www.buckhamgallery.org; 810-239-6233. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and functional works; representing 15 clay artists.

Schaller Gallery, 210 State St., St. Joseph MI 49085; anthony@schallergallery.com; www.schallergallery.com; 269-983-7404. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; representing 100+ clay artists.

Minnesota

Tweed Museum of Art, University of Minnesota Duluth, 1201 Ordean Ct., Duluth MN 55812; tweed@d.umn.edu; www.d.umn.edu/tma; 218-726-7823. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, and figurative works; studio ceramics from around the world; representing 10 clay artists.

Fired Up Studios, 1000 Boone Ave. N., Golden Valley MN 55427; info@firedupstudios.com; www.firedupstudios.com; 612-852-2787. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; work made by member artists; representing 40 clay artists.

Clay Coyote Pottery & Gallery, 17614 240th St, Hutchinson MN 55350-5415; morgan@claycoyote.com; www.claycoyote.com; 320-587-2599. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; onsite emerging artist pottery studio focuses on cone-10 reduction stoneware; representing 20+ clay artists.

Northern Clay Center, 2424 Franklin Ave. E, Minneapolis MN 55406; nccinfo@northernclaycenter.org; www.northernclaycenter.org; 612-339-8007. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 100 clay artists.

Perlman Teaching Museum, Carleton College, 320 3rd St. E., Northfield MN 55057; lbradley@carleton.edu; https://apps.carleton.edu/museum; 507-222-4469. Primarily exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; functional and sculptural works; mixed collection with some ceramics, varied exhibition program; representing 1 clay artist.

Rochester Art Center, 40 Civic Center Dr., SE, Rochester MN 55904; info@rochesterartcenter.org; 507-282-8629; www.rochesterartcenter.org. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics and multimedia.

The Grand Hand Gallery, 719 Grand Ave., St. Paul MN 55101; sales@thegrandhand.com; www.thegrandhand.com; 651-312-1122. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; Asian-influenced, American-made ceramics; representing 20 clay artists.

Mississippi

Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi MS 39530; www.georgeohr.org; 228-374-5547. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; sculptural works; promoting and preserving Biloxi potter George E. Ohr.

Missouri

Belger Crane Yard Studios, 2011 Tracy Ave., Kansas City MO 64108; gallery@redstarstudios.org; https://belgerarts.org; 816-474-7316. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installations; specialize in contemporary ceramics; representing 20+ clay artists.

Centered Earth Gallery @ KC Clay Guild, 200 W. 74th St., Kansas City MO 64114; Gallery@kcclayguild.org; www.kcclayguild.org/Gallery; 816-363-1373. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; representing 15 clay artists.

Sherry Leedy Contemporary Art, 2004 Baltimore Ave., Kansas City MO 64108; sherryleedy@sherryleedy.com; www.sherryleedy.com; 816-221-2626. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural works; American ceramics; representing 15 clay artists.

Daum Museum of Contemporary Art, State Fair Community College, 3201 W. 16th St., Sedalia MO 65301; info@daummuseum.org; www.daummuseum.org; 660-530-5888. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics.

Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design , 6640 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis MO 63130; exhibitions@craftalliance.org; www.craftalliance.org; 314-725-1177. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, figurative, sometimes installation works.

Duane Reed Gallery, 4729 McPherson Ave., St. Louis MO 63108-1918; duane@duanereedgallery.com; www.duanereedgallery.com; 314-361-4100. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and figurative works; representing 10+ clay artists.

Montana

Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts, 2915 Country Club Ave., Helena MT 59602; amanda@archiebray.org; http://archiebray.org; 406-443-3502. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence St., Helena MT 59601; rosemary@holtermuseum.org; www.holtermuseum.org; 406-442-6400. Primarily exhibiting a wide variety of contemporary ceramics; representing 20 clay artists.

The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne St., Missoula MT 59802; info@theclaystudioofmissoula.org; www.theclaystudioofmissoula.org; 406-543-0509. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works.

Red Lodge Clay Center, 123 S. Broadway, Red Lodge MT 59068; gallery@redlodgeclaycenter.com; www.redlodgeclaycenter.com; 406-446-3993. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 100 clay artists.

Stillwater Gallery, 240 Central Ave., Whitefish MT 59937; store@whitefishpottery.com; http://whitefishpottery.com; 406-862-8211. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; contemporary artists from all over Montana, especially Northwest Montana; representing 30+ clay artists.

Nebraska

Cooper Studio & Gallery, 1526 Silver St., Ashland NE 68003-1848; www.visitsaunderscounty.org/attractions/coopergallery; 402-944-2022. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 3 clay artists;

LUX Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St., Lincoln NE 68504; katelynfarneth@gmail.com; 402-466-8692; www.luxcenter.org; Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; representing 50+ clay artists.

Nevada

Oats Park Art Center, 151 E. Park St., Fallon NV 89406; charts@phonewave.net; www.churchillarts.org;

775-423-1440.

Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St., Las Vegas NV 89104; 4information@clayartsvegas.com; 702-375-4147; http://clayartsvegas.com. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 12 clay artists.

New Jersey

The Art School at Old Church, 561 Piermont Rd., Demarest NJ 07627; lisa@tasoc.org; www.tasoc.org; 201-767-7160. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 30 clay artists.

m.t. burton gallery, 1819 N. Long Beach Blvd., Surf City NJ 08008; www.mtburtongallery.com; 609-494-0006. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Trenton City Museum, Ellarslie Mansion, Cadwalader Park, Parkside Ave., Trenton NJ 08606; info@ellarslie.org; www.ellarslie.org; 609-989-3632. Exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional and figurative works; ceramics made by Trenton, pottery companies including Trenton Belleek; hotelware, figurines and sanitary ware; and companies such as Lenox, Boehm, Maddock, Mercer, Ott & Brewer, Willets, Scammel, and Stangl.

New Mexico

Weyrich Gallery/The Rare Visions Art Galerie, 2935 D Louisiana Blvd. NE, Albuquerque NM 87110; contact@weyrichgallery.com; www.weyrichgallery.com; 505-883-7410. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; Anagama stoneware, Artita Porcelain, Native American, wood-fired and gas-fired stoneware; representing 20+ clay artists.

Rift Gallery, 2249 Highway 68, Rinconada, New Mexico, Dixon NM 87527; riftgallery@yahoo.com; www.riftgallery.com; 505-579-9179. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works.

Bellas Artes, 653 Canyon Rd., Santa Fe NM 87501; bc@bellasartesgallery.com; www.bellasartesgallery.com; 505-983-2745. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics.

Blue Rain Gallery, 544 S. Guadalupe St., Santa Fe NM 87501; leroy@blueraingallery.com; www.blueraingallery.com; 505-954-9902. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and figurative works; Native American art and contemporary non-Native Southwest art.

Clark + Del Vecchio, 223 N. Guadalupe #274, Santa Fe NM 87501; 917-318-0768.

Patina Gallery, 131 W. Palace Ave., Santa Fe NM 87501; allison@patina-gallery.com; www.patina-gallery.com; 505-986-3432. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural vessels; representing 3 clay artists.

Robert Nichols Gallery, 419 Canyon Rd., Santa Fe NM 87501; gallery@robertnicholsgallery.com; www.robertnicholsgallery.com; 505-982-2145. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural works; Native American Indian pottery.

Santa Fe Clay, 545 Camino de la Familia, Santa Fe NM 87501; sfc@santafeclay.com; www.santafeclay.com; 505-984-1122. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; contemporary American ceramics; representing up to 150 clay artists;

Tansey Contemporary, 652 Canyon Rd., Santa Fe NM 87501-2722; info@tanseycontemporary.com; www.tanseycontemporary.com; 505-995-8513. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics, functional and sculptural works; representing 9+ clay artists.

New York

Alfred Ceramic Art Museum at Alfred University, Alfred University, Alfred NY 14802; ceramicsmuseum@alfred.edu; 607-871-2421; http://ceramicsmuseum.alfred.edu. Exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics.

Hudson Beach Glass, 162 Main St., Beacon NY 12508; glass@hudsonbeachglass.com; www.hudsonbeachglass.com; 845-440-0068. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; mostly sculptural and figurative, some functional works; Hudson Valley area.

Celadon Clay Art Gallery and Shop, 128 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton NY 11932; hamptonsclayart@optonline.net; www.hamptonsclayart.org; 631-726-2547. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works.

Gallery 66 NY, 66 Main St., Cold Spring NY 10516; gallery66ny@gmail.com; www.gallery66ny.com; 845-809-5838. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and installation works; representing 4 clay artists.

Gandee Gallery, 7846 Main St., Fabius NY 13063; jen@gandeegallery.com; www.gandeegallery.com; 315-416-6339. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 25–30 clay artists.

Sculpture Space NYC, 47-21 35th St., Long Island City NY 11101; ssnyc.ceramics@icloud.com; www.sculpturespacenyc.com; 718-806-1709.

Barry Friedman Ltd., 72 Madison Ave., New York NY 10016; contact@barryfriedmanltd.com; www.barryfriedmanltd.com; 212-239-8600. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works.

Claire Oliver Gallery, 513 W. 26th St., New York NY 10001; Info@ClaireOliver.com; www.claireoliver.com; 212-929-5949. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural works; representing 1 clay artist.

Cocobolo Gallery, 195 Chrystie St. #402, New York NY 10002; info@cocobolodesign.com; www.cocobolodesign.com; 212-982-9288. Primarily exhibiting contemporary sculptural, functional, decorative, and architectural works; American contemporary ceramics and select secondary-market ceramics; representing 9 clay artists.

Dai Ichi Arts, Ltd., by appt. only, New York NY 10065; info@daiichiarts.com; www.daiichiarts.com; 917-435-9473. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; Japanese and Chinese ceramics from 20th and 21st century.

Jane Hartsook Gallery at Greenwich House Pottery, 16 Jones St., New York NY 10014; gallery@greenwichhouse.org; www.greenwichhouse.org; 212-242-4106. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works.

Joan B. Mirviss Ltd., 39 E. 78th St., Ste. 401, New York NY 10075; info@mirviss.com; www.mirviss.com; 212-799-4021. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; Japanese screens, scrolls, woodblock prints (ukiyo-e), and modern and contemporary ceramics; representing 20+ clay artists.

Mugi Studio, 993 Amsterdam Ave., New York NY 10025; mugistudio@yahoo.com; www.mugipottery.com; 212-866-6202. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; representing 15 clay artists.

Nancy Margolis Gallery, 523 W. 25th St., Ground Fl., New York NY 10001; margolis@nancymargolisgallery.com; www.nancymargolisgallery.com; 212-242-3013. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; American, Asian, and European artists.

Sara Japanese Pottery, 950 Lexington Ave., New York NY 10021; naoki@saranyc.com; www.saranyc.com; 212-772-3243. Primarily exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 15 clay artists.

Museum of Arts and Design, 2 Columbus Cir., New York NY 10019; grace.reff@madmuseum.org; http://madmuseum.org/content/artist-studios-application; 212-299-7780. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; international ceramics.

Hudson Valley Center for Contemporary Art, 1701 Main St., Peekskill NY 10566; info@hvcca.org; www.hvcca.org; 914-788-0100. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; installation works; representing 4 clay artists.

The SHOP at CAC, 40 Beech St., Port Chester NY 10573; www.clayartcenter.org; 914-937-2047. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; one-of-a-kind functional and decorative ceramics by CAC artists and guest artists; representing 68 clay artists.

Firehouse Gallery, 713 Monroe Ave., Rochester NY 14607; ceramics@rochesterarts.org; www.rochesterarts.org; 585-271-5183. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 15–30 clay artists.

Flower City Arts Center, 713 Monroe Ave., Rochester NY 14607; ceramics@rochesterarts.org; www.rochesterarts.org; 585-271-5183. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St., Syracuse NY 13202; everson@everson.org; www.everson.org; 315-474-6064.

Rockland Center for the Arts, 27 S. Greenbush Rd., West Nyack NY 10994; exhibitions.roca@gmail.com; www.rocklandartcenter.org; 845-358-0877; representing 63 clay artists.

Portage Hill Art Gallery, 6439 South Portage Rd., Westfield NY 14787; lportagehillga@roadrunner.com; 716-326-4478; www.portagehillgallery.com. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; home studio/gallery of Audrey Kay Dowling; representing 4 clay artists.

North Carolina

Blue Spiral 1Gallery, 38 Biltmore Ave., Asheville NC 28801; info@bluespiral1.com; www.bluespiral1.com; 828-251-0202. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 30 clay artists.

Odyssey Clayworks , 236 Clingman Ave., Asheville NC 28801; odysseyclayworks@gmail.com; www.odysseyclayworks.com; 828-285-0210. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 15 clay artists.

In Tandem Gallery, 20 North Mitchell Ave, Bakersville NC 28705; intandemgallery@gmail.com; www.intandemgallery.com; representing 120 clay artists.

FRANK Gallery, 201 S. Estes Drive Suite B-6, Chapel Hill NC 27514; info@frankisart.com; www.frankisart.com; 919-636-4135. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; artists from the NC Triangle region; representing 20 clay artists.

Lark & Key Gallery, 128 E. Park Ave., Ste. B, Charlotte NC 28203; info@larkandkey.com; www.larkandkey.com; 704-334-4616. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; features primarily local, regional, and North Carolina potters; representing 15 clay artists.

Mint Museum of Art, 2730 Randolph Rd., Charlotte NC 28207; info@themintmuseums.org; www.themintmuseums.org; 704-337-2009. Exhibiting historical, contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; NC pottery; representing 20+ clay artists.

Mint Museum of Art, 500 S. Tyron St., Charlotte NC 28202; rubie.brittheight@mintmuseum.org; www.mintmuseum.org; 704-337-2000.

Pocosin Arts School of Fine Craft, 201 Main St., Columbia NC 27925; info@pocosinarts.org; www.pocosinarts.org; 252-796-2787. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 30 clay artists.

Cedar Creek Gallery, 1150 Fleming Rd., Creedmoor NC 27522; info@cedarcreekgallery.com; www.cedarcreekgallery.com; 919-528-1041. Exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; ceramics made on-site, local, North Carolina, and national artists; representing 80+ clay artists.

Claymakers, 705 Foster St., Durham NC 27701; info@claymakers.org; www.claymakers.org; 919-530-8355. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 65+ clay artists.

The Bascom, A Center for the Visual Arts, 323 Frankllin Rd, Highlands NC 28741; fvickery@thebascom.org; www.thebascom.org; 828-787-2892; representing 50 clay artists.

Gregg Museum of Art and Design, 1903 Hillborough St., Raleigh NC 27607; gregg@ncsu.edu; 919-515-3503; http://gregg.arts.ncsu.edu. Exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; functional works; NC and regional ceramics; representing 150+ clay artists.

North Carolina Pottery Center, 233 East Ave., Seagrove NC 27341; info@ncpotterycenter.org; www.ncpotterycenter.org; 336-873-8430. Exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; NC and Native American pottery; representing 50 clay artists.

Toe River Arts, P.O. Box 826, 269 Oak Avenue, Spruce Pine NC 28777; kate@toeriverarts.org; www.toeriverarts.org; 828-682-7215. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Piedmont Craftsmen, 601 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem NC 27101; info@piedmontcraftsmen.org; www.piedmontcraftsmen.org; 336-725-1516. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics.

Ohio

The Dairy Barn Arts Center, 8000 Dairy Ln., Athens OH 45701; artsinfo@dairybarn.org; www.dairybarn.org; 740-592-4981. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; representing 20+ clay artists.

Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton OH 44702; kaleigh@cantonart.org; www.cantonart.org; 330-453-7666. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; specialize in American ceramics; representing about 150 clay artists in our permanent collection.

Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Cincinnati OH 45202-1596; information@cincyart.org; www.cincinnatiartmuseum.org; 877-472-4226. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional works.

(Not) Sheep Gallery, 17 W. Russell, Columbus OH 43215; caren@amusegallery.com; www.notsheepgallery.com; 614-565-0314. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and figurative works; representing 2 clay artists.

Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus OH 43212; info@ohiocraft.org; www.ohiocraft.org; 614-486-4402. Primarily exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; sculptural, functional, figurative, and installation works.

Sherrie Gallerie, 694 N. High St., Columbus OH 43215; sherrie@sherriegallerie.com; www.sherriegallerie.com; 614-221-8580. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural works; American ceramics; representing 26 clay artists.

The Museum Of Ceramics, 400 E. Fifth St., East Liverpool OH 43920; MuseumOfCeramics@gmail.com; https://themuseumofceramics.squarespace.com; 1-800-600-7180. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional and figurative works.

Starbrick Cooperative Gallery, 21 W. Columbus St., Nelsonville OH 45764; starbrick@gmail.com; www.starbrick.com; 740-753-1011. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, and figurative works; local, regional, and national; pottery featuring local star-brick pattern.

Cowan Pottery Museum at Rocky River Public Library, 1600 Hampton Rd., Rocky River OH 44116; info@newseum.org; www.rrpl.org; 440-333-7610 x3763. Exhibiting historical ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installations.

River Gallery, 19046 Old Detroit Rd., Rocky River OH 44116; rivergalleryarts@gmail.com; www.rivergalleryarts.com; 440-331-8406. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; feature Ohio artists or artists with a connection to Ohio.

Zanesville Museum of Art, 620 Military Rd., Zanesville OH 43701; laine@zanesvilleart.org; www.zanesvilleart.org; 740-452-0741. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; Ohio pottery 1870s–present and American studio pottery.

Oregon

White Bird Gallery, 251 N. Hemlock, Cannon Beach OR 97110; info@whitebirdgallery.com; www.whitebirdgallery.com; 503-436-2681. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; Northwest, West Coast, and local artists; representing 20–25 clay artists.

Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay OR 97420; info@coosart.org; www.coosart.org; 541-267-3901. Primarily exhibiting Sculptural and figurative ceramics; representing 20–30 clay artists.

Freed Gallery, 6119 S.W. Hwy. 101, Lincoln City OR 97367; info@freedgallery.com; www.freedgallery.com; 541-994-5600. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; representing 15 clay artists.

Adams and Ollman, 209 SW 9th Avenue, Portland OR 97205; info@adamsandollman.com; www.adamsandollman.com; 503-724-0684. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; sculptural and installation works; representing 2 clay artists.

Eutectic Gallery, 1930 NE Oregon St., Portland OR 97232; ceramics@eutecticgallery.com; www.eutecticgallery.com; 503-974-6518. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; emerging artists, innovative clay methods and contemporary works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Guardino Gallery, 2939 NE Alberta St., Portland OR 97211; gallery@guardinogallery.com; www.guardinogallery.com; 503-281-9048. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural works; contemporary Northwest artists; representing 15–20 clay artists.

Hoffman Gallery, Oregon College of Art and Craft, 8245 S.W. Barnes Rd., Portland OR 97225; hoffmangallery@ocac.edu; www.ocac.edu. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, figurative, and installation works.

The Real Mother Goose Gallery, 7000 NE Airport Way #2253, Portland OR 97218; info@therealmothergoose.com; 503-284-9929; www.therealmothergoose.com. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, and figurative works; representing 100 clay artists.

Mary Lou Zeek Gallery, 1730 Fairmount Ave. S., Salem OR 97302; zeekgallery@gmail.com; www.marylouzeekgallery.com; 503-581-3229. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and figurative works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Pennsylvania

Stonewall Gallery at Campbell Pottery Store, 25579 Plank Rd., Cambridge Springs PA 16403; campbellpsg@aol.com; 814-734-8800; www.campbellpotterystore.com. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; representing 15 clay artists.

Historic Yellow Springs & Chester Springs Studio, 1685 Art School Rd., Chester Springs PA 19425; cpizzi@yellowsprings.org; www.yellowsprings.org; 610-827-7414 x16. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 11+ clay artists.

The Butternut Gallery, 204 Church St., Montrose PA 18801; betty.bryden@yahoo.com; 570-278-4011. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works.

Fleisher/Ollman Gallery, 1216 Arch St., 5A, Philadelphia PA 19107; info@fleisher-ollmangallery.com; https://fleisher-ollmangallery.com; 215-545-7562. Exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; sculpture and installations; representing 10 clay artists.

Institute of Contemporary Art, University of Pennsylvania, 118 South 36th St., Philadelphia PA 19104; publicity@icaphila.org; www.icaphila.org; 215-898-7108. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; installation works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia PA 19101; visitorservices@philamuseum.org; 215-763-8100; www.philamuseum.org. Exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; functional and sculptural works; Dutch ceramics, including tiles, Delft earthenware, and porcelain from the 16th–20th century.

Saint Joseph’s University, Art Dept, Boland Hall, 5600 City Ave., Philadelphia PA 19131; jbracy@sju.edu; www.sju.edu/gallery; 610-660-1845. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics.

Snyderman-Works Gallery, 303 Cherry St., Philadelphia PA 19106; www.snyderman-works.com; 215-238-9576. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, figurative, and installation works; representing 20 clay artists.

The Clay Studio, 137–139 N. Second St., Philadelphia PA 19106; jzwilling@theclaystudio.org; http://theclaystudio.org; 215-925-3453. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; national and international; representing 100 clay artists.

Box Heart Gallery, 4523 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15224; boxheart@boxheartgallery.com; www.boxheartgallery.com; 412-687-8858. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and functional works; living, emerging and mid-career artists; representing 5+ clay artists.

Society for Contemporary Craft, 2100 Smallman St., Pittsburgh PA 15222; marketingmanager@contemporarycraft.org; 412-261-7003 x15; http://contemporarycraft.org. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installations; representing 12 clay artists.

The Mattress Factory, 500 Sampsonia Way, Pittsburgh PA 15212; info@mattress.org; www.mattress.org; 412-231-3169. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; in-resident ceramics.

Everhart Museum of Natural History, Science & Art, 1901 Mulberry St., Scranton PA 18510; development@everhart-museum.org; www.everhart-museum.org.

Marywood University Art Galleries, 2300 Adams Ave., Shields Center for Visual Arts, Scranton PA 18509; povses@marywood.edu; www.marywood.edu/galleries; 570-348-6211. Primarily exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; sculptural works; Asian and European ceramics circa 19th–early 20th century.

Wayne Art Center, 413 Maplewood Ave., Wayne PA 19087; info@wayneart.org; www.wayneart.org; 610-688-3553. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Rhode Island

South County Art Association, 2587 Kingstown Rd., Kingston RI 02881; info@southcountyart.org; www.southcountyart.org; 401-783-2195. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 92 clay artists.

Arch Contemporary Ceramics, 18 East Rd., Tiverton RI 02878; shauna@archcontemporary.com; www.archcontemporary.com/air; 401-816-0550. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 12 clay artists.

South Carolina

Cone 10 Studios and Clay Gallery, 1080 Morrison Dr., Charleston SC 29403; info@cone10studios.com; www.cone10studios.com; 843-853-3345. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Art League Gallery, 14 Shelter Cove Ln., Hilton Head Island SC 29928; www.artshhi.com/greer-gallery; 843-681-5060. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; local artwork in all media by more than 170 members.

Tennessee

Derryberry Gallery, Tennessee Tech University, 1000 N. Dixie Ave., Cookeville TN 38505; kwinkle@tntech.edu; www.tntech.edu; 931-372-3738. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; solo exhibitions ranging from traditional utilitarian ware to contemporary installation; representing 2 clay artists.

Sandra J. Blain Galleries, Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, 556 Parkway, Gatlinburg TN 37738; info@arrowmont.org; www.arrowmont.org; 865-436-5860. Primarily exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; functional, sculptural, and installation works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Botbyl Pottery & Companion Gallery, 3638 E Mitchell St., Humboldt TN 38343; botbylpottery@gmail.com; www.companiongallery.com; 731-267-7784. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; ceramics from North America; representing 15 clay artists.

The Clay Lady’s Co-op & Artist Galleries, 1416 Lebanon Pike, Nashville TN 37210; events@theclaylady.com; theclaylady.com; 615-242-0346. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 75 clay artists.

Appalachian Center for Craft, 1560 Craft Center Dr., Smithville TN 37166; craftcenter@tntech.edu; 931-372-6891; www.tntech.edu/craftcenter. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, figurative, and installations; representing 15+ clay artists.

Texas

Austin Pottery Studio & Gallery, 5442 Burnet Rd., Austin TX 78756; info@atxpottery.com; www.atxpottery.com; 512-436-8971. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; representing 40+ local and regional clay artists.

Art League of Baytown, 110 W. Texas Ave., Baytown TX 77520; grants@artleagueofbaytown.org; www.art-league-of-baytown.org; 281-427-2222; representing 50+ clay artists.

Center for the Visual Arts, Greater Denton Arts Council, 400 E. Hickory, Denton TX 76201; www.dentonarts.com; 940-382-2787. Exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installations.

Foelber Pottery, 706 Richmond Ave., Houston TX 77006; foelberpottery@gmail.com; foelberpottery.com; 713-529-1703. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; representing 8 clay artists.

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, 4848 Main St., Houston TX 77002; applications@crafthouston.org; www.crafthouston.org/artists/residents; 713-529-4848. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; all craft media; representing 50 clay artists.

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, 1001 Bissonnet, Houston TX 77005; www.mfah.org; 713-639-7300. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, figurative, and installation works.

Tea + Art, 613 1/2 W 19th St, Houston TX 77008; art@teaplusart.com; www.teaplusart.com; 832-955-1767. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; representing 20+ clay artists.

South Texas College Library Art Gallery, 3201 W. Pecan Blvd., McAllen TX 78501; gotvos@southtexascollege.edu; 956-872-3488; http://library.southtexascollege.edu/LAG. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works.

San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St., San Angelo TX 76903-3092; museum@samfa.org; www.samfa.org; 325-653-3333. Primarily contemporary, some historical ceramics; sculptural, functional, figurative, and installation works; primarily American ceramics, some work from the UK, Australia, Europe, and Asia; representing 400+ clay artists.

Gallery Nord, 2009 NW Military Hwy., San Antonio TX 78213; info@gallerynord.com; www.gallerynord.com; 210-348-0088.

Mossrock Studio and Fine Art Gallery, 26002 Oakridge Dr., The Woodlands TX 77380; info@mossrockstudio.com; 281-684-4411 www.mossrockstudio.com. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, figurative, and sculptural works; representing 12 clay artists.

Utah

PATRAJDAS Contemporary, 2420 Wall Ave., Ogden UT 84401; patrajdas@gmail.com; www.patrajdas.com; 917-737-2784. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, figurative, and installation works; focus on contemporary works by emerging and mid-career ceramic artists; representing 3 clay artists.

Vermont

Bennington Museum , 75 Main St. (Rt. 9), Bennington VT 05201; sstrano@benningtonmuseum.org; www.benningtonmuseum.org/collections.html; 802-447-1571. Exhibiting historical ceramics; sculptural, functional, and figurative works; Early American. Permanent collection made in Bennington, including Norton Pottery, the United States Pottery Company, and early American redware.

Frog Hollow, 85 Church St., Burlington VT 05401; info@froghollow.org; www.froghollow.org; 802-863-6458. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; 200 juried Vermont artists; representing 20+ clay artists.

DaVallia Art Boutique, 78 Common Dr., Chester VT 05143; thedavallia@gmail.com; www.thedavallia.com; 802-875-1203. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; representing 1 clay artist.

Virginia

Scope Gallery, The Torpedo Factory, 105 N. Union St., Studio 19, Alexandria VA 22314; scopegallery19@gmail.com; www.scopegallery.org; 703-548-6288. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Workhouse Arts Center—Ceramics Program, 9504 Workhouse Way Bldg. 8, Lorton VA 22079; dalemarhanka@workhousearts.org; www.workhousearts.org; 703-584-2982. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 7 clay artists.

1708 Gallery, PO Box 12520, Richmond VA 23220; info@1708gallery.org; www.1708gallery.org; 804-643-1708. Exhibiting contemporary artwork; only ceramics. Exhibit all types of disciplines; local, regional, national, and international artists.

Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum, 326 W. Francis St., Williamsburg VA 23185; mcottrill@cwf.org; www.history.org/history/museums/abby_art.cfm. Primarily exhibiting historical American ceramics; functional works.

DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum, 326 W. Francis St., Williamsburg VA 23185; mcottrill@cwf.org; www.history.org/history/museums/dewitt_gallery.cfm; 757-220-7984. Primarily exhibiting historical ceramics; functional works; ceramics used in colonial America including work from the US, England, Germany, and China.

Washington

The Island Gallery, 400 Winslow Way E., #120, Bainbridge Island WA 98110; ssn@theislandgallery.net; 206-780-9500; www.theislandgallery.net. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, figurative, and installation works; specialize in wood-fired ceramics; representing 45 clay artists.

Bellevue Arts Museum, 510 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue WA 98004; info@bellevuearts.org; 425-519-0770; www.bellevuearts.org. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works.

Good Earth Pottery, 1000 Harris Ave., Bellingham WA 98225; theteam@goodearthpots.com; www.goodearthpots.com; 360-671-3998. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; local artists juried from within a 70-mile radius of gallery; representing 50+ clay artists.

JFX MODERN, Div. of J. Franklin Fine Art, Inc., 27 Can Ku Rd., Camano Island WA 98282; jay@jfranklinfineart.com; www.JFranklinFineArt.com; 206-300-0235. Primarily exhibiting historical ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; mid–late 20th-century American studio pottery; representing 20+ clay artists.

Kirkland Arts Center, 620 Market St, Kirkland WA 98033; info@kirklandartscenter.org; www.kirklandartscenter.org; 425-822-7161. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural works; mostly feature Pacific Northwest artists, but occasionally exhibit national artists.

Foster/White Gallery, 220 Third Avenue S. #100, Seattle WA 98104; seattle@fosterwhite.com; www.fosterwhite.com; 206-622-2833. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and figurative works; representing 2 clay artists.

Gallery IMA, 123 South Jackson St., Seattle WA 98104-2942; info@galleryima.com; www.galleryima.com; 206.625.0055. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural works; local, national, and international artists, from emerging to established.

KOBO (Capitol Hill), 814 E. Roy St., Seattle WA 98102; info@koboseattle.com; www.koboseattle.com; 206-726-0704. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 25 clay artists.

KOBO Gallery (at Higo), 602 S. Jackson, Seattle WA 98104; info@koboseattle.com; www.koboseattle.com; 206-381-3000. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 25 clay artists.

Pottery Northwest Gallery, 226 First Ave. N., Seattle WA 98109; info@potterynorthwest.org; https://potterynorthwest.org/exhibitions; 206-285-4421. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works.

Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle WA 98101; exhibitions@seattleartmuseum.org; www.seattleartmuseum.org; 206-654-3100. Primarily exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; sculptural, functional, figurative, and installation works; representing 1000 clay artists.

Traver Gallery, 110 Union St. Ste 200, Seattle WA 98101; info@travergallery.com; www.travergallery.com; 206-587-6501. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 10 clay artists.

West Virginia

David L. Dickirson Fine Arts Gallery at Tamarack, One Tamarack Park, Beckley WV 25801; gallery@tamarackwv.com; www.tamarackwv.com; 304-256-6843. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; West Virginia artists; representing 43 clay artists.

Rivers Studio & Gallery, 1346 West Washington Street, Harpers Ferry WV 25425; riversstudioandgallery@gmail.com; www.riversstudioandgallery.com; 703-727-2532; representing 5 clay artists.

Wisconsin

Chazen Museum of Art, University of Wisconsin-Madison, 750 University Ave., Madison WI 53706-1479; rpanczenko@chazen.wisc.edu; 608-263-2246; www.chazen.wisc.edu. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional works.

Higher Fire Clay Studio, 2132 Regent St., Madison WI 53726; info@higherfireclaystudio.com; www.higherfireclaystudio.com; 608-233-3050. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 30 clay artists.

Abel Contemporary Gallery, 6858 Paoli Rd., Paoli WI 53508; info@abelcontemporary.com; www.abelcontemporary.com; 608-845-6600. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; American fine art and craft; representing 20+ clay artists.

Racine Art Museum (RAM), 441 Main St., Racine WI 53401-0187; info@ramart.org; www.ramart.org; 262-638-8300. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; RAM’s collection of mid- to late-20th-century American ceramics.

Wyoming

Margo’s Pottery & Fine Crafts, 1 N. Main St., Buffalo WY 82834; margospottery@wyoming.com; www.margospottery.com; 307-684-9406. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; representing 30 clay artists.

Australia

Watson Arts Centre, 1 Aspinall St., Watson ACT 2602 Australia; admin@canberrapotters.com.au; www.canberrapotters.com.au; 61 2 6241 1670. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and figurative works.

Newcastle Art Gallery, 1 Laman St., Newcastle New South Wales 2300 Australia; artgallery@ncc.nsw.gov.au; www.nag.org.au; 61 2 4974 5100. Primarily exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; Australian ceramics collection and collection of Japanese Sodeisha ceramics; Post-WWII Australian and Japanese ceramics; early 19th-century Japanese ceramics; representing over 500 clay artists.

Falls Gallery, 161 Falls Rd., Wentworth Falls New South Wales 2782 Australia; www.fallsgallery.com.au; 61 2 4757 1139. Primarily exhibiting contemporary Australian ceramics; Japanese influenced studio ceramics.

Object: Australian Design Centre, 101-115 William St., Darlinghurst NSW 2010 Australia; www.object.com.au; 61 2 9361 4555. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; Australian artists.

Rosedale Street Gallery, 2A Rosedale St., Dulwich Hill NSW 2203 Australia; leonardmsmith@gmail.com; www.rosedalestreetgallery.com; 61 423 253 448. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works.

Sabbia Gallery, 120 Glenmore Rd., Paddington NSW 2021 Australia; gallery@sabbiagallery.com; www.sabbiagallery.com; 61 2 9361 6448. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 13 clay artists.

Robin Gibson Gallery, 278 Liverpool St., Darlinghurst, Sydney NSW 2010 Australia; robin@robingibson.net; www.robingibson.net; 612 9331 6692. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works.

Narek Galleries, Old Tanja Church 1140 Tathra-Bermagui Rd, Tanja NSW 2550 Australia; info@narekgalleries.com; 61 2 6494 0112; www.narekgalleries.com. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and installation works; contemporary Australian; representing 15 clay artists.

JamFactory, 19 Morphett St., Adelaide SA 5000 Australia; contact@jamfactory.com.au; www.jamfactory.com.au; 61 8 8231 0005. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, and figurative works; contemporary Australian ceramics; representing 17 clay artists.

Potiche Gallery at Bendigo Pottery, 146 Midland Hwy., Epsom VIC 3551 Australia; www.bendigopottery.com.au/potichegallery.asp; 61 3 5448 4404. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; Victorian regional ceramics; representing Tony Barnes, Su Hanna, Sue James, Graham Masters, Kaye Poulton, Scott Wileman.

Skepsi Gallery, PO Box 1109 Glen Waverley, Melbourne VIC 3150 Australia; skepsi@skepsi.com.au; www.skepsionswanston.com.au; 61 416 085 002. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; Australian studio ceramics.

Shepparton Art Museum, Eastbank Centre, 70 Welsford St., Shepparton VIC 3630 Australia; art.museum@shepparton.vic.gov.au; www.sheppartonartmuseum.com.au; 61 3 5832 9861. Primarily exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; Australian ceramics and home of the Sidney Myer Fund International Ceramics Award.

Belgium

Puls Contemporary Ceramics, Edelknaapstraat 19 rue du Page (Châtelain), Brussels 1050 Belgium; mail@pulsceramics.com; www.pulsceramics.com; 32 494 83 60 55. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; international ceramics.

Bermuda

Jon Faulkner Gallery, 7 Camber Rd., Dockyard, Sandys MA 03 Bermuda; sales@jonfaulknergallery.com; www.jonfaulknergallery.com; 1 441 234 5116. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; Bermuda potters and artists; representing 8 clay artists.

Canada

Willock & Sax Gallery, 210 Bear St., Banff AB T1L 1C2 Canada; fineart@willockandsaxgallery.com; www.willockandsaxgallery.com; 403-762-2214; 1-866-859-2220. Exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; sculptural and functional works; Western Canadian ceramic artists; representing 16 clay artists.

Alberta Craft Council Gallery, 10186-106 Street, Edmonton AB T5J 1H4 Canada; acc@albertacraft.ab.ca; www.albertacraft.ab.ca; 780-488-5900; representing 45 clay artists.

Christine Klassen Gallery, 200-321 50 Ave. SE, Calgary AB T2G 2B3 Canada; info@christineklassengallery.com; 403-262-1880; www.christineklassengallery.com. Exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; sculptural works.

The Museum of Anthropology, University of British Columbia, 6393 N.W. Marine Dr., Vancouver BC V6T 1Z2 Canada; communications@moa.ubc.ca; http://moa.ubc.ca; 604-822-5087. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional and figurative works; collection is world wide with concentrations in East Asian, European (15–19th century), Central/South American, and contemporary works from British Columbia.

The Potters Place Gallery, 180B 5th St., Courtenay British Columbia V9N 1J4 Canada; info@thepottersplace.ca; www.thepottersplace.ca; 250-334-4613. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, figurative, and sculptural works; representing 29 clay artists.

Studio 21, 1273 Hollis St., Halifax NS B3J 0B3 Canada; fineart@studio21.ca; http://studio21.ca; 902-420-1852; representing 50+ clay artists.

General Fine Craft, 63 Mill St., Almonte ON K0A 1A0 Canada; generalfinecraft@gmail.com; www.generalfinecraft.com; 613-461-3463. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural,figurative, and installation works; Canadian artists; representing 40+ clay artists.

Art Gallery of Burlington, 1333 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington ON L7S 1A9 Canada; info@artgalleryofburlington.com; 905-632-7796; www.artgalleryofburlington.com. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; Canadian ceramics.

Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery, 25 Caroline St., N, Waterloo ON N2L 2Y5 Canada; info@canadianclayandglass.ca; 519-746-1882; www.canadianclayandglass.ca. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, installation, and functional works; Canadian and international contemporary artists working in ceramic or glass.

L.A. Pai Gallery, 13 Murray St., Ottawa ON K1N 9M5 Canada; info@lapaigallery.com; 613-241-2767; www.lapaigallery.com. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural works; contemporary Canadian.

Gardiner Museum, 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto ON M5S 2C7 Canada; mail@gardinermuseum.com; www.gardinermuseum.on.ca; 416-586-8080. Exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; permanent collections, including ceramics from Europe and the Americas, 15th-and 16th-century Italian maiolica, 17th-century Delftware, 18th-century Meissen, and English, French, German, and Viennese porcelain, blue-and-white Chinese porcelain; representing 20+ clay artists.

Canadian Guild of Crafts, 1460 rue Sherbrooke W, Ste. B, Montreal Québec H3G 1K4 Canada; info@canadianguild.com; www.laguilde.com; 514-849-6091. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; Canadian ceramics.

SCC Gallery, 813 Broadway Ave., Saskatoon SK S7N 1B5 Canada; scc.exhibitions@sasktel.net; 306-653-3616 ext. 2; www.saskcraftcouncil.org. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, figurative, and installation works; Canadian artwork; representing 60 clay artists.

MacKenzie Art Gallery, 3475 Albert St., Regina SK S4S 6X6 Canada; info@mackenzieartgallery.ca; www.mackenzieartgallery.ca; 306-584-4250. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 1 clay artist.

Croatia

Croatian Ceramic Association- KERAMEIKON, Križaniceva 13, Varazdin 42000 Croatia; info@kerameikon.com; www.kerameikon.com; 385 42 211 227. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and figurative works.

Denmark

Center for Arts & Crafts, Groenbechs Gaard 2, Hasle Denmark 3790; info@groenbechsgaard.dk; www.groenbechsgaard.dk; 455-696-1870; representing 100 clay artists.

Grønbechs Gård, Grønbechs Gård 4, Hasle 3790 Denmark; info@groenbechsgaard.dk; www.groenbechsgaard.dk; 45 56 96 18 70; representing 100 clay artists.

CLAY Keramikmuseum Danmark / CLAY Museum of Ceramic Art, Kongebrovej 42, Middelfart DK-5500 Denmark; info@claymuseum.dk; www.claymuseum.dk; 45 6441 4798. Exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; mostly Danish ceramics, some international collections; representing 200+ clay artists.

England

The Ropewalk, The Ropewalk, Maltkiln Rd., Barton upon Humber DN18 5JT England; craft@the-ropewalk.co.uk; 01652 660380; www.the-ropewalk.co.uk. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; British ceramics; representing 20+ clay artists.

Bilston Craft Gallery, Mount Pleasant, Bilston, WV14 7LU England; bilstoncraftgallery@wolverhampton.gov.uk; www.wolverhamptonart.org.uk/visit/Bilston; 01902 552507. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; representing 12 clay artists.

RBSA Gallery, The Royal Birmingham Society of Artists, 4 Brook St., St. Pauls, Birmingham B3 1SA England; rbsagallery@rbsa.org.uk; www.rbsa.org.uk; 44 12 1236 4353. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; British ceramics.

The Devon Guild of Craftsmen, Riverside Mill, Bovey Tracey TQ13 9AF England; devonguild@crafts.org.uk; www.crafts.org.uk; 401626 832223. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; national and international makers; representing 80 clay artists.

Blackwell, The Arts & Crafts House, Bowness-on-Windermere LA23 3JT England; info@blackwell.org.uk; www.blackwell.org.uk; 44 15 3944 6139. Exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional works; Arts and Crafts Movement and contemporary.

The Garden Gallery, Rookery Ln., Broughton, Stockbridge SO20 8AZ England; rachel@gardengallery.uk.com; 0044 (0) 1794-301144; gardengallery.uk.com; . Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural works; representing 7 clay artists.

Primavera, 10 Kings Parade, Cambridge CB2 1SJ England; contactprimavera@aol.com; www.primaveragallery.co.uk; 44 12 23 357708. Exhibiting contemporary and historical; ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; British contemporary ceramics; representing 100 clay artists.

The Arc, 4 Commonhall St., Cheshire CH1 2BJ England; enquiries@thearcgallery.co.uk; 01244-348379; thearcgallery.co.uk. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, and figurative works; studio and domestic ware; representing 30–40 clay artists.

The Guild at 51, 51 Clarence Street, Cheltenham GL50 3JT England; info@guildcrafts.org.uk; 44 0 1242 245215; guildcrafts.org.uk. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; work by Gloucestershire Guild of Craftsmen; representing 14 clay artists.

New Brewery Arts, Cirencester GL7 1JH England; alice@newbreweryarts.org.uk; newbreweryarts.org.uk; 01285-657181. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; representing 15 clay artists.

Platform Gallery and VIC, Station Rd., Clitheroe BB7 2JT England; platform.gallery@ribblevalley.gov.uk; www.ribblevalley.gov.uk/platformgallery; 012 004 2556. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; British ceramics; representing 30 clay artists.

Simon Drew Gallery, 13 Foss St., Dartmouth TQ6 9NR England; simon@simondrew.co.uk; www.simondrew.co.uk; 44 18 0383 2832. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics.

Bluestone Gallery, 8 Old Swan Yard, Devizes SN10 1AT England; info@bluestonegallery.com; www.bluestonegallery.com; 44 13 8072 9589. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; representing 15 clay artists.

New Ashgate Gallery, Waggon Yard, Farnham GU9 7PS England; gallery@newashgate.org.uk; www.newashgate.org.uk; 01252-713208. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, installation, and figurative works; contemporary and traditional British ceramics.

The GreenTree Gallery, Borde Hill Garden, Balcombe Rd., Haywards Heath, RH16 1XP England; info@greentreegallery.co.uk; greentreegallery.co.uk; 01444-456560. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, figurative, and functional works.

The Hay Makers, St. John’s Place, Hay-on-Wye, Hereford HR3 5BN England; info@haymakers.co.uk; haymakers.co.uk; 01497-820556. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and figurative works.

Bircham Gallery, 14 Market Pl., Holt NR25 6BW England; info@birchamgallery.co.uk; 44 12 6371 3312 www.birchamgallery.co.uk. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; British studio ceramics; representing 30+ clay artists.

Quay Arts, Sea St., Newport Harbour, Isle of Wight PO30 5BD England; www.quayarts.org; 44 19 8382 2490. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works.

The Craft Centre and Design Gallery, City Art Gallery, The Headrow, Leeds LS1 3AB England; craftcentre-leeds@btconnect.com; www.craftcentreleeds.co.uk; 44 0 113 378 7241. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; domestic and studio ceramics; representing 100 clay artists.

The Sussex Guild Shop & Gallery, The North Wing, Southover Grange, Southover Rd., Lewes BN7 1TP England; info@thesussexguild.co.uk; https://thesussexguild.co.uk; 01273-479565. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; Sussex Guild members; representing 8 clay artists.

Bluecoat Display Centre, The Bluecoat, College Lane Entrance, Liverpool L1 3BZ England; crafts@bluecoatdisplaycentre.com; www.bluecoatdisplaycentre.com; 44 151 709 4014. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; Mainly UK-based ceramic artists; representing 20+ clay artists.

Cecilia Colman Gallery, 67 St. John’s Wood High St., London NW8 7NL England; cecilia.colman1@btconnect.com; www.ceciliacolmangallery.com; 44 0 207 722 0686. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and figurative works; representing 40 British clay artists.

Contemporary Ceramics Centre, 63 Great Russell St., London WC1B 3BF England; info@cpaceramics.com; www.cpaceramics.com; 020 7242 9644. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; specializing in British-based artists.

Corvi-Mora, 1A Kempsford Road, London SE11 4NU England; tcm@corvi-mora.com; www.corvi-mora.com; 020 7840 9111. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, figurative, or installation works.

David Mellor Design Ltd., 4 Sloane Sq., London SW1W 8EE England; davidmellor@davidmellordesign.co.uk; davidmellordesign.co.uk; 020 7730 4259. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; British domestic pottery.

Flow Gallery, 1-5 Needham Rd., London W11 2RP England; info@flowgallery.co.uk; 44 2072 430 782; www.flowgallery.co.uk. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; international ceramics; representing 40 clay artists.

Harlequin Gallery, 2 St. Merryn Close, London SE18 2RF England; jr@studio-pots.com; www.studio-pots.com; www.japanese-pots.com; 44 20 8854 0330. Primarily exhibiting historical ceramics; functional works; emphasis on wood-fired work.

Marsden Woo Gallery, 229 Ebury St, London SW1W 8UT England; info@marsdenwoo.com; www.marsdenwoo.com; 44 20 7336 6396. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and figurative works; representing Gordon Baldwin, Alison Britton, Ken Eastman, Philip Eglin, Kerry Jameson, Chun Liao, Nao Matsunaga, Carol McNicoll, Sara Radstone, James Rugler, Martin Smith, and Dawn Youll.

Petronilla Silver, 5 Knowsley Road, London SW11 5BN England; petronilla@petronillasilver.co.uk; www.petronillasilver.co.uk; 44 0 774 043 6242. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and installation works; contemporary; representing 6 clay artists.

Sylvester Fine Art, 64 Belsize Ln., London NW3 5BJ England; info@sylvesterfineart.co.uk; www.sylvesterfineart.co.uk; 44 20 7443 5990. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; European and international studio pottery; representing 11 clay artists.

Vessel Gallery, 114 Kensington Park Rd., London W11 2PW England; info@vesselgallery.com; www.vesselgallery.com; 44 20 7727 8001. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, figurative, and sculptural works.

Victoria & Albert Museum, Cromwell Rd., London SW7 2RL England; ceramicsandglass@vam.ac.uk; www.vam.ac.uk; 44 0 2079 422 000. Primarily exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; sculptural and figurative works; post-Medieval European, North American, Middle Eastern, and East Asian ceramics.

Contemporary Applied Arts Gallery, 89 Southwark St., London SE1 0HX England; christiane@caa.org.uk; www.caa.org.uk; 44 20 7620 0086. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative and installation works; one of London’s oldest multi-disciplinary craft galleries; representing 90+ clay artists.

Tristan Hoare, 6 Fitzroy Sq., London W1T 5HJ England; info@tristanhoare.co.uk; www.tristanhoare.co.uk; 020 73834484. Primarily exhibiting a broad range of contemporary art—including ceramics; sculptural works; representing 3 clay artists.

Twenty Twenty Gallery, 4 Quality Square, Ludlow SY8 1AR England; info@twenty-twenty.co.uk; twenty-twenty.co.uk; 015-848-7536. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; figurative, sculptural, and functional works; representing 4 clay artists.

Manchester Craft & Design Centre, 17 Oak St., Manchester M4 5JD England; info@craftanddesign.com; craftanddesign.com; 0161-8324274. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramic works.

The Harley Gallery, Welbeck, Nottinghamshire S80 3LW England; info@harleygallery.co.uk; www.harleygallery.co.uk; 44 (0)1909 501 700. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; representing 20+ clay artists.

The Ashmolean, Beaumont St., Oxford OX1 2PH England; exhibitions.officer@ashmus.ox.ac.uk; www.ashmolean.org; 44 18 6527 8000. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics.

Old Chapel Gallery, East St., Pembridge HR6 9HB England; oldchapelgallery@googlemail.com; www.oldchapelgallery.co.uk; 01544 388842. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, and figurative; British ceramics.

Yew Tree Gallery, Keigwin, Morvah, Penzance TR19 7TS England; gilly@yewtreegallery.com; www.yewtreegallery.com; 44 17 3678 6425. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics.

45 Southside, 45 Southside St., Plymouth PL1 2LD England; arts@45southside.co.uk; www.45southside.co.uk; +44 1752 224974. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; Devon or Cornwall artists; representing 20 clay artists.

Plymouth Arts Centre, 38 Looe St., Plymouth PL4 0EB England; info@plymouthartscentre.org; www.plymouthartscentre.org; 44 17 5220 6114. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and installation works; representing 1 clay artist.

Rye Art Gallery, Easton Rooms, 107 High St., Rye, TN31 7JE England; ryeartgallery@googlemail.com; ryeartgallery.co.uk; 01797 222433. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, figurative, and installation works.

Farfield Mill Arts & Heritage Centre, Garsdale Rd., Sedbergh LA10 5LW England; admin@farfieldmill.org; www.farfieldmill.org; 0 15 3962 1958. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; representing 12 clay artists.

The National Centre for Craft and Design, Navigation Wharf, Carre St., Sleaford NG34 7TW England; www.nationalcraftanddesign.org.uk; 01529 308710. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and functional works; representing 15 clay artists.

Leach Pottery, Higher Stennack, St. Ives Cornwall TR26 2HE England; office@leachpottery.com; www.leachpottery.com; 44 0 1736 799 703. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional works; studio pottery, contemporary and 20th-century; representing 75 clay artists.

St. Ives Ceramics, 1 Fish St., St. Ives TR26 1LT England; sales@st-ives-ceramics.co.uk; www.st-ives-ceramics.co.uk; 44 17 3679 4930. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional works; studio pottery; representing 70 clay artists.

The Potteries Museum & Art Gallery, Bethesda St., Stoke-on-Trent ST1 3DW England; ceramics@stoke.gov.uk; www.stokemuseums.org.uk; 44 17 8223 2323. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; Staffordshire, 20th-century British industrial and studio, East Asian and Islamic ceramics and Italian Renaissance majolica.

Sculpt Gallery, Braxted Park Rd., Tiptree Essex CO5 0QB England; info@sculptgallery.com; www.sculptgallery.com; 44 0 798 076 8616. Primarily exhibiting contemporary British ceramics; sculptural and figurative works; representing 10 clay artists.

Lantic Gallery, 38 Gold St., Tiverton EX16 6PY England; info@lanticgallery.co.uk; lanticgallery.co.uk; 0 188 425 9888. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; mainly from the West Country; representing 15 clay artists.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Centre Shop and Concourse, West Bretton, Wakefield WF4 4LG England; info@ysp.co.uk; ysp.co.uk; 01924-832631. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; representing 50 clay artists.

Staacks, 83 Banks Rd., West Kirby, CH48 0RA England; kara@staacks.co.uk; staacks.co.uk; 0151-6250229. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; local and national; representing 10–20 clay artists.

Bevere Gallery, Bevere Ln., Worcester WR3 7RQ England; enquiries@beveregallery.com; beveregallery.com; 01905 754 484. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and figurative works.

Pyramid Gallery, 43 Stonegate, York YO1 8AW England; pyramidgallery2008@yahoo.co.uk; www.pyramidgallery.com; 44 19 0464 1187. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, and figurative works; British ceramics.

Saltbox Gallery and Workshop, 2 Castlegate, Helmsley, York, YO62 5AB England; enquiries@saltboxgallery.co.uk; saltboxgallery.co.uk; 44 143 977 0881. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, and figurative works; representing 15 clay artists.

France

Centre céramique contemporaine La Borne, Henrichemont La Borne 18250 France; contact@laborne.org; www.laborne.org; 02 48 26 96 21. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 60 clay artists.

Bernard Palissy Museum, St-Avit, Lacapelle-Biron Lot-et-Garonne 47150 France; contact@museepalissy.net; www.museepalissy.net; 33 5 53 40 98 22. Primarily exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; representing 12 clay artists.

Fondation d’entreprise Bernardaud, 27 avenue Albert Thomas , Limoges Limousin 87000 France; hhuret@bernardaud.com; www.bernardaud.com; 33 05 55 10 55 91. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, figurative, and installation works; representing 14+ clay artists.

Galerie Capazza, 1 rue des Faubourgs, Nançay Cher 18330 France; contact@galerie-capazza.com; www.galerie-capazza.com; 33 2 48 51 80 22. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, and figurative works; national and international ceramics; representing 30 clay artists.

Musee de la Poterie Mediterraneenne, 14, rue de la Fontaine, Saint-Quentin-la-Poterie 30700 France; terres.de.mediterranee@wanadoo.fr; 03 04 66 03 65 86; musee-poterie-mediterranee.com. Exhibiting historical ceramics; functional works; traditional ceramics from Mediterranean countries.

Terra Viva Galerie, 14 rue de la Fontaine, Saint Quentin la Poterie Gard 30700 France; www.terraviva.fr; 33 4 66 22 48 78. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; French and European ceramics; representing 20+ clay artists.

Sèvres-Cité de la céramique, 2 Place de la Manufacture, Sèvres Île-de-France 92310 France; info@sevresciteceramique.fr; www.musee-ceramique-sevres.fr; 33 0 1 46 29 22 00. Primarily exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; the production of Sèvres; representing 1 clay artist.

Musée Magnelli, Musée de la Céramique, Place de Liberation, Vallauris Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur 06220 France; musee@vallauris.fr; 33 4 93 64 16 05; www.vallauris-golfe-juan.fr. Exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; Massier’s, works from the Biennals, also Picasso’s ceramics and the 1950s in Vallauris; representing 20+ clay artists.

A.I.R. Vallauris and Galerie Aqui Siam Ben, Place Lisnard, 1 Boulevard des Deux Vallons, Vallauris Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur 06220 France; info@air-vallauris.com; www.air-vallauris.com; +33 (061) 658-3956. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, figurative, and installation works; works created in residency by A.I.R. Vallauris artists on display; representing 80 clay artists.

Germany

feuer-zeug-keramik, Mariannenstr. 48, Berlin Berlin D-10997 Germany; post@feuer-zeug-keramik.de; feuer-zeug-keramik.de; 49 30 6183723. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works.

Galerie Theis-Keramik, Schustehrusstr. 15, Berlin Berlin 10585 Germany; info@galerietheis.de; www.galerietheis.de; www.facebook.com/galerietheis; 030 321 23 22. Exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; functional and sculptural works; studio pottery from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland; representing 30 clay artists.

Keramik-Museum Berlin (KMB), Schustehrusstr. 13, Berlin-Charlottenburg Berlin 10585 Germany; info@keramik-museum-berlin.de; www.keramik-museum-berlin.de; 49 17 732 12322 or 49 30 321 2322. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; Central European ceramics.

Töpfermuseum Duingen, Töpferstrasse 8, Duingen 31089 Germany; stephanie.link@t-online.de; www.toepfermuseum-duingen.de; 170 7069219. Primarily exhibiting historical ceramics; functional works; representing 1 clay artist.

Hetjens-Museum Deutsches Keramikmuseum, Schulstrasse 4, Düsseldorf North Rhine-Westphalia D-40213 Germany; hetjensmuseum@duesseldorf.de; www.duesseldorf.de/hetjens; 49 21 189 94210. Primarily exhibiting historical ceramics works.

Museum Eckernforde, Rathausmarkt 8, Eckernforde Schleswig-Holstein D-24340 Germany; post@museum-eckernfoerde.de; www.museum-eckernfoerde.de; 49-0-4351-712547. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works.

KERAMION, Bonnstraße 12, Frechen North Rhine-Westphalia 50226 Germany; info@keamion.de; www.keramion.de; 49 2234 697690. Exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; sculptural and figurative works; Bartmann-jugs, Rhenish stoneware and earthenware; latter half of the 20th-century; representing 1 clay artist.

Galerie Bollhorst, Oberlinden 25, Freiburg Baden-Württemberg D-79098 Germany; info@galerie-bollhorst.de; 49 151 15 77 60 33; www.galerie-bollhorst.de. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; works; representing 40+ clay artists.

Kasino, Kasinostrasse 7, Hohr-Grenzhausen Rhineland-Palatinate D-56203 Germany; info@kultur-kasino.de; www.kultur-kasino.de; 49 0 2624 9416990. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; contemporary German and European ceramics.

Keramikmuseum Westerwald, German Collection for Historical and Contemporary Ceramics, Lindenstraße 13, Höhr-Grenzhausen Rhineland-Palatinate D-56203 Germany; www.keramikmuseum.de; 49 26 249 46010. Exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; sculptural, functional, and figurative works; representing 25 clay artists.

Grassi Museum für Angewandte Kunst, Johannisplatz 5-11, Leipzig Saxony 04103 Germany; grassimuseum@leipzig.de; www.grassimuseum.de; 49 0 341 22 29 100. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; representing 1500+ clay artists.

Internationales Keramik-Museum, Luitpoldstraße 25, Weiden Bavaria D–92637 Germany; www.dnstdm.de; 49 0 961 320 30. Primarily exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional works; representing 100+ clay artists.

Ofen-und Keramikmuseum/Hedwig Bollhagen Museum, Wilhelmstra. 32/33, Velten Bradenburg D-16727 Germany; info@okmhb.de; http://okmhb.de/; 03304 3 17 60. Exhibiting historical ceramics; functional and figurative works; representing 20+ clay artists.

Galerie Marianne Heller, Friedrich-Ebert-Anlage 2, Im Stadtgarten, Heidelberg Baden-Württemberg D-69117 Germany; info@galerie-heller.de; 49 6221 619090; www.galerie-heller.de. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and vessels; international.

Belinda Berger Gallery, Muehlenbrink, Westerstede Lower Saxony D-26655 Germany; belindaberger@gmail.com; www.belindaberger.de; 49 (0) 44 88 52.53.91. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works.

Hungary

MUSEION KECSKEMET, Kápolna u.11, Kecskemét H-6000 Hungary; www.icshu.org; 36 76 486 867. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; exhibitions by Hungarian and international artists; representing 12 clay artists.

Ireland

CIT Wandesford Quay Gallery, Clarke’s Bridge, Cork Ireland; ccad.gallery@cit.ie; https://waterfordarts.com/tag/cit-wandesford-quay-gallery; 00353 21 433 5210. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and installation works; representing 10 clay artists.

Gallery Zozimus, 56 Francis St., Dublin Ireland; info@galleryzozimus.ie; www.galleryzozimus.ie; 353 1 4539057. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and figurative works; 95% Irish made, also work from US, Holland, Czech Republic; representing 60 clay artists.

Italy

La Meridiana International Ceramics School, Localitá Bagnano, 135, Certaldo Florence 50052 Italy; info@lameridiana.fi.it; www.lameridiana.fi.it; 39 377 27 095 00. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 3 clay artists.

c.r.e.t.a. rome, via dei Delfini 17, Rome 00186 Italy; cretarome@gmail.com; www.cretarome.com; 39 347 80 245 81. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; international contemporary ceramics; representing 20+ clay artists.

Ab Ovo Gallery, Via del Forno 4, Todi (PG) 06059 Italy; info@abovogallery.com; www.abovogallery.com; 39 075 894 5526. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; European contemporary applied arts.

Japan

The Museum of Arts & Crafts, Itami, 2-5-28, Miyanomae, Itami Hyogo 664-0895 Japan; crafts.itami@silk.ocn.ne.jp; mac-itami.com; 81 0 72 772 5557. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and functional, shop has tableware by up-and-coming ceramic artists; works from our annual competition; representing 40 clay artists.

KitaKamakura Atelier & Gallery Ricochet + Design, Dai 1429, Kamakura-shi, Kanagawa 247-0061 Japan; info@ricochet-kk.com; www.ricochet-kk.com; 046 767 1497. Exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 2 clay artists.

21_21 Design Sight, Tokyo Midtown Garden, 9-7-6 Akasaka Minato-ku, Tokyo Kanto 9-7-6 107-0052 Japan; info@2121designsight.jp; www.2121designsight.jp; +81 0 3 3475 2121. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics.

Museum of Modern Ceramic Art, Gifu, 4-2-5 Higashi-machi, Tajimi City Gifu-ken 507-0801 Japan; museum.1@cpm-gifu.jp; www.cpm-gifu.jp/museum; 81 57 228 3100. Exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; Japanese ceramics from Meiji period up to now and international ceramics from Art Nouveau onwards.

Yufuku Gallery, Annecy Aoyama 1st Floor, 2-6-12 Minami-Aoyama, Tokyo Minato-Ku 107-0062 Japan; gallery@yufuku.net; www.yufuku.net; 81 3 5411 2900. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; representing 10 clay artists.

Oz Zingaro, managed by Takashi Murakami’s kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd., Nakano Broadway 4F 5-52-1 Nakano, Tokyo Nakano-ku 164-0001 Japan; info@hidari-zingaro.jp; info@kaikaikikiny.net; brad@kaikaikikiny.net; http://oz-zingaro.jp; 81 03 5318 4150. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, and figurative works; Japanese artists; representing 8 clay artists.

The Shigaraki Ceramic Cultural Park, Chokushi 2188-7, Shigarakicho, Koka City Shiga 529-1804 Japan; air.shigaraki@sccp.jp; www.sccp.jp/e/artist-in-residence/how-to-apply; 81 0748 83 0909.

Gallery St. Ives, 3-5-13 Fukasawa, Setagaya-ku Tokyo 158-0081 Japan; mail@gallery-st-ives.co.jp; www.gallery-st-ives.co.jp; 81 3 3705 3050. Exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; functional and figurative works; 20th- and 21st-century British and Japanese ceramics.

Mexico

Montserrat Castañon, Chihuahua 56, 2nd Floor, Mexico City CDMX 06700 Mexico; info@angulo0.com; www.angulo0.com; 556 724 7067. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and installation works; ceramics by Mexican and Latin American artists; representing 5 clay artists.

The Netherlands

European Makers Gallery, Spiegelgracht 2a sous, Amsterdam North Holland 1017 JR The Netherlands; gallery@europeanmakers.nl; www.europeanmakers.nl; 31 20 622 30 88. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and figurative works; representing 25–30 clay artists.

Works Jeroen Bechtold, Korte Leidsedwarsstraat 159, Amsterdam North Holland 1017 RA The Netherlands; jeroen@jeroenbechtold.nl; www.jeroenbechtold.nl; 31 20 624 98 71. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural works; porcelain and glaze works; representing 1 clay artist.

Galerie Carla Koch, Veemkade 500, Amsterdam North Holland 1019 HE The Netherlands; ckoch@xs4all.nl; www.carlakoch.nl; 0 64 239 7440. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; representing 15 clay artists.

Museum Het Prinsenhof, St. Agathaplein 1, Delft South Holland 2611 HR The Netherlands; www.prinsenhof-delft.nl; 015 260 23 58. Primarily exhibiting historical ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; small presentation of historical Delftware; representing 20+ clay artists.

Galerie Terra Delft, Nieuwstraat 7, Delft South Holland NL2611 HK The Netherlands; info@terra-delft.nl; 31 15 214 70 72; www.terra-delft.nl. Exhibiting contemporary; sculptural, functional, figurative, and ceramic installations; national and international ceramics, European and Chinese; representing 55 clay artists.

Loes & Reinier International Ceramics, Korte Assenstraat 15, Deventer Overijssel 7411 JN The Netherlands; info@loes-reinier.com; www.loes-reinier.com; 31 57 061 30 04. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; specialize in Dutch, French and German ceramics; representing 50 clay artists.

Design Museum Den Bosch, Waterstraat 16, Hertogenbosch North Brabant 5211 JD The Netherlands; info@sm-s.nl; 31 (0)73 6273680; www.sm-s.nl. Primarily exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics.

The Princessehof National Museum of Ceramics, Grote Kerkstraat 9, Leeuwarden Friesland 8911 DZ The Netherlands; communicatie@princessehof.nl; 058 294 8958; www.princessehof.nl. Exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works.

Keramiek Galerie”Groot Welsden”, Groot Welsden 48, Margraten Limburg 6269EV The Netherlands; info@keramiek-grootwelsden.nl; 31 0 43 4582751; keramiek-grootwelsden.nl. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, figurative, sculptural, and installation works; international ceramic artists; representing 12 clay artists.

Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, Museumpark 18-20, Rotterdam Holland 3015 CX The Netherlands; info@boijmans.nl; www.boijmans.nl; 010-44-19-400. Exhibiting historical, international, and contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works.

Keramiekcentrum Tiendschuur Tegelen, Kasteellaan 8, Tegelen Limburg 5932 AG The Netherlands; info@tiendschuur.net; 31 0 77-3260213; www.tiendschuur.net. Exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, and figurative works.

Norway

Galleri Format Oslo, Rådhusgata 24, Oslo 0151 Norway; oslo@format.no; 47 22 41 45 40; www.format.no. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, and figurative works; representing 20+ clay artists.

People’s Republic of China

The Pottery Workshop Shanghai on Shaanxi Lu, 180 Shaanxi Nan Lu, Shanghai Xu hui 200031 PR China; infosh@potteryworkshop.com.cn; 86 21 33685573; www.potteryworkshop.com.cn. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; Chinese ceramics, international artists from Japan and US; representing 20 clay artists.

Republic of Korea

Gwangju Gonjiam Ceramic Park, 727 Gyeongchungdae-ro, Gonjiam-eup, Gwangju-si Gyeonggi-do Province, Republic of Korea; 82 31 799 1500.

Icheon Cerapia Museum, 263 Gyeongchung-dearo beon-gil, Icheon-si Gyeonggi-do Province 2697 Republic of Korea; +82 31 645 0693.

Gallery LVS & LVS Craft, 33 Dosan-daero, 27-gii, Seoul 135-891 South Korea; info@gallerylvs.org; 82 2 3443 7475; www.gallerylvs.org. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installations; modern white porcelain that follows Joseon dynasty tradition; representing 10 clay artists.

Yeoju Dojasesang, 301-1 Cheongsong-ri, Yeoju-eup, Yeoju-gun Gyeonggi-do Province, Republic of Korea; +031 884 8644.

Scotland

The Strathearn Gallery , 32 W. High St., Crieff PH7 4DL Scotland; info@strathearn-gallery.com; www.strathearn-gallery.com; 44 1764 656100. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural, functional, and figurative works; contemporary ceramics made in the UK; representing 25 clay artists.

National Museum of Scotland, Chambers St., Edinburgh UK EH1 1JF Scotland; info@nms.ac.uk; www.nms.ac.uk; 0300 123 6789. Exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics.

The Adam Pottery, Gallery & Studios, 76 Henderson Row, Edinburgh UK EH3 5BJ Scotland; adampottery@1to1.org; adampottery.co.uk; 0131-5573978. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, and non-functional works; representing 6 clay artists.

The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas St., Edinburgh UK EH3 6HZ Scotland; mail@scottish-gallery.co.uk; 44 0131 558 1200; www.scottish-gallery.co.uk. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works. European, Japanese, and Australian artists; representing 20+ clay artists.

Jardine Gallery and Workshop, 45 New Row, Perth UK PH1 5QA Scotland; info@julianjardine.co.uk; 44 1738 621836; www.julianjardine.co.uk. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural works; representing 5+ clay artists.

Fife Contemporary Art & Craft, Town Hall, Queen’s Gardens, St. Andrews UK KY16 9TA Scotland; mail@fcac.co.uk; www.fcac.co.uk; 01334 474610.

South Africa

Burndale Centre and Pottery Gallery, 1 Main Rd., Umhlali, KwaZulu-Natal 2000 South Africa; bianca.potterygallery@gmail.com; +27329471230. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional and sculptural works; representing 3 clay artists.

Switzerland

Mairie de Carouge, Place du Marché 14, Carouge 1227 Switzerland; mairie@carouge.ch; www.carouge.ch; 022 307 89 87. Exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional works; ceramics from Carouge.

Baur Foundation, Museum of Far Eastern Art, 8 rue Munier-Romilly, Geneva GE 1206 Switzerland; musee@fondationbaur.ch; 41 22 7043282; http://fondation-baur.ch/en. Exhibiting historical ceramics; functional works; Chinese ceramics from the Tang (618–907 CE) to the Qing (1644–1911) dynasties, including work from the Song dynasty; representing 20+ clay artists.

Musée Ariana, Av. de la Paix 10, Geneva CH-1202 Switzerland; ariana@ville-ge.ch; www.ariana-geneve.ch; 41 0 22 418 54 50. Exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installation works; representing 200+ clay artists.

Kunstforum Solothurn, Schaalgasse 9, Solothurn CH-4500 Switzerland; info@kunstforum.cc; www.kunstforum.cc; 0041 32 621 38 58. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and figurative works; representing 20 clay artists.

Galerie Fur Gegewartskunst, Dorfstrasse 13, Bonstetten Zürich CH-8906 Switzerland; galerie@ggbohrer.ch; ggbohrer.ch; 41-044-700-32-10. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural and figurative works; representing 11 clay artists.

Taiwan

New Taipei City Yingge Ceramics Museum, No. 200, Wunhua Rd., New Taipei City Yingge Dist. 23942 Taiwan, R.O.C; ntpc60506@ntpc.gov.tw; 886 2 8677 2727 Ext. 757; https://academy.ceramics.ntpc.gov.tw/en-us/Residence/L/1/1.htm. Exhibiting contemporary and historical ceramics.

Turkey

Sibelsevim Exclusive, SumerMah. Babacan Sok No. 8, Odunpazari Eskisehir Turkey; ssibelsevim@gmail.com; www.sibelsevim.com.tr.

Wales

Craft in the Bay, Makers Guild in Wales, The Flourish, Lloyd George Ave., Cardiff Bay CF10 4QH Wales; admin@makersguildinwales.org.uk; www.makersguildinwales.org.uk; 44 2920 484 611. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; studio pottery, functional, and sculptural works; ceramics by 21 members of the Makers Guild Wales; representing 30 clay artists.

The Potters Gallery (Oriel y Crochenwyr), 1 High St., Conwy LL32 8DB Wales; bevandterry@googlemail.com; 01492-593590; thepottersgallery.co.uk. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; sculptural functional, and small installations; representing 18 clay artists.

Victoria Fearn Gallery, 6 b Heol y Deri, Rhiwbina CF14 6HF Wales; victoriafearngallery@hotmail.com; www.victoriafearngallery.co.uk; 44 29 2052 0884. Primarily exhibiting contemporary ceramics.

The Ceramic Gallery at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, School of Art, Aberystwyth University, Buarth Mawr, Aberystwyth SY23 ING Wales; contact@ceramics-aberystwyth.com; 0044 01970 622460; www.ceramics-aberystwyth.com. Exhibiting contemporary and historical; functional, sculptural, figurative, and installations; British and international contemporary handbuilt ceramics; early pioneer studio pottery between 1920–1940 by Norah Braden, Michael Cardew, Bernard Leach, William Staite Murray, Katharine Pleydell-Bouverie, Charles and Nell Vyse, and Reginald Wells. Ceramics from commercial potteries in Wales; representing 160 clay artists.

National Museum Cardiff, Cathays Park, Cardiff CF10 3NP Wales; post@museumwales.ac.uk; 44 29 2039 7951; www.museumwales.ac.uk. Exhibiting historical and contemporary ceramics; functional works; European porcelain from the 17th–19th-centuries; Welsh pottery/porcelain from Swansea and Nantgarw; contemporary ceramics; representing 100+ clay artists.

Mission Gallery, Gloucester Place, Maritime Quarter, Swansea SA1 1TY Wales; info@missiongallery.co.uk; www.missiongallery.co.uk; 44 179 265 2016. Exhibiting contemporary ceramics; functional works; representing 1 clay artist.