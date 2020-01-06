Call for Entries: February 2020

international exhibitions

February 15, 2020 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Creep Show II” (October 2–31) open to ceramic vessels, sculptures, and wall-mounted works that can be described as creepy, scary, spooky, or downright terrifying. Submitted pieces must be original artworks made within the last two years, and must not have been previously exhibited at the Clay Center gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: TBD. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St. #116, New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

February 20, 2020 entry deadline

Washington, Bellingham “Function: Luncheon” (April 1–30) open to ceramic artists 18 years and older located in the US or Canada. Small plates, no larger than 8 inches. $200 Juror’s Choice Award. Show will include work by invited artists Julia Galloway, Courtney Martin, and Kip O’Krongly. Submit up to 2 individual plate entries. Exhibition will be online as well as in the gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Kip O’Krongly. Contact Good Earth Pottery, 1000 Harris Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225; annmarie@goodearthpots.com; www.goodearthpots.com; 360-671-3998.

February 21, 2020 entry deadline

Indiana, Kokomo “The Elephant in the Room” (April 3–24) open to all artists over the age of 16. All fine-art media are accepted including ceramics. All work must be original, completed in the last two years. Sculptures should not exceed 9 feet in height due to gallery space. All work must be accurately represented in jpeg images. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Indiana University Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo, IN 46902; ugallery@iuk.edu; 765-455-9426; www.iuk.edu/gallery.

February 28, 2020 entry deadline

Nevada, Las Vegas “Emerging and Resident Artists” (April 3–24) open to all emerging and resident artists. Work must have been created in the last 18 months. All work should be from artists finishing a BFA, BA, or master’s program. Work should be 80% ceramic, less than 50 pounds, and fit through a standard door. All applicants will be considered for a residency. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Jurors: Peter Jakubowski and Thomas Bumblauskas. Contact Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89104; 4information@clayartsvegas.com; 702-375-4147; www.clayartsvegas.com.

March 20, 2020 entry deadline

California, Roseville “Off Center: An International Ceramic Competition” (May 2–June 13) open to all artists 18 and older. Ceramic artists who want to share their vision of ceramic art are encouraged to apply. Artwork cannot have been previously exhibited at Blue Line Arts. All work must be for sale. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Jurors: TBA. Contact Cara Thompson Betts, Blue Line Arts, 405 Vernon St., Suite 100, Roseville, CA 95678; gallery@bluelinearts.org; 916-783-4117; www.bluelinearts.org.

April 9, 2020 entry deadline

Louisiana, Alexandria “33rd September Competition” (July 7–October 24) open to all artists 18 and older working in any media. All work must be original and must have been completed in the last two years (2018 or later). Each artist may submit 2 full view works of art. No work should exceed 7 feet in any direction, and/or 200 pounds. Fee: $40. Juried from digital. Juror: Kristen Miller Zohn. Contact Alexandria Museum of Art, 933 2nd St., Alexandria, LA 71301; megan@themuseum.org; 318-443-3458; https://themuseum.org/page/call-artists.

united states exhibitions

February 3, 2020 entry deadline

Indiana, Indianapolis “2020 College Invitational” (April 17–June 10) open to undergraduate or graduate students 18 and older currently enrolled in any college or university in the US. Open to all media. All work must be original and made by the artist. Work must be made within the last two years and cannot have been previously shown at the art center. Fee: $25 for two submissions. Juried from digital. Jurors: The Indianapolis Art Center exhibitions staff. Contact the Indianapolis Art Center, 820 E. 67th St., Indianapolis, IN 46220; jbanister@indplsartcenter.org; www.indplsartcenter.org.

February 15, 2020 entry deadline

Pennsylvania, Philadelphia “Open Call for Solo Exhibitions” (August 2020–July 2021) open to work in all media and all subject matter. Chosen artists are responsible for shipping/transporting art to and from the gallery. Now selecting artists for our 2020–2021 exhibition season. Saint Joseph’s University features six professional artist exhibitions per year. No fee. Juried from digital. Jurors: TBD. Contact Saint Joseph’s University, 5600 City Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131; jbracy@sju.edu; 610-660-1845; https://sites.sju.edu/gallery.

February 16, 2020 entry deadline

Colorado, Grand Junction “Contemporary Clay National Biennial 2020” (June 5–26) open to sculptural and functional work, installation art, and mixed media work with clay as the primary medium. Artists may submit up to 3 works with up to 3 images per entry. Artwork must have been executed within the last 2 years and should not be so fragile that shipment or public display is harmful to the work or the viewer. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Bill Van Gilder. Contact Western Colorado Center for the Arts, 1803 N. 7th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501; mjones@gjartcenter.org; 970-243-7337; http://gjartcenter.org.

March 1, 2020 entry deadline

Louisiana, Natchitoches “Hotter ‘N Hell: A Collegiate Juried Exhibition” (April 20–August 20) open to artists registered and attending a college or university in the US. Open to all art forms that use fire and heat as part of the creative process. Best in Show is $1000. All work must be ready for display. Work cannot exceed 8 feet in any dimension. Work that requires special installation is the responsibility of the artist. Fee: $35 for up to three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: James D. Borders. Contact Northwestern State University CAPA/Art Department, 140 Central Ave., Room 110, Natchitoches, LA 71497; learp@nsula.edu; 318-357-4522; https://capa.nsula.edu/art.

April 7, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Port Chester “A Taste of Home” (July 18–September 5) open to artists 18 years and older that are currently undergraduate and graduate students in the US. Primary medium must be clay. Work must be for sale. Artists should create drinking vessels that convey what home means to them. Fee: $10. Juried from digital. Jurors: Julia Galloway and Clay Art Center staff. Contact Clay Art Center, 40 Beech St., Port Chester, NY 10573; gallery@clayartcenter.org; 914-937-2047; www.clayartcenter.org/call-for-entry.

April 17, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Corning “The Wheels Are Coming Off” (July 14–August 31) open to artists 18 years and older. We are looking for ceramic artwork that highlights the technique of handbuilding. Submissions may be mixed media, and can include wheel-thrown components, with the majority of the work being handbuilt ceramics. Cannot have been exhibited at the gallery and maximum size of 24 inches in any dimension, no more than 30 pounds. Fee: $30 for up to three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Fred Herbst. Contact 171 Cedar Arts Center, 171 Cedar St., Corning, NY 14830; warrena@171cedararts.org; 607-936-4647; https://171cedararts.org/product/ceramics-exhibit-entry-fee20.

May 9, 2020 entry deadline

Colorado, Manitou Springs “3rd Annual Cheers! Drink up! Celebrating the Clay Drinking Vessel” (July 3–August 2) open to artists working in clay as the primary medium. Four categories: Coffee, Tea, Beer, Spirits. Cash awards in each category and Best of Show. Original clay drinking vessels made within the last two years. Glazes are food safe. Fee: $30, artist may submit 1–4 entries. Juried from digital. Submit only one image of each entry. JPEG or JPG under 5MB with a minimum of 1200 pixels on the longest side. Juror: Justin Lambert. Contact Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canyon Ave., Manitou Springs, CO 80829; claybynature@msn.com; 719-687-68777; www.commonwheel.com/cheers-drink-up.html.

regional exhibitions

February 15, 2020 entry deadline

California, Davis “31st Annual California Clay Competition 2020” (May 1–31) open to all artists residing in California. Works must be for sale through the duration of the exhibit and made within the last 2 years. Functional or sculptural. Work must fit through a standard door frame, and weigh no more than can be handled by 2 adults. Fee: $15 per piece. Juried from digital. Juror: Scott Parady. Contact The Artery, 209 G St., Davis, CA 95616; artery.ccc@att.net; 530-758-8330; http://theartery.net/ccc.html.

February 28, 2020 entry deadline

Ohio, Mariemont “WACC 127th Exhibition of Women’s Art” (April 5–26) open to women of at least 18 years of age residing in Ohio, Indiana, or Kentucky. Work must have been created within the last 3 years and not have previously been in a juried exhibition. Work must be for sale. All work must be original. Fee: $65 for non-member, $50 for member, for up to 2 entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Beth Clary Schwier. Judge: Elizabeth Neal. Contact Woman’s Art Club Cultural Center, 6980 Cambridge Ave., Mariemont, OH 45227; janwrites@fuse.net; https://womansartclub.com.

March 29, 2020 entry deadline

Texas, Houston “Texas Ceramists” (May 2–29) open to artists over the age of 18 who are current residents of Texas. Artwork must be for sale and hand delivered to the gallery. Work must have been completed within the last 24 months and be primarily made of clay. Wall-mounted work must weigh less than 25 pounds. Pedestal work cannot exceed 3 feet in height. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Judy Adams and Jodi Walsh. Contact Foelber Gallery, 706 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77006; foelberpottery@gmail.com; 713-529-1703; www.foelberpottery.com.

fairs and festivals

February 29, 2020 entry deadline

Washington, Shoreline “30th Annual Shoreline Arts Festival, 2020” (June 27–28)

open to all artists 18 years or older. Work must be handmade. No commercially produced work, kits, or imported goods. All work must be original and created by or under direction of the artists. Artist(s) must attend the entire festival. Must submit 3–5 images of work, one being booth setup. Fee: $20. Juried from digital. Jurors: TBA. Contact Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council, 18560 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155; publicity@shorelinearts.net; www.shorelinearts.net/eventsprograms/marketplace; 206-417-4645.

May 1, 2020 entry deadline

New Jersey, Verona “Fine Art and Crafts at Verona Park” (May 16–17) open to all artists 18 years or older. Submission of 4 images of work and one of booth display. Booth fees start at $430. Entry fee is application fee. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Janet Rose, Howard Rose. Contact Rose Squared Productions, Inc., 101 West End Ave., New York, NY 10023; howard@rosesquared.com; www.rosesquared.com; 908-930-4363.