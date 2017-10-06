Exposure: November 2017

Kim Simonsson: Shaman Party

at Jason Jacques Gallery ( www.jasonjacques.com ) in New York, New York, through November 7.

Mano-Made: New Expression in Craft by Gerardo Monterrubio

at The Craft in America Center ( www.craftinamerica.org/center ) in Los Angeles, California, through November 25.

Cup: The Intimate Object XIII

at Charlie Cummings Gallery ( www.charliecummingsgallery.com ) in Apex, North Carolina, through November 3.

The Narrative Figure

at Santa Fe Clay ( www.santafeclay.com ) in Santa Fe, New Mexico, through November 11.

Sanam Emami Solo Exhibition

at In Tandem Gallery ( www.intandemgallery.com ) in Bakersville, North Carolina, through November 31.

Tempered Beasts

at Northern Clay Center ( www.northernclaycenter.org ) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, through November 5.

Blood and Iron

at Abel Contemporary Gallery ( www.abelcontemporary.com ) in Paoli, Wisconsin, through November 5.

Contemporary Ceramics 2017

at The Dairy Barn Arts Center ( www.dairybarn.org ) in Athens, Ohio, through November 22.

WNC Pottery Festival

( www.wncpotteryfestival.com ) on Front St. in Dillsboro, North Carolina, November 4.

Reinvented

at Clay Art Center ( www.clayartcenter.org ) in Port Chester, New York, through November 11.

British Ceramics Biennial

( www.britishceramicsbiennial.com ) at various locations in Stoke-on-Trent, England, through November 5.

Unpleasant Conversations

at Honolulu Museum of Art ( honolulumuseum.org ) in Honolulu, Hawaii, through November 12.

Nature/Nuture: Norman and Alisa Holen

at Northern Clay Center ( www.northernclaycenter.org ) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, through November 5.

Bay Area Clay—A Legacy of Social Consciousness

at Arts Benicia ( http://artsbenicia.org ) in Benicia, California, through November 19.

