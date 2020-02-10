Call for Entries: March 2020

international exhibitions

March 2, 2020 entry deadline

Georgia, Decatur “Fine Art Exhibition 2020 of the Decatur Arts Festival” (May 19–June 14) open to artists working in all media. Open to 2D and 3D works. All works must be original and completed within the last two years. Artwork must fit through a standard door. Works selected for the show reflect a wide range of artists’ experiences and viewpoints. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Jerushia Graham, Lauri Jones, and Kevin Sipp. Contact the Decatur Arts Alliance, 113 Clairemont Ave., Decatur, GA 30030; admin@decaturartsalliance.org; 404-371-9583; http://decaturartsfestival.com.

March 13, 2020 entry deadline

Montana, Billings “North × Northwest Exhibition: Women’s Work” (May 28–August 2) open to artists of all genders and backgrounds, working in any fine art or craft medium. All work must be original, completed within the last three years, and not previously exhibited at the Yellowstone Art Museum. Entries must not exceed 72 inches in any direction and/or 150 pounds. Fee: $45 for up to three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Jill Ahlberg Yohe. Contact NXNW Art Committee, Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St., Billings, MT 59191; curatorial@artmuseum.org; 406-256-6804; www.artmuseum.org.

March 16, 2020 entry deadline

Missouri, Saint Charles “ConTEXT III” (May 8–June 19) open to all artists, 18 years and older, both amateur and professional. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Levi Sherman. Contact Foundry Art Centre, 520 N. Main Center, St. Charles, MO 63301; exhibitions@foundryartcentre.org; 636-255-0270; www.foundryartcentre.org/context-iii.

March 20, 2020 entry deadline

California, Roseville “Off Center: An International Ceramic Competition” (May 2–June 13) open to all artists 18 and older. Ceramic artists who want to share their vision of ceramic art are encouraged to apply. Artwork cannot have been previously exhibited at Blue Line Arts. All work must be for sale. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Jurors: TBA. Contact Cara Thompson Betts, Blue Line Arts, 405 Vernon St., Suite 100, Roseville, CA 95678; gallery@bluelinearts.org; 916-783-4117; www.bluelinearts.org.

July 11, 2020 entry deadline

Washington, Bellingham “Kindled Spirits” (October 1–31) open to wood-fired, soda-fired, and salt-fired work, by residents of the US or Canada. Show your work alongside invited atmospheric artists: Jan McKeachie Johnston, Neil Celani, Lorna Meaden, Lindsay Oesterritter, and Liz Lurie. $200 Juror’s Choice Award. Fee: $35 for up to three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Simon Levin. Contact Good Earth Pottery, 1000 Harris Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225; annmarie@goodearthpots.com; 360-671-3998; www.goodearthpots.com.

united states exhibitions

March 1, 2020 entry deadline

Louisiana, Natchitoches “Hotter ‘N Hell: A Collegiate Juried Exhibition” (April 20–August 20) open to artists registered and attending a college or university in the US. Open to all art forms that use fire and heat as part of the creative process. All work must be ready for display. Work cannot exceed 8 feet in any dimension. Fee: $35 for up to three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: James D. Borders. Contact Northwestern State University CAPA/Art Department, 140 Central Ave., Room 110, Natchitoches, LA 71497; learp@nsula.edu; 318-357-4522; https://capa.nsula.edu/art.

March 8, 2020 entry deadline

Pennsylvania, Brockway “Bottoms Up” (April 20–May 29) open to all artists 18 years of age and older, residing in the US. Work must have been completed after January 1, 2015. Each piece must fit within a 15×15×15-inch space. Work must be made primarily of ceramic. No fee. Juried from digital. Juror: Anthony Derosa. Contact Brockway Center for Arts and Technology, 1200 Wood St., BCAT, Brockway, PA 15824; hannah.scrima@brockwaycat.org; www.brockwaycatart.org/call-for-entries; 824-265-1111.

March 9, 2020 entry deadline

New Mexico, Albuquerque “Arts Thrive Art Exhibition and Benefit 2020” (October 24–December 6) open to all artists 18 years of age and older, residing in the US. Images should be representative of a current body of work, completed in the last 5 years. Fee: $15 for a minimum of three and maximum of four images. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Albuquerque Museum Foundation, Erik Parker, PO Box 7006, Albuquerque, NM 87194; EParker@AlbuquerqueMuseumFoundation.org; http://albuquerquemuseumfoundation.org/artsthrive; 505-338-8732.

April 7, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Port Chester “A Taste of Home” (July 18–September 5) open to artists 18 years and older that are currently undergraduate and graduate students in the US. Primary medium must be clay. Work must be for sale. Artists should create drinking vessels that convey what home means to them. Fee: $10. Juried from digital. Jurors: Julia Galloway and Clay Art Center staff. Contact Clay Art Center, 40 Beech St., Port Chester, NY 10573; gallery@clayartcenter.org; 914-937-2047; www.clayartcenter.org/call-for-entry.

April 14, 2020 entry deadline

Massachusetts, Attleboro “On the Surface” (June 18–July 16) open to all mediums, sizes, and interpretations of the theme. Entries (both 2D and 3D) cannot weigh over 100 pounds each. Work must not have been previously exhibited at the Attleboro Arts Museum. Six prizes of $100 each will be awarded. Fee: $18 for members, $25 for non-members. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., Attleboro, MA 02703; office@attleboroartsmuseum.org; www.attleboroartsmuseum.org; 508-222-2644.

April 15, 2020 entry deadline

Missouri, Cape Girardeau “State of the Art” (June 5–July 31) open to artists 18 years or older currently residing in the US. Must be original work not previously exhibited at the Arts Council or in any Arts Council juried exhibition. Maximum size 48×72 inches in height, including the frame. Maximum weight is 75 pounds. 2D works must be framed or wrapped canvas and wired for installation. 3D pieces must not exceed 36×84 inches in height with pedestal. Fee: $35 for non-members. Juried from digital. Juror: Matt Mitros. Contact The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, 16 B N. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701; semoartscouncil@gmail.com; www.capearts.org/State%20of%20the%20Art.aspx; 573-334-9233.

April 17, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Corning “The Wheels Are Coming Off” (July 14–August 31) open to artists 18 years and older. Ceramic artwork that highlights handbuilding. Submissions may be mixed media, and can include wheel-thrown components, majority of the work being handbuilt ceramics. Cannot have been exhibited at the gallery and maximum size of 24 inches in any dimension, no more than 30 pounds. Fee: $30 for up to three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Fred Herbst. Contact 171 Cedar Arts Center, 171 Cedar St., Corning, NY 14830; warrena@171cedararts.org; 607-936-4647; https://171cedararts.org/product/ceramics-exhibit-entry-fee20.

May 2, 2020 entry deadline

California, Tujunga “Botanical Abundance” (June 6–27) open to artists 18 and older working within the US creating artworks utilizing any type of fired clay, or process, in whole, or predominantly, is acceptable. From the subversive flower to the mysterious fungi, this exhibition will encompass all aspects of ceramics referencing the natural botanical world. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: CJ Jileck. Contact McGroarty Arts Center, 7570 McGroarty Terrace, Tujunga, CA 91042; mcgroartyceramics@gmail.com; 818-352-5285; http://mcgroartyartscenter.org.

May 9, 2020 entry deadline

Colorado, Manitou Springs “3rd Annual Cheers! Drink up! Celebrating the Clay Drinking Vessel” (July 3–August 2) open to artists working in clay as the primary medium. Four categories: coffee, tea, beer, spirits. Cash awards in each category and Best of Show. Original clay drinking vessels made within the last two years. Glazes are food safe. Fee: $30, artist may submit 1–4 entries. Juried from digital. Submit only one image of each entry. Juror: Justin Lambert. Contact Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canyon Ave., Manitou Springs, CO 80829; claybynature@msn.com; 719-687-68777; www.commonwheel.com/cheers-drink-up.html.

regional exhibitions

March 8, 2020 entry deadline

Florida, Gainesville “The State of Water” (March 20–29) open to artists 18 years or older, who reside in or have close ties to the Gainesville, Florida, region. Open to original works in ceramics. $1000 in awards presented to winning artists. Fee: $25 for up to three objects for consideration; $10 for each additional entry. Juried from digital. Jurors: Tina Mullen, Mimi Stocker, and Logan Marconi. Contact The State of Water, Mimi Stocker, Community Art Show Curator; mimistocker@outlook.com; 954-326-3686; https://playhardflorida.com.

March 22, 2020 entry deadline

Illinois, St. Charles “Voices of the Midwest” (May 15–June 27) open to artists at least 18 years of age or older, residing in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Artists are encouraged to enter work that expresses what living in the Midwest means to them. Work must have been completed in the last two years and original. All pieces must be for sale. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact The Kavanagh Gallery, Fine Line Creative Arts Center, 37W570 Bolcum Rd., St. Charles, IL 60175; publicrelations@fineline.org; https://fineline.org; 630-584-9443.

March 29, 2020 entry deadline

Texas, Houston “Texas Ceramists” (May 2–29) open to artists over the age of 18 who are current residents of Texas. Artwork must be for sale and hand delivered to the gallery. Must have been completed within the last 24 months and primarily made of clay. Wall-mounted work must weigh less than 25 pounds. Pedestal work cannot exceed 3 feet in height. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Judy Adams and Jodi Walsh. Contact Foelber Gallery, 706 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77006; foelberpottery@gmail.com; 713-529-1703; www.foelberpottery.com.

fairs and festivals

May 1, 2020 entry deadline

New Jersey, Verona “Fine Art and Crafts at Verona Park” (May 16–17) open to all artists 18 years or older. Submission of 4 images of work and one of booth display. Booth fees start at $430. Entry fee is the application fee. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Janet Rose, Howard Rose. Contact Rose Squared Productions, Inc., 101 West End Ave., New York, NY 10023; howard@rosesquared.com; www.rosesquared.com; 908-930-4363.