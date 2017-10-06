Exposure: November 2017

Kim Simonsson: Shaman Party
at Jason Jacques Gallery (www.jasonjacques.com) in New York, New York, through November 7.
Mano-Made: New Expression in Craft by Gerardo Monterrubio
at The Craft in America Center (www.craftinamerica.org/center) in Los Angeles, California, through November 25.
Cup: The Intimate Object XIII
at Charlie Cummings Gallery (www.charliecummingsgallery.com) in Apex, North Carolina, through November 3.
The Narrative Figure
at Santa Fe Clay (www.santafeclay.com) in Santa Fe, New Mexico, through November 11.
Sanam Emami Solo Exhibition
at In Tandem Gallery (www.intandemgallery.com) in Bakersville, North Carolina, through November 31.
Tempered Beasts
at Northern Clay Center (www.northernclaycenter.org) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, through November 5.
Blood and Iron
at Abel Contemporary Gallery (www.abelcontemporary.com) in Paoli, Wisconsin, through November 5.
Contemporary Ceramics 2017
at The Dairy Barn Arts Center (www.dairybarn.org) in Athens, Ohio, through November 22.
WNC Pottery Festival
(www.wncpotteryfestival.com) on Front St. in Dillsboro, North Carolina, November 4.
Reinvented
at Clay Art Center (www.clayartcenter.org) in Port Chester, New York, through November 11.
British Ceramics Biennial
(www.britishceramicsbiennial.com) at various locations in Stoke-on-Trent, England, through November 5.
Unpleasant Conversations
at Honolulu Museum of Art (honolulumuseum.org) in Honolulu, Hawaii, through November 12.
Nature/Nuture: Norman and Alisa Holen
at Northern Clay Center (www.northernclaycenter.org) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, through November 5.
Bay Area Clay—A Legacy of Social Consciousness
at Arts Benicia (http://artsbenicia.org) in Benicia, California, through November 19.
