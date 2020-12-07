Exposure: January 2021

Future Memories

at The Clay Studio ( www.theclaystudio.org ) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, through February 28.

Clay: A Southern Census

at the Clay Center of New Orleans ( www.nolaclay.org ) in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 8–30.

Cup of Joy, Annual Invitational of Drinking Vessels

at Trackside Studio Ceramic Art Gallery ( www.tracksidestudio.net/calendar ) in Spokane, Washington, online at https://trackside-studio.square.site through January 15.

Group Exhibition

at the Duane Reed Gallery ( www.duanereedgallery.com ) in St. Louis, Missouri, January 30–March 6.

Anne Mette Hjortshøj Ceramics Exhibition 2020

at the Goldmark Gallery ( www.goldmarkart.com ) in Uppingham, UK, through January 31.

Human After All: Ceramic Reflections in Contemporary Art

at The Princessehof National Museum of Ceramics ( www.princessehof.nl/en ) in Leeuwarden, The Netherlands, through September 5.

Annual Invitational Cup Show and Winter Warmers Benefit

at Good Earth Pottery ( www.goodearthpots.com ) in Bellingham, Washington, January 1–31.

After Image