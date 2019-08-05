Call for Entries: September 2019

international exhibitions

September 1, 2019 entry deadline

Nevada, Las Vegas “What Goes Bump In The Night” (October 3–November 12) open to ceramic artists 18 and older. Functional and sculptural works that explore the sublime. Images: jpeg file, 800 pixels in either direction, maximum file size of 1 MB. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Jurors: Peter Jakubowski and Rob Kolhouse. Contact Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89104; 4information@clayartsvegas.com; 702-375-4147; www.clayartsvegas.com.

September 15, 2019 entry deadline

Pennsylvania, Wayne “Craft Forms 2019, 25th International Juried Exhibition of Contemporary Fine Art” (December 7–February 1) open to artists 18 years of age or older. Works must have been completed after January 1, 2017, and not accepted into a previous Craft Forms exhibition. Fee: $45. Juried from digital. Juror: Jane Milosch. Contact Wayne Art Center, 413 Maplewood Ave., Wayne, PA 19087; patti@wayneart.org; 610-688-3553; www.craftforms.org.

September 15, 2019 entry deadline

New Jersey, Bedminster “2019 International Juried Ceramics Exhibition” (November 8–December 21) open to artists 18 years of age or older. Wall-mounted pieces must be ready for hanging and no larger than 36 inches in any direction. Free-standing pieces may not exceed 48 inches in diameter or weigh more than 75 pounds with box or crate. Fee: $35 for up to three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Garth Johnson. Contact The Center for Contemporary Art, 2020 Burnt Mills Rd., Bedminster, NJ 07921; info@ccabedminster.org; 908-234-2345; https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=6714.

September 30, 2019 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Cutting Edge Clay” (June 5–27, 2020) open to artists 18 years of age or older. Open to any type of ceramic work that incorporates digital tools or processes at any point in the making process. Examples include the use of 3D printers, printed decals, laser cutters, CNC machines, and electronic components. Work must be for sale. Must have been created within the last two years, and not been previously exhibited at the gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Adam Chau. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

November 8, 2019 entry deadline

Montana, Missoula “International Cup 2020” (February 7–28) open to artists worldwide. Work must address the idea of “cup” and be made primarily out of clay. Size may not exceed 16 inches in any direction. Work must be for sale. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Juror: Sunshine Cobb. Contact The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne St., Missoula, MT 59802; info@theclaystudioofmissoula.org; 406-543-0509; www.theclaystudioofmissoula.org.

November 15, 2019 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Imagery and Illustration” (May 8–30, 2020) open to artists 18 years of age or older. Open to ceramic vessels, sculptures and wall-mounted works/installations that utilize imagery/illustration in some manner. Work must be for sale. Works must have been created within the last two years, and not been previously exhibited at the gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Ben Carter. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

December 16, 2019 entry deadline

Illinois, Peoria “7th Central Time Ceramics” (March 9–April 17, 2020) open to ceramic artists 18 years and older. Artists must live in the Central Time Zone, this includes artists in Mexico and Canada within the zone. Must have been completed within the last three years. Works must be packed within two boxes. Insurance value must be less than $5000. Fee: $35–50. Juried from digital. Juror: Doug Jeppesen. Contact Bradley University Galleries, 1501 W. Bradley Ave., Peoria, IL 61625; ezellefrow@bradley.edu; 309-677-2989; http://art.bradley.edu/bug.

united states exhibitions

September 1, 2019 entry deadline

New York, Oneonta “The Art of the Cup” (November 1–December 27) open to ceramics and other three-dimensional media. Work may be functional, sculptural, or experimental. Work must be original. Enter up to 5 pieces in digital format—under 1 MB. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Teresa DeSantis and Lauren Visokay. Contact Studio Boreas Gallery, PO Box 113, 5 Center St., West Oneonta, NY 13861; studioboreasgallery@outlook.com; 607-433-0442; www.studioboreas.com.

September 1, 2019 entry deadline

New York, Oneonta “Home for the Holidays” (November 1–December 27) open to ceramics and other 3D-media. Work may be functional, sculptural, or experimental. Work must be original. Enter up to 5 pieces in digital format—under 1 MB. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Teresa DeSantis. Contact Studio Boreas Gallery, PO Box 113, 5 Center St., West Oneonta, NY 13861; 607-433-0442; studioboreasgallery@outlook.com; www.studioboreas.com.

September 7, 2019 entry deadline

District of Columbia, Washington “Smithsonian Craft Show: Craft + Design” (April 22–April 26) open to ceramics artists. We are looking for innovative ceramic artists who exemplify this country’s best in terms of technical skill, innovation and esthetic creativity. All work must be created in the US. Cash awards range from $500–1500. Fee: $50. Juried from slides and photographs. Jurors: various. Contact Smithsonian Craft Show, National Building Museum, 401 F St. NW, Washington, DC 20001; 888-832-9554; swc@si.edu; www.smithsoniancraftshow.org.

September 7, 2019 entry deadline

New York, Rochester “Good Things…come in small packages” (November 8–December 21) open to all ceramic artists, both utilitarian and sculptors. Work must be under 8 inches in all dimensions. Fee: $30 for three entries/images. Juried from digital. Juror: Renee LoPresti. Contact Flower City Arts Center, 713 Monroe Ave., Rochester, NY 14607; 585-271-5183; ceramics@rochesterarts.org; www.rochesterarts.org.

September 23, 2019 entry deadline

New York, Clifton Springs “The Cup, The Mug 2019” (November 16–December 14) open to US artists 18 years and older working in ceramics, glass, wood, or metal. Submissions must be cups, mugs, or other drinking vessels. All work submitted must be for sale. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Kelly Justice. Contact Main Street Arts, 20 W. Main St., Clifton Springs, NY 14432; 315-462-0210; mstreetarts@gmail.com; www.mainstreetartsgallery.com/submissions.

October 1, 2019 entry deadline

Florida, Tequesta “LUSH: A Contemporary Ceramics Exhibition” (November 11–January 4) open to ceramics and other three-dimensional media. Work not previously displayed at the Lighthouse Art Center, created in the last two years, no more than 5 feet tall, and no more than 50 pounds. Up to 3 entries in digital format. Fee: $40. Juried from digital. Juror: Alex Zablocki. Contact Lighthouse ArtCenter, 373 Tequesta Dr., Tequesta, FL 33469; Janeen@LighthouseArts.org; 561-746-3101; www.lighthousearts.org/lush—ceramics-exhibition.html.

October 7, 2019 entry deadline

Connecticut, West Hartford “Ceramic and Wood 2019” (November 3–24) open to all works that use clay or wood as the primary medium, both functional and non-functional. Open to work that explores innovative approaches that result in creative new art works. Work must have been created in the last two years. May not exceed 50 pounds. You can submit up to 3 submissions. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact West Hartford Art League, 37 Buena Vista Rd., West Hartford, CT 06107; director@whal.org; 860-231-8019; http://westhartfordart.org/call-for-artists.

November 1, 2019 entry deadline

New York, Oneonta “The Art of the Bowl” (January 1–February 20) open to ceramics and other 3D-media. Work may be functional, utilitarian, vessel, sculptural, or experimental. Work must be original. Enter up to 5 pieces in digital format—under 1 MB. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Jurors: Teresa DeSantis and Lauren Visokay. Contact Studio Boreas Gallery, PO Box 113, 5 Center St., West Oneonta, NY 13861; studioboreasgallery@outlook.com; 607-433-0442; www.studioboreas.com.

November 1, 2019 entry deadline

New York, Oneonta “Winter-Open” (January 1–February 20) open to ceramics. The theme is Winter Open—work that fits the theme of the winter season! Work may be functional, utilitarian, vessel, sculptural, etc. Work must be original. Enter up to 5 pieces in digital format—under 1 MB. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Teresa DeSantis. Contact Studio Boreas Gallery, PO Box 113, 5 Center St., West Oneonta, NY 13861; 607-433-0442; studioboreasgallery@outlook.com; www.studioboreas.com.

January 19, 2020 entry deadline

Colorado, Denver “delecTABLE: The Fine Art of Dining” (April 10–May 22) open to ceramics artists in the US. Work must be innovative and original in design and must be a personal expression of the artist’s intent. Each piece or set may not exceed 30 inches in any dimension or 20 pounds in weight. Enter up to five digital images and five detail shots. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Liz Zlot Summerfield. Contact Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St., Denver, CO 80207; s.schreiber@asld.org; 303-458-5886; www.asld.org.

regional exhibitions

October 18, 2019 entry deadline

Washington, Moses Lake “Uncorked” (January 17–February 24) open to artists living or working in Washington, Oregon, or Idaho. No works previously shown at the Moses Lake Museum and Art Center will be considered. Open to any media. Fee: $20. Juried from digital. Jurors: TBA. Contact Moses Lake Museum and Art Center, Attn: Erika Kovalenko, 401 S. Balsam St., Moses Lake, WA 98837; museum@cityofml.com; 509-764-3830; www.moseslakemuseum.com.

fairs and festivals

September 1, 2019 entry deadline

New Jersey, Montclair “Fine Art and Crafts at Anderson Park” (September 21–22) open to artists 18 years or older. Juried fine art and craft show. Submission of 4 images of work and one of booth display. Booth fees start at $430. Entry/application fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Janet Rose, Howard Rose. Contact Rose Squared Productions, Inc., 101 West End Ave., New York, NY 10023; howard@rosesquared.com; 908-930-4363; www.rosesquared.com.

October 1, 2019 entry deadline

New Jersey, Montclair “Fall Fine Art and Crafts at Brookdale Park” (September 21–22) open to artists 18 years or older. Juried fine art and craft show. Submission of 4 images of work and one of booth display. Booth fees start at $430. Entry/application fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Janet Rose, Howard Rose. Contact Rose Squared Productions, Inc., 101 West End Ave., New York, NY 10023; howard@rosesquared.com; 908-930-4363; www.rosesquared.com.