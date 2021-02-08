Topic: Ceramic Artists

From the Exposure: March 2021 issue

Exposure: March 2021

Earth to Table

at TRAX Gallery (https://traxgallery.com) in Berkeley, California, through March 7.

1 Sandy Simon’s covered jar, 5 in. (13 cm) in height, porcelain, glaze, nichrome wire, acorn, wax thread. Photo: Robert Brady.

2 Stuart Gair’s cream-and-sugar set, 7 in. (18 cm) in height, stoneware. Photo: Amy Miller.

3 Tom Jaszczak’s tri-bowl, 7 in. (18 cm) in length, red earthenware, soda fired to cone 2, 2020.

Online Feature with Kelly Justice

at Eutectic Gallery (https://potshop.eutecticgallery.com) in Portland, Oregon, through March 19.

1 Kelly Justice’s Rainbow Peacock Mug, 3½ in. (9 cm) in height, slip-cast colored porcelain, fired to cone 6, 2020.

Don Reitz: Life is Not a Dress Rehearsal

at the American Museum of Ceramic Art (www.amoca.org) in Pomona, California, March 13–August 22.

1 Don Reitz’ untitled platter (Sara Series), 21½ in. (55 cm) in diameter, ceramic, circa 1982–1985. ollection of Julianne and David Armstrong. Photos: AMOCA.

2 Don Reitz’ untitled vessel (Sara Series), 19 in. (48 cm) in height, ceramic, circa 1982–1985. Collection of Julianne and David Armstrong. Photos: AMOCA.

Our motionless trips

at Galerie Terra Viva (https://galerie-terraviva.com) in Saint-Quentin-la-Poterie, France, March 21–June 3.

1 Marie-Laure Guerrier’s engraved basin, 9 in. (23 cm) in diameter, porcelain. Photo: Pierre Soissons.

2 Elsa Alayse’s Ma maison est en carton...n°81.i, 16½ in. (42 cm) in height, handbuilt paper porcelain, monotype-printed cardboard, twine, 2020.

3 Stéphanie Bertholon’s Golden pond, 7¾ in. (20 cm) in diameter, wheel-thrown porcelain, 2020. Photo: Xavier Duroselle.

echo

at TRAX Gallery (https://traxgallery.com) in Berkeley, California, March 12–April 11.

1 Julia Galloway’s sugar bowl in tray, 7 in. (18 cm) in height, soda-fired porcelain, luster, 2020. Photo: Jason Neal.

Online Feature with Pancho Jiménez

at Eutectic Gallery (https://eutecticgallery.com) in Portland, Oregon, through March 26.

1 Pancho Jiménez’ Nucleus, 26 in. (66 cm) in diameter, ceramic, 2017. Photo: RR Jones.

Martha Grover: Balanced Beauty

at Clay Art Center (www.clayartcenter.org) in Port Chester, New York, March 8–April 12.

1 Martha Grover’s flower brick with tray (pink and white), 13 in. (33 cm) in length, wheel-thrown and altered porcelain, 2020.

2 Martha Grover’s fluted flower vase (blue and yellow), 11 in. (28 cm) in length, wheel-thrown and altered porcelain, 2020.

Raw

online at the University of Montana (http://mfaexhibitiononline.org/raw) in Missoula, Montana, ongoing.

1 Danielle O’Malley’s An Unstable Foundation (overall), 10 ft. (3 m) in width, earthenware, upcycled plastic bags, handmade paper, 2020.

Playing with Fire: Altered Atmosphere

at the Saratoga Clay Arts Center (www.saratogaclayarts.org) in Schuylerville, New York, March 13–April 24.

1 Emma Louise Kaye’s large tri-bowl, 12½ in. (32 cm) in width, wood-fired stoneware, shino slip, reduction cooled, 2019.

2 Sonia Simoun’s Three Towers (detail), 11 in. (28 cm) in height, handbuilt stoneware, soda fired, 2020.

3 Andrew Smith and Grayson Fair’s Faces of Augusta, 9¾ in. (25 cm) in height, high-iron stoneware, porcelain slip, black ink, soda fired, 2020.

4 Dennis Gerwin’s 8” Grain Jar 2, 8 in. (20 cm) in height, wood-fired stoneware, 2020.

5 Andrew McIntyre’s perforated cup, 3½ in. (9 cm) in height, wheel-thrown porcelain, celadon glaze, soda fired to cone 11, 2020.

6 Barbara Frey’s Small Rock #2, 6 in. (15 cm) in height, wood-fired porcelain, 2019.

7 Will Van Dyke’s Water Tower with Legs, 11 in. (28 cm) in height, soda-fired ceramic, 2018.

8 Andrew Sartorius’ Conjoined, 17¼ in. (44 cm) in height, wild West Virginia clay, glaze, natural wood ash, 2020.

9 Rostislav Eismont’s small kuri-box, 5½ in. (14 cm) in width, hand-carved stoneware, gold inclusions, wood/salt fired, 2019.

