Exposure: October 2019

New Work by Peter Beard

at the Contemporary Ceramics Centre ( http://cpaceramics.com ) in London, England, through October 12.

Jun Kaneko: An Abundance of Presence

at Gerald Peters Projects ( www.petersprojects.com ) in Santa Fe, New Mexico, through October 26.

Jo Davies: London Porcelain

at Mufei Gallery ( www.pws-shanghai.com/?lang=en ) in Shanghai, China, through October 12.

Sue Tirrell

at In Tandem Gallery ( www.intandemgallery.com ) in Bakersville, North Carolina, October 1–31.

Brother Thomas Bezanson: Tall Forms

at Pucker Gallery ( www.puckergallery.com ) in Boston, Massachusetts, through October 13.

Workhouse Clay International 2019

at Workhouse Arts Center ( www.workhousearts.org ) in Lorton, Virginia, through October 13.

Ceramic Momentum—Staging the Object

at CLAY Museum of Ceramic Art Denmark ( https://claymuseum.dk ) in Middelfart, Denmark, through November 3.

Mending: Craft and Community, Selections from the Museum’s Collections

at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston ( www.mfah.org ) in Houston, Texas, through October 20.

Navigating Borders

at Duane Reed Gallery ( www.duanereedgallery.com ) in St. Louis, Missouri, through October 12.

Passages of Absence

at Gallery 224 at the Ceramics Program, Office for the Arts at Harvard ( https://ofa.fas.harvard.edu/ceramics ) in Allston, Massachusetts, October 5–November 1.

Porcelain Palette

at Galerie Terra Delft ( www.terra-delft.nl ) in Delft, The Netherlands, through October 6.

Vessel as Metaphor

at Red Lodge Clay Center ( www.redlodgeclaycenter.com ) in Red Lodge, Montana, October 4–November 2.

Magic Garden: Adam Redd