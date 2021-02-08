Call for Entries: March 2021

international exhibitions

March 1, 2021 entry deadline

Missouri, St. Louis “Ritual” (May 10–September 3) open to artists of any faith tradition, experience level, and medium (including ceramics). Dates subject to change. This exhibition seeks an artist’s view on embodied ritual within a spiritual life. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Curated by Abby Bennett. Contact Intersect Arts Center, 3636 Texas Ave., St. Louis, MO 63118; intersectstl@gmail.com; 573-575-6485; www.intersectstl.org.

March 30, 2021 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Creep Show III” (October 1–30) open to ceramic works that can be described as creepy, scary, spooky, or downright terrifying. All submitted pieces must be original works made by the artist within the last two years and not previously exhibited at the Clay Center. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact the Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., Unit 116, New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

April 4, 2021 entry deadline

New York, Katonah “Cladogram: KMA International Juried Biennial” (July 11–September 19) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Work should explore connections between past and present, such as borrowing from the history of art, or engaging with personal family history. 3D works are limited to 7 feet high × 5 feet × 5 feet (with pedestal). No heavier than 300 pounds. Fee: $35 per piece. Juried from digital. Juror: Yasmeen Siddiqui. Contact Katonah Museum of Art, 134 Jay St., Katonah, NY 10536; nhitchcock@katonahmuseum.org; 914-232-9555, x2974; www.katonahmuseum.org.

April 9, 2021 entry deadline

California, Roseville “Off Center: An International Ceramic Competition” (May 21–July 3) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Looking for artists to showcase their vision and techniques from around the world. Artwork cannot have been previously exhibited at Blue Line Arts. All artwork must be for sale. Cash prizes will be available. Fee: $35 per entry, for up to 3 images. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Blue Line Arts, 405 Vernon St., Suite 100, Roseville, CA 95678; info@bluelinearts.org; 916-783-4117; www.bluelinearts.org.

May 12, 2021 entry deadline

Nevada, Las Vegas “The Endless Cup” (June 1–August 25) open to all artists 18 years of age or older. Work submitted must be original, must use clay as the primary material, must specify firing technique(s) and size, and must have been completed within the last 2 years. All cups must be functional, food safe, and available for sale. Must fit through standard door. First Prize $200. No fee for first three works. Juried from digital. Juror: Peter Jakubowski and Guest. Contact Clay Arts Vegas, 1353 Arville St., Las Vegas, NV 89102; 4information@clayartsvegas.com; 702-375-4147; www.clayartsvegas.com.

May 15, 2021 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “FunctionFest” (November 12–December 11) open to all types of handmade functional pottery. Sets may be submitted as a single item. All submitted pieces must be original artworks made by the artist within the last two years and not previously exhibited at the Clay Center’s gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact the Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., Unit 116, New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

May 16, 2021 entry deadline

Virginia, Lorton “Workhouse Clay International 2021” (August 7–October 10) open to all ceramic artists 18 years and older. All works must be primarily ceramic. Mixed media works will be accepted only if ceramic materials are the primary media. Size is limited to artwork that fits through a standard door. Wall-mounted pieces are limited to 20 pounds per section. Work must have been produced within the last 3 years. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Kevin Snipes. Contact the Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, VA 22079; dalemarhanka@workhousearts.org; 703-584-2982; www.workhousearts.org.

August 7, 2021 entry deadline

Nevada, Las Vegas “What Goes Bump In The Night 2021” (September 18–November 10) open to all artists 18 years of age or older. Work submitted must be original, must use clay as the primary material, must specify firing technique(s) and size, and must have been completed within the last 2 years. This annual show explores a darker side of ceramic art and rings in Halloween in Las Vegas. This exhibition will feature functional and sculptural work exploring the sublime. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Jurors: Peter Jakubowski and guest. Contact Clay Arts Vegas, 1353 Arville St., Las Vegas, NV 89102; 4information@clayartsvegas.com; 702-375-4147; www.clayartsvegas.com.

September 15, 2021 entry deadline

Pennsylvania, Wayne “CraftForms 2021” (December 3, 2021–January 29, 2022) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Work must be original. Accepting various mediums, including ceramics. All work must be for sale and cannot have previously been on exhibit at Wayne Art Center. Selected works will be on display in the Davenport Gallery of the Wayne Art Center in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Fee: $45. Juried from digital. Juror: Carol Sauvion. Contact Wayne Art Center, 413 Maplewood Ave., Wayne, PA 19087; pam@wayneart.org; 610-688-3553; www.wayneart.org.

united states exhibitions

March 1, 2021 entry deadline

Oregon, Portland “What’s So Funny?” (April 3–25) open to artists that reside within the US. Accepting entries of visual art that makes use of humor/comedy. All mediums welcome. For sculptural work, please provide dimensions and installation description. Fee: $20. Juried from digital. Jurors: Katherine Spinella, John Whitten, Jeremy Le Grand, and Jessie Le Grand. Contact Well Well Projects, 8371 N. Interstate Ave. #1, Portland, OR 97217; hello@wellwellprojects.com; www.wellwellprojects.com.

March 1, 2021 entry deadline

Rhode Island, Wakefield “Turmoil and Transformation” (May 15–June 19) open to artists 18 years and older that reside within the US. Work in all media considered. 3D limited to 100 pounds and must fit through a 5 ft. 10 inch × 6 foot 8 inch door. Hera Gallery is looking for work that addresses the current turmoil and visions of our future. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Francine Weiss. Contact Hera Gallery, 10 High St., Unit 3, Wakefield, RI 02879; info@heragallery.org; 401-789-1488; www.heragallery.org.

March 6, 2021 entry deadline

Louisiana, Alexandria “7th Annual Dirty South Cup Call and Competition” (April 9–May 22) open to all artists working in clay, residing in the US. Work may not be larger than 7×7×7 inches. Mugs, cups, and yunomis accepted. Functional, non-functional, traditional, and non-traditional pieces accepted. Fee: $15. Juried from digital. Juror: Dan Anderson. Contact River Oaks Arts Center, 1330 Second St., Alexandria, LA 71301; Rachael@riveroaksartscenter.com; 318-473-2670; www.riveroaksartscenter.com/dirty-south-mug-call.

April 1, 2021 entry deadline

Pennsylvania, Sewickley “Hand to Mouth Ceramic Cup Exhibition” (May 7–June 5) open to artists 18 and older that reside within the US and territories are eligible. Entries must be made of 80% ceramic material. Fee: $20. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Sweetwater Center for the Arts, 200 Broad St., Sewickley, PA 15143; awatrous@sweetwaterartcenter.org; 412-741-4405; https://sweetwaterartcenter.org/call-for-artists.

April 24, 2021 entry deadline

California, Tujunga “Botanical Abundance” (June 5–26) open to artists 18 and older creating works utilizing any type of fired clay or process, in whole, or predominantly. We seek one-of-a-kind, sculptural or functional entries. From the subversive flower to the mysterious fungi this exhibition will encompass all aspects of ceramics referencing the natural botanical world. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: CJ Jilek. Contact McGroarty Arts Center, 7570 McGroarty Terrace, Tujunga, CA 91042; mcgroartyceramics@gmail.com; 818-352-5285; www.mcgroartyartscenter.org/events.

April 28, 2021 entry deadline

Virginia, Arlington “Merge: Nation’s Best Emerging Artists with Disabilities” (dates TBA) open to artists between the ages of 16 and 25 during the application window. Artist must reside in the US for at least 9 months of the year. Artist must have a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act. This year’s theme, Merge, explores uniting paths and asks what we can learn when it all comes together. No fee. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact The Kennedy Center, Attn: VSA, PO Box 101510, Arlington, VA 22210; kmead@kennedy-center.org; www.kennedy-center.org.

May 8, 2021 entry deadline

Colorado, Manitou Springs “4th Annual–Cheers! Drink-Up! Celebrating the Clay Drinking Vessel” (July 2–August 1) open to artists working in clay. Original clay drinking vessels made by the artist within the last two years. Glazes are food safe. 1–4 entries in one category or any mix of categories (beer, coffee, tea, spirits). Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Lorna Meaden. Contact Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs, CO 80829; claybynature@msn.com; 719-687-6877; www.commonwheel.com/cheers-drink-up.html.

regional exhibitions

March 1, 2021 entry deadline

Texas, Irving “36th Texas and Neighbors Regional Art Exhibition” (May 15–June 12) open to all artists 18 and older living in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Open to a variety of categories, including sculpture. Sculptural works must have been completed within the last two years without supervision. Sculptures must not exceed 18 inches in diameter, must not exceed 36 inches in height. Fee: $55, $45 for members. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact John Hunter, Irving Art Association Exhibits Committee, P.O. Box 153581, Irving, TX 75015; info@texasandneighbors.com; 972-721-8063; www.texasandneighbors.com.

fairs and festivals

April 2, 2021 entry deadline

New York, New York “Exhibit in New York City. Art Expo New York 2021. K Art Projects USA.” (April 22–25) open to all artists 18 years of age and older working in mixed media, small and monumental sculptures, and more. Must be original. Sculptures are limited to 40 inches in height. Two winners will be selected to exhibit and 20 artists will be finalists and receive discount fee to exhibit. Fee: $50. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Contemporary Art Projects USA, 13899 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach, FL 33181; kartprojectsusa@gmail.com; https://contemporaryartprojectsusa.com/call-for-artists-artexpo-new-york-2020-k-art-projects-usa-deadline-april-52020.