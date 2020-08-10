Call for Entries: September 2020

international exhibitions

September 15, 2020 entry deadline

Pennsylvania, Wayne “CraftForms 2020” (December 4–January 30, 2021) open to artists 18 years of age older working in ceramics. Works submitted must be original in design. Collaborative works are accepted. Work must have been completed in the last 2 years. Work previously exhibited at Wayne Art Center is not eligible. All work must be for sale. Fee: $45. Juried from digital. Juror: Jeannine Falino. Contact Patti Hallowell, Wayne Art Center, 413 Maplewood Ave., Wayne, PA 19087; patti@wayneart.org; 610-688-3553; http://craftforms.org.

September 30, 2020 entry deadline

Italy, Faenza “Ceramic and Colours Award 2020” (Spring 2021) open to artists working in ceramics. The theme is crystalline glaze. The exhibition and prize-giving ceremony will take place during the Market-Fair Argillà 2021. No fee. Send 2 high-resolution images. Juried from digital. Jurors: Faenza Art Ceramic Center staff. Contact The Faenza Art Ceramic Center, Via Pana 34/1, Faenza, Italy 48018; info@facc-art.it; 39-0546-46936; www.facc-art.it.

September 15, 2020 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Solo Artist Exhibition Opportunity” (February 26–March 27, 2021) open to ceramic artists. Open to proposals for all forms of contemporary ceramic artwork, including functional pottery, sculptural work, and installation work. Mixed media proposals are acceptable as long as clay is the primary material. Crated or boxed works must be able to pass through a double door frame measuring 60 inches in width and 78 inches in height. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBD. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 South Broad St., Unit 116, New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

October 30, 2020 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Clay Center Sculpture National” (April 9–May 22, 2021) open to artists working in ceramics. Open to sculptures and wall-mounted sculptural works that are comprised of at least 50% ceramic material. Submitted pieces must be original works created by the applicant within the last two years that have not been previously exhibited at the Clay Center gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBD. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 South Broad St., Unit 116, New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

November 1, 2020 entry deadline

Washington, Bellingham “Undercover” (February 1–28, 2021) open to ceramic artists 18 years and older residing in the US or Canada. An exhibition of original ceramic butter dishes. $200 Juror’s Choice Award. Show will include work by invited artists Sunshine Cobb, Lisa Orr, Charan Sachar, and juror, Nikki Mizak. Submit up to 3 entries. Exhibition will be online as well as in the gallery. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Nikki Mizak. Contact Good Earth Pottery, 1000 Harris Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225; annmarie@goodearthpots.com; 360-671-3998; www.goodearthpots.com.

January 31, 2021 entry deadline

Michigan, Ann Arbor “Breakfast” (April 10–August 28, 2021) open to all artists and designers in the US and Canada. The intention of this exhibition is to showcase the best in contemporary dinnerware as it relates to the theme; functional cereal bowls, toast racks, batter bowls, egg cups, etc. Entries must have been completed within the past 2 years. No larger than 18 inches in all dimensions. Fee: $35 per piece. Juried from digital. Juror: Ursula Hargens. Contact the International Museum of Dinnerware Design, 520 N. Main St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104; director@dinnerwaremuseum.org; 607-382-1415; http://dinnerwaremuseum.org/main/index.php/call-for-entries.

united states exhibitions

September 1, 2020 entry deadline

Massachusetts, Worcester “The Annual Cup Show” (December 3–24) open to artists 18 years and older located in North America. Open to diverse styles of ceramic cups, mugs, tumblers, and more. Pieces must be functional and for sale. Exhibition will be online as well as in gallery. $200 Jurors Choice Award. Fee: $30 for up to 8 images. Juried from digital. Juror: Joe Pintz. Contact Worcester Center for Crafts, Michelle Grey, 25 Sagamore Rd., Worcester, MA 01605; mgrey1@worcester.edu; 508-753-8183; https://wccgallerystore.com.

September 11, 2020 entry deadline

Hawaii, Hilo “Abstract Only! 10th Anniversary Exhibit” (October 2–28) open to all US and Hawaii based 2D and 3D abstract artists in all mediums. Maximum of 5 entries per artist. Off-island work must be received by Friday, September 25. Works are must be for sale. Fee: $15 per artwork submitted. Juried from digital. Juror: Codie King. Contact Wailoa Center, 200 Piopio St., Hilo, HI 96720; hiartalliance@gmail.com; 808-933-0416; www.wailoacenter.com/hiaa.

September 12, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Clifton Springs “The Cup, The Mug 2020” (November 7–December 4) open to all US artists working in ceramics, glass, wood, or metal. Submissions must be cups, mugs, or other drinking vessels. All work submitted must be for sale. Artists must be 18 years and older to apply. No sets will be accepted. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Main Street Arts, 20 West Main St., Clifton Springs, NY 14432; contact@mainstreetartscs.org; 315-462-0210; www.mainstreetartscs.org.

September 23, 2020 entry deadline

Colorado, Greenwood Village “Old Myths, New Stories” (November 7–December 23) open to members of the Women Caucus for Art Members, Nationwide. This show will feature women in the arts expressing ideas about the experiences of women through time and today. Open to interpretation through all styles and media except video and performance. Maximum weight for 2D or 3D work is 50 pounds. Fee: $25 for up to 3 entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Chris Stevens. Contact Curtis Cultural Arts Center, 2349 E. Orchard Rd.,Greenwood Village, CO 80121; jbsarts@aol.com; www.wcaco.org.

September 23, 2020 entry deadline

California, Oakland “Constructed Ceramic Juried Exhibition” (November 7–December 19) open to US based artists 18 years of age or older. Any ceramic work, sculptural or functional, that uses construction methods in its creation is eligible. Mixed media is welcome, but must be at least 75% ceramic. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Yoonjee Kwak. Contact Applied Contemporary Craft Gallery, 473 25th St., Suite D, Oakland, CA 94612; appliedcontemporary@gmail.com; www.appliedcontemporary.com.

November 1, 2020 entry deadline

California, Roseville “Crocker Kingsley 2021” (January 8–February 20, 2021) open to all US artists 18 years of age and older. All work must be original and completed within the last two years. Works must not have been previously exhibited at Blue Line Arts. All artwork must be for sale. Artwork must be able to enter through doors with a clearance of 94 inches in height x 91 inches in width. Fee: $45 for up to 3 artworks. Juried from digital. Juror: Carrie Lederer. Contact Blue Line Arts, 1405 Vernon St., Suite 100, Roseville, CA 95678; gallery@bluelinearts.org; 916-783-4117; www.bluelinearts.org/call-to-artists.

December 4, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Schuylerville “Playing with Fire: Altered Atmospheres” (March 13–April 23, 2021) open to all US artists working in ceramics. Looking for functional works by clay artists who play with fire. These works are plucked from altered atmospheres—those changed by wood, smoke, salt or the like. Enter up to 5 pieces in digital format. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Mark Shapiro. Contact Saratoga Clay Arts Center, 167 Hayes Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871; leigh@saratogaclayarts.org; 443-286-3914; www.saratogaclayarts.org.

regional exhibitions

September 1, 2020 entry deadline

Virginia, Virginia Beach “Practice What You Teach 2020” (October 2–November 1) open to Virginia K-12 Art Educators. All media welcome. All work must be original. Must have been produced within the last two years and not previously exhibited at VBAC. Artists must include an interpretative statement that will be displayed with the artwork. Fee: $35 for up to 3 artworks. Juried from digital. Juror: Anne Garnett Wolcott, PhD. Contact Virginia Beach Art Center, 532 Virginia Beach Blvd., Suite A, Virginia Beach, VA 23451; artistsgallery@artcentervb.org; 757-425-6671; www.artcentervb.org.

September 4, 2020 entry deadline

Colorado, Denver “Holy Moly, 2020! The Year ‘Til Now” (September 18–October 31) open to artists 18 years or older residing in Colorado. Work submitted must be original and reflect the artists’ personal contemplation. The artist is responsible for delivering the artwork. Fee: $35 for 1–3 works. Juried from digital. Juror: Victoria Eubanks. Contact Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO 80204; nizak@mac.com; 303-953-1789; www.nizaknollgallery.com.

September 11, 2020 entry deadline

Michigan, Berkley “Michigan Ceramics 2020” (October 16–November 12) open to artists 18 years or older residing in Michigan and all MCAA members regardless of state of residence. Work submitted must be original, must use clay as the primary material, and created in the last two years. The artist is responsible for obtaining and holding any releases or copyrighted material depicted in the work. Fee: $25–50. Juried from digital. Juror: Malcolm Mobutu Smith. Contact Bloomfield Birmingham Art Center, 1516 S. Cranbrook Rd., Birmingham, MI 48009; michceramics@michclay.com; 248-270-5033; https://michclay.com.

September 21, 2020 entry deadline

Missouri, St.Louis “Maturity and Its Muse: Celebrating Artistic Experience 2021” (April 16–May 20, 2021) open to artists who are or will be (at least) age 70 as of January 1, 2021, who are living in the St. Louis, Missouri region. Artworks in all media, styles, subjects, themes, and techniques are considered. Work previously shown in any exhibit at Art Saint Louis not accepted. Fee: $30, $15 for members. Juried from digital. Jurors: Lynn Friedman Hamilton, Lisa Bulawsky. Contact Art Saint Louis, Robin Hirsch-Steinhoff, 1516 S. Cranbrook Rd., Birmingham, MI 48009; robin@artstlouis.org; 314-241-4810; www.artstlouis.org.

fairs and festivals

December 15, 2020 entry deadline

New Jersey, Loveladies “Foundation Arts Festival 2020” (Summer 2021) open to all US artists working in all media. Work must be handmade and original. Seasoned or new artisans that create unique, high-quality handmade products are encouraged to apply. Artists must be 18 years and older to apply. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Jurors: 3–4, TBA. Contact Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, NJ 08008; exhibitions@lbifoundation.org; https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=7279.