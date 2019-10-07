Call for Entries: November 2019

international exhibitions

November 8, 2019 entry deadline

Montana, Missoula “International Cup 2020” (February 7–28, 2020) open to artists worldwide. Work must address the idea of the cup and be made primarily out of clay. Size may not exceed 16 inches in any direction. Work must be for sale. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Juror: Sunshine Cobb. Contact The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne St., Missoula, MT 59802; info@theclaystudioofmissoula.org; 406-543-0509; www.theclaystudioofmissoula.org.

November 12, 2019 entry deadline

Minnesota, Hopkins “25th Arts North International (formerly Arts in Harmony)” (January 9–February 15, 2020) open to artists worldwide and various media. Must be original work not exhibited in previous Arts in Harmony shows. Copies, class work, or fragile work not considered. Work must fit through a standard door. Fee: $35 for two images, $5 for each additional. Juried from digital. Contact the Friends of the Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN 55343; jclark@hopkinsmn.com; www.hopkinsartscenter.com.

November 15, 2019 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Imagery and Illustration” (May 8–30, 2020) open to artists 18 years of age or older. Open to ceramic vessels, sculptures, and wall-mounted works/installations that utilize imagery and illustration in some manner. Work must be for sale. Works must have been created within the last two years, and not been previously exhibited at the gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Ben Carter. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

November 20, 2019 entry deadline

Arizona, Tubac “Tubac Center of the Arts Shock of the New West 2020” (January 10–February 16, 2020) open to artists 18 years of age or older. Encouraged to imagine traditional Western themes in creative ways. Work must have been completed within the last 36 months and not been previously exhibited at the gallery. Fee: $33. Juried from digital. Juror: Cody DeLong. Contact Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Rd., Tubac, AZ 85646; Exhibitions@TubacArts.org; 520-398-2371; https://tubacarts.org.

December 16, 2019 entry deadline

Illinois, Peoria “7th Central Time Ceramics” (March 9–April 17, 2020) open to ceramic artists 18 years and older. Artists must live in the Central Time Zone, this includes artists in Mexico and Canada. Work must have been completed within the last three years. Insurance value must be less than $5000. Fee: $35–50. Juried from digital. Juror: Doug Jeppesen. Contact Bradley University Galleries, 1501 W. Bradley Ave., Peoria, IL 61625; ezellefrow@bradley.edu; 309-677-2989; http://art.bradley.edu/bug.

December 30, 2019 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Identity in Clay” (September 4–26, 2020) open to artists 18 years of age or older. Open to ceramic work that addresses the concept of identity, which is commonly described as a sense of who people are, including how they think about themselves, and the way they are viewed by the world. Works must have been created within the last two years, and not previously exhibited at the gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Raven Halfmoon. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

February 20, 2020 entry deadline

Washington, Bellingham “Function: Luncheon” (April 1–30, 2020) open to ceramic artists 18 years and older located in the US or Canada. Small plates, no larger than 8 inches. $200 Juror’s Choice Award. Show will include work by invited artists Julia Galloway, Courtney Martin, and Kip O’Krongly. Submit up to 2 individual plate entries. Exhibition will be online as well as in gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Kip O’Krongly. Contact Good Earth Pottery, 1000 Harris Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225; annmarie@goodearthpots.com; 360-671-3998; www.goodearthpots.com.

united states exhibitions

November 1, 2019 entry deadline

Florida, St. Petersburg “The Great Divide” (December 14, 2019–January 31, 2020) open to all ceramic work exploring aesthetic, narrative, political, or structural divides/divisions. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Juror: Bruce Dehnert. Contact The Morean Center for Clay, 420 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg, FL 33712; matt.schiemann@moreanartscenter.org; 727-822-7872; www.moreanartscenter.org.

November 4, 2019 entry deadline

California, Sacramento “Pretty and Peculiar” (January 11–February 28, 2020) open to all physical mediums. Seeking art that melds beauty with oddity. Limitation to 6 square feet. $350 cash prize to the “Fe Favorite.” Work will be available for purchase in the gallery and online. Fee: $20. Juried from digital. Contact Fe Gallery,1100 65th St., Sacramento, CA 95819; Art@fegallery.com; 916-456-4455; www.FEgallery.com.

November 15, 2019 entry deadline

Wisconsin, Prairie du Sac “4th Biennial Wings & Water” (January 23–March 20, 2020) open to all styles, media, and techniques. Work should depict the artists’ definition of wings and/or water. Limited to 6 submissions. Size limitation to 5 feet maximum. Fee: $30 for first entry, $10 for each additional work. Juried from digital. Juror: John Ribble. Contact River Arts Inc., 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, WI 53578; info@riverartsinc.org; www.RiverArtsInc.org.

January 15, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Schuylerville “Lip Service” (May 9–June 13, 2020) open to ceramics. Open to a diverse array of original objects that invite use and handling, and are made for different hands, different aesthetics, and different liquids. Enter up to 5 pieces in digital format. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Mary Barringer. Contact Saratoga Clay Arts Center, 167 Hayes Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871; 518-581-2529; info@saratogaclayarts.org; www.saratogaclayarts.org/lip-service.

January 18, 2020 entry deadline

Montana, Saint Joseph “Twin Cups: National Ceramics Exhibition 2020” (February 21–March 20, 2020) open to all ceramic artists 18 years and older residing in the US. Completed within the last two years. Submitted work either functional or sculptural representations of a pair of cups, mugs, etc. Fee: $30 for up to three works. Juried from digital. Juror: Becky Lloyd. Contact MWSU Potter Fine Arts Gallery, 4525 Downs Dr., Saint Joseph, MO 64507; clayguild@missouriwestern.edu; 816-271-4282; https://forms.missouriwestern.edu/orgs/clayguild/TwinCups.html.

January 18, 2020 entry deadline

Montana, Saint Joseph “Off the Table: Clay for the Wall” (February 21–March 20, 2020) open to all ceramic artists 18 years and older residing in the US. Completed within the last two years. Works either functional or sculptural designed to hang on the wall. Fee: $30 for up to three works. Juried from digital. Juror: Eric Knoche. Contact MWSU Potter Fine Arts Gallery, 4525 Downs Dr., Saint Joseph, MO 64507; clayguild@missouriwestern.edu; 816-271-4282; https://forms.missouriwestern.edu/orgs/clayguild/OffTheTable.html.

January 19, 2020 entry deadline

Colorado, Denver “delecTABLE: The Fine Art of Dining” (April 10–May 22, 2020) open to ceramic artists in the US. Work must be innovative and original in design and an expression of the artist’s intent. Work may not exceed 30 inches in any dimension or 20 pounds in weight. Enter up to five digital images and five detail shots. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Liz Zlot Summerfield. Contact Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St., Denver, CO 80207; s.schreiber@asld.org; 303-458-5886; www.asld.org.

regional exhibitions

November 17, 2020 entry deadline

Washington, Bremerton “2020 CVG Show” (January 18–February 29, 2020) open to all Washington state artists 18 years of age or older. Must be original and executed in the past three years. Fee: $45, for one to three artworks. Juried from actual work. Jurors: Liana Bennett and Beverly Hanson. Contact Collective Visions Gallery, 331 Pacific Ave., Bremerton, WA 98337; rosecvg2020@gmail.com; 360-377-8327; www.cvgshow.com.

November 22, 2020 entry deadline

Massachusetts, Maynard “Energy” (January 15–February 21, 2020) open to all Massachusetts artists 18 years of age or older. Work should fit the theme of energy. Open to all media, except video. Artwork must have been completed within the past 5 years. Must be no larger than 40 inches in any direction. Fee: $35 for up to three images. Juried from digital. Juror: Jessica Roscio. Contact ArtSpace Maynard, 63 Summer St., Maynard, MA 01754; artspacemaynard@gmail.com; 978-897-9828; www.artspacemaynard.com.

December 1, 2020 entry deadline

Washington, Sequim “Sequim Art Walk” (every first Friday of the month) seeking ceramic artists from Washington state to showcase their work at the Design2Scan3D studio for First Friday Art Walk in downtown Sequim. No fee. Juried from actual work. Contact Design2Scan3D, 207 W. Spruce St., Sequim, WA 98382; Design2Scan3D@gmail.com; 360-207-4156; www.design2scan3d.com.

January 10, 2020 entry deadline

Massachusetts, Lexington “The State of Clay” (May 16–June 14, 2020) open to all ceramic artists over the age of 18 who currently reside or formerly resided in Massachusetts. Work must have been completed within the last three years. Work must not have been previously displayed in a State of Clay exhibit. Work must be for sale. Fee: $35 for 3 entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Julia Galloway. Contact Lexington Arts and Crafts Society, 130 Waltham St., Lexington, MA 02421; thestateofclay@gmail.com; 781-862-9696; www.stateofclay.com.

February 15, 2020 entry deadline

California, Davis “31st Annual California Clay Competition 2020” (May 1–31, 2020) open to all artists residing in California. Works accepted must be for sale through the duration of the exhibit and made within the last 2 years. Functional or sculptural. Work must fit through a standard door frame, and weigh no more than can be easily handled by 2 adults. Fee: $15 per piece. Juried from digital. Juror: Scott Parady. Contact The Artery, 209 G St., Davis, CA 95616; artery.ccc@att.net; 530-758-8330; http://theartery.net/ccc.html.

fairs and festivals

November 10, 2019 entry deadline

California, Venice “stARTup Art Fair Los Angeles 2020” (February 14–16, 2020) open to artists internationally. The fair will present a series of solo exhibitions by 50+ artists chosen by our prestigious selection committee. An opportunity to make sales, but also expand an artists’ professional network. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Contact StARTup, The Kinney Venice Beach, 737 W. Washington Blvd., Venice, CA 90292; ray@startupartfair.com; www.startupartfair.com/los-angeles/overview.