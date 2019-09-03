Exposure: October 2019

New Work by Peter Beard
at the Contemporary Ceramics Centre (http://cpaceramics.com) in London, England, through October 12.
1 Peter Beard’s Dark Blue Flat Vessel, 8¾ in. (22 cm) in height, stoneware, 2019.
Jun Kaneko: An Abundance of Presence
at Gerald Peters Projects (www.petersprojects.com) in Santa Fe, New Mexico, through October 26.
1 Jun Kaneko’s untitled, Dango series, 36½ in. (93 cm) in width, hand-glazed raku ceramics, 2019. Photo: Colin Conces.
Jo Davies: London Porcelain
at Mufei Gallery (www.pws-shanghai.com/?lang=en) in Shanghai, China, through October 12.
1 Jo Davies’ Chinese Tea Set, 12 in. (31 cm) in diameter, porcelain, 2019. Photo: Matthew Booth Photography.
Sue Tirrell
at In Tandem Gallery (www.intandemgallery.com) in Bakersville, North Carolina, October 1–31.
1 Sue Tirrell’s plate, 6½ in. (17 cm) in length, drawn and carved porcelain, underglaze, fired to cone 6. Photo: Silvia Palmer.
Brother Thomas Bezanson: Tall Forms
at Pucker Gallery (www.puckergallery.com) in Boston, Massachusetts, through October 13.
1 Brother Thomas Bezanson’s vase with long neck, 16½ in. (42 cm) in height, porcelain, copper-red glaze. Photo: John Davenport.
2 Brother Thomas Bezanson’s vase with lid, 19 3/4 in. (50 cm) in height, porcelain, blue chrysanthemum glaze. Photo: John Davenport.
Workhouse Clay International 2019
at Workhouse Arts Center (www.workhousearts.org) in Lorton, Virginia, through October 13.
1 Farraday Newsome’s Lively Bowl with Oranges, 14 in. (36 cm) in diameter, terra cotta, fired in an electric kiln, 2017.
2 Virginia Scotchie’s Pollination, 15 in. (38 cm) in height, stoneware, 2019.
3 Marty Fielding’s bottle, 16 in. (41 cm) in height, handbuilt red stoneware, fired in an electric kiln to cone 4, 2018.
4 Ken Baskin’s Crucibles Series #20, 22 in. (56 cm) in length, soda-fired stoneware, 2017.
5 Nancy Sowder’s turquoise tray, 11 in. (28 cm) in diameter, mid-range stoneware, commercial underglazes, sgraffito, commercial glazes, fired in a electric kiln, 2019.
6 Chiho Tokita’s Intimations Form #1, 17 in. (43 cm) in width, porcelain, glaze, fired in an electric kiln, paint, 2018.
7 Mari Emori’s Circle Series: Red & Black Metallic, 16 in. (41 cm) in diameter, handbuilt and wheel-thrown stoneware, fired to cone 10 in reduction, 2017.
Ceramic Momentum—Staging the Object
at CLAY Museum of Ceramic Art Denmark (https://claymuseum.dk) in Middelfart, Denmark, through November 3.
1 Steen Ipsen’s Organic Movement 3/2015, 36½ in. (93 cm) in length, white earthenware, black transfer decoration. Photo: Ole Akhøj.
2 Anton Alvarez’ 0206181800, 25 in. (64 cm) in height, extruded, colored porcelain, 2018.
3 Martin Bodilsen Kaldahl’s Spatial drawing #20, 5 ft. 5 in. (1.6 m) in height, earthenware, slips, 2017. Photo: Ole Akhøj.
4 Linda Sormin’s Sketch for Wet Dream Architecture, 3 ft. 3 in. (1 m) in width, glazed ceramic, discarded 3D prints, 2017. Photo: Brian Oglesbee.
5 Takuro Kuwata’s teabowl, 4 in. (11 cm) in height, porcelain, pigment, gold, platinum, 2013. Courtesy of Kosaku Kanechika.
6 Matt Wedel’s Flower Tree, 3 ft. 11 in. (1.2 m) in height, fired clay, glaze, 2015. Courtesy of L.A. Louver.
Mending: Craft and Community, Selections from the Museum’s Collections
at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (www.mfah.org) in Houston, Texas, through October 20.
1 Jeffry Mitchell’s The Mushroom, 3 ft. 9 in. (1.1 m) in height, terra cotta, porcelain slip, 2012. Museum purchase funded by the Mark and Hilarie Moore Family Trust in memory of Neil E. Moore.
2 Rick Dillingham’s vase on pedestal, 20 in. (51 cm) in height, raku-fired ceramic, 1985. Garth Clark and Mark Del Vecchio Collection, museum purchase funded by the Caroline Weiss Law Accessions Endowment Fund.
3 Reinaldo Sanguino’s Honoring a Queen, 4 ft. 4 in. (1.3 m) in height, ceramic, acrylic braids, sequins, Plexiglas, 2007. Gift of Garth Clark and Mark Del Vecchio, and Dean Project, New York.
Navigating Borders
at Duane Reed Gallery (www.duanereedgallery.com) in St. Louis, Missouri, through October 12.
1 Rebecca Hutchinson’s Purple Overlap, 7 ft. 6 in. (2.3 m) in length, fired and unfired porcelain paper clay, handmade paper, organic material, 2018. Photo: Jeff Van Tine.
Passages of Absence
at Gallery 224 at the Ceramics Program, Office for the Arts at Harvard (https://ofa.fas.harvard.edu/ceramics) in Allston, Massachusetts, October 5–November 1.
1 Natalia Arbelaez’s El Mujer Dorado, variable dimensions, terra cotta, performer, digital print. Photo: Chris Stone.
Porcelain Palette
at Galerie Terra Delft (www.terra-delft.nl) in Delft, The Netherlands, through October 6.
1 Vladimir Groh and Yasuyo Nishida’s Zik Zak Cups Double Blue, to 4¾ in. (12 cm) in height, porcelain.
Vessel as Metaphor
at Red Lodge Clay Center (www.redlodgeclaycenter.com) in Red Lodge, Montana, October 4–November 2.
1 Giselle Hicks’ vessels, coiled and pinched clay, glaze, 2019.
2 Holly Walker’s Gothic Jar, 11 in. (28 cm) in height, ceramic, 2019.
Magic Garden: Adam Redd
at Saratoga Clay Arts Center (www.saratogaclayarts.org) in Schuylerville, New York, through November 1.
1 Adam Redd’s Dark Matter Mountain, 36 in. (91 cm) in height, ceramic, glazes, 2019.