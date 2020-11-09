Call for Entries: December 2020

international exhibitions

December 3, 2020 entry deadline

Oregon, Portland “Hindsight” (January 7–30, 2021) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. The theme for this exhibition is “hindsight is 2020.” We encourage artists to take creative risks in producing artistic expression through a personal and/or political lens. All sales will be handled directly between the artist and buyer. This will be a virtual exhibit on the Gallery 114 website. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Gallery 114, 1200 NW Glisan Ave., Portland, OR 97209; joaniekrug@gmail.com; 503-243-3356; www.gallery114pdx.com.

December 6, 2020 entry deadline

California, Encino “New Beginnings” (January 1–31, 2021) open to all artists and photographers 18 years of age and older. This online Southern California Open Regional Exhibition denotes transformation, resurrection, rebirth, and renewal as a theme. Entries must be original and of the artist’s or photographer’s own execution. Artwork submissions are limited to 6 original artworks per artist. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: John Paul Thornton. Contact the San Fernando Valley Arts and Cultural Center, PO Box 17192, Encino, CA 91416; ken@sfvacc.org; 818-321-3464; https://sfvacc.org.

December 13, 2020 entry deadline

California, Laguna Beach “2021 small works—BIG TALENT” (January 7–30, 2021) open to all artists 18 years of age and older working in fine arts media. There is no theme but must fit the criteria of being small. All mediums and subjects accepted. No works over 18 inches on either side, including frame, if framed. Entries must be original. Fee: $31. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact the Las Laguna Gallery, 577 S. Coast Hwy–Unit A-1, Laguna Beach, CA 92651; laslagunagallery@gmail.com; 949-505-0950; www.laslagunagallery.com/home.

December 14, 2020 entry deadline

New Mexico, Santa Fe “The New Vanguard: Explorations into the New Contemporary II” (January 22–February 14, 2021) open to all artists 18 years of age and older working in sculpture, mixed media, etc. Looking for work that pushes the boundaries of a variety of genres. Artwork created under the supervision of an instructor is not eligible. Must have been created in the last five years. Fee: $40. Juried from digital. Juror: Jared Antonio-Justo Trujillo. Contact the Keep Contemporary, 142 Lincoln Ave, Suite 102, Santa Fe, NM 87501; katie@keepcontemporary.com; 505-557-9574; https://keepcontemporary.com/?v=7516fd43adaa.

January 10, 2020 entry deadline

California, Laguna Beach “2021 Landscapes” (February 4–27, 2021) open to all local, national, and international artists, professional and amateur. Open to all fine arts media. Works can be landscape or portrait in orientation (real or imagined). Fee: $31. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact the Las Laguna Gallery, 577 S. Coast Hwy–Unit A-1, Laguna Beach, CA 92651; laslagunagallery@gmail.com; 949-505-0950; www.laslagunagallery.com/home.

January 31, 2021 entry deadline

Michigan, Ann Arbor “Breakfast” (April 10–August 28, 2021) open to all artists and designers in the US and Canada. The intention of this exhibition is to showcase the best in contemporary dinnerware as it relates to the theme; cereal bowls, toast racks, batter bowls, etc. Entries must have been completed within the past 2 years. No larger than 18 inches in all dimensions. Fee: $35 per piece. Juried from digital. Juror: Ursula Hargens. Contact the International Museum of Dinnerware Design, 520 N. Main St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104; director@dinnerwaremuseum.org; 607-382-1415; http://dinnerwaremuseum.org/main/index.php/call-for-entries.

March 1, 2021 entry deadline

Missouri, St. Louis “Ritual” (May 10–September 3, 2021) open to artists of any faith tradition, experience level, and medium (including ceramics). Dates subject to change. This exhibition seeks an artist’s view on embodied ritual within a spiritual life. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Curated by Abby Bennett. Juror: TBA. Contact Intersect Arts Center, 3636 Texas Ave., St. Louis, MO 63118; intersectstl@gmail.com; 573-575-6485; www.intersectstl.org.

April 4, 2021 entry deadline

New York, Katonah “Cladogram: KMA International Juried Biennial” (July 11–September 19, 2021) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Work should explore connections between past and present, such as borrowing from the history of art, or engaging with personal family history. 3D works are limited to 7 feet high × 5 feet × 5 feet (with pedestal). No heavier than 300 pounds. Fee: $35 per piece. Juried from digital. Juror: Yasmeen Siddiqui. Contact Katonah Museum of Art, 134 Jay St., Katonah, NY 10536; nhitchcock@katonahmuseum.org; 914-232-9555, x2974; www.katonahmuseum.org.

April 9, 2021 entry deadline

California, Roseville “Off Center: An International Ceramic Competition” (May 21–July 3, 2021) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Looking for artists to showcase their vision and techniques from around the world. Artwork cannot have been previously exhibited at Blue Line Arts. All artwork must be for sale. Cash prizes will be available. Fee: $35 per entry, for up to 3 images. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Blue Line Arts, 405 Vernon St., Suite 100, Roseville, CA 95678; info@bluelinearts.org; 916-783-4117; www.bluelinearts.org.

united states exhibitions

December 1, 2020 entry deadline

Massachusetts, Marblehead “Marblehead Arts Association Variations 2021 Exhibit” (January 30–March 14, 2021) open to all US artists 18 years of age and older. This is a six-week, juried exhibit of 2D and 3D work, open to all mediums. There will be three $1000 awards. Enter up to 3 pieces in digital format. Fee: $35, $10 for each additional entry. Juried from digital. Jurors: Beth C. McLaughlin, Francine Weiss, and Cara Wolahan. Contact Marblehead Arts Association, 8 Hooper St., Marblehead,MA 01945; pbaker@marbleheadarts.org; 781-631-2608; www.marbleheadarts.org.

December 4, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Schuylerville “Playing with Fire: Altered Atmospheres” (March 13–April 23, 2021) open to all US artists working in ceramics. Looking for functional works by clay artists who play with fire. These works are plucked from altered atmospheres—those changed by wood, smoke, salt, or the like. Enter up to 5 pieces in digital format. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Mark Shapiro. Contact Saratoga Clay Arts Center, 167 Hayes Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871; leigh@saratogaclayarts.org; 443-286-3914; www.saratogaclayarts.org.

January 10, 2021 entry deadline

Michigan, Detroit “Hear Us! (2021)” (March 1–31, 2021) open to all women artists 21 and older living in the US. All media considered. This exhibition is in honor of Women’s History Month. The finalists will be on billboards, so make sure to consider the size of the submitted images. The top 25 works will be included in an online gallery, where the work can be sold. Fee: $55. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Art As Healing Foundation, PO Box 970974, Ypsilanti, MI 48197; info.aahfi@gmail.com; www.artashealingfoundation.org.

April 28, 2021 entry deadline

Virginia, Arlington “Merge: Nation’s Best Emerging Artists with Disabilities” (Dates TBA) open to artists between the ages of 16 and 25 during the application window. Artist must reside in the US for at least 9 months of the year. Artist must have a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act. This year’s theme, Merge, explores uniting paths and asks what we can learn when it all comes together. No fee. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact The Kennedy Center, Attn: VSA, PO Box 101510, Arlington, VA 22210; kmead@kennedy-center.org; www.kennedy-center.org.

regional exhibitions

December 1, 2020 entry deadline

Missouri, Cape Girardeau “Missouri Art Now” (March 5–November 7, 2021) open to both 2D and 3D artists who reside in Missouri. The exhibition will feature 60 works from artists throughout Missouri. Work selected will be presented at 5 different venues throughout 2021. Works in 2D should be no larger than 37 inches in each dimension. Works in 3D should be 100 pounds or less and not over 68 inches in diameter. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. 3rd St., Joplin, MO 64801; jhenning@spivaarts.org; 417-623-0183; https://spivaarts.org.

December 5, 2020 entry deadline

California, San Rafael “How are You?” (January 8–February 21, 2021) open to San Francisco Bay area artists only (artist must live within 100 miles of San Rafael). Open to all visual arts media. Submissions must not have previously exhibited in the 1337 Gallery. Work must be for sale. Themes may include, but are not limited to: loss, growth, fear, resiliency, etc. Fee: $40. Juried from digital. Jurors: Suzanne Gray and Donna Seager. Contact Art Works Downtown, 1337 Fourth St., San Rafael, CA 94901; info@artworksdowntown.org; 415-451-8119; www.artworksdowntown.org.

January 18, 2021 entry deadline

Nevada, Sparks “City of Sparks: Victorian Square Temporary Art Project” (June 2021–May 2023) open to 18 years of age and older. Artists must be established professional artists living or working in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, or Washington. The City of Sparks, Nevada, is looking for up to 5 temporary sculpture installations. All pieces should embody a specific sense of renewal, newness, or rebirth. Must be previously completed artworks. Juried from digital. Jurors: City of Sparks Arts and Culture Advisory Committee. Contact City of Sparks, 431 Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89431; fburge@cityofsparks.us; http://cityofsparks.us/arts.

February 14, 2021 entry deadline

Illinois, St. Charles “Sculpture at the Kavanagh–St. Charles IL” (March 26–May 8, 2021) open to 18 years of age and older. Must reside in one of the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Up to 3 pieces may be submitted. Artwork must be original. Work must have been completed in the last three years. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Fine Line Creative Arts Cetner, 37W570 Bolcum Rd., St. Charles, IL 60175; gallery@fineline.org; 630-584-9443; https://fineline.org.

fairs and festivals

December 15, 2020 entry deadline

New Jersey, Loveladies “Foundation Arts Festival 2020” (Summer 2021) open to all US artists 18 years and older working in all media. Work must be handmade and original. Seasoned or new artisans who create unique, high-quality handmade products are encouraged to apply. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Jurors: 3–4, TBA. Contact Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, NJ 08008; exhibitions@lbifoundation.org; https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.hp?ID=7279.