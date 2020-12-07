Call for Entries: January 2021

international exhibitions

California, Laguna Beach “2021 Landscapes” (February 4–27, 2021) open to all local, national, and international artists, professional and amateur. Open to all fine arts media. Works can be landscape or portrait in orientation (real or imagined). Fee: $31. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact the Las Laguna Gallery, 577 S. Coast Hwy–Unit A-1, Laguna Beach, CA 92651; laslagunagallery@gmail.com; 949-505-0950; www.laslagunagallery.com.

California, Palm Springs “Reflections 20/20” (February 22–April 2, 2021) open to all artists. Work can be 2- and 3-dimensional. This is a virtual exhibition, but 3D work cannot exceed 150 pounds or 72 inches in height. You must be a member of the Artists Council to submit to the exhibition. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Robert Leathers. Contact the Artists Council, 775 East Palm Canyon Dr., Ste 110-212, Palm Springs, CA 92264; info@artistscouncil.com; http://artistscouncil.com.

Louisiana, New Orleans “Geaux Cups IV” (June 4–July 24, 2021) open to all artists. Open to all manner of ceramic drinking vessels, including mugs, juice cups, shot glasses, tumblers, teacups and yunomi. Sets of drinking vessels are also eligible. Submitted pieces must be original artworks created within the last two years that have not been previously exhibited at the Clay Center gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBD. Contact the Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., Unit 116, New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; www.nolaclay.org.

Michigan, Ann Arbor “Breakfast” (April 10–August 28, 2021) open to all artists and designers in the US and Canada. This exhibition will showcase the best in contemporary dinnerware as it relates to the theme; cereal bowls, toast racks, batter bowls, etc. Entries must have been completed within the past 2 years. No larger than 18 inches in all dimensions. Fee: $35 per piece. Juried from digital. Juror: Ursula Hargens. Contact the International Museum of Dinnerware Design, 520 N. Main St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104; director@dinnerwaremuseum.org; 607-382-1415; http://dinnerwaremuseum.org/main/index.php/call-for-entries.

Minnesota, Minneapolis “2021 Art of Possibilities Art Show & Sale” (April 21–May 14, 2021) open to all artists with a disability causing physical or mental impairment which substantially limits one or more major daily life activities. An opportunity for artists to showcase and sell their art as well as a way to promote the community based programs of Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute. Entries must have been completed within the past 3 years. No larger than 36 inches in all dimensions. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Alina Health, 3915 Golden Valley Rd., Minneapolis, MN 55422; artsearch@allina.com; www.allinahealth.org/couragekenny.

Missouri, St. Louis “Ritual” (May 10–September 3, 2021) open to artists of any faith tradition, experience level, and medium (including ceramics). Dates subject to change. This exhibition seeks an artist’s view on embodied ritual within a spiritual life. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Curated by Abby Bennett. Contact Intersect Arts Center, 3636 Texas Ave., St. Louis, MO 63118; intersectstl@gmail.com; 573-575-6485; www.intersectstl.org.

New York, Katonah “Cladogram: KMA International Juried Biennial” (July 11–September 19, 2021) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Work should explore connections between past and present, such as borrowing from the history of art, or engaging with personal family history. 3D works are limited to 7 feet high × 5 feet × 5 feet (with pedestal). No heavier than 300 pounds. Fee: $35 per piece. Juried from digital. Juror: Yasmeen Siddiqui. Contact Katonah Museum of Art, 134 Jay St., Katonah, NY 10536; nhitchcock@katonahmuseum.org; 914-232-9555, x2974; www.katonahmuseum.org.

California, Roseville “Off Center: An International Ceramic Competition” (May 21–July 3, 2021) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Looking for artists to showcase their vision and techniques from around the world. Artwork cannot have been previously exhibited at Blue Line Arts. All artwork must be for sale. Cash prizes will be available. Fee: $35 per entry, for up to 3 images. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Blue Line Arts, 405 Vernon St., Suite 100, Roseville, CA 95678; info@bluelinearts.org; 916-783-4117; www.bluelinearts.org.

united states exhibitions

Michigan, Detroit “Hear Us! (2021)” (March 1–31, 2021) open to all women artists 21 and older living in the US. All media considered. This exhibition is in honor of Women’s History Month. The finalists will be on billboards, so make sure to consider the size of the submitted images. The top 25 works will be included in an online gallery, where the work can be sold. Fee: $55. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Art As Healing Foundation, PO Box 970974, Ypsilanti, MI 48197; info.aahfi@gmail.com; www.artashealingfoundation.org.

Virginia, Roanoke “Art in Roanoke Temporary Sculpture Exhibition: Reimagining Roanoke” (May 17, 2021–April 14, 2023) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Innovative approaches are welcomed, including partnerships between emerging and established artists. Both proposed work and finished pieces will be considered. In May 2021, concrete pads on the Elmwood Park Artwalk will be available for new artwork. The work must feature at least 50% repurposed materials. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Roanoke Ars Commission, 117 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA 24011; cassandra.switzer@roanokeva.gov; 540-853-5652; https://roanokearts.org.

Colorado, Fort Collins “Sculpture in the Square—Old Town, Fort Collins, Colorado” (April 24, 2021–April 24, 2022) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Six sculptures will be chosen for our year-long, outdoor exhibit. Each artist will receive a $1000 honorarium and one artist will be awarded a $1000 People’s Choice Award. Each artist may submit up to 3 pieces with 2 different images for each sculpture. Each piece of art submitted must be at least 4 feet tall and have a metal plate adhered to its base. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority, 19 Old Town Square, Fort Collins, CO 80524; sculptureinthesquare@gmail.com; https://downtownfortcollins.org.

Virginia, Arlington “Merge: Nation’s Best Emerging Artists with Disabilities” (Dates TBA) open to artists between the ages of 16 and 25 during the application window. Artist must reside in the US for at least 9 months of the year. Artist must have a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act. This year’s theme, Merge, explores uniting paths and asks what we can learn when it all comes together. No fee. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact The Kennedy Center, Attn: VSA, PO Box 101510, Arlington, VA 22210; kmead@kennedy-center.org; www.kennedy-center.org.

Colorado, Manitou Springs “Cheers! Drink-Up! Celebrating the Clay Drinking Vessel” (July 2–August 1, 2021) open to artists working in clay. Original clay drinking vessels made by the artist within the last two years. Glazes are food safe. 1–4 entries in one category or any mix of categories (beer, coffee, tea, spirits). Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Lorna Meaden. Contact Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs, CO 80829; claybynature@msn.com; 719-687-6877; www.commonwheel.com/cheers-drink-up.html.

regional exhibitions

South Dakota, Brookings “South Dakota Governor’s 9th Biennial Art Exhibition” (traveling March 9, 2021–March 5, 2022) open to all artists living in South Dakota, unless currently employed at one of the exhibiting institutions. Open to all visual media including ceramics. Only new artworks completed within the last three years may be submitted. Accepted artworks must be finished, dry, in good condition, and ready to hang/install. Juried from digital. Jurors: Denise DuBroy, Amy Fill, Cody Henrichs, and Jodi Lundgren. Contact South Dakota Art Museum,1036 Medary Ave., SDSU Box 2250, Brookings, SD 57007; jodi.lundgren@sdstate.edu; www.sdstate.edu/south-dakota-art-museum.

New Jersey, Newark “New Jersey Arts Annual: ReVision and Respond” (June 15–August 22, 2021) open to artists over the age of 21 who work or live in the state of New Jersey. The exhibition theme can accommodate works created in traditional and contemporary art and craft media, including ceramics. Work must have been completed within the past two years. Work must be available for the complete duration of the exhibition. Juried from digital. Juror: Kristen J. Owens. Contact The Newark Museum of Art, 49 Washington St., Newark, NJ 07102; mabdul@newarkmuseumart.org; www.newarkmuseum.org.

Nevada, Sparks “City of Sparks: Victorian Square Temporary Art Project” (June 2021–May 2023) open to artists 18 years of age and older. Entrants must be established professional artists living or working in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, or Washington. The City of Sparks is looking for up to 5 temporary sculpture installations. All pieces should embody a specific sense of renewal, newness, or rebirth. Must be previously completed artworks. Juried from digital. Jurors: City of Sparks Arts and Culture Advisory Committee. Contact City of Sparks, 431 Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89431; fburge@cityofsparks.us; http://cityofsparks.us/arts.

Illinois, St. Charles “Sculpture at the Kavanagh–St. Charles IL” (March 26–May 8, 2021) open to artists 18 years of age and older. Must reside in one of the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Up to 3 pieces may be submitted. Artwork must be original. Work must have been completed in the last three years. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Fine Line Creative Arts Center, 37W570 Bolcum Rd., St. Charles, IL 60175; gallery@fineline.org; 630-584-9443; https://fineline.org.

fairs and festivals

New York, New York “Exhibit in New York City. Art Expo New York 2021. K Art Projects USA.” (April 22–25, 2021) open to all artists 18 years of age and older in the disciplines of mixed media, small and monumental sculptures, and more. All work must be original. Sculptures are limited to 40 inches in height. All work must be available for sale. Two winners will be selected to exhibit and 20 artists will be finalists and will receive discount fee to exhibit within the project. Fee: $50. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Contemporary Art Projects USA, 13899 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach, FL 33181; kartprojectsusa@gmail.com; https://contemporaryartprojectsusa.com/call-for-artists-artexpo-new-york-2020-k-art-projects-usa-deadline-april-52020.