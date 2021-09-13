Exposure: October 2021

Classical Dignity, Contemporary Beauty: Hori Ichirō
at Joan B Mirviss LTD (www.mirviss.com) in New York, New York, through October 15.
1 Hori Ichirō’s Nezumi-shino diagonally faceted, flattened vessel with swirling iron-oxide patterning, 16½ in. (42 cm) in height, stoneware, glaze, 2020. Photo: Richard Goodbody. Courtesy Joan B Mirviss LTD.
2 Hori Ichirō’s Shino type vertically faceted, flattened vessel, 20¼ in. (51 cm) in height, stoneware, glaze, 2020. Photo: Richard Goodbody. Courtesy Joan B Mirviss LTD.
Classical Dignity, Contemporary Beauty: Itō Hidehito
at Joan B Mirviss LTD (www.mirviss.com) in New York, New York, through October 15.
1 Itō Hidehito’s Craquelure celadon-glazed broad, conical vessel with raised rim, 21½ in. (55 cm) in diameter, porcelain, glaze, 2021. Photo: Richard Goodbody. Courtesy Joan B Mirviss LTD.
2 Itō Hidehito’s “Ray” craquelure celadon-glazed pleated, triangular sculpture, 16½ in. (42 cm) in height, porcelain, glaze, wooden base, 2020. Photo: Richard Goodbody. Courtesy Joan B Mirviss LTD.
British Ceramics Biennial 2021
at the The Goods Yard (www.britishceramicsbiennial.com) in Stoke-on-Trent, England, through October 17.
1 Ho Lai’s Mellow, porcelain, glaze, 2020.
2 Jin Eui Kim’s Cylindrical Form with Block, semi porcelain, 2020.
Continuing Presence: Porcelains by Brother Thomas
at Pucker Gallery (www.puckergallery.com) in Boston, Massachusetts, through October 24.
1 Brother Thomas Bezanson’s mei ping vase, 13¾ in. (35 cm) in height, porcelain, golden tenmoku glaze.
2 Brother Thomas Bezanson’s tall vase, 19¾ in. (50 cm) in height, porcelain, peacock glaze. Photo: John Davenport.
CraftBoston™: Cups of Good
online at the Society of Arts + Crafts (https://societyofcrafts.org) in Boston, Massachusetts, through October 31.
1 Lily Fein’s Fin Cups, 6 in. (15 cm) in height, porcelain, glaze, 2021. Photo: Hornick/Rivkin Studios.
2 Corey Weiser-Vahey’s Black and White Paper Dolls, 4½ in. (11 cm) in height, white stoneware, 2021.
3 Kyle Lee’s Dance, 4 in. (10 cm) in width, hand-painted porcelain, 2021.
4 Arthur Halvorsen’s mug, 4½ in. (11 cm) in height, earthenware infused with copper, underglaze, slip, glaze, 2021.
Terra/Flora: New Works by Matt Hyleck & Brenda Quinn
at the Saratoga Clay Arts Center (www.saratogaclayarts.org) in Schuylerville, New York, through October 2.
1 Matt Hyleck’s caddy, 7½ in. (19 cm) in height, stoneware, fired to cone 10.
2 Brenda Quinn’s dinner plate, 11 in. (28 cm) in diameter, porcelain, fired to cone 8.
Creep Show III
at the Clay Center of New Orleans (www.nolaclay.org) in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 1–30.
1 Jill Bell’s Cry Baby, 11 in. (28 cm) in height, ceramic, cotton thread, 2021.
2 Denise Joyal’s Grim Coronas on the Beach, 8 in. (20 cm) in diameter, porcelain, underglaze, wood and soda fired, 2021.
Form & Fire: American Studio Ceramics from the E. John Bullard Collection
at the LSU Museum of Art (www.lsumoa.org) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, through February 13, 2022.
1 Sam Chung’s Cloud Covered Bowl, 9½ in. (24 cm) in diameter, stoneware, 2019.
2 Val Murat Cushing’s lavender charger, 17½ in. (45 cm) in diameter, 2010.
3 Paul Soldner’s Pedestal Piece from Kimono Series, 13½ in. (34 cm) in height, earthenware, 1982. Copyright Soldner Descendants’ Trust.
4 Charles Smith’s Acorn Vase, 8 in. (20 cm) in height, stoneware, 2016.
5 Daniel Rhodes’ Head No. 223, 16 in. (41 cm) in height, stoneware, 1985.
6 Andy Shaw’s Tray 1, 12 in. (30 cm) in width, stoneware, 2020.
7 Gertrud Natzler and Otto Natzler’s shallow bowl, 9⅞ in. (25 cm) in diameter, stoneware, 1956.
8 Andrea Gill’s tall vase, 24 in. (61 cm) in height, earthenware, 1991.
9 Roberto Lugo’s Covered Jar: Theaster Gates and Jesse Williams Portraits, 13 in. (33 cm) in height, porcelain, 2016.
10 Peter Voulkos’ Chimney Pot, 12 in. (30 cm) in height, stoneware, 1964. Copyright Voulkos Family Trust.
11 Akio Takamori’s Head Vase, 7⅛ in. (18 cm) in height, porcelain, 1990–1995. Photos: Jim Osborne.
Revirements/Turnarounds
at the Biennale internationale du lin de Portneuf (https://biennaledulin.com) in Québec, Canada, through October 6.
1 Heidi McKenzie’s Linenopolis, photography transfers on porcelain. Photo: Denis Baribault.
2 Heidi McKenzie’s Linenopolis (alternate view), photography transfers on porcelain. Photo: Denis Baribault.
Taste of Home
at the Clay Art Center (www.clayartcenter.org) in Port Chester, New York, through October 17.
1 Wade MacDonald’s Dotted Fracture Mug, 6 in. (15 cm) in width, porcelain, underglazes.
2 Shana Salaff’s Mug with Orange Poppies, 5 in. (13 cm) in width, handbuilt porcelaneous stoneware, fired to cone 5 in oxidation.
3 Nikki Lewis’ Untitled: Circle Cups, 4½ in. (11 cm) in diameter, red earthenware, underglaze, slips.
A Living Legacy: Celebrating 10 Years with Toshiko and Her Apprentices
at the Saratoga Clay Arts Center (www.saratogaclayarts.org) in Schuylerville, New York, October 9–November 13.
1 Skeff Thomas’ Container #2 with Target in Red, Black and White, 22 in. (56 cm) in height, ceramic, 2020. Photo: John Carlano.
2 Ben Eberle’s teapot, 9 in. (23 cm) in height, stoneware, 2021.
Featured Artist Sanam Emami
at Red Lodge Clay Center (www.redlodgeclaycenter.com) in Red Lodge, Montana, October 1–30.
1 Sanam Emami’s storage jar, 10 in. (25 cm) in height, ceramic, slip, glaze.
Yeonsoo Kim
at In Tandem Gallery (www.intandemgallery.com) in Bakersville, North Carolina, through October 10.
1 Yeonsoo Kim’s Listening, 23 in. (58 cm) in height, wheel-thrown and coil-built earthenware, glaze, underglazes, fired to cone 04.
Artifact
at Red Lodge Clay Center (www.redlodgeclaycenter.com) in Red Lodge, Montana, October 1–30.
1 Richard W. James’ Figure Study Jar, 14 in. (36 cm) in height, earthenware, glaze, 2020.
Workhouse Clay International 2021
at the Workhouse Arts Center (www.workhousearts.org) in Lorton, Virginia, through October 10.
1 Donte Moore’s Boundless Thoughts, porcelain, fired to cone 10 in reduction, 2021.
2 Carol Long’s Mary and Carol Trap a Peacock, white stoneware, fired to cone 5 in oxidation, 2021.
3 Jessica Wilson’s Layers Series—Teapot, 8½ in. (22 cm) in width, porcelain, decals, fired to cone 10 in reduction, 2021.
Matt Long
at In Tandem Gallery (www.intandemgallery.com) in Bakersville, North Carolina, through October 21.
1 Matt Long’s mug, cup, and flask, to 7½ in. (19 cm) in height, porcelain, thick slip, flashing slips, carbon-trapping glaze, fired to cone 10 in a soda kiln. Photo: Silvia Palmer.