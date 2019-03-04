Call for Entries April 2019

international exhibitions

April 30, 2019 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Creep Show” (October 4–26) open to ceramic vessels, sculptures, and wall-mounted works that can be described as creepy, scary, spooky, or downright terrifying. All submitted pieces must be original works made by the applicant within the last two years, and not previously exhibited at the Clay Center gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Brian Patrick Weaver. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., Unit 116, New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

April 28, 2019 entry deadline

Nevada, Las Vegas “Serve It Up 2019” (June 4–July 30) open to all ceramic artists 18 and older. We are looking for original and exciting combinations and firing techniques that show the diversity of functional pottery. The format for images should be: jpeg file type, 800 pixels in either direction, with a maximum file size of 1.0 MB. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Jurors: Peter Jakubowski and Martha Grover. Contact Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89104; 4information@clayartsvegas.com; 702-375-4147; www.clayartsvegas.com.

April 30, 2019 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Function Fest” (November 1–December 14) open to all manner of handmade functional pottery. All submitted pieces must be original works made by the applicant within the last two years, and not previously exhibited at the Clay Center gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Adam Field. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., Unit 116, New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

May 17, 2019 entry deadline

Colorado, Carbondale “Clay National XIV Nature Reconsidered: Reimagining the Natural World Through Ceramics” (August 2–30) open to all types of ceramics: utilitarian pots or sculpture. Clay should be the primary medium. All work must have been completed within the last two years and must be original, unsold work. All works entered must be smaller than 14×14×14 inches or less than 3000 cubic inches and less than 20 pounds per piece or part. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Trey Hill. Contact Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St., Carbondale, CO 81623; studio@carbondaleclay.org; 970-963-2529; www.carbondaleclay.org.

June 30, 2019 entry deadline

Washington, Bellingham “Pitcher Perfect” (September 1–30) open to residents of the US and Canada. Original and functional ceramic pitchers. Juror’s Choice Award $300. Submit up to 3 entries. Exhibition will be online as well as in gallery. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Deborah Schwartzkopf. Contact Ann Marie Cooper, Good Earth Pottery, 1000 Harris Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225; annmarie@goodearthpots.com; 360-671-3998; www.goodearthpots.com.

July 1, 2019 entry deadline

Nevada, Las Vegas “Luscious Lusters” (August 1–September 30) open to all ceramic artists 18 and older. Functional and sculptural works that feature luster and waterslide decals as part of the finish. Show will feature work of Nathan Bray. Images: jpeg file type, 800 pixels in either direction, maximum file size of 1.0 MB. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Jurors: Peter Jakubowski and Nathan Bray. Contact Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89104; 4information@clayartsvegas.com; 702-375-4147; www.clayartsvegas.com.

September 1, 2019 entry deadline

Nevada, Las Vegas “What Goes Bump In The Night” (October 3–November 12) open to all ceramic artists 18 and older. Functional and sculptural works that explore the sublime. From nightmares to the darkness that might live in the soul. Images: jpeg file type, 800 pixels in either direction, maximum file size of 1.0 MB. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Jurors: Peter Jakubowski and Rob Kolhouse. Contact Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89104; 4information@clayartsvegas.com; 702-375-4147; www.clayartsvegas.com.

September 13, 2019 entry deadline

Pennsylvania, Wayne “Craft Forms 2019, 25th International Juried Exhibition of Contemporary Fine Art” (December 7–January 31) open to all professional artists working in clay and other media. Works submitted must have been completed after January 1, 2017, and must not have been accepted into a previous Craft Forms exhibition. Fee: $45. Juried from digital. Juror: Jane Milosch. Contact Wayne Art Center, 25 Meadowood Rd., Wayne, PA 19087; patti@wayneart.org; 610-688-3553; www.craftforms.org.

united states exhibitions

April 5, 2019 entry deadline

South Carolina, Rock Hill “Call for Artists 2020 Dalton Gallery Exhibitions” (2020 gallery season) open to artists working in clay. Each year the Arts Council presents six to eight exhibits. Must include: artist statement, resume, inventory list, proposal, and images. Fee: $20. Juried from digital. Juror: Mike Gentry. Contact The Arts Council of York County, PO Box 2797, Rock Hill, SC 29732; mgentry@yorkcountyarts.org; 803-328-2787; www.yorkcountyarts.org.

April 26, 2019 entry deadline

Colorado, Manitou Springs “Cheers! Drink-Up! Celebrating the Clay Drinking Vessel” (June 7–July 1) open to artists working in clay. Original drinking vessels made within the last two years. Clay is the primary medium. Food-safe glazes. Categories: Beer, Coffee, Tea, Spirits (think whiskey). Cash awards. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Sumi von Dassow. Contact Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs, CO 80829; art@commonwheel.com; 719-685-1008; www.commonwheel.com/cheers-drink-up.html.

April 26, 2019 entry deadline

California, Tujunga “16th Annual Ceramics Juried Open” (June 8–28) open to artists creating one-of-a-kind, handmade works utilizing any type of fired clay or process, in whole or predominantly, is acceptable. There are no size restrictions. Freestanding and wall-hanging sculptural and vessel forms are welcome. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Stanton Hunter. Contact Brian Peshek, McGroarty Arts Center, 7570 McGroarty Terrace, Tujunga, CA 90142; mcgroartyceramics@gmail.com; 818-352-5285; www.mcgroartyartscenter.org.

May 14, 2019 entry deadline

Pennsylvania, Oley “Clay Speaks” (June 16–July 21) open to artists creating stimulating (functional or nonfunctional) clay-based artwork that turns toward ceramics as a fine art medium. We seek to invoke a meaningful artistic conversation among artists and artistic disciplines. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Constance McBride and Jeff Dietrich. Contact Clay on Main 313 Main St., Oley, PA 19547; clayonmain@gmail.com; 610-987-0273; www.clayonmain.org.

July 19, 2019 entry deadline

Missouri, Kansas City “KC Clay Guild Teabowl National 2019” (October 5–16) open to all ceramic artists 18 and older. All works must be made of 98% clay, be original and completed within the last 2 years. Teabowl may not exceed 7×7×7 inches. Artists may submit one view each of 3 teabowls for entry fee. Digital images must be 300 dpi and 1920 x 1920 pixels. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Pete Pinnell. Contact Susan Speck, Bredin-Lee Gallery, 1729 McGee St., Kansas City, MO 64108; Gallery@kcclayguild.com; 913-384-1718; http://kcclayguild.org/Apply.

regional exhibitions

April 1, 2019 entry deadline

New Mexico, Santa Fe “Celebration of Clay 2019: Many Hands, Many Ways” (April 26–May 31) open to ceramic artists using all methods and inspirations. Participants must be members of the NMPCA. Fee: $25. Self juried entry, awards selected by Mark Grischke, Jose Sierra, and Ann Brown. Contact Santa Fe Clay Gallery, 545 Camino de la Familia, Santa Fe, NM 87501; judy@nelsonmoore.com; www.celebrationofclay.com; 505-466-3070.

April 26, 2019 entry deadline

Virginia, Blacksburg “New River Art Juried Biennial 2019” (June 13–August 3) open to all artists 18 years of age or older living within 170 miles of Blacksburg, VA. Artists may submit up to 3 artworks, in various media including ceramics. Works can’t be hung from the ceiling, must pass through an opening of 100 inches in height, and must be free standing. Fee: $40. Juried from digital. Juror: Emily Smith. Contact Blacksburg Regional Art Association PO Box 525, Blacksburg, VA 24063; braaarts@gmail.com; www.blacksburgart.org/biennial-exhibit; https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=5816.

April 26, 2019 entry deadline

New Mexico, Las Cruces “From the Ground Up XXIX” (August 1–October 19) open to artists living and working in the Rocky Mountain region of the US (New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana). For a prospectus, go to the website. Fee: $35, for up to three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Naomi Clement. Contact Las Cruces Museum of Fine Art, Las Cruces, NM 88001; nhartell@las-cruces.org; www.pottersguildlc.org; 575-541-2159.

fairs and festivals

May 1, 2019 entry deadline

New Jersey, Verona “Fine Art and Crafts at Verona Park” (May 18–19) open to all artists 18 years or older. Submission of 4 images of work and one of booth display. Booth fees start at $430. Entry/application fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Janet Rose, Howard Rose. Contact Rose Squared Productions, Inc., 101 West End Ave., New York, NY 10023; howard@rosesquared.com; 908-930-4363; www.rosesquared.com.

June 1, 2019 entry deadline

New Jersey, Montclair “Spring Fine Art and Crafts at Brookedale Park” (June 15–16) open to all artists 18 years or older. Juried fine art and craft show. Submission of 4 images of work and one of booth display. Booth fees start at $430. Entry/application fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Janet Rose, Howard Rose. Contact Rose Squared Productions, Inc., 101 West End Ave., New York, NY 10023; howard@rosesquared.com; 908-930-4363; www.rosesquared.com.

August 1, 2019 entry deadline

New Jersey, Montclair “Fine Art and Crafts at Anderson Park” (September 21–22) open to all artists 18 years or older. Juried fine art and craft show. Submission of 4 images of work and one of booth display. Booth fees start at $430. Entry/application fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Janet Rose, Howard Rose. Contact Rose Squared Productions, Inc., 101 West End Ave., New York, NY 10023; howard@rosesquared.com; 908-930-4363; www.rosesquared.com.

October 1, 2019 entry deadline

New Jersey, Montclair “Fall Fine Art and Crafts at Brookdale Park” (October 19–20) open to all artists 18 years or older. Juried fine art and craft show. Submission of 4 images of work and one of booth display. Booth fees start at $430. Entry fee is application fee. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Janet Rose, Howard Rose. Contact Rose Squared Productions, Inc., 101 West End Ave., New York, NY 10023; howard@rosesquared.com; 908-930-4363; www.rosesquared.com.