Exposure: January 2021

Future Memories
at The Clay Studio (www.theclaystudio.org) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, through February 28.
1 Julie York’s Convex, 14 in. (36 cm) in diameter, ceramic, 2020.
2 Yehrim Lee’s Money Chair (8), 23 in. (58 cm) in height, stoneware, glaze, resin, 2020.
Clay: A Southern Census
at the Clay Center of New Orleans (www.nolaclay.org) in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 8–30.
3 JeeEun Lee’s Black Series, 8 in. (20 cm) in height, ceramics, fired to cone 6, 2019.
4 Nathan Ditzler’s The New Good Old Days, 14 in. (36 cm) in length, ceramic, underglaze, glaze, 2020.
Cup of Joy, Annual Invitational of Drinking Vessels
1 Eric Van Eimeren’s Striped Crackle Mugs, 4½ in. (11 cm) in height, stoneware, fired to cone 6 in oxidation.
2 Ronan Kyle Peterson’s tumbler, 5 in. (13 cm) in height, wheel-thrown and altered red earthenware, layered slips, terra sigillata, glazes, fired to cone 03.
3 Sarah Magar’s Mountain Star Cup, 4 in. (10 cm) in height, porcelain, fired to cone 6 in an electric kiln.
4 Gina Freuen’s Petal Teabowl, 4 in. (10 cm) in diameter, wheel-thrown and hand-carved porcelain, soda fired to cone 11.
5 Posey Bacopoulos’ cup with feet, 5 in. (13 cm) in width, majolica on terra cotta, gold decal, fired in an electric kiln.
Group Exhibition
at the Duane Reed Gallery (www.duanereedgallery.com) in St. Louis, Missouri, January 30–March 6.
1 Matt Mitros’ Composition #85, 8¼ in. (21 cm) in height, ceramic, plaster, epoxy, rubber bands, Plexiglas, 2020. Photo: Ethan Meyer.
2 Joey Watson’s Beverage Vessel with Squiggle Tread, 7 in. (18 cm) in width, ceramic, glaze, 2016. Photo: Ethan Meyer.
3 Judith Ernst’s Autumnal Shift, 16 in. (41 cm) in height, stoneware, glaze, 2020.
4 Jeremy Brooks’ Knot Pot 02, 3 in. (8 cm) in width, colored porcelain, 2019.
Anne Mette Hjortshøj Ceramics Exhibition 2020
at the Goldmark Gallery (www.goldmarkart.com) in Uppingham, UK, through January 31.
1 Anne Mette Hjortshøj’s big jar, 17⅓ in. (44 cm) in height, ceramic. Photo: Jay Goldmark.
2 Anne Mette Hjortshøj’s teapots, 10¼ in. (26 cm) in height, ceramic. Photo: Jay Goldmark.
Human After All: Ceramic Reflections in Contemporary Art
at The Princessehof National Museum of Ceramics (www.princessehof.nl/en) in Leeuwarden, The Netherlands, through September 5.
1 William Cobbing’s Long Distance, film still, 2018.
Annual Invitational Cup Show and Winter Warmers Benefit
at Good Earth Pottery (www.goodearthpots.com) in Bellingham, Washington, January 1–31.
1 Brian Chen’s mug, 4½ in. (11 cm) in height, wood-fired ceramic.
2 Nala Turner’s Portraiture Cup: Bantu Knots, 3¾ in. (10 cm) in height, ceramic.
3 Galen Sedberry’s mug, 5 in. (13 cm) in height, ceramic.
4 Audra Doughty’s Snowflake Mug, 4½ in. (11 cm) in width, ceramic.
5 Deb Schwartzkopf’s mug, 5 in. (13 cm) in width, ceramic.
6 Ruth Easterbrook’s Garden Cup, 5 in. (13 cm) in width, ceramic.
After Image
at Jane Hartsook Gallery at Greenwich House Pottery (www.greenwichhousepottery.org) in New York, New York, January 8–February 5.
1 Kate Roberts’ Walking on Ghosts II, 7 ft. (2.1 m) in length, porcelain clay dust, tulle, aluminum, 2019.
2 Kate Roberts’ Walking on Ghosts II (detail).