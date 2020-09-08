Call for Entries: October 2020

international exhibitions

October 7, 2020 entry deadline

Ohio, Cincinnati “NCECA 2021 Juried Student Exhibition (NJSE)” (January 24–March 20, 2021) open to students enrolled in the US, Canada, and Mexico; undergraduate, graduate, and post-baccalaureate students. The applicant must be working toward a degree or be a post-baccalaureate in art at the time of submission. All works must be primarily ceramic. Mixed media works will be accepted when clay is the dominant material. Member: no fee; Non-member fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Jessika Edgar and Malcolm Mobutu Smith. Contact NCECA, 4845 Pearl East Cir., Boulder, CO 80301; kate@nceca.net; 303-828-2811; http://nceca.net.

October 7, 2020 entry deadline

Ohio, Cincinnati “NCECA 2021 Annual–Social Recession” (February 5–March 28, 2021) open to artists 18 years of age and older. All works must be primarily ceramic. Must be able to fit through the venue’s entryways and be safely installed on premises. Work should be responsive to the theme of the exhibition. Member: no fee; non-member fee: $45. Juried from digital. Juror: Shannon Rae Stratton. Contact NCECA, 4845 Pearl East Cir., Boulder, CO 80301; kate@nceca.net; 303-828-2811; http://nceca.net.

October 15, 2020 entry deadline

Florida, Panama City “Thirteenth Annual Cup Show: ‘Form and Function’” (November 16–December 4) open to artists working in ceramics. Open to both functional and sculptural work that addresses the idea of the cup. Please submit only original work that has been completed in the last 3 years. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Mike Cinelli. Contact Amelia Center Gallery, Gulf Coast State College, 5230 West U.S. Hwy 98, Panama City, FL 32401; pamromin@gulfcoast.edu; 850-769-1551; www.gulfcoast.edu/community/arts-culture/amelia-center-gallery/index.html.

October 23, 2020 entry deadline

Massachusetts, South Yarmouth “Wild Things” (opens November 20, closing date TBA) open to artists working in all fine art mediums, including ceramics. Show wild things through your perspective, whether real or imagined. All winners will be displayed in the online gallery: First place: $500 cash prize; second place: $200 cash prize; third place: $100 cash prize. Fee: $20 for first entry, $5 for each additional entry. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Cultural Center of Cape Cod, 307 Old Main St., South Yarmouth, MA 02664; aneill@cultural-center.org; 508-394-100; https://www.cultural-center.org.

October 30, 2020 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Clay Center Sculpture National” (April 9–May 22, 2021) open to artists working in ceramics. Open to sculptures (including wall-mounted) that are at least 50% ceramic material. Must be original works created by the applicant within the last 2 years that have not been previously exhibited at the Clay Center gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBD. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 South Broad St., Unit 116, New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

October 30, 2020 entry deadline

Washington, Seattle “11th Annual International Juried Exhibition at Gallery 110” (February 4–27, 2021) open to artists 18 years of age and older. Artwork may be in any 2D or 3D media and must be original works created in the previous 5 years by the artist. The juror will award first, second, and third place prizes of $1000, $500, and $300. There will also be a People’s Choice award of $200. Fee: $40 for 3 entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Shamim M. Momin. Contact Gallery 110, 110 3rd Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98104; director@gallery110.com; 206-624-9336; www.gallery110.com.

November 1, 2020 entry deadline

Missouri, St. Louis “Ritual” (February 13–April 12, 2021) open to artists of any faith tradition, experience level, and medium (including ceramics). This exhibition seeks an artist’s view on embodied ritual within a spiritual life. The dates are subject to change. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Curated by Abby Bennett. Juror: TBA. Contact Intersect Arts Center, 3636 Texas Ave., St. Louis, MO 63118; intersectstl@gmail.com; 573-575-6485; www.intersectstl.org.

November 1, 2020 entry deadline

Washington, Bellingham “Undercover” (February 1–28, 2021) open to ceramic artists 18 years and older residing in the US or Canada. An exhibition of original ceramic butter dishes. $200 Juror’s Choice Award. Show will include work by invited artists Sunshine Cobb, Lisa Orr, Charan Sachar, and juror, Nikki Mizak. Submit up to 3 entries. Exhibition will be online as well as in the gallery. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Nikki Mizak. Contact Good Earth Pottery, 1000 Harris Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225; annmarie@goodearthpots.com; 360-671-3998; www.goodearthpots.com.

January 31, 2021 entry deadline

Michigan, Ann Arbor “Breakfast” (April 10–August 28, 2021) open to all artists and designers in the US and Canada. The intention of this exhibition is to showcase the best in contemporary dinnerware as it relates to the theme; cereal bowls, toast racks, batter bowls, etc. Entries must have been completed within the past 2 years. No larger than 18 inches in all dimensions. Fee: $35 per piece. Juried from digital. Juror: Ursula Hargens. Contact the International Museum of Dinnerware Design, 520 N. Main St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104; director@dinnerwaremuseum.org; 607-382-1415; http://dinnerwaremuseum.org/main/index.php/call-for-entries.

April 4, 2021 entry deadline

New York, Katonah “Cladogram: KMA International Juried Biennial” (July 11–September 19, 2021) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Work should explore connections between past and present, such as borrowing from the history of art, or engaging with personal family history. 3D works are limited to 7 feet high × 5 feet × 5 feet (with pedestal). No heavier than 300 pounds. Fee: $35 per piece. Juried from digital. Juror: Yasmeen Siddiqui. Contact Katonah Museum of Art, 134 Jay St., Katonah, NY 10536; nhitchcock@katonahmuseum.org; 914-232-9555, x2974; www.katonahmuseum.org.

united states exhibitions

October 5, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Cutchogue “Another Moment in Time Spring Art Competition” (October 31–November 10) open to all artists age 18 and older, nationwide. You may enter 3 pieces in each category: fine art, photography, and mixed media (crafts). All works must be original. 3D works cannot exceed 24 inches in height, width, or depth. Fee: $35 for up to 3 artworks. Juried from digital. Juror: Seung Lee. Contact Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild, Inc, 28265 Main Road Rte 25, Cutchogue, NY 11935; oldtownguild@aol.com; 631-734-6382; www.oldtownartsguild.org.

October 23, 2020 entry deadline

California, Crockett “2020 Functional Ceramics National Exhibition” (November 13, 2020–January 17, 2021) open to all artists age 18 and older, nationwide. Open to all functional artists, potters and hand builders working in clay. All artwork must be original and completed within the last two years. Artwork cannot have been previously exhibited at Epperson Gallery of Ceramic Arts. All artwork must be for sale. Fee: $40. Juried from digital. Juror: Scott A. Shields. Contact Epperson Gallery of Ceramic Arts, 1400 Pomona St., Crockett, CA 94525; suzannelong@eppersongallery.com; 510-787-2925; www.eppersongallery.com.

November 1, 2020 entry deadline

California, Roseville “Crocker Kingsley 2021” (January 8–February 20, 2021) open to all US artists 18 years of age and older. All work must be original and completed within the last two years. Works must not have been previously exhibited at Blue Line Arts. Work must be for sale. Artwork must fit through doors with a clearance of 94 inches in height x 91 inches in width. Fee: $45 for 3 artworks. Juried from digital. Juror: Carrie Lederer. Contact Blue Line Arts, 1405 Vernon St., Suite 100, Roseville, CA 95678; gallery@bluelinearts.org; 916-783-4117; www.bluelinearts.org/call-to-artists.

December 4, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Schuylerville “Playing with Fire: Altered Atmospheres” (March 13–April 23, 2021) open to all US artists working in ceramics. Looking for functional works by clay artists who play with fire. These works are plucked from altered atmospheres—those changed by wood, smoke, salt, or the like. Enter up to 5 pieces in digital format. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Mark Shapiro. Contact Saratoga Clay Arts Center, 167 Hayes Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871; leigh@saratogaclayarts.org; 443-286-3914; www.saratogaclayarts.org.

January 10, 2021 entry deadline

Michigan, Detroit “Hear Us! (2021)” (March 1–31, 2021) open to all women artists 21 and older living in the US. All media considered. This exhibition is in honor of Women’s History Month. The finalists will be on billboards, so make sure to consider the size of the submitted images. The top 25 works will be included in an online gallery, where the work can be sold. Fee: $55. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Art As Healing Foundation, PO Box 970974, Ypsilanti, MI 48197; info.aahfi@gmail.com; www.artashealingfoundation.org.

regional exhibitions

October 1, 2020 entry deadline

Massachusetts, Maynard “Habitat” (January 5–February 6, 2021) open to all artists living in Massachusetts. We invite artists to submit 3D and 2D works that speak to the theme of “Habitat” for our fifth annual juried exhibit. All media accepted except video. 2D art must be wired and ready to hang. Enter up to 3 pieces in digital format. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Jurors: 6 Bridges Gallery committee. Contact 6 Bridges Gallery, 77 Main St., Maynard, MA 01754; 6bridgesgallery@gmail.com; 978-897-3825; http://6bridges.gallery.

November 1, 2020 entry deadline

Missouri, Cape Girardeau “Missouri Art Now” (March 5–November 7, 2021) open to both 2D and 3D artists who reside in Missouri. All eligible artists must hold residence in one of the Missouri counties, separated into zones (check website for more). This is a traveling exhibition throughout the state of Missouri. 3D art must be 100 pounds or less. Fee: $30 for 3 images. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. 3rd St., Joplin, MO 64801; jhenning@spivaarts.org; 417-623-0183; https://spivaarts.org.

November 17, 2020 entry deadline

Louisiana, Alexandria “Pause…” (January 9–February 20, 2021) open to artists who reside in the following Louisiana parishes are eligible to enter: Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn. All artists over the age of 18 working in any medium are eligible. All works must be original and completed in 2020. Fee: $25 for 2 entries. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Alexandria Museum of Art, 933 Second St., Alexandria,LA 71301; nancy@themuseum.org; 318-443-3458; https://themuseum.org.

fairs and festivals

December 15, 2020 entry deadline

New Jersey, Loveladies “Foundation Arts Festival 2020” (Summer 2021) open to all US artists 18 years and older working in all media. Work must be handmade and original. Seasoned or new artisans who create unique, high-quality handmade products are encouraged to apply. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Jurors: 3–4, TBA. Contact Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, NJ 08008; exhibitions@lbifoundation.org; https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=7279.