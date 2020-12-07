Topic: Ceramic Artists

From the Exposure: January 2021 issue

Exposure: January 2021

• December 7, 2020

Future Memories

at The Clay Studio (www.theclaystudio.org) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, through February 28.

1 Julie York’s Convex, 14 in. (36 cm) in diameter, ceramic, 2020.

2 Yehrim Lee’s Money Chair (8), 23 in. (58 cm) in height, stoneware, glaze, resin, 2020.

Clay: A Southern Census

at the Clay Center of New Orleans (www.nolaclay.org) in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 8–30.

3 JeeEun Lee’s Black Series, 8 in. (20 cm) in height, ceramics, fired to cone 6, 2019.

4 Nathan Ditzler’s The New Good Old Days, 14 in. (36 cm) in length, ceramic, underglaze, glaze, 2020.

Cup of Joy, Annual Invitational of Drinking Vessels

at Trackside Studio Ceramic Art Gallery (www.tracksidestudio.net/calendar) in Spokane, Washington, online at https://trackside-studio.square.site through January 15.

1 Eric Van Eimeren’s Striped Crackle Mugs, 4½ in. (11 cm) in height, stoneware, fired to cone 6 in oxidation.

2 Ronan Kyle Peterson’s tumbler, 5 in. (13 cm) in height, wheel-thrown and altered red earthenware, layered slips, terra sigillata, glazes, fired to cone 03.

3 Sarah Magar’s Mountain Star Cup, 4 in. (10 cm) in height, porcelain, fired to cone 6 in an electric kiln.

4 Gina Freuen’s Petal Teabowl, 4 in. (10 cm) in diameter, wheel-thrown and hand-carved porcelain, soda fired to cone 11.

5 Posey Bacopoulos’ cup with feet, 5 in. (13 cm) in width, majolica on terra cotta, gold decal, fired in an electric kiln.

Group Exhibition

at the Duane Reed Gallery (www.duanereedgallery.com) in St. Louis, Missouri, January 30–March 6.

1 Matt Mitros’ Composition #85, 8¼ in. (21 cm) in height, ceramic, plaster, epoxy, rubber bands, Plexiglas, 2020. Photo: Ethan Meyer.

2 Joey Watson’s Beverage Vessel with Squiggle Tread, 7 in. (18 cm) in width, ceramic, glaze, 2016. Photo: Ethan Meyer.

3 Judith Ernst’s Autumnal Shift, 16 in. (41 cm) in height, stoneware, glaze, 2020.

4 Jeremy Brooks’ Knot Pot 02, 3 in. (8 cm) in width, colored porcelain, 2019.

Anne Mette Hjortshøj Ceramics Exhibition 2020

at the Goldmark Gallery (www.goldmarkart.com) in Uppingham, UK, through January 31.

1 Anne Mette Hjortshøj’s big jar, 17⅓ in. (44 cm) in height, ceramic. Photo: Jay Goldmark.

2 Anne Mette Hjortshøj’s teapots, 10¼ in. (26 cm) in height, ceramic. Photo: Jay Goldmark.

Human After All: Ceramic Reflections in Contemporary Art

at The Princessehof National Museum of Ceramics (www.princessehof.nl/en) in Leeuwarden, The Netherlands, through September 5.

1 William Cobbing’s Long Distance, film still, 2018.

Annual Invitational Cup Show and Winter Warmers Benefit

at Good Earth Pottery (www.goodearthpots.com) in Bellingham, Washington, January 1–31.

1 Brian Chen’s mug, 4½ in. (11 cm) in height, wood-fired ceramic.

2 Nala Turner’s Portraiture Cup: Bantu Knots, 3¾ in. (10 cm) in height, ceramic.

3 Galen Sedberry’s mug, 5 in. (13 cm) in height, ceramic.

4 Audra Doughty’s Snowflake Mug, 4½ in. (11 cm) in width, ceramic.

5 Deb Schwartzkopf’s mug, 5 in. (13 cm) in width, ceramic.

6 Ruth Easterbrook’s Garden Cup, 5 in. (13 cm) in width, ceramic.

After Image

at Jane Hartsook Gallery at Greenwich House Pottery (www.greenwichhousepottery.org) in New York, New York, January 8–February 5.

1 Kate Roberts’ Walking on Ghosts II, 7 ft. (2.1 m) in length, porcelain clay dust, tulle, aluminum, 2019.

2 Kate Roberts’ Walking on Ghosts II (detail).

