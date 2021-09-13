Call for Entries: October 2021

international exhibitions

October 3, 2021 entry deadline

California, Hermosa Beach “Pop Culture & Trashy—Juried Competition and Group Exhibition” (November 6–TBA) open to artists from all locations and all career levels, working in any medium. The theme for this show is open to interpretation. The top artist submissions will win a cash prize and award certificate, as well as receiving featured wall space in the exhibition. Fee: $25 for a single entry. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact ShockBoxx Gallery, 636 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach, CA 90354; info@shockboxxproject.com; www.shockboxxproject.com.

October 10, 2021 entry deadline

Washington, Bellingham “Winter Warmers Annual Cup Show” (January 1–31, 2022) open to residents of the US and Canada. Apply with 3 cups for inclusion in this annual show, which will take place in-person and online. Gallery will pay for return shipping of unsold cups, and 5% of show sales will be donated to feed local neighbors in need. No fee. Juried from digital. Juror: Ann Marie Cooper. Contact Good Earth Pottery, 1000 Harris Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225; annmarie@goodearthpots.com; 360-671-3998; www.goodearthpots.com.

October 14, 2021 entry deadline

Florida, Panama City “Fourteenth Annual Cup Show: Form and Function” (November 12–December 10) open to both functional and sculptural work that addresses the idea of “the cup,” including its relation to history, politics, craft, technology, utility, and narrative. Work must have been completed in the last three years. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Molly Anne Bishop. Contact the Amelia Center Gallery, Gulf Coast State College, 5230 West Highway 98, Panama City, FL 32401; pamromin@gulfcoast.edu; 850-872-3886; www.gulfcoast.edu/community/arts-culture/amelia-center-gallery/exhibition-opportunity/index.html.

October 15, 2021 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Solo Artist Exhibition Opportunity” (March 11–April 9, 2022) open to proposals for all forms of contemporary ceramic artwork, including functional studio pottery, sculptural work, and installation work. Mixed-media proposals are acceptable if clay is the primary material. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Clay Center Board of Directors. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 41001 S. Broad St., #116, New Orleans, LA 70125; claycenternola@gmail.com; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

October 29, 2021 entry deadline

Massachusetts, Boston “WHATEVS” (opens November 26, ongoing) open to artists worldwide, both amateur and professional. Open to all fine art mediums, except video. Open theme, anything goes. All accepted pieces will be displayed in our online gallery. Fee: $25 for first entry/$10 for each additional entry. Juried from digital. Jurors: TBA. Contact Art Fluent, 1 Washington Mall #1218, Boston, MA 02108; hello@art-fluent.com; www.art-fluent.com.

October 31, 2021 entry deadline

Missouri, Kansas City “Holiday Small Works Show” (November 19–January 13) open to artists working in 2D or 3D work in any media that is 14 inches or less in all dimensions. This Holiday Small Works Show will be an eclectic and imaginative exhibition of all mediums of artwork from all types of artists. Artists are responsible for shipping their work to and potentially from the gallery. Fee: $10. Juried from digital. Juror: Vanessa Lacy. Contact Kansas City Stockyards Gallery, 1600 Genessee St., Suite 161, Kansas City, MO 64102; vanessajadelacy@gmail.com; www.kansascitystockyardsgallery.com.

October 31, 2021 entry deadline

Washington, Seattle “12th Annual International Juried Exhibition at Gallery 110” (February 3–26, 2022) open to artists 18 years of age and older. Artwork may be in any two- or three-dimensional media and must be original works of art created in the previous 5 years by the artist. Gallery 110’s annual juried exhibition will showcase work by emerging and established artists. Fee: $40. Juried from digital. Juror: Emily Zimmerman. Contact Gallery 110, 110 3rd Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98104; director@gallery110.com; www.gallery110.com.

November 12, 2021 entry deadline

Montana, Missoula “International Cup 2022” (February 4–25, 2022) open to artists worldwide. Work must be made primarily of clay. Size may not exceed 16 inches in any direction. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Juror: Courtney Murphy. Contact The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne St., Missoula, MT 59802; director@theclaystudioofmissoula.org; 406-543-0509; www.theclaystudioofmissoula.org.

January 21, 2021 entry deadline

Colorado, Grand Junction “Contemporary Clay 2022 Biennial” (May 23–June 25, 2022) open to artists worldwide. Open to functional and sculptural ceramics with clay as its primary material. Fee: $35 for up to 3 entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Fong Choo. Contact Terry Shepherd, The Art Center, 1803 N. 7th St., Grand Junction, CO 81401; tshepherd@gjartcenter.org; 970-243-7337; https://gjartcenter.org.

united states exhibitions

October 1, 2021 entry deadline

Colorado, Denver “Spot On #2” (November 18–December 12) open to artists 18 years of age and older in the US. Open to any medium. Cash awards for best of show and three honorable mentions will be given. All works must be original, completed, and ready to hang. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Gwen Chanzit. Contact D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO 80204; dartcalls@gmail.com; 720-486-7735; https://dartgallery.org/visitcontact.

October 2, 2021 entry deadline

Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh “Primal Disposition” (October 16–November 21) open to artists 18 years of age and older based in the US and Canada. Work should have been created in the last three years, and must be the original artwork, ready to display. Work must be for sale. The specific work must not have been previously displayed in a Vestige Concept Gallery exhibit. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Vestige Concept Gallery, 5417 Butler St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201; contact@vestigegallery.com; 412-532-8969; www.vestigegallery.com.

October 15, 2021 entry deadline

Florida, Sarasota “Overflowing ACS First Functional Cup Show” (December 9–January 14) open to all materials suitable for functional ware. All works must be food safe and for sale. All applicants can submit up to 3 submissions. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Osa Atoe. Contact Art Center Sarasota, 707 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236; andrew@artsarasota.org; 941-365-2032; https://artcentersarasota.submittable.com/submit/192963/overflowing-acs-first-functional-cup-show.

November 15, 2021 entry deadline

Wisconsin, Prairie du Sac “5th Biennial Wings and Water” (January 20–March 11, 2022) open to all styles, media, and techniques. Limited to 4 submissions per artist. Works must be original. Size limit: maximum 5 feet. Two-dimensional work must be gallery ready and wired for hanging. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Mary Dickey. Contact River Arts Inc., 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, WI 53578; info@riverartsinc.org; 608-643-5215; www.riverartsinc.org/wings5​.

regional exhibitions

October 15, 2021 entry deadline

Hawaii, Hilo “Hawaii Nei Art Exhibition” (November 5–December 2) open only to Hawai’i Island artists in all mediums and styles. The main subject(s) of your piece(s) must be a species native to Hawai‘i Island which can include both indigenous (naturally occurs in other places) and endemic (specific to one place) species. Fee: $15. Juried from digital. Jurors: Marilyn Nicholson, Sierra McDaniel, Brandy Serikaku. Contact Hawai’i Nei, Wailoa Center, 200 Piopio St., Hilo, HI 96720; hawaii.nei.art@gmail.com; www.hawaiineiartcontest.org.

October 15, 2021 entry deadline

Missouri, St. Louis “The Conversation” (January 8–February 16, 2022) open to artists 21 years of age and older living in the St. Louis, Missouri, region and surrounding 200-mile radius. Open to all mediia, including mixed media, sculpture, and ceramics. The final collaborative artwork should be a resolved piece that clearly shows a conversation between all artists who contributed to the creation of the piece. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Jurors: Ilene Berman, Kevin Kao. Contact Art Saint Louis, 1223 Pine St., St. Louis, MO 63103; robin@artstlouis.org; 314-241-4810; www.artstlouis.org.

October 17, 2021 entry deadline

Colorado, Arvada “Art of the State 2022—A Juried Exhibition of Colorado” (January 20–March 27, 2022) open to all artists over age 18 who currently reside in Colorado. All media are eligible. All work must be original, created within the last 3 years, and not previously exhibited at the Arvada Center. Sculpture may not exceed 8 feet in any one direction. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Jurors: Louise Martorano, Ellamaria Ray, Collin Parson. Contact Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO 80003; galleries@arvadacenter.org; https://arvadacenter.org.

October 31, 2021 entry deadline

Alaska, Fairbanks “Bear Gallery 2023 Exhibition” (dates to be determined) open to residents of Alaska ages 18 or older. An individual artist or group of artists may have an exhibition in the Bear Gallery once every four years. Every month, the Bear Gallery shows two fine arts exhibitions by Alaskan artists/artist groups working in a variety of media. Fee: $15. Juried from digital. Jurors: a panel of professional Alaskan artists. Contact Fairbanks Arts Association, P.O. Box 72786., Fairbanks, AK 99707; gallery@fairbanksarts.org; https://fairbanksarts.org.

November 1, 2021 entry deadline

Florida, St. Petersburg “Fresh Squeezed 6: Emerging Artists in Florida” (April 9–June 23, 2022) open to all emerging artists (age 18 or older) who are current residents of Florida, without restriction to medium. All work must be original, completed within the last two years, and not previously exhibited at the Morean. The Fresh Squeezed program aims to provide emerging artists with resources needed to develop a sustainable practice. Fee: $15. Juried from digital. Jurors: curatorial staff. Contact Amanda Cooper, Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, FL 33701; amanda.cooper@moreanartscenter.org; www.moreanartscenter.org.

fairs and festivals

November 15, 2021 entry deadline

Florida, Cedar Key “Old Florida Celebration of the Arts” (April 9–10, 2022) open to all mediums. All work must be original design of the accepted artist. This juried event attracts 18,000 visitors annually and offers approximately $15,000 in prize money and purchase awards. Applications accepted through www.Zapplication.org. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Jurors: TBA. Contact Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, PO Box 298, Cedar Key, FL 32625; cedarkeyartsfestival@gmail.com; www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com.