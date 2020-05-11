Call for Entries: June/July/August 2020

international exhibitions

June 11, 2020 entry deadline

Washington, Tieton “10×10×10×Tieton 2020” (August 8–October 11) open to all artists and media. All entries must be of original design and personal execution. No piece may be larger than 10×10×10 inches. Fee: $30 for first two submissions; $12 for each additional artwork. Juried from digital. Jurors: Marina Pacini, Timothy J. Standring. Contact Tieton Arts and Humanities, PO Box 171, Tieton, WA 98937; 10×10@tietonarts.org; 509-406-9444; www.tietonarts.org.

June 15, 2020 entry deadline

Virginia, Lorton “Workhouse Clay International 2020” (August 8–October 11) open to all ceramic artists 18 years and older. All works must be primarily ceramic. Mixed media works will be accepted only if ceramic materials are the primary media. Wall-mounted pieces are limited to 20 pounds per section. Work must have been produced within the last 3 years. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Lynnette Hesser and Steve Loucks. Contact Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, VA 22079; dalemarhanka@workhousearts.org; 703-584-2982; www.workhousearts.org.

June 29, 2020 entry deadline

Illinois, Crystal Lake “Real People 2020—20th Anniversary Show” (August 20–September 26) open to all artists and media. Submitted work must depict the human form or face in some manner that is recognizable. Size limitation of work is 6 feet in any single dimension and 60 pounds. All work must be for sale. Fee: $40. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Northwest Area Arts Council, Attn: Real People, PO Box 597, Crystal Lake, IL 60039; john@naac4art.org; 815-338-4525; www.oldcourthouseartscenter.org.

July 7, 2020 entry deadline

Washington, Seattle “Unwedged” (October 2–30) open to artists in the US and Canada. Up to two pieces can be submitted via digital images. Those making both sculptural and functional work are eligible to apply. All work must be primarily made out of clay, but mixed media is accepted as long as ceramics is the principle medium. All work must be for sale and made in the last 2 years. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Liz Quackenbush. Contact Pottery Northwest, 226 1st Ave. N., Seattle, WA 98109; info@potterynorthwest.org; 206-285-4421; https://potterynorthwest.org.

July 11, 2020 entry deadline

Washington, Bellingham “Kindled Spirits” (October 1–31) open to wood-fired, soda-fired, and salt-fired work by residents of the US or Canada. Show your work alongside invited atmospheric artists: Jan McKeachie Johnston, Neil Celani, Lorna Meaden, Lindsay Oesterritter, and Liz Lurie. $200 Juror’s Choice Award. Fee: $35 for up to three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Simon Levin. Contact Good Earth Pottery, 1000 Harris Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225; annmarie@goodearthpots.com; 360-671-3998; www.goodearthpots.com.

July 15, 2020 entry deadline

North Dakota, Minot “Americas 2020: All Media” (August 21–October 2) open to works in any medium, traditional or experimental, including photographs, qualify. Work must have been completed within the last two years and not previously exhibited in an Americas 2000 exhibition. Cash and purchase awards. Fee: $30 for two entries; additional entries $5 each. Maximum of five entries per artist. Juried from digital. Juror: Guillermo Guardia. Contact Northwest Arts Center, 500 University Ave. W, Minot State University, Minot, ND 58703; nac@minotstateu.edu; 701-858-3264; www.minotstateu.edu/nac.

January 31, 2021 entry deadline

Michigan, Ann Arbor “Breakfast” (April 10, 2021–August 28, 2021) open to all artists and designers in the US and Canada. The intention of this exhibition is to showcase the best in contemporary dinnerware as it relates to the theme Breakfast: including design boards, sculpture, and functional; functional cereal bowls, toast racks, batter bowls, egg cups, etc. Entries must have been completed within the past 2 years. No larger than 18 inches in all dimensions. Fee: $35 per piece. Juried from digital. Juror: Ursula Hargens. Contact the International Museum of Dinnerware Design, 520 N. Main St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104; director@dinnerwaremuseum.org; 607-382-1415; http://dinnerwaremuseum.org/main/index.php/call-for-entries.

united states exhibitions

June 15, 2020 entry deadline

California, Sacramento “Tiny Monsters 2.0” (September 12–October 23) open to artists working in all physical media. We host our themed art show in tribute to the wolf in grandmother’s clothes, to the bump in the night, to the monsters under our beds, and to all of your most dangerous creations in a tiny frame. 3D work must be no larger than 12 inches in any dimension. All artwork must be made ready for display. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Fe Gallery, 1100 65th St., Sacramento, CA 95819; art@FeGallery.com; 916-456-4455; www.fegallery.com.

June 26, 2020 entry deadline

Missouri, Kansas City “KC Clay Guild Teabowl National” (October 2–30) open to artists working in clay as the primary medium. All works must be original and completed within the last two years. Maximum size for a single artwork is 7 inches in any dimension. No sets will be accepted. Artworks must be 90% ceramic. Fee: $30, artist may submit 3 artworks. Juried from digital. Juror: Sam Chung. Contact KC Clay Guild, 200 W. 74th St., Kansas City, MO 64114; studio@kcclayguild.org; 816-363-1373; https://kcclayguild.org/Apply.

June 29, 2020 entry deadline

California, Stockton “Visions in Clay” (September 3–25) open to artists residing in the US working in ceramics. Any thematic and stylistic presentation is accepted for entry. Clay must be the primary medium. Works may be functional or sculptural. Assembled works may not exceed 4 feet in any direction. This will be an online exhibition only. Fee: $15 for 3 entries and $5 for each additional entry. Juried from digital. Juror: Nancy Selvin. Contact LH Horton Jr Gallery, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95207; jan.marlese@deltacollege.edu; 209-954-5507; www.gallery.deltacollege.edu.

June 30, 2020 entry deadline

California, Oakland “666 Small Works Ceramic Exhibition” (August 1–29) open to US artists 18 years and older. All work must be no larger than 6×6×6 inches. All work must be predominantly made of ceramic. Work may be sculptural or utilitarian (or both). All work must arrive at the gallery ready to display or hang. All work must be for sale. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Didem Mert. Contact Applied Contemporary, 473 25th St. #5, Oakland, CA 94612; appliedcontemporary@gmail.com; 860-985-3002; www.appliedcontemporary.com.

August 1, 2020 entry deadline

Florida, West Palm Beach “9th Annual Juried Exhibition” (September 1–25) open to all established, mid-career, and emerging artists in the US. Artists of all media and genres are encouraged to apply. Entries must have been completed within the past 2 years and not previously exhibited in the JF Gallery. Sculptures are not to exceed 100 pounds in weight. Artists may submit 1–3 pieces of work. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact JF Gallery, 3901 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach, FL 33405; info@jfgallery.com; 561-478-8281; www.jfgallery.com.

August 1, 2020 entry deadline

Mississippi, Hattiesburg “Southern Miss Ceramics National, 2020” (October 23–November 13) open to all US residents, 18 years of age or older. Entries must have been completed within 5 years. Ceramic sculptures, vessels, and installation works are eligible. Mixed media works are eligible only if clay is the primary medium. All entries must be original works and available for the duration of the exhibit. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Richard Notkin. Contact The University of Southern Mississippi Museum of Art, Mark Rigsby, 118 College Drive, #5033, Hattiesburg, MS 39406; mark.rigsby@usm.edu; 601-266-5200; https://artdesign.usm.edu/2018-ceramics-national.

September 1, 2020 entry deadline

Massachusetts, Worcester “The Annual Cup Show” (December 3–24) open to artists 18 years and older located in North America. Open to diverse styles of ceramic cups, mugs, tumblers, and more. Pieces must be functional and for sale. Exhibition will be online as well as in gallery. $200 Jurors Choice Award. Fee: $30 for up to 8 images. Juried from digital. Juror: Joe Pintz. Contact Worcester Center for Crafts, Michelle Grey, 25 Sagamore Rd., Worcester, MA 01605; mgrey1@worcester.edu; 508-753-8183; https://wccgallerystore.com.

September 12, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Clifton Springs “The Cup, The Mug 2020” (November 7–December 4) open to all US artists working in ceramics, glass, wood, or metal. Submissions must be cups, mugs, or other drinking vessels. All work submitted must be for sale. Artists must be 18 years and older to apply. No sets will be accepted. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Main Street Arts, 20 West Main St., Clifton Springs, NY 14432; contact@mainstreetartscs.org; 315-462-0210; www.mainstreetartscs.org.

regional exhibitions

June 3, 2020 entry deadline

Colorado, Denver “Gone to the Dogs with Friends” (estimated June 19 opening) open to artists in the Denver, Colorado, area. All media accepted. All artworks must have a dog or a hint of the dog in the work such as a tail or a paw. Work being brought into the gallery can be no larger than 48 inches wide and 60 inches in height. All 3D work must not exceed 30 pounds. All art must be delivered by the artist or representative to the gallery. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO 80204; nizak@mac.com; www.nizaknollgallery.com.

June 12, 2020 entry deadline

North Carolina, Yadkinville “Yadkin Arts Council 2020 Juried Exhibition” (July 10–September 1) open to artists that are a minimum of 18 years of age and reside in North Carolina. Open to 2D and 3D fine art. Combined prizes of $3500 will be given to the winners. Artist may submit a maximum of two original works of art. Submitted art must not have been shown previously at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. All work must be for sale. Fee: $40. Juried from digital. Juror: Lindsay Piper Potter-Figueiredo. Contact Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, NC 27055; info@yadkinarts.org; 336-679-2941; www.yadkinarts.org.

September 11, 2020 entry deadline

Michigan, Berkley “Michigan Ceramics 2020” (October 16–November 12) open to artists 18 years or older residing in Michigan and all MCAA members regardless of state of residence. Work submitted must be original, must use clay as the primary material, and created in the last two years. The artist is responsible for obtaining and holding any releases or copyrighted material depicted in the work. Fee: $25–50. Juried from digital. Juror: Malcolm Mobutu Smith. Contact Michigan Ceramic Art Association (MCAA), 3684 W. Eleven Mile Rd., Berkley, MI 48072; smaki@michclay.com; 248-872-7144; https://michclay.com.

fairs and festivals

July 15, 2020 entry deadline

Minnesota, Burnsville “2020 Burnsville Art and All That Jazz” (August 15) open to all artists 18 years or older in Minnesota. Artwork should demonstrate the artist’s ability to create one-of-a-kind original artwork. Booth fees start at $125. Artist must have a MN state tax number and collect sales tax. Entry fee is application fee. Juried from digital. Jurors: The Burnsville Visual Arts Society. Contact The Burnsville Visual Arts Society, PO Box 3171, Burnsville, MN 55337; liseandersonrfd@gmail.com; http://bvasmn.org.