Exposure: October 2021

Classical Dignity, Contemporary Beauty: Hori Ichirō

at Joan B Mirviss LTD ( www.mirviss.com ) in New York, New York, through October 15.

Classical Dignity, Contemporary Beauty: Itō Hidehito

at Joan B Mirviss LTD ( www.mirviss.com ) in New York, New York, through October 15.

British Ceramics Biennial 2021

at the The Goods Yard ( www.britishceramicsbiennial.com ) in Stoke-on-Trent, England, through October 17.

Continuing Presence: Porcelains by Brother Thomas

at Pucker Gallery ( www.puckergallery.com ) in Boston, Massachusetts, through October 24.

CraftBoston™: Cups of Good

online at the Society of Arts + Crafts ( https://societyofcrafts.org ) in Boston, Massachusetts, through October 31.

Terra/Flora: New Works by Matt Hyleck & Brenda Quinn

at the Saratoga Clay Arts Center ( www.saratogaclayarts.org ) in Schuylerville, New York, through October 2.

Creep Show III

at the Clay Center of New Orleans ( www.nolaclay.org ) in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 1–30.

Form & Fire: American Studio Ceramics from the E. John Bullard Collection

at the LSU Museum of Art ( www.lsumoa.org ) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, through February 13, 2022.

Revirements/Turnarounds

at the Biennale internationale du lin de Portneuf ( https://biennaledulin.com ) in Québec, Canada, through October 6.

Taste of Home

at the Clay Art Center ( www.clayartcenter.org ) in Port Chester, New York, through October 17.

A Living Legacy: Celebrating 10 Years with Toshiko and Her Apprentices

at the Saratoga Clay Arts Center ( www.saratogaclayarts.org ) in Schuylerville, New York, October 9–November 13.

Featured Artist Sanam Emami

at Red Lodge Clay Center ( www.redlodgeclaycenter.com ) in Red Lodge, Montana, October 1–30.

Y eonsoo Kim

at In Tandem Gallery ( www.intandemgallery.com ) in Bakersville, North Carolina, through October 10.

Artifact

at Red Lodge Clay Center ( www.redlodgeclaycenter.com ) in Red Lodge, Montana, October 1–30.

Workhouse Clay International 2021

at the Workhouse Arts Center ( www.workhousearts.org ) in Lorton, Virginia, through October 10.

Matt Long