Exposure: September 2021

Fine Choices
at Pucker Gallery (www.puckergallery.com) in Boston, Massachusetts, through September 5.
1 Fance Franck’s large oval scalloped bowl, 8 in. (20 cm) in width, porcelain, celadon glaze.
2 Tomoo Hamada’s Cross vase, 10 in. (25 cm) in width, stoneware, kaki glaze, akae decoration.
3 Young Jae Lee’s ‘Moon’ jar, elongated rusty-rose, 17 in. (43 cm) in height, stoneware.
4 Onda Yaki’s planter, 21½ in. (55 cm) in diameter, stoneware, tobikanna (blade skip) design.
Juried National VI
at Red Lodge Clay Center (www.redlodgeclaycenter.com) in Red Lodge, Montana, September 3–26.
1 Luis Avalos Jr.’s Forming Blastula II, 10 in. (25 cm) in width, ceramic, acrylic, 2021.
3 Carey Nathanson’s SJP Hikidashi, 2½ in. (6 cm) in height, wood-fired stoneware, natural ash glaze, 2020.
2 Shane Mickey’s Tridot Pitcher, 12½ in. (32 cm) in height, stoneware, glaze, soda fired, 2021.
4 Gabrielle Gawreluk’s blue coffee maker wall piece with drip dish, top: 6½ in. (17 cm) in height, bottom: 7½ in. (19 cm) in height, 2021.
Tidal Echoes
at Makers Guild Wales, Craft in the Bay (www.makersguildinwales.org.uk) in Cardiff, Wales, UK, through September 26.
1 Beverley Bell-Hughes’ Sea Purse, 10¼ in. (26 cm) in width, stoneware.
Carbondale Clay National XV: The Narrative Figure
at Carbondale Clay Center (www.carbondaleclay.org) in Carbondale, Colorado, September 4–25.
1 Mac McCusker’s Dressed in my Best Defenses, 22 in. (56 cm) in length, handbuilt red sculpture clay, oxides, fired to cone 6, 2020.
2 Soojin Choi’s Snowman Theory, 14 in. (36 cm) in height, ceramic, 2020.
3 Heather Kaplan’s Where There’s Smoke, 6 in. (15 cm) in height, low-fire clay, 2021.
4 Roberto Lugo’s Gun Teapot, 7 in. (18 cm) in width, porcelain, china paint, gun parts, 2021. Photo: Meghan Tranauskas. Courtesy of Wexler Gallery.
Inspired by Malcolm: A Passion for Shino
at the Sandy Spring Museum (www.sandyspringmuseum.org) in Sandy Spring, Maryland, through September 5.
1 Jill Fishon-Kovachick’s shino bottle, 8½ in. (22 cm) in height, porcelain.
2 Maureen Mills’ teapot, 8 in. (20 cm) in width, wood-fired stoneware.
3 Janel Jacobson’s yunomi, 3⅓ in. (8 cm) in width, #6 tile clay porcelain, Malcolm Davis shino, high fired in reduction.
Pioneers: 101 years of the Leach Pottery
at Court Barn (www.courtbarn.org.uk) in Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire, England, through September 26.
1 Norah Braden’s vessel, Kilmington Pottery, 8¼ in. (21 cm) in height, stoneware, dark glaze, 1930. Photo: Paul Shutler.
2 Kenneth Quick’s vessel, Leach Pottery, St. Ives, stoneware, 1947–1955. Photo: Paul Shutler.
3 Bernard Leach’s vessel, 16½ in. (42 cm) in height, stoneware, 1960. Photo: Maack.
4 Edward Baker’s vessel, Upchurch, 7½ in. (19 cm) in height, wheel-thrown stoneware, 1920s. Photo: Paul Shutler.
5 Kat Wheeler’s vessel, 12¼ in. (31 cm) in height, stoneware, 2021.
Tydd Pottery, Autumn Collection
at Sarah Wiseman Gallery (www.wisegal.com) in Oxford, Oxfordshire, UK, September 11–October 2.
1 Tydd Pottery’s frog-patterned vessel, 15⅓ in. (39 cm) in height, coil-built porcelain and GT, hand decorated.
2 Tydd Pottery’s tall elongated flag-patterned vessel, 23¼ in. (59 cm) in height, coil-built porcelain and GT, hand decorated.
Alchemy
at Radius Gallery (www.radiusgallery.com) in Missoula, Montana, through September 11.
1 Brad Schwieger’s bourbon bottle, 12½ in. (32 cm) in height, wheel-thrown and altered stoneware, bisque-fired slip, multiple glazes, soda fired to cone 10 in reduction, 2021.
Beth Lo and Donna Flanery
at In Tandem Gallery (www.intandemgallery.com) in Bakersville, North Carolina, through September 1.
1 Donna Flanery’s lidded jar, 11 in. (28 cm) in height, wheel-thrown earthenware, slips, underglaze, glaze, fired to cone 04.