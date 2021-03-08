Call for Entries: April 2021

international exhibitions

April 4, 2021 entry deadline

New York, Katonah “Cladogram: KMA International Juried Biennial” (July 11–September 19) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Work should explore connections between past and present, such as borrowing from the history of art, or engaging with personal family history. 3D works are limited to 7 feet high × 5 feet × 5 feet (with pedestal). No heavier than 300 pounds. Fee: $35 per piece. Juried from digital. Juror: Yasmeen Siddiqui. Contact Katonah Museum of Art, 134 Jay St., Katonah, NY 10536; nhitchcock@katonahmuseum.org; 914-232-9555, x2974; www.katonahmuseum.org.

April 9, 2021 entry deadline

California, Roseville “Off Center: An International Ceramic Competition” (May 21–July 3) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Looking for artists to showcase their vision and techniques from around the world. Artwork cannot have been previously exhibited at Blue Line Arts. All artwork must be for sale. Cash prizes will be available. Fee: $35 per entry, for up to 3 images. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Blue Line Arts, 405 Vernon St., Suite 100, Roseville, CA 95678; info@bluelinearts.org; 916-783-4117; www.bluelinearts.org.

April 10, 2021 entry deadline

California, Alexandria “34th September Competition” (July 9–October 23) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. All work must be original and must have been completed in the last two years. No work should exceed 7 feet in any direction, and/or 200 pounds in weight. Awards will be presented at the opening reception. Fee: $40 per entry. Juried from digital. Juror: Dr. Andrew James Wulf, Ph.D. Contact the Alexandria Museum of Art, 933 2nd St., Alexandria, LA 71301; nancy@themuseum.org; www.themuseum.org.

May 12, 2021 entry deadline

Nevada, Las Vegas “The Endless Cup” (June 1–August 25) open to all artists 18 years of age or older. Work submitted must be original, must use clay as the primary material, must specify firing technique(s) and size, and must have been completed within the last 2 years. All cups must be functional, food safe, and available for sale. Must fit through standard door. First Prize $200. No fee for first three works. Juried from digital. Juror: Peter Jakubowski and Guest. Contact Clay Arts Vegas, 1353 Arville St., Las Vegas, NV 89102; 4information@clayartsvegas.com; 702-375-4147; www.clayartsvegas.com.

May 15, 2021 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “FunctionFest” (November 12–December 11) open to all types of handmade functional pottery. Sets may be submitted as a single item. All submitted pieces must be original artworks made by the artist within the last two years and not previously exhibited at the Clay Center’s gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact the Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., Unit 116, New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

May 16, 2021 entry deadline

Virginia, Lorton “Workhouse Clay International 2021” (August 7–October 10) open to all ceramic artists 18 years and older. Works must be primarily ceramic. Mixed media works will be accepted only if ceramic materials are the primary media. Size is limited to artwork that fits through a standard door. Wall-mounted pieces are limited to 20 pounds per section. Work must have been produced within the last 3 years. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Kevin Snipes. Contact the Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, VA 22079; dalemarhanka@workhousearts.org; 703-584-2982; www.workhousearts.org.

August 7, 2021 entry deadline

Nevada, Las Vegas “What Goes Bump In The Night 2021” (September 18–November 10) open to all artists 18 years of age or older. Work submitted must be original, must use clay as the primary material, must specify firing technique(s) and size, and must have been completed within the last 2 years. This annual show explores a darker side of ceramic art and rings in Halloween in Las Vegas. This exhibition will feature functional and sculptural work exploring the sublime. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Jurors: Peter Jakubowski and guest. Contact Clay Arts Vegas, 1353 Arville St., Las Vegas, NV 89102; 4information@clayartsvegas.com; 702-375-4147; www.clayartsvegas.com.

September 15, 2021 entry deadline

Pennsylvania, Wayne “CraftForms 2021” (December 3, 2021–January 29, 2022) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Work must be original. Accepting various mediums, including ceramics. All work must be for sale and cannot have previously been on exhibit at Wayne Art Center. Selected works will be on display in the Davenport Gallery of the Wayne Art Center in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Fee: $45. Juried from digital. Juror: Carol Sauvion. Contact Wayne Art Center, 413 Maplewood Ave., Wayne, PA 19087; pam@wayneart.org; 610-688-3553; www.wayneart.org.

united states exhibitions

April 1, 2021 entry deadline

Pennsylvania, Sewickley “Hand to Mouth Ceramic Cup Exhibition” (May 7–June 5) open to artists 18 and older that reside within the US and territories are eligible. Entries must be made of 80% ceramic material. Fee: $20. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Sweetwater Center for the Arts, 200 Broad St., Sewickley, PA 15143; awatrous@sweetwaterartcenter.org; 412-741-4405; https://sweetwaterartcenter.org/call-for-artists.

April 2, 2021 entry deadline

Louisiana, Natchitoches “Hotter ‘N Hell: National Collegiate Juried Exhibition” (May 15–August 27) open to artists registered and attending a college or university in the US. This show features all art forms that use fire and heat as part of the creative process: ceramics, glass blowing, welded sculpture, etc. Work must be ready for display, work cannot exceed 8 feet in any dimension. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Christopher Saucedo. Contact Northwestern State University Art Department, Attn: Phyllis Lear, 140 Central Ave., Room 110, Natchitoches, LA 71497; learp@nsula.edu; https://capa.nsula.edu/art.

April 24, 2021 entry deadline

California, Tujunga “Botanical Abundance” (June 5–26) open to artists 18 and older creating works utilizing any type of fired clay or process, in whole, or predominantly. We seek one-of-a-kind, sculptural or functional entries. From the subversive flower to the mysterious fungi this exhibition will encompass all aspects of ceramics referencing the natural botanical world. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: CJ Jilek. Contact McGroarty Arts Center, 7570 McGroarty Terrace, Tujunga, CA 91042; mcgroartyceramics@gmail.com; 818-352-5285; www.mcgroartyartscenter.org/events.

April 28, 2021 entry deadline

Virginia, Arlington “Merge: Nation’s Best Emerging Artists with Disabilities” (dates TBA) open to artists between the ages of 16 and 25 during the application window. Artist must reside in the US for at least 9 months of the year. Artist must have a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act. This year’s theme, Merge, explores uniting paths and asks what we can learn when it all comes together. No fee. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact The Kennedy Center, Attn: VSA, PO Box 101510, Arlington, VA 22210; kmead@kennedy-center.org; www.kennedy-center.org.

May 8, 2021 entry deadline

Colorado, Manitou Springs “4th Annual–Cheers! Drink-Up! Celebrating the Clay Drinking Vessel” (July 2–August 1) open to artists working in clay. Original clay drinking vessels made by the artist within the last two years. Glazes must be food safe. 1–4 entries in one category or any mix of categories (beer, coffee, tea, spirits). Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Lorna Meaden. Contact Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs, CO 80829; claybynature@msn.com; 719-687-6877; www.commonwheel.com/cheers-drink-up.html.

June 10, 2021 entry deadline

Montana, Missoula “Where the Wild Things Are!” (September 3–25) open to artists working in clay. Where the Wild Things Are! is a juried exhibition showcasing work that explores the infinite possibilities of ”wild” in a ceramic object—be it concept, form, surface, subject, etc. Size may not exceed 16 inches in any direction. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Juror: David Scott Smith. Contact The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne St., Missoula, MT 59802; director@theclaystudioofmissoula.org; 406-543-0509; www.theclaystudioofmissoula.org.

regional exhibitions

April 1, 2021 entry deadline

California, Davis “Pence Gallery Emerging Artist Award and Exhibit” (2022) open to emerging artists residing in California. Artists must use the award to further their work in a significant direction, may work in any medium. Emerging is defined as an artist who is early in their art career, with solid studies in art, and exhibit experience in group shows, but not an extensive solo exhibit history. This entry offers an award of $3000 and a solo exhibit at the Pence in 2022. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact The Pence Gallery, 212 D St., Davis, CA 95616; penceartdirector@sbcglobal.net; www.pencegallery.org.

April 2, 2021 entry deadline

Colorado, Lakewood “On Edge 2021” (May 7–23) open to artists residing in Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region who are pushing the boundaries of material and concept. Open to contemporary art of any medium, with an emphasis on work that challenges the margins of material, content, artistic process, and technology. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Brady Coons. Contact Edge Gallery, 6851 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO 80214; stephenshugart@comcast.net; www.edgeart.org.

May 15, 2021 entry deadline

New Mexico, Las Cruces “From the Ground Up XXX” (August 7–October 9) open to artists living and working in New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, and the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. Submitted work (up to 3) must have been completed in the last 3 years and have not been previously exhibited. Cash awards. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Joshua Clark. Contact Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces, PO Box 3656, Las Cruces, NM 88003; archeyjan@gmail.com; 575-640-6185; www.pottersguildlc.org.

fairs and festivals

April 2, 2021 entry deadline

New York, New York “Exhibit in New York City. Art Expo New York 2021. K Art Projects USA.” (April 22–25) open to all artists 18 years of age and older working in mixed media, small and monumental sculptures, and more. Must be original. Sculptures are limited to 40 inches in height. Two winners will be selected to exhibit and 20 artists will be finalists and receive discount fee to exhibit. Fee: $50. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Contemporary Art Projects USA, 13899 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach, FL 33181; kartprojectsusa@gmail.com; https://contemporaryartprojectsusa.com.