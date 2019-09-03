Call for Entries: October 2019

international exhibitions

October 17, 2019 entry deadline

Florida, Panama City “Twelfth Annual Cup Show: Form and Function” (November 15–December 6) open to artists internationally. Open to both functional and sculptural work that addresses the idea of the cup. Please submit only original work that has been completed in the last three (3) years. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Peter Pincus. Contact Amelia Center Gallery, Gulf Coast State College, 5230 W. Highway 98, Panama City, FL 32401; pamromin@gulfcoast.edu; 850-872-3886; www.gulfcoast.edu/community/arts-culture/amelia-center-gallery/exhibition-opportunity/index.html.

October 30, 2019 entry deadline

France, Paris “Loewe Foundation Craft Prize” (Spring 2020) open to artists 18 years of age and older. Work must be original, created in the last 5 years, have won no prizes previously, and be one-of-a-kind. The prize for the winning entry is 50,000 euros. Submit 2 to 5 photographs of the work (or series) and optionally a video. No fee. Juried from digital. 11 leading figures are the jurors. Contact Loewe Foundation, craftprize@loewe.es; https://craftprize.loewe.com.

November 8, 2019 entry deadline

Montana, Missoula “International Cup 2020” (February 7–28, 2020) open to artists worldwide. Work must address the idea of the cup and be made primarily out of clay. Size may not exceed 16 inches in any direction. Work must be for sale. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Juror: Sunshine Cobb. Contact The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne St., Missoula, MT 59802; info@theclaystudioofmissoula.org; 406-543-0509; www.theclaystudioofmissoula.org.

November 15, 2019 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Imagery and Illustration” (May 8–30, 2020) open to artists 18 years of age or older. Open to ceramic vessels, sculptures and wall-mounted works/installations that utilize imagery and illustration in some manner. Work must be for sale. Works must have been created within the last two years, and not been previously exhibited at the gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Ben Carter. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

December 16, 2019 entry deadline

Illinois, Peoria “7th Central Time Ceramics” (March 9–April 17, 2020) open to ceramic artists 18 years and older. Artists must live in the Central Time Zone, this includes artists in Mexico and Canada. Work must have been completed within the last three years. Works must be packed within two boxes. Insurance value must be less than $5000. Fee: $35–50. Juried from digital. Juror: Doug Jeppesen. Contact Bradley University Galleries, 1501 W. Bradley Ave., Peoria, IL 61625; ezellefrow@bradley.edu; 309-677-2989; http://art.bradley.edu/bug.

February 20, 2020 entry deadline

Washington, Bellingham “Function: Luncheon” (April 1–30, 2020) open to ceramic artists 18 years and older located in the US or Canada. Small plates, no larger than 8 inches. $200 Juror’s Choice Award. Show will include work by invited artists Julia Galloway, Courtney Martin, and Kip O’Krongly. Submit up to 2 individual plate entries. Exhibition will be online as well as in gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Kip O’Krongly. Contact Good Earth Pottery, 1000 Harris Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225; annmarie@goodearthpots.com; 360-671-3998; www.goodearthpots.com.

united states exhibitions

October 1, 2019 entry deadline

Florida, Tequesta “LUSH: A Contemporary Ceramics Exhibition” (November 11–January 4) open to ceramics and other three-dimensional media. Work not previously displayed at the Lighthouse Art Center, created in the last two years, no more than 5 feet tall, and no more than 50 pounds. Up to 3 entries in digital format. Fee: $40. Juried from digital. Juror: Alex Zablocki. Contact Lighthouse ArtCenter, 373 Tequesta Dr., Tequesta, FL 33469; Janeen@LighthouseArts.org; 561-746-3101; www.lighthousearts.org/lush—ceramics-exhibition.html.

October 7, 2019 entry deadline

Connecticut, West Hartford “Ceramic and Wood 2019” (November 3–24) open to all functional and non-functional works that use clay or wood as the primary medium. Work must have been created in the last two years. May not exceed 50 pounds. Up to 3 submissions accepted. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact West Hartford Art League, 37 Buena Vista Rd., West Hartford, CT 06107; director@whal.org; 860-231-8019; http://westhartfordart.org/call-for-artists.

October 11, 2019 entry deadline

Colorado, Denver “Passage” (November 13–December 21) open to all media, including ceramics, that are no more than 24 inches in any direction (including frame), and relate to the concept of passage. Submit up to 3 pieces. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Gwen Chanzit. Contact Women’s Caucus for Art: Colorado Chapter, wcacolorado@gmail.com; https://wcaco.org/home.html.

November 1, 2019 entry deadline

New York, Oneonta “The Art of the Bowl” (January 1–February 20) open to ceramics and other 3D-media. Work may be functional, utilitarian, vessel, sculptural, or experimental. Work must be original. Enter up to 5 pieces in digital format—under 1 MB. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Jurors: Teresa DeSantis and Lauren Visokay. Contact Studio Boreas Gallery, PO Box 113, 5 Center St., West Oneonta, NY 13861; studioboreasgallery@outlook.com; 607-433-0442; www.studioboreas.com.

November 1, 2019 entry deadline

New York, Oneonta “Winter-Open” (January 1–February 20, 2020) open to original ceramics that fits the theme of the winter season! Work may be functional, utilitarian, vessel, sculptural, etc. Enter up to 5 pieces in digital format—under 1 MB. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Teresa DeSantis. Contact Studio Boreas Gallery, PO Box 113, 5 Center St., West Oneonta, NY 13861; 607-433-0442; studioboreasgallery@outlook.com; www.studioboreas.com.

November 1, 2019 entry deadline

Florida, St. Petersburg “The Great Divide” (December 14, 2019–January 31, 2020) open to all ceramic work exploring aesthetic, narrative, political, or structural divides/divisions. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Juror: Bruce Dehnert. Contact The Morean Center for Clay, 420 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg, FL 33712; matt.schiemann@moreanartscenter.org; 727-822-7872; www.moreanartscenter.org.

January 1, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Oneonta “Intimate Treasures” (March 1–April 20, 2020) open to ceramics and other 3D media that is small-scale and provides an intimate experience for the viewer or user. Work may be functional, utilitarian, vessel, sculptural, or experimental-exploratory in nature. Enter up to 5 pieces in digital format—under 1 MB. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Jurors: Ashley Kim and Teresa DeSantis. Contact Studio Boreas Gallery, PO Box 113, 5 Center St., West Oneonta, NY 13861; 607-433-0442; studioboreasgallery@outlook.com; www.studioboreas.com.

January 1, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Oneonta “Spring Fling” (March 1–April 20, 2020) open to ceramics and other 3D media, spring-themed pieces that are functional, utilitarian, vessel, sculptural, or experimental-exploratory in nature. Enter up to 5 pieces in digital format—under 1 MB. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Teresa DeSantis. Contact Studio Boreas Gallery, PO Box 113, 5 Center St., West Oneonta, NY 13861; 607-433-0442; studioboreasgallery@outlook.com; www.studioboreas.com.

January 15, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Schuylerville “Lip Service” (May 9–June 13, 2020) open to ceramics. We seek a diverse array of original objects that invite use and handling, and are made for different hands, different aesthetics and different liquids. Enter up to 5 pieces in digital format. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Mary Barringer. Contact Saratoga Clay Arts Center, 167 Hayes Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871; 518-581-2529; info@saratogaclayarts.org; www.saratogaclayarts.org/lip-service.

January 19, 2020 entry deadline

Colorado, Denver “delecTABLE: The Fine Art of Dining” (April 10–May 22, 2020) open to ceramics artists in the US. Work must be innovative and original in design and must be a personal expression of the artist’s intent. Work may not exceed 30 inches in any dimension or 20 pounds in weight. Enter up to five digital images and five detail shots. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Liz Zlot Summerfield. Contact Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St., Denver, CO 80207; s.schreiber@asld.org; 303-458-5886; www.asld.org.

regional exhibitions

October 15, 2019 entry deadline

Florida, St. Petersburg “Fresh Squeeezed 4: Emerging Artists in Florida” (December 14, 2019–January 31, 2020) open to all visual art by artists currently living in Florida. The purpose of this exhibition is to nurture and advance the careers of emerging visual artists while also giving our community the opportunity to discover exciting new art being made in our region. Fee: $10. Juried from digital. Contact The Morean Art Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, FL 33701; Amanda.cooper@moreanartscenter.org; 727-822-7872 ext. 2112; www.moreanartscenter.org.

October 18, 2019 entry deadline

Washington, Moses Lake “Uncorked” (January 17–February 24, 2020) open to artists living or working in Washington, Oregon, or Idaho. No works previously shown at the Moses Lake Museum and Art Center will be considered. Open to any media. Fee: $20. Juried from digital. Jurors: TBA. Contact Moses Lake Museum and Art Center, Attn: Erika Kovalenko, 401 S. Balsam St., Moses Lake, WA 98837; museum@cityofml.com; 509-764-3830; www.moseslakemuseum.com.

January 10, 2020 entry deadline

Massachusetts, Lexington “The State of Clay” (May 16–June 14, 2020) open to all ceramic artists over the age of 18 who currently reside or formerly resided in Massachusetts. Work must have been completed within the last three years. Work must not have been previously displayed in a State of Clay exhibit. Work must be for sale. Fee: $35 for 3 entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Julia Galloway. Contact Lexington Arts and Crafts Society, 130 Waltham St., Lexington, MA 02421; thestateofclay@gmail.com; 781-862-9696; www.stateofclay.com.

fairs and festivals

October 1, 2019 entry deadline

New Jersey, Montclair “Fall Fine Art and Crafts at Brookdale Park” (September 21–22, 2020) open to artists 18 years or older. Juried fine art and craft show. Submission of 4 images of work and one of booth display. Booth fees start at $430. Entry/application fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Janet Rose, Howard Rose. Contact Rose Squared Productions, Inc., 101 West End Ave., New York, NY 10023; howard@rosesquared.com; 908-930-4363; www.rosesquared.com.