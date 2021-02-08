Exposure: March 2021

1 Sandy Simon’s covered jar, 5 in. (13 cm) in height, porcelain, glaze, nichrome wire, acorn, wax thread. Photo: Robert Brady.
2 Stuart Gair’s cream-and-sugar set, 7 in. (18 cm) in height, stoneware. Photo: Amy Miller.
1 Don Reitz’ untitled platter (Sara Series), 21½ in. (55 cm) in diameter, ceramic, circa 1982–1985. ollection of Julianne and David Armstrong. Photos: AMOCA.
2 Don Reitz’ untitled vessel (Sara Series), 19 in. (48 cm) in height, ceramic, circa 1982–1985. Collection of Julianne and David Armstrong. Photos: AMOCA.
2 Elsa Alayse’s Ma maison est en carton...n°81.i, 16½ in. (42 cm) in height, handbuilt paper porcelain, monotype-printed cardboard, twine, 2020.
3 Stéphanie Bertholon’s Golden pond, 7¾ in. (20 cm) in diameter, wheel-thrown porcelain, 2020. Photo: Xavier Duroselle.
1 Martha Grover’s flower brick with tray (pink and white), 13 in. (33 cm) in length, wheel-thrown and altered porcelain, 2020.
2 Martha Grover’s fluted flower vase (blue and yellow), 11 in. (28 cm) in length, wheel-thrown and altered porcelain, 2020.
2 Sonia Simoun’s Three Towers (detail), 11 in. (28 cm) in height, handbuilt stoneware, soda fired, 2020.
3 Andrew Smith and Grayson Fair’s Faces of Augusta, 9¾ in. (25 cm) in height, high-iron stoneware, porcelain slip, black ink, soda fired, 2020.
4 Dennis Gerwin’s 8” Grain Jar 2, 8 in. (20 cm) in height, wood-fired stoneware, 2020.
5 Andrew McIntyre’s perforated cup, 3½ in. (9 cm) in height, wheel-thrown porcelain, celadon glaze, soda fired to cone 11, 2020.
6 Barbara Frey’s Small Rock #2, 6 in. (15 cm) in height, wood-fired porcelain, 2019.
7 Will Van Dyke’s Water Tower with Legs, 11 in. (28 cm) in height, soda-fired ceramic, 2018.
8 Andrew Sartorius’ Conjoined, 17¼ in. (44 cm) in height, wild West Virginia clay, glaze, natural wood ash, 2020.
9 Rostislav Eismont’s small kuri-box, 5½ in. (14 cm) in width, hand-carved stoneware, gold inclusions, wood/salt fired, 2019.