From the November 2017 issue

Exposure: November 2017

• October 6, 2017 • Add Comment

Kim Simonsson: Shaman Party

at Jason Jacques Gallery (www.jasonjacques.com) in New York, New York, through November 7.

1 Kim Simonsson’s Moss Girl, stoneware, nylon fiber, mixed media, 2017.

 

Mano-Made: New Expression in Craft by Gerardo Monterrubio

at The Craft in America Center (www.craftinamerica.org/center) in Los Angeles, California, through November 25.

1 Gerardo Monterrubio’s Puño de Tierra, 21½ in. (55 cm) in height, porcelain, 2016. Photo: Jason Meintjes.

 

Cup: The Intimate Object XIII

at Charlie Cummings Gallery (www.charliecummingsgallery.com) in Apex, North Carolina, through November 3.

1 Melissa Weiss’ rings mug, 3½ in. (9 cm) in height, custom stoneware with 25% wild clay.

2 Mark Arnold’s mug, 4¼ in. (11 cm) in height, brown stoneware.

3 Rebekah Strickland’s Luna in Rain Cup, 4 in. (10 cm) in height, porcelain. Photo: Charlie Cummings.

4 Harris Deller’s drinking cup, 4¾ in. (12 cm) in height, porcelain. Photo: Charlie Cummings.

5 Elizabeth Paley’s Swoosh Cup, 3½ in. (9 cm) in height, dark brown stoneware, porcelain slip. Photo: Charlie Cummings.

6 Gillian Parke’s Cobalt Yunomi with Gold Squares n’ Peacock, 3¾ in. (10 cm) in height, porcelain, feldspar and molochite inclusions. Photo: Charlie Cummings.

7 Tim Sherman’s teabowl, 3½ in. (9 cm) in height, white stoneware. Photo: Charlie Cummings.

 

The Narrative Figure

at Santa Fe Clay (www.santafeclay.com) in Santa Fe, New Mexico, through November 11.

1 Anne Drew Potter’s Enu Rouge, 12 in. (30 cm) in height, ceramic.

2 Max Lehman’s Dia de los Dalmatians, 18 in. (46 cm) in height, low-fired earthenware, glaze, underglaze.

 

Sanam Emami Solo Exhibition

at In Tandem Gallery (www.intandemgallery.com) in Bakersville, North Carolina, through November 31.

1 Sanam Emami’s Garniture of Three Vases, to 14 in. (36 cm) in height, wheel-thrown stoneware, laser-cut stencils, glazes, fired in oxidation, 2017. Photo: Del Harrow.

2 Sanam Emami’s tumbler and bowl, wheel-thrown stoneware, stencils, glazes, fired in oxidation, 2017.

 

Tempered Beasts

at Northern Clay Center (www.northernclaycenter.org) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, through November 5.

1 Alessandro Gallo’s Chris, stoneware, 2016.

 

Blood and Iron

at Abel Contemporary Gallery (www.abelcontemporary.com) in Paoli, Wisconsin, through November 5.

1 Marlene Miller’s Warrior IV, 32 in. (81 cm) in height, stoneware, underglaze, ceramic stain, 2016.

 

Contemporary Ceramics 2017

at The Dairy Barn Arts Center (www.dairybarn.org) in Athens, Ohio, through November 22.

1 David Hiltner’s Fish Trophy, 15 in. (38 cm) in height, soda-fired stoneware, 2016.

 

WNC Pottery Festival

(www.wncpotteryfestival.com) on Front St. in Dillsboro, North Carolina, November 4.

1 Fong Choo’s Reede Tangerina Series, 5½ in. (14 cm) in height, porcelain, fired to cone 6 in oxidation, 2015. Photo: Bob Payne.

2 John Bauman’s 4-gallon carved jar and 2-quart casserole, 2010. Photo: Joe Hillary.

3 Joe Frank McKee’s horsehair vase with red accent, 16 in. (41 cm) in height, ceramic, 2016.

 

Reinvented

at Clay Art Center (www.clayartcenter.org) in Port Chester, New York, through November 11.

1 Brett Freund’s Proto Pot, 5 in. (13 cm) in height, porcelain, underglaze, gold luster, 2016.

 

British Ceramics Biennial

(www.britishceramicsbiennial.com) at various locations in Stoke-on-Trent, England, through November 5.

1 Kay Aplin’s tile installation. Photo: Bernard G Mills.

 

Unpleasant Conversations

at Honolulu Museum of Art (honolulumuseum.org) in Honolulu, Hawaii, through November 12.

1 Roberta Griffith’s Unpleasant Conversation 46, each plate 10¾ in. (27 cm) in diameter, ceramic, decals, 2017.

 

Nature/Nuture: Norman and Alisa Holen

at Northern Clay Center (www.northernclaycenter.org) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, through November 5.

1 Alisa Holen’s Aversion Therapy Cheese Servers, 8½ in. (22 cm) in height, stoneware, reticulating glaze, Bernard slip-glaze, satin black glaze, fired to cone 10 in reduction, 2016.

2 Alisa Holen’s Perfect Company, 9 in. (23 cm) in height, wheel-thrown, inflated, altered porcelain, reticulating glaze, buttermilk white glaze, 2016.

 

Bay Area Clay—A Legacy of Social Consciousness

at Arts Benicia (http://artsbenicia.org) in Benicia, California, through November 19.

1 Richard Shaw’s Three Stacks and Three Stacks Book Jar, 11 in. (28 cm) in width, porcelain, glaze, overglaze transfers, 2010.

2 Ehren Tool’s 120 of Thousands, 10 ft. (3 m) in length, porcelain, 2017.

3 Viola Frey’s Deer, Endangered Animal Series, 35 in. (89 cm) in height, ceramic, glazes, 1972–74.

4 Arthur Gonzalez’ Acid Rain, 36 in. (91 cm) in height, ceramic, wood, wire, epoxy, 1988.

5 Robert Arneson’s Chief Executive Officer, 25 in. (64 cm) in height, ceramic, 1989.

6 Wanxin Zhang’s What’s Up?, 4 ft. (1.2 m) in height, fired clay, glaze, 2011.

7 Richard Notkin’s Another Hard Rain, 13½ in. (34 cm) in height, mid-range stoneware, 2016.

2 CJ Jilek’s Vivacious.

3 Aysha Peltz’ vessel.

 

Tempered Beasts

at Northern Clay Center (www.northernclaycenter.org) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, through November 5.

1 Lindsay Pichaske’s Ginger.

2 Adriel Tong’s Red, White, Blue.

