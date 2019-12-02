Call for Entries: January 2020

international exhibitions

January 10, 2020 entry deadline

Arizona, Tucson “Spark: Annual Juried Exhibition and Scholarship” (March 2–April 3) open to all artists who have completed a BA or BFA degree in art or design prior to August 2020 to apply for both the exhibition and scholarship. Spark is a juried exhibition that showcases the diversity and creativity of artists who have completed their undergraduate degrees. Fee: $50 for up to 5 works in any medium. Juried from digital. Jurors: SUVA Staff. Contact Southwest University of Visual Arts, 2538 N. Country Club Rd., Tucson, AZ 85716; submissions@suva.edu; https://suva.edu/programs/mfa.

January 30, 2020 entry deadline

Texas, San Angelo “23rd San Angelo National Ceramic Competition” (April 17–June 28) open to all artists 18 or older who are residents of the US, Canada, or Mexico. Functional and sculptural work, completed in the last two years will be considered. Six prizes will be offered. Fee: $20 for up to three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Jo Lauria. Contact San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St., San Angelo, TX 76903; laura@samfa.org; 325-653-3333; www.samfa.org.

January 31, 2020 entry deadline

Minnesota, Minneapolis “2020 Art of Possibilities Art Show and Sale” (April 24–May 15) open to artists with a disability causing physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major daily life activities are eligible. Work must be original and created within the past three years. Work no larger than 10 inches deep and 30 inches tall. No fee. Juried from digital. Contact Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, 3915 Golden Valley Rd., Minneapolis, MN 55422; artsearch@allina.com; 612-775-2455; https://account.allinahealth.org/servicelines/815.

February 15, 2020 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Creep Show II” (October 2–31) open to ceramic vessels, sculptures, and wall-mounted works that can be described as creepy, scary, spooky, or downright terrifying. Submitted pieces must be original artworks made within the last two years, and must not have been previously exhibited at the Clay Center gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: TBD. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St. #116, New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

February 20, 2020 entry deadline

Washington, Bellingham “Function: Luncheon” (April 1–30) open to ceramic artists 18 years and older located in the US or Canada. Small plates, no larger than 8 inches. $200 Juror’s Choice Award. Show will include work by invited artists Julia Galloway, Courtney Martin, and Kip O’Krongly. Submit up to 2 individual plate entries. Exhibition will be online as well as in the gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Kip O’Krongly. Contact Good Earth Pottery, 1000 Harris Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225; annmarie@goodearthpots.com; 360-671-3998; www.goodearthpots.com.

February 21, 2020 entry deadline

Indiana, Kokomo “The Elephant in the Room” (April 3–24) open to all artists over the age of 16. All fine-art media are accepted including ceramics. All work must be original, completed in the last two years. Sculptures should not exceed 9 feet in height due to gallery space. All work must be accurately represented in jpeg images. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Indiana University Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo, IN 46902; ugallery@iuk.edu; 765-455-9426; www.iuk.edu/gallery.

February 28, 2020 entry deadline

Nevada, Las Vegas “Emerging and Resident Artists” (April 3–24) open to all emerging and resident artists. Work must have been created in the last 18 months. All work should be from artists finishing a BFA, BA, or master’s program. Work should be 80% ceramic, less than 50 pounds, and fit through a standard door. All applicants will be considered for a residency. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Jurors: Peter Jakubowski and Thomas Bumblauskas. Contact Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89104; 4information@clayartsvegas.com; 702-375-4147; www.clayartsvegas.com.

united states exhibitions

January 14, 2020 entry deadline

California, Crockett “What Lies Beneath” (February 14–March 15) open to ceramic artists 18 and older. Open to sculptural work in clay that fits the definition of surreal. Work that is born in the subconscious space between dreams and consciousness. Submit up to 3 of your original works, not previously shown at Epperson Gallery of Ceramic Arts. Fee: $40. Juried from digital. Juror: Lisa Clague. Contact Epperson Gallery of Ceramic Arts, 1400 Pamona St., Crockett, CA 94525; 510-787-2925; suzannelong@eppersongallery.com; http://eppersongallery.com.

January 15, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Schuylerville “Lip Service” (May 9–June 13) open to ceramics. Open to a diverse array of original objects that invite use and handling, and are made for different hands, different aesthetics, and different liquids. Enter up to 5 pieces in digital format. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Mary Barringer. Contact Saratoga Clay Arts Center, 167 Hayes Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871; 518-581-2529; info@saratogaclayarts.org; www.saratogaclayarts.org/lip-service.

January 17, 2020 entry deadline

Tennessee, Humboldt “Last Call V: Handmade Ceramics for Storing, Pouring and Sipping Fine Libations” (March 1–31) open to all ceramic artists in the US and Canada 21 and up. Submitted work should be contemporary ceramic vessels exploring the storage and service of fine libations. Opening will be held on March 6th. Fee: $30 for up to three works. Juried from digital. Juror: Naomi Clement. Contact Companion Gallery, 3600 E. Mitchell St., Humboldt, TN 38343; botbylpottery@gmail.com; 731-267-7784; https://companiongallery.com.

January 18, 2020 entry deadline

Missouri, Saint Joseph “Twin Cups: National Ceramics Exhibition 2020” (February 21–March 20) open to all ceramic artists 18 years and older residing in the US. Completed within the last two years. Submitted work either functional or sculptural representations of a pair of cups, mugs, etc. Fee: $30 for up to three works. Juried from digital. Juror: Becky Lloyd. Contact MWSU Potter Fine Arts Gallery, 4525 Downs Dr., Saint Joseph, MO 64507; clayguild@missouriwestern.edu; 816-271-4282; https://forms.missouriwestern.edu/orgs/clayguild/TwinCups.html.

January 18, 2020 entry deadline

Missouri, Saint Joseph “Off the Table: Clay for the Wall” (February 21–March 20) open to all ceramic artists 18 years and older residing in the US. Completed within the last two years. Works either functional or sculptural designed to hang on the wall. Fee: $30 for up to three works. Juried from digital. Juror: Eric Knoche. Contact MWSU Potter Fine Arts Gallery, 4525 Downs Dr., Saint Joseph, MO 64507; clayguild@missouriwestern.edu; 816-271-4282; https://forms.missouriwestern.edu/orgs/clayguild/OffTheTable.html.

January 19, 2020 entry deadline

Colorado, Denver “delecTABLE: The Fine Art of Dining” (April 10–May 22) open to ceramic artists in the US. Work must be innovative and original in design and an expression of the artist’s intent. Work may not exceed 30 inches in any dimension or 20 pounds in weight. Enter up to five digital images. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Liz Zlot Summerfield. Contact Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St., Denver, CO 80207; s.schreiber@asld.org; 303-458-5886; www.asld.org.

January 19, 2020 entry deadline

Texas, Nacogdoches “Texas National Competition and Exhibition 2020” (April 13–June 8) open to all artists in the US. Works may be of any medium (except video and performance). All works must be original and completed within the last two years. Awards given for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and honorable mention. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Annette Lawrence. Contact The SFA Galleries, PO Box 13041, SFA Station, Nacogdoches, TX 75962; sfaartgalleries@sfasu.edu; 936-468-1131; www.art.sfasu.edu/cole.

January 27, 2020 entry deadline

Illinois, Springfield “Go Figure!” (March 13–April 30) open to all artists, 18 years and older, working in all media. All submitted work must reference the human form. A minimum of $1000 in cash prizes will be awarded. Works may be for sale, but it is not required. One full image of each work is required. Fee: $30 for up to three works. Juried from digital. Juror: SAA Staff. Contact The Springfield Art Association, 420 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL 62701; director@springfieldart.org; 217-544-2787; www.springfieldart.org.

regional exhibitions

January 10, 2020 entry deadline

Massachusetts, Lexington “The State of Clay” (May 16–June 14) open to all ceramic artists over the age of 18 who currently reside or formerly resided in Massachusetts. Work must have been completed within the last three years. Work must not have been previously displayed in a State of Clay exhibit. Work must be for sale. Fee: $35 for 3 entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Julia Galloway. Contact Lexington Arts and Crafts Society, 130 Waltham St., Lexington, MA 02421; thestateofclay@gmail.com; 781-862-9696; www.stateofclay.com.

January 15, 2020 entry deadline

North Carolina, Star “Envision Woodfire NC 220 International Juried Student Exhibition” (April 15–May 31) open to all wood-fire ceramic artists that consider themselves a student of their practice. You do not have to have an official affiliation to an educational institution to apply. Each artist is allowed to submit up to 3 single pieces of work for consideration. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Juror: John Neely. Contact STARworks NC, 100 Russell Dr., Star, NC 27356; Mary@centralparknc.org; 910-428-9001; www.starworksnc.org.

February 15, 2020 entry deadline

California, Davis “31st Annual California Clay Competition 2020” (May 1–31) open to all artists residing in California. Works must be for sale through the duration of the exhibit and made within the last 2 years. Functional or sculptural. Work must fit through a standard door frame, and weigh no more than can be handled by 2 adults. Fee: $15 per piece. Juried from digital. Juror: Scott Parady. Contact The Artery, 209 G St., Davis, CA 95616; artery.ccc@att.net; 530-758-8330; http://theartery.net/ccc.html.

fairs and festivals

May 1, 2020 entry deadline

New Jersey, Verona “Fine Art and Crafts at Verona Park” (May 16–17) open to all artists 18 years or older. Submission of 4 images of work and one of booth display. Booth fees start at $430. Entry fee is application fee. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Janet Rose, Howard Rose. Contact Rose Squared Productions, Inc., 101 West End Ave., New York, NY 10023; howard@rosesquared.com; www.rosesquared.com; 908-930-4363.