Exposure: April 2018

About Face—work by Wesley Anderegg and Ryan Myers
at In Tandem Gallery (www.intandemgallery.com) in Bakersville, North Carolina, through April 30.
1 Ryan Myers’ cups, to 4½ in. (11 cm) in height, black stoneware, underglazes, stains, glazes. Photo: Silvia Palmer.
2 Wesley Anderegg’s lidded cup, 5½ in. (14 cm) in height, terra cotta, underglazes, stains, low-fire glazes. Photo: Silvia Palmer.
American Pottery Festival Preview
at Northern Clay Center (www.northernclaycenter.org) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 3–May 6.
1 Pattie Chalmers’ vase, 9 in. (23 cm) in height, earthenware, glaze, 2017.
2 Andy Shaw’s dessert plate, 6 in. (15 cm) in diameter, porcelain, glaze, 2017.
3 Ron Meyers’ Frog Jar, 10 in. (25 cm) in height, earthenware, glaze, 2017.
NCC Residential
at Northern Clay Center (www.northernclaycenter.org) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, through April 22.
1 Eddie Dominguez’ Léthargie II (detail), 10½ in. (27 cm) in height, vitreous china, glaze, 2017. Courtesy of Kohler Co. Photo: Rich Maciejewski.
2 Tony Hepburn’s Scopes, 24 in. (61 cm) in length, ceramic, wood, 2003.
3 Andrew Martin’s Bosphorus, 12½ in. (32 cm) in diameter, porcelain, 2010.
4 Paul McMullan’s Red Rabbit, 29 in. (74 cm) in height, earthenware, slips, flocking, 2010.
5 Nick Renshaw’s Horizon Study Iconography, 23 in. (58 cm) in height, stoneware, 2007.
Expatriate Ceramics
at Northern Clay Center (www.northernclaycenter.org) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, through April 22.
1 Jeffrey Oestreich’s teapot, 10 in. (25 cm) in height, stoneware, glaze, 2017.
2 Derek Au’s Brushstroke Dish, porcelain, 2017.
13th Annual Ceramics Invitational
at River Gallery (www.rivergalleryarts.com) in Rocky River, Ohio, through April 8.
1 Lauren HB’s Stack, ceramic.
2 Stephanie Craig’s Tower III and IV, ceramic.
3 William Brouillard’s SteamPunk Icon with Cross, ceramic, underglaze, glaze.
LAS (Latin American Status)
at Pittsburgh Cultural Trust 707 Gallery (https://trustarts.org) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, through April 15.
1 Salvador Jiménez’ The Alien, 12 in. (30 cm) in length, low-fire terra cotta, underglazes, gold luster, oil, wax.
2 Morel Doucet’s Grisaille Nightfall, 14½ in. (37 cm) in height, white earthenware.
Sharif Bey: Dialogues in Clay and Glass
at Pittsburgh Glass Center (www.pittsburghglasscenter.org) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, through May 6.
1 Sharif Bey’s Three White Birds I, 24 in. (61 cm) in height, earthenware, mixed media.
In Motion: Ceramic Reflections in Contemporary Art
at Keramiekmuseum Princessehof (www.princessehof.nl) in Leeuwarden, The Netherlands, through May 6.
1,2 Céleste Boursier-Mougenot’s pinacoteca, 2009. Courtesy Galerie Xippas. Photos: Isabella Matheus.
ComplémenTerres
at La Galerie Le Hangart (www.galerie-lehangart.com) in Draguignan, France, through April 27.
1 Daphne Corregan and Gilles Suffren’s Variation 13, 14 in. (36 cm) in length, stoneware, 2015. Photos: Gilles Suffren.
2 Gilles Suffren’s Equilibre, 18½ in. (47 cm) in length, stoneware, 2011.
3 Daphne Corregan’s Shades of Brown, 4 ft. 9 in. (1.5 m) in length, stoneware, wood, metal, 2014.
Progress and Lamentations
at The Phipps Center for the Arts (http://thephipps.org) in Hudson, Wisconsin, through April 8.
1 Nicolas Darcourt’s Enclosure II, 18 in. (46 cm) in length, stoneware, underglaze, glaze, 2018.