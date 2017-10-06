Clay Culture: Minneapolis–St. Paul City Guide

It doesn’t matter if you are local and are looking to rent studio space or are planning on visiting and seeing shows, the Twin Cities have a lot to offer to ceramic artists.

Galleries and Museums

1 Northern Clay Center

2424 Franklin Ave East, Minneapolis, MN 55406

www.northernclaycenter.org

• Gallery and sales room of contemporary and professional ceramics. Year-round community classes and events, artist demonstrations, workshops, and public outreach. Re-granting organization for fellowships and grants for local, national, and international ceramic artists.

• MN NICE (Minnesota New Institute for Ceramic Education)

Advanced certificate program providing personalized instruction for artists who are serious about taking the next step in their ceramic education.

2 Minneapolis Institute of Art

2400 Third Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55404

www.new.artsmia.org

• Collection of 20th-century fine craft on permanent display, including West Coast Abstract Expressionist ceramics. Extensive collection of historical Chinese, Korean, and Japanese ceramics on permanent display.

3 Weisman Art Museum

University of Minnesota Campus, East Bank

333 E River Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN 55455

www.weisman.umn.edu

• Collection of 20th-century ceramics from both national and local artists, extensive collection of Mimbres pottery.

4 Stillwater, MN/Hudson, WI

• Tourist destination about 45 minutes east of the Twin Cities metro area. These two quaint towns on the St. Croix River located directly across from each other, connected by a historic lift-bridge, are known for their galleries featuring handmade craft objects.

5 Phipps Center for the Arts

109 Locust St., Hudson, WI 54016

www.thephipps.org

• Frequently has exhibitions and events featuring local and statewide ceramic artists.

6 Minnetonka Center for the Arts

2240 North Shore Dr., Wayzata, MN 55391

www.minnetonkaarts.org

• Offers year-round ceramic classes from beginning to advanced levels. Well-equipped ceramic studio with cone-10 reduction and atmospheric firings available. Large gallery space with several exhibitions yearly, sales gallery featuring ceramics.

7 Clay Squared to Infinity

34 13th Avenue NE, Suite 109, Minneapolis, MN 55413

www.claysquared.com

• Handmade tile by local and national contemporary tile artists.

8 Gallery 360

3011 West 50th St., Minneapolis, MN 55410

www.gallery360mpls.com

9 Grand Hand Gallery

St. Paul, 619 Grand Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102

www.thegrandhand.com

Ceramic Arts Neighborhoods

There are two Arts Districts in the Twin Cities. Here you can find ceramic artists and potters mixed in with painters, photographers, and sculptors. Below are buildings listed where you’re sure to find ceramic studios and galleries, as well as a list of each neighborhood’s annual events.

1 Northeast Minneapolis Arts District managed by Northeast Minneapolis Art Associate, www.nemaa.org

Northrup King Building, Arts District First Thursdays, Fall Fine Arts Show, Art a Whirl

2 Lower Town Arts District, St. Paul managed by St. Paul Art Collective, www.stpaulartcollective.org

Schmidt Artist Loft, St. Paul Art Crawl (Fall and Spring), Lowertown First Fridays

Artist Funding

There are four sources for support for artists (including ceramic artists) in the region. Some of these are state-wide as well. Annual grants, informational seminars and webinars, and professional services are offered (public/non-profit).

• Minnesota State Arts Board, www.arts.state.mn.us

• Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, www.mrac.org

• Jerome Foundation, www.jeromefdn.org

• McKnight Foundation, www.mcknight.org

Post-Secondary Ceramics Programs

1 University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

MFA program for ceramics and sculpture. BFA ceramics courses from beginning to advanced taught by Tom Lane, Tetsuya Yamada, and 8 ceramic lecturers.

2 St. Olaf College

BA in studio art, classes in ceramics. Home to the Ron Gallas Cup Library. Ceramics classes taught by Paul Briggs and Kate Fisher.

3 Carleton College

Undergraduate majors in studio art. Courses in ceramics taught by Kelly Connole, Juliane Shibata, and Mike Helke.

4 University of Wisconsin-River Falls

BFA program in studio art/ceramics. Courses from beginning to advanced. The program is led by Rhonda Willers.

Organizational Resources

• The American Craft Council, St. Paul

https://craftcouncil.org

Offers education resources, conferences, public lectures, student programing, and national awards.

• Springboard for the Arts, www.springboardforthearts.org

Offers career planning and informational services for art organizations.

• Minnesota Artists, www.mnartists.org

Website for artists looking for local, statewide, national, and international opportunities.

Area Clay and Raw Materials Suppliers

1 Minnesota Clay Co.

2960 Niagara Ln N., Plymouth, MN 55447

www.mnclay.org

2 Continental Clay

1101 Stinson Blvd NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

www.continentalclay.com

Special Events and Exhibitions

• American Craft Show, St. Paul organized by the American Craft Council

A juried, fine-craft exhibition that features over 225 artists.

• Uptown Art Fair

Art sale and festivities that attract over 400,000 visitors annually.

• Stone Arch Bridge Festival

Minneapolis riverfront arts festival that takes place over Father’s Day weekend.

• Edina Art Fair

Art fair featuring over 280 artists from the US and Canada.

Pottery Tours

• St. Croix Valley Pottery Tour (45 minutes north of Twin Cities)

www.minnesotapotters.com

Now in its 25th year, an annual pottery tour with 7 hosts on the tour and close to 50 participating potters.

• Cannon River Clay Tour, Northfield MN (45 minutes south of Twin Cities)

New pottery tour hosted by 10 artists from the Cannon Clay community.

the author Nicolas Darcourt is currently a Visiting Assistant Professor in the Art and Art History Department at Gustavus Adolphus College and is living and making ceramic work in the southwest metro area of the Twin Cities, Minnesota. Learn more at https://nicolasdarcourt.com.