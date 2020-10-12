Call for Entries: November 2020

international exhibitions

November 1, 2020 entry deadline

Washington, Bellingham “Undercover” (February 1–28, 2021) open to ceramic artists 18 years and older residing in the US or Canada. An exhibition of original ceramic butter dishes. $200 Juror’s Choice Award. Show will include work by invited artists Sunshine Cobb, Lisa Orr, Charan Sachar, and juror Nikki Mizak. Submit up to 3 entries. Exhibition will be online as well as in the gallery. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Nikki Mizak. Contact Good Earth Pottery, 1000 Harris Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225; annmarie@goodearthpots.com; 360-671-3998; www.goodearthpots.com.

November 8, 2020 entry deadline

Wyoming, Cheyenne “40th Annual Western Spirit Juried Art Show and Sale” (March 6–April 18, 2021) open to artists 18 years and older working in various media, including sculpture. Installation art is not accepted. All work must be for sale. 3D work cannot exceed 3 square feet at the base. Fee: $20. Juried from digital. Jurors: Talissa Abeyta, Anne Brown, and Jason Williams. Contact CFD Old West Museum, 4610 N. Carey Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001; cameron.green@oldwestmuseum.org; https://westernspiritartshow.org.

November 15, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Huntington “EXPO 40” (March 1–31, 2021) open to artists 18 years and older. Work in all Fine Arts media will be accepted, including sculpture. The winners’ exhibition will be virtual. There will be 3 small cash prizes awarded. Several works by each artist will be selected. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Francesca Altamura. Contact b.j. spoke gallery, 299 Main St., Hungtington, NY 11743; cindyspoke@gmail.com; www.bjspokegallery.org.

January 31, 2021 entry deadline

Michigan, Ann Arbor “Breakfast” (April 10–August 28, 2021) open to all artists and designers in the US and Canada. The intention of this exhibition is to showcase the best in contemporary dinnerware as it relates to the theme; cereal bowls, toast racks, batter bowls, etc. Entries must have been completed within the past 2 years. No larger than 18 inches in all dimensions. Fee: $35 per piece. Juried from digital. Juror: Ursula Hargens. Contact the International Museum of Dinnerware Design, 520 N. Main St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104; director@dinnerwaremuseum.org; 607-382-1415; http://dinnerwaremuseum.org/main/index.php/call-for-entries.

March 1, 2021 entry deadline

Missouri, St. Louis “Ritual” (May 10–September 3, 2021) open to artists of any faith tradition, experience level, and medium (including ceramics). Dates subject to change. This exhibition seeks an artist’s view on embodied ritual within a spiritual life. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Curated by Abby Bennett. Juror: TBA. Contact Intersect Arts Center, 3636 Texas Ave., St. Louis, MO 63118; intersectstl@gmail.com; 573-575-6485; www.intersectstl.org.

April 4, 2021 entry deadline

New York, Katonah “Cladogram: KMA International Juried Biennial” (July 11–September 19, 2021) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Work should explore connections between past and present, such as borrowing from the history of art, or engaging with personal family history. 3D works are limited to 7 feet high × 5 feet × 5 feet (with pedestal). No heavier than 300 pounds. Fee: $35 per piece. Juried from digital. Juror: Yasmeen Siddiqui. Contact Katonah Museum of Art, 134 Jay St., Katonah, NY 10536; nhitchcock@katonahmuseum.org; 914-232-9555, x2974; www.katonahmuseum.org.

united states exhibitions

November 1, 2020 entry deadline

California, Roseville “Crocker Kingsley 2021” (January 8–February 20, 2021) open to all US artists 18 years of age and older. All work must be original and completed within the last two years. Works must not have been previously exhibited at Blue Line Arts. Work must be for sale. Artwork must fit through doors with a clearance of 94 inches in height x 91 inches in width. Fee: $45 for 3 artworks. Juried from digital. Juror: Carrie Lederer. Contact Blue Line Arts, 1405 Vernon St., Suite 100, Roseville, CA 95678; gallery@bluelinearts.org; 916-783-4117; www.bluelinearts.org/call-to-artists.

November 1, 2020 entry deadline

Missouri, Kansas City “December 2020 Group Art Show” (December 2–24) open to all US artists 18 years of age and older. This group art show is open to 2D artists, 3D artists, and photographers. No reproductions of original paintings or drawings are allowed. Gallery will jury a maximum of 3 pieces. Fee: $30 for 5 entries. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Jones Gallery, 1717 Walnut, Kansas City, MO 64108; jonesgallerykc@gmail.com; 816-021-2111; https://jonesgallerykc.com.

November 1, 2020 entry deadline

Illinois, St. Charles “The Healing Power of Art: Reflecting Back, Looking Forward” (January 8–February 6, 2021) open to all US artists 18 years of age and older. This show will feature work by artists who are exploring the theme of healing, whether figuratively, conceptually, literally, or abstractly. Works must be original and completed in the last two years. All pieces must be for sale. Works must not have been previously exhibited at Fine Line. Fee: $35 for 3 artworks. Juried from digital. Jurors: The Kavanagh Gallery Committee. Contact Fine Line Creative Arts Center, 37w570 Bolcum Rd., St. Charles, IL 60175; gallery@fineline.org; 630-584-9443; https://fineline.org.

November 30, 2020 entry deadline

Texas, Corpus Christi “55th Annual National Drawing and Small Sculpture Show” (February 19–May 7, 2021) open to all US artists 18 years of age and older. Work must have been created in the last three years. Sculptures requiring ceiling suspended installation will not be accepted. All pieces must be for sale. Works should not exceed 70 pounds. Fee: $20 for 3 artworks. Juried from digital. Juror: Robbie Barber. Contact Del Mar College, Department of Art, 101 Baldwin Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78404; art@delmar.edu; 361-698-1216; www.delmar.edu/offices/art/gallery.html.

December 1, 2020 entry deadline

Massachusetts, Marblehead “Marblehead Arts Association Variations 2021 Exhibit” (January 30–March 14, 2021) open to all US artists 18 years of age and older. This is a six-week, juried exhibit of 2D and 3D work, open to all mediums. There will be three $1000 awards. Enter up to 3 pieces in digital format. Fee: $35, $10 for each additional entry. Juried from digital. Jurors: Beth C. McLaughlin, Francine Weiss, and Cara Wolahan. Contact Marblehead Arts Association, 8 Hooper St., Marblehead,MA 01945; pbaker@marbleheadarts.org; 781-631-2608; www.marbleheadarts.org.

December 4, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Schuylerville “Playing with Fire: Altered Atmospheres” (March 13–April 23, 2021) open to all US artists working in ceramics. Looking for functional works by clay artists who play with fire. These works are plucked from altered atmospheres—those changed by wood, smoke, salt, or the like. Enter up to 5 pieces in digital format. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Mark Shapiro. Contact Saratoga Clay Arts Center, 167 Hayes Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871; leigh@saratogaclayarts.org; 443-286-3914; www.saratogaclayarts.org.

January 10, 2021 entry deadline

Michigan, Detroit “Hear Us! (2021)” (March 1–31, 2021) open to all women artists 21 and older living in the US. All media considered. This exhibition is in honor of Women’s History Month. The finalists will be on billboards, so make sure to consider the size of the submitted images. The top 25 works will be included in an online gallery, where the work can be sold. Fee: $55. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Art As Healing Foundation, PO Box 970974, Ypsilanti, MI 48197; info.aahfi@gmail.com; www.artashealingfoundation.org.

regional exhibitions

November 1, 2020 entry deadline

Missouri, Cape Girardeau “Missouri Art Now” (March 5–November 7, 2021) open to both 2D and 3D artists who reside in Missouri. All eligible artists must hold residence in one of the Missouri counties, separated into zones (check website for more). This is a traveling exhibition throughout the state of Missouri. 3D art must be 100 pounds or less. Fee: $30 for 3 images. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. 3rd St., Joplin, MO 64801; jhenning@spivaarts.org; 417-623-0183; https://spivaarts.org.

November 1, 2020 entry deadline

Florida, St. Petersburg “Fresh Squeezed 5: Emerging Artists in Florida” (April 10–June 24, 2021) open to all emerging artists (age 18 or older) who are residents of Florida. The Morean is defining an emerging artist as one who has never had a solo show in the state of Florida. There aren’t any medium restrictions. All work must be original, completed within the last two years, and not previously exhibited at the Morean. Fee: $15. Juried from digital. Jurors: the Morean’s curatorial staff. Contact the Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, FL 33701; amanda.cooper@moreanartscenter.org; 727-822-7872x 2112; www.moreanartscenter.org.

November 9, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Northport “Out of Isolation” (January 1–February 14, 2021) open to artists local to Northport, New York. Entries must be original artworks, no reproductions. All works must be for sale. Eligibility is open to 2D and 3D works created in 2020, including sculpture. Maximum size of pieces (including framing) is 30× 40 inches. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Dan Welden. Contact the Firefly Artists, 162 Main St., Northport, NY 11768; events@thefireflyartists.com; 631-651-5545; www.thefireflyartists.com.

November 17, 2020 entry deadline

Louisiana, Alexandria “Pause…” (January 9–February 20, 2021) artists who reside in the following Louisiana parishes are eligible to enter: Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn. All artists over the age of 18 working in any medium are eligible. All works must be original and completed in 2020. Fee: $25 for 2 entries. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Alexandria Museum of Art, 933 Second St., Alexandria,LA 71301; nancy@themuseum.org; 318-443-3458; https://themuseum.org.

fairs and festivals

December 15, 2020 entry deadline

New Jersey, Loveladies “Foundation Arts Festival 2020” (Summer 2021) open to all US artists 18 years and older working in all media. Work must be handmade and original. Seasoned or new artisans who create unique, high quality handmade products are encouraged to apply. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Jurors: 3–4, TBA. Contact Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, NJ 08008; exhibitions@lbifoundation.org; https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=7279.