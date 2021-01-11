Call for Entries: February 2021

international exhibitions

February 15, 2021 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Clay+” (August 6–September 18) open to works that use multiple materials in conjunction with clay as a means to enhance and support the content of the clay. Submitted artworks should be approximately 50% ceramic. All submitted pieces must be original works made by the artist within the past two years and not previously exhibited at the Clay Center. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Wade McDonald. Contact the Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., Unit 116, New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

February 19, 2021 entry deadline

Massachusetts, South Yarmouth “Into the Woods” (March 31–April 25) open to artists worldwide, both amateur and professional. All fine art media will be considered except film. $250 award will be offered for Director’s Choice. Fee: $20 for first entry/$5 for each additional entry, you may enter up to 20 total. Juried from digital. Juror: director’s choice. Contact the Cultural Center of Cape Cod, 307 Old Main St., South Yarmouth, MA 02664; aneill@cultural-center.org; 508-394-7100; www.cultural-center.org.

March 1, 2021 entry deadline

Missouri, St. Louis “Ritual” (May 10–September 3) open to artists of any faith tradition, experience level, and medium (including ceramics). Dates subject to change. This exhibition seeks an artist’s view on embodied ritual within a spiritual life. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Curated by Abby Bennett. Contact Intersect Arts Center, 3636 Texas Ave., St. Louis, MO 63118; intersectstl@gmail.com; 573-575-6485; www.intersectstl.org.

March 30, 2021 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Creep Show III” (October 1–30) open to ceramic works that can be described as creepy, scary, spooky, or downright terrifying. All submitted pieces must be original works made by the artist within the last two years and not previously exhibited at the Clay Center. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact the Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., Unit 116, New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

April 4, 2021 entry deadline

New York, Katonah “Cladogram: KMA International Juried Biennial” (July 11–September 19) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Work should explore connections between past and present, such as borrowing from the history of art, or engaging with personal family history. 3D works are limited to 7 feet high × 5 feet × 5 feet (with pedestal). No heavier than 300 pounds. Fee: $35 per piece. Juried from digital. Juror: Yasmeen Siddiqui. Contact Katonah Museum of Art, 134 Jay St., Katonah, NY 10536; nhitchcock@katonahmuseum.org; 914-232-9555, x2974; www.katonahmuseum.org.

April 9, 2021 entry deadline

California, Roseville “Off Center: An International Ceramic Competition” (May 21–July 3) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Looking for artists to showcase their vision and techniques from around the world. Artwork cannot have been previously exhibited at Blue Line Arts. All artwork must be for sale. Cash prizes will be available. Fee: $35 per entry, for up to 3 images. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Blue Line Arts, 405 Vernon St., Suite 100, Roseville, CA 95678; info@bluelinearts.org; 916-783-4117; www.bluelinearts.org.

May 15, 2021 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “FunctionFest” (November 12–December 11, 2021) open to all types of handmade functional pottery. Sets may be submitted as a single item. All submitted pieces must be original artworks made by the artist within the last two years and not previously exhibited at the Clay Center’s gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact the Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., Unit 116, New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

September 15, 2021 entry deadline

Pennsylvania, Wayne “CraftForms 2021” (December 3, 2021–January 29, 2022) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Work must be original. Accepting various mediums, including ceramics. All work must be for sale and cannot have previously been on exhibit at Wayne Art Center. Selected works will be on display in the Davenport Gallery of the Wayne Art Center in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Fee: $45. Juried from digital. Juror: Carol Sauvion. Contact Wayne Art Center, 413 Maplewood Ave., Wayne, PA 19087; pam@wayneart.org; 610-688-3553; www.wayneart.org.

united states exhibitions

February 1, 2021 entry deadline

Washington, Ellensburg “Cups With Conscience” (March 5–27, 2021) open to all mediums including ceramics, wood, glass, and metal. Specifically, we are seeking cups/mugs/tumblers/tea bowls/vessels that go beyond merely being a container for your favorite beverage. We are hoping works draw attention to causes both personal, local, and global. Fee: $20. Juried from digital. Jurors: Richard Notkin and Beth Lo. Contact Renee Adams, Gallery One, 408 N. Pearl St., Ellensburg, WA 98926; renee@gallery-one.org; 509-925-2670; www.gallery-one.org/events/cups-with-conscience.

February 7, 2021 entry deadline

California, Agoura Hills “Spring Juried Show” (March 3–April 30) open to artists 18 years of age and older. Exhibitions include an eclectic mix of sculpture, painting, and photography. All accepted work must be received no later than February 21. All artwork should be labeled, wired, ready to hang, and realistically priced. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Sylvia White. Contact Sylvia White, realArt Gallery, 28873 Agoura Rd., Agoura Hills, CA 91301; realsylviawhite@gmail.com; https://whatisrealart.com/spring-juried-show.

February 10, 2021 entry deadline

California, San Rafael “Artist’s Vision 2021” (March 1–May 1) open to artists 18 years of age and older. Submit digital images of up to a total of 10 of your original works, not previously shown in a Marin Society of Artists exhibition. The show will be presented in two forms—an online presentation in the MSA Virtual Gallery and a video version showing all accepted works will be available to view during the show after it closes. Fee: $35 for three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Kim Eagles-Smith. Contact the Marin Society of Artists, 1515 Third St., San Rafael, CA 94901; shows@msartists.org; www.marinsocietyofartists.org.

February 13, 2021 entry deadline

Texas, Dallas “Reflection—Women in Art” (March 13–27) open to women artists 18 years of age and older working in 2D, 3D, and photography. This exhibition will celebrate national women’s month and help support a great organization, In My Shoes. No reproductions of original works will be accepted. No digital prints will be accepted. Fee: $35 for three images. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact the Nuu Muse Gallery, 2146 Irving Blvd., Dallas, TX 75207; art@cjcowden.com; https://nuumuse.com.

April 24, 2021 entry deadline

California, Tujunga “Botanical Abundance” (June 5–26, 2021) open to artists 18 and older creating works utilizing any type of fired clay or process, in whole, or predominantly. We seek one-of-a-kind, sculptural or functional entries. From the subversive flower to the mysterious fungi this exhibition will encompass all aspects of ceramics referencing the natural botanical world. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: CJ Jilek. Contact McGroarty Arts Center, 7570 McGroarty Terrace, Tujunga, CA 91042; mcgroartyceramics@gmail.com; 818-352-5285; www.mcgroartyartscenter.org/events.

April 28, 2021 entry deadline

Virginia, Arlington “Merge: Nation’s Best Emerging Artists with Disabilities” (dates TBA) open to artists between the ages of 16 and 25 during the application window. Artist must reside in the US for at least 9 months of the year. Artist must have a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act. This year’s theme, Merge, explores uniting paths and asks what we can learn when it all comes together. No fee. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact The Kennedy Center, Attn: VSA, PO Box 101510, Arlington, VA 22210; kmead@kennedy-center.org; www.kennedy-center.org.

May 8, 2021 entry deadline

Colorado, Manitou Springs “4th Annual–Cheers! Drink-Up! Celebrating the Clay Drinking Vessel” (July 2–August 1) open to artists working in clay. Original clay drinking vessels made by the artist within the last two years. Glazes are food safe. 1–4 entries in one category or any mix of categories (beer, coffee, tea, spirits). Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Lorna Meaden. Contact Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs, CO 80829; claybynature@msn.com; 719-687-6877; www.commonwheel.com/cheers-drink-up.html.

regional exhibitions

February 14, 2021 entry deadline

Illinois, St. Charles “Sculpture at the Kavanagh–St. Charles IL” (March 26–May 8) open to artists 18 years of age and older. Must reside in one of the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Up to 3 pieces may be submitted. Artwork must be original. Work must have been completed in the last three years. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Fine Line Creative Arts Center, 37W570 Bolcum Rd., St. Charles, IL 60175; gallery@fineline.org; 630-584-9443; https://fineline.org.

February 15, 2021 entry deadline

Washington, Bellingham “Elevation: Celebrating Northwest Clay Artists of Color” (March 5–April 2) open to clay artists of color residing in Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Alaska, and British Columbia. Artist may submit up to three entries of functional or sculptural ceramic work, not exceeding 12 inches in longest direction. $200 Juror’s Choice Award. Exhibition will be online and in the gallery. Fee: $15. Juried from digital. Juror: George Rodriguez. Contact Ann Marie Cooper, Good Earth Pottery, 1000 Harris Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225; annmarie@goodearthpots.com; 360-671-3998; www.goodearthpots.com.

fairs and festivals

April 2, 2021 entry deadline

New York, New York “Exhibit in New York City. Art Expo New York 2021. K Art Projects USA.” (April 22–25) open to all artists 18 years of age and older working in mixed media, small and monumental sculptures, and more. Must be original. Sculptures are limited to 40 inches in height. Two winners will be selected to exhibit and 20 artists will be finalists and receive discount fee to exhibit. Fee: $50. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Contemporary Art Projects USA, 13899 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach, FL 33181; kartprojectsusa@gmail.com; https://contemporaryartprojectsusa.com/call-for-artists-artexpo-new-york-2020-k-art-projects-usa-deadline-april-52020.