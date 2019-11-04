Call for Entries: December 2019

international exhibitions

December 2, 2019 entry deadline

New Jersey, West Long Branch “Access and Opportunity, Diversity and Inclusion” (January 21–March 13, 2020) open to artists 18 years and older. Works featured that define what it means to be a good citizen in a global context and committed to fairness with respect and equality. Work cannot exceed 5 feet in height×3 feet in width and weigh no more than 75 pounds. Fee: $20 for up to three art works. Juried from digital. Contact Monmouth University Center for the Arts, 400 Cedar Ave., West Long Branch, NJ 07764; kbarratt@monmouth.edu; www.monmouth.edu/mca.

December 5, 2019 entry deadline

Ohio, Kent “Small Works Juried Exhibition” (January 24–February 29, 2020) open to artists 18 years and older. Artists working in any media are welcome. All accepted artwork must be for sale and submitted with that intent. Work cannot exceed 8 inches in any dimension. Original works of art and up to three per artist will be accepted. Fee: $20. Juried from digital. Juror: Gianna Commito. Contact School of Art Collection and Galleries, Kent State University, 325 Terrace Dr., Kent, OH 44242; haturner@kent.edu; 330-672-1379; www.kent.edu/galleries.

December 30, 2019 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Identity in Clay” (September 4–26, 2020) open to artists 18 years of age or older. Open to ceramic work that addresses the concept of identity, which is commonly described as a sense of who people are, including how they think about themselves, and the way they are viewed by the world. Works must have been created within the last two years, and not previously exhibited at the gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Raven Halfmoon. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

January 30, 2020 entry deadline

Texas, San Angelo “23rd San Angelo National Ceramic Competition” (April 17–June 28, 2020) open to all artists 18 or older who are residents of the US, Canada, or Mexico. Functional and sculptural work, completed in the last two years will be considered. Six prizes will be offered. Fee: $20 for up to three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Jo Lauria. Contact San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St., San Angelo, TX 76903; laura@samfa.org; 325-653-3333; www.samfa.org.

January 31, 2020 entry deadline

Minnesota, Minneapolis “2020 Art of Possibilities Art Show and Sale” (April 24–May 15, 2020) open to artists with a disability causing physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major daily life activity are eligible. Work must be the original work of the artist and created within the past three years. Work must not be larger than 10 inches deep and 30 inches tall. No fee. Juried from digital. Contact Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, 3915 Golden Valley Rd., Minneapolis, MN 55422; artsearch@allina.com; 612-775-2455; https://account.allinahealth.org/servicelines/815.

February 20, 2020 entry deadline

Washington, Bellingham “Function: Luncheon” (April 1–30, 2020) open to ceramic artists 18 years and older located in the US or Canada. Small plates, no larger than 8 inches. $200 Juror’s Choice Award. Show will include work by invited artists Julia Galloway, Courtney Martin, and Kip O’Krongly. Submit up to 2 individual plate entries. Exhibition will be online as well as in gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Kip O’Krongly. Contact Good Earth Pottery, 1000 Harris Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225; annmarie@goodearthpots.com; 360-671-3998; www.goodearthpots.com.

united states exhibitions

December 13, 2019 entry deadline

Texas, Conroe “Madeley National” (March 5–28, 2020) open to artists of all levels 18 years of age or older. Must be an original creation by the artist. Open to all forms of visual art except jewelry. This is a two category competition featuring cash prizes. Artists may submit up to 6 images. Fee: $35 for the first image, $15 for each subsequent image. Juried from digital. Jurors: Karen Vernon and Jennifer Perlow. Contact Madeley National, hosted by the Conroe Art League (CAL), 127 Simonton St., Conroe, TX 77301; 936-443-3487; the5thnational@gmail.com; www.conroeartleague.com.

January 15, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Schuylerville “Lip Service” (May 9–June 13, 2020) open to ceramics. Open to a diverse array of original objects that invite use and handling, and are made for different hands, different aesthetics, and different liquids. Enter up to 5 pieces in digital format. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Mary Barringer. Contact Saratoga Clay Arts Center, 167 Hayes Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871; 518-581-2529; info@saratogaclayarts.org; www.saratogaclayarts.org/lip-service.

January 18, 2020 entry deadline

Missouri, Saint Joseph “Twin Cups: National Ceramics Exhibition 2020” (February 21–March 20, 2020) open to all ceramic artists 18 years and older residing in the US. Completed within the last two years. Submitted work either functional or sculptural representations of a pair of cups, mugs, etc. Fee: $30 for up to three works. Juried from digital. Juror: Becky Lloyd. Contact MWSU Potter Fine Arts Gallery, 4525 Downs Dr., Saint Joseph, MO 64507; clayguild@missouriwestern.edu; 816-271-4282; https://forms.missouriwestern.edu/orgs/clayguild/TwinCups.html.

January 18, 2020 entry deadline

Missouri, Saint Joseph “Off the Table: Clay for the Wall” (February 21–March 20, 2020) open to all ceramic artists 18 years and older residing in the US. Completed within the last two years. Works either functional or sculptural designed to hang on the wall. Fee: $30 for up to three works. Juried from digital. Juror: Eric Knoche. Contact MWSU Potter Fine Arts Gallery, 4525 Downs Dr., Saint Joseph, MO 64507; clayguild@missouriwestern.edu; 816-271-4282; https://forms.missouriwestern.edu/orgs/clayguild/OffTheTable.html.

January 19, 2020 entry deadline

Colorado, Denver “delecTABLE: The Fine Art of Dining” (April 10–May 22, 2020) open to ceramic artists in the US. Work must be innovative and original in design and an expression of the artist’s intent. Work may not exceed 30 inches in any dimension or 20 pounds in weight. Enter up to five digital images and five detail shots. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Liz Zlot Summerfield. Contact Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St., Denver, CO 80207; s.schreiber@asld.org; 303-458-5886; www.asld.org.

January 19, 2020 entry deadline

Texas, Nacogdoches “Texas National Competition and Exhibition 2020” (April 13–June 8, 2020) open to all artists in the US. Works may be of any medium (except video and performance). All works must be original and completed within the last two years. Awards given for first, second, third, and honorable mentions. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Annette Lawrence. Contact The SFA Galleries, PO Box 13041, SFA Station, Nacogdoches, TX 75962; sfaartgalleries@sfasu.edu; 936-468-1131; www.art.sfasu.edu/cole.

February 20, 2020 entry deadline

Indiana, Kokomo “The Elephant in the Room” (April 4–24, 2020) open to all artists over the age of 16. All fine art media are accepted. All work must be original, completed in the last two years. Sculptures should not exceed 9 feet in height due to gallery space. Files are not to exceed 5MB. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Contact Indiana University Kokomo, Attn: IU Kokomo Downtown Gallery, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo, IN 46902; ugallery@iuk.edu; www.facebook.com/DowntownGalleryIUKokomo.

regional exhibitions

December 1, 2019 entry deadline

Washington, Sequim “Sequim Art Walk” (every first Friday of the month) seeking ceramic artists from Washington state to showcase their work at the

Design2Scan3D studio for First Friday Art Walk in downtown Sequim. No fee. Juried from actual work. Contact Design2Scan3D, 207 W. Spruce St., Sequim, WA 98382;

Design2Scan3D@gmail.com; 360-207-4156; www.design2scan3d.com.

December 16, 2019 entry deadline

Illinois, Peoria “7th Central Time Ceramics” (March 9–April 17) open to artists 18 years and older, currently residing in the Central Time Zone. Artists who reside in Canada and Mexico in the Central Time Zone are also eligible. Work must have been completed in the last three years. All forms of ceramic expression are encouraged. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Doug Jeppsen. Contact Bradley University Galleries, Attn: Central Time Ceramics, 1501 W. Bradley Ave., Peoria, IL 61625; https://art.bradley.edu/bug/7th-central-time-ceramics-call-for-entries; 309-677-2989.

January 10, 2020 entry deadline

Massachusetts, Lexington “The State of Clay” (May 16–June 14, 2020) open to all ceramic artists over the age of 18 who currently reside or formerly resided in Massachusetts. Work must have been completed within the last three years. Work must not have been previously displayed in a State of Clay exhibit. Work must be for sale. Fee: $35 for 3 entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Julia Galloway. Contact Lexington Arts and Crafts Society, 130 Waltham St., Lexington, MA 02421; thestateofclay@gmail.com; 781-862-9696; www.stateofclay.com.

February 15, 2020 entry deadline

California, Davis “31st Annual California Clay Competition 2020” (May 1–31, 2020) open to all artists residing in California. Works must be for sale through the duration of the exhibit and made within the last 2 years. Functional or sculptural. Work must fit through a standard door frame, and weigh no more than can be easily handled by 2 adults. Fee: $15 per piece. Juried from digital. Juror: Scott Parady. Contact The Artery, 209 G St., Davis, CA 95616; artery.ccc@att.net; 530-758-8330; http://theartery.net/ccc.html.

fairs and festivals

December 30, 2019 entry deadline

North Carolina, Raleigh “International Festival of Raleigh” (March 6–8, 2020) open to all artists residing in the Triangle, North Carolina, area. Works must be original. Art should reflect genealogy, cultural or national heritage, diversity, or inclusion. Artists will mount their own exhibit and man their space during festival hours. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Contact International Focus, 4000 Blue Ridge Rd., Suite 140, Raleigh, NC 27612; samrlasris@gmail.com; 919-782-0552; https://internationalfocus.org/festival.

May 1, 2020 entry deadline

New Jersey, Verona “Fine Art and Crafts at Verona Park” (May 16–17, 2020) open to all artists 18 years or older. Submission of 4 images of work and one of booth display. Booth fees start at $430. Entry fee is application fee. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Janet Rose, Howard Rose. Contact Rose Squared Productions, Inc., 101 West End Ave., New York, NY 10023; howard@rosesquared.com; www.rosesquared.com; 908-930-4363.