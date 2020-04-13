Call for Entries: May 2020

international exhibitions

May 4, 2020 entry deadline

Missouri, St. Charles “Final Draft” (June 6–August 7) open to all artists, 18 years and older, both amateur and professional. This includes alternative and traditional artwork. All media in 2D and 3D forms will be considered. Once installed, work may not exceed 11 feet in height. Fee: $35 for 3 pieces. Juried from digital. Juror: David Potthast. Contact Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, St. Charles, MO 63301; exhibitions@foundryartcentre.org; 636-255-0270; www.foundryartcentre.org/final-draft.

May 11, 2020 entry deadline

Washington, Lynden “8th Annual Juried Cup Show” (June 4–September 28) open to artists of any age. Cups must be a minimum of 70% ceramic and made within the last 2 years. Fee: $15 for up to 3 entries. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden, WA 98264; info@jansenartcenter.org; 360-354-3600; www.jansenartcenter.org/ceramics-studio.

May 15, 2020 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “FunctionFest 2020” (November 6–December 12) open to handmade functional pottery. All submitted pieces must be original artworks made by the applicant within the last two years, and may not have been previously exhibited at the Clay Center gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

May 29, 2020 entry deadline

Nevada, Las Vegas “Serve It Up” (July 10–September 4) open to all artists 18 years or older. Work must be designed to cook and/or serve food or beverages. Work submitted must be original, must use clay as the primary material, must specify firing technique(s) and size, and be completed within the last two years. Work must be for sale. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Joy Jones. Contact Clay Arts Vegas, 1353 Arville St., Las Vegas, NV 89102; 4information@ClayArtsVegas.com; 702-375-4147; www.clayartsvegas.com.

July 7, 2020 entry deadline

Washington, Seattle “Unwedged” (October 2–30) open to artists in the US and Canada. Up to two pieces can be submitted via digital images. Those making both sculptural and functional work are eligible to apply. All work must be primarily made out of clay, but mixed media is accepted as long as ceramics is the principle medium. All work must be for sale and made in the last 2 years. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Liz Quackenbush. Contact Pottery Northwest, 226 1st Ave. N., Seattle, WA 98109; info@potterynorthwest.org; 206-285-4421; https://potterynorthwest.org.

July 11, 2020 entry deadline

Washington, Bellingham “Kindled Spirits” (October 1–31) open to wood-fired, soda-fired, and salt-fired work by residents of the US or Canada. Show your work alongside invited atmospheric artists: Jan McKeachie Johnston, Neil Celani, Lorna Meaden, Lindsay Oesterritter, and Liz Lurie. $200 Juror’s Choice Award. Fee: $35 for up to three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Simon Levin. Contact Good Earth Pottery, 1000 Harris Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225; annmarie@goodearthpots.com; 360-671-3998; www.goodearthpots.com.

January 31, 2021 entry deadline

Michigan, Ann Arbor “Breakfast” (April 10–August 28) open to all artists and designers in the US and Canada. The intention of this exhibition is to showcase the best in contemporary dinnerware as it relates to the theme: functional cereal bowls, toast racks, batter bowls, egg cups, etc. Entries must have been completed within the past 2 years. No larger than 18 inches in all dimensions. Fee: $35 per piece. Juried from digital. Juror: Ursula Hargens. Contact the International Museum of Dinnerware Design, 520 N. Main St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104; director@dinnerwaremuseum.org; 607-382-1415; http://dinnerwaremuseum.org/main/index.php/call-for-entries.

united states exhibitions

May 1, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Port Chester “The Family Portrait” (September 12–November 7) open to any currently enrolled undergraduate, graduate or non-matriculated artist (with previous degree) in the US over the age of 18. Works presented must be for sale. Primary medium must be clay. No more than 3 artworks may be submitted. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Juror: Kukuli Velarde. Contact Clay Art Center, 40 Beech St., Port Chester, NY 10573; gallery@clayartcenter.org; 914-937-2047; www.clayartcenter.org/call-for-entry.

May 2, 2020 entry deadline

California, Tujunga “Botanical Abundance” (June 6–27) open to artists 18 and older working within the US creating artworks utilizing any type of fired clay or process, in whole or predominantly. From the subversive flower to the mysterious fungi, this exhibition will encompass all aspects of ceramics referencing the natural botanical world. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: CJ Jileck. Contact McGroarty Arts Center, 7570 McGroarty Terrace, Tujunga, CA 91042; mcgroartyceramics@gmail.com; 818-352-5285; http://mcgroartyartscenter.org.

May 3, 2020 entry deadline

Illinois, St. Charles “Living in Color—Functional & Decorative Art for the Home” (July 6–August 13) open to artists 18 years and older who work and reside in the US. This show will exhibit work that expresses the relationships and effects of color in our daily lives. Up to 3 pieces may be submitted. Work must have been completed in the last two years. All pieces must be for sale. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Kavanagh Gallery, Fine Line Creative Arts Center, 37W570 Bolcum Rd., St. Charles, IL 60175; publicrelations@fineline.org; 630-584-9443; https://fineline.org.

May 9, 2020 entry deadline

Colorado, Manitou Springs “3rd Annual Cheers! Drink up! Celebrating the Clay Drinking Vessel” (July 3–August 2) open to artists working in clay as the primary medium. Four categories: coffee, tea, beer, spirits. Cash awards in each category and Best of Show. Original clay drinking vessels made within the last two years. Glazes must be food safe. Fee: $30, artist may submit 1–4 entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Justin Lambert. Contact Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canyon Ave., Manitou Springs, CO 80829; marketing@commonwheel.com; 719-685-1008; www.commonwheel.com/cheers-drink-up.html.

May 30, 2020 entry deadline

North Carolina, Raleigh “Flowers and Gardens” (July 2–August 1) open to artists working in all fine-art media. Artwork must be priced for sale. Artwork selected for previous exhibitions at this location are ineligible. Artwork must be suitable for a family-friendly audience. 3D artwork no larger than 28 inches in height. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Jurors: Dottie Shaftner, David Spector, and Lori White. Contact 311 Art Gallery, 311 West Martin St., Raleigh, NC 27601; shows@311artgallery.com; 919-366-4040; www.311artgallery.com.

June 15, 2020 entry deadline

California, Sacramento “Tiny Monsters 2.0” (September 12–October 23) open to artists working in all physical mediums. We host our themed art show in tribute to the wolf in grandmother’s clothes, to the bump in the night, to the monsters under our beds, and to all of your most dangerous creations in a tiny frame. 3D work must be no larger than 12 inches in any dimension. All artwork must be made ready for display. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Fe Gallery, 1100 65th St., Sacramento, CA 95819; art@FeGallery.com; 916-456-4455; www.fegallery.com.

June 22, 2020 entry deadline

California, Stockton “Visions in Clay” (September 3–25) open to artists residing in the US working in ceramics. Any thematic and stylistic presentation is accepted for entry. Clay must be the primary medium. Works may be functional or sculptural. Assembled works may not exceed 4 feet in any direction. Fee: $30 for 3 entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Nancy Selvin. Contact LH Horton Jr Gallery, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95207; jan.marlese@deltacollege.edu; 209-954-5507; www.gallery.deltacollege.edu.

June 26, 2020 entry deadline

Missouri, Kansas City “KC Clay Guild Teabowl National” (October 2–30) open to artists working in clay as the primary medium. All works must be original and completed within the last two years. Maximum size for a single artwork is 7 inches in any dimension. No sets will be accepted. Artworks must be 90% ceramic. Fee: $30, artist may submit 3 artworks. Juried from digital. Juror: Sam Chung. Contact KC Clay Guild, 200 W. 74th St., Kansas City, MO 64114; studio@kcclayguild.org; 816-363-1373; https://kcclayguild.org/Apply.

regional exhibitions

May 1, 2020 entry deadline

Massachusetts, Maynard “Habitat” (July 7–August 15) open to all media, including clay. All 3D work must not exceed 30 pounds. Sculpture must be sturdy and stand alone. Work being brought into the gallery can be no larger than 48 inches wide×60 inches high. Art previously shown in gallery will not be accepted. All work must be for sale. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO 80204; nizak@mac.com; 303-953-1789; www.nizaknollgallery.com.

May 2, 2020 entry deadline

Colorado, Denver “Gone to the Dogs with Friends” (May 15–June 13) open to all media except video. 2D art must be wired and ready to hang. Small pedestals will be provided for 3D pieces. Maximum size is 40 inches in any direction. Work must have been created within 5 years. All work must be for sale. Fee: $35 for three images. Juried from digital. Jurors: 6 Bridges Gallery committee of artists in various media. Contact 6 Bridges Gallery, 77 Main St., Maynard, MA 01754; 6bridgesgallery@gmail.com; 978-897-3825; http://6bridges.gallery/call-to-artists.

fairs and festivals

May 1, 2020 entry deadline

New Jersey, Verona “Fine Art and Crafts at Verona Park” (May 16–17) open to all artists 18 years or older. Submission of 4 images of work and one of booth display. Booth fees start at $430. Entry fee is application fee. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Janet Rose, Howard Rose. Contact Rose Squared Productions, Inc., 101 West End Ave., New York, NY 10023; howard@rosesquared.com; www.rosesquared.com; 908-930-4363.

July 15, 2020 entry deadline

Minnesota, Burnsville “2020 Burnsville Art and All That Jazz” (August 15) open to all artists 18 years or older in Minnesota. Artwork should demonstrate the artist’s ability to create one-of-a-kind original artwork. Booth fees start at $125. Artist must have a MN state tax number and collect sales tax. Entry fee is application fee. Juried from digital. Jurors: The Burnsville Visual Arts Society. Contact The Burnsville Visual Arts Society, PO Box 3171, Burnsville, MN 55337; liseandersonrfd@gmail.com; http://bvasmn.org.