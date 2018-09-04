Call for Entries October 2018

international exhibitions

October 8, 2018 entry deadline

Missouri, Webster Groves “Inspiration” (November 12–December 21) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. All media welcome, including ceramics. Free-standing pieces may not exceed 32×32×60 inches or weigh more than 50 pounds. All work must be original and not previously exhibited at Webster Arts. Fee: $30 for three separate entries. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Webster Arts , 483 E Lockwood, Suite #108, Webster Groves, MO 63119; j.vogel@webster-arts.org; 314-918-2671; www.webster-arts.org.

October 11, 2018 entry deadline

Various locations (traveling exhibition) “Particle and Wave–Paperclay Illuminated” (June 2019–2021) open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Artwork must include paperclay and have been completed in the last two years. Other additives may be permitted, provided the main material comprises paper and clay. Artwork can be functional or sculptural, free standing or a wall piece and must not exceed 36×36 inches. Fee: $35 for two works per entry. Juried from digital. Curated by Peter Held. Exhibition dates: TBA. Contact Paper Clay Artists, www.facebook.com/pages/biz/Particle-Wave-Paper-Clay-Illuminated-141370726522842.

October 22, 2018 entry deadline

Florida, Panama City “Eleventh Annual Cup Show: Form and Function” (November 16–December 13) open to all artists. The focus of the exhibit is on the function and concept of the drinking vessel, including its relation to history, politics, craft, technology, utility, and narrative. Must have been completed in the last three years. Open to both functional and sculptural work addressing the idea of the cup. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Adam Field. Contact Amelia Center Gallery, Gulf Coast State College, 5230 W Highway 98, Panama City, FL 32401; pamromin@gulfcoast.edu; 850-769-1551; www.gulfcoast.edu/community/arts-culture/amelia-center-gallery.

October 30, 2018 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Tea Time” (May 3–June 1, 2019) open to all artists. Open to all manner of tea-related ceramic pottery and objects. All submitted pieces must be original artworks made by the applicant within the last two years, and may not have been previously exhibited at the Clay Center gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., Unit 116, New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

October 31, 2018 entry deadline

Florida, St. Petersburg “Drip” (December 8, 2018–January 28, 2019) open to all artists. The purpose of this show is to highlight the exciting ceramic work that revolves around glaze drips. The exhibition is open to functional and non-functional work. Fee: $25 for three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Branan Mercer. Contact Morean Center for Clay, 420 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg, FL 33712; matt.schiemann@moreanartscenter.org; 727-821-7162; www.moreanartscenter.org.

November 9, 2018 entry deadline

Montana, Missoula “Small and Mighty” (February 1–22, 2019) open to artists in the US, Mexico, and Canada. Small-scale works primarily made of clay. Must measure no more than 12 inches in any direction. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Juror: Kensuke Yamada. Contact The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne St., Missoula, MT 59802; director@theclaystudioofmissoula.org; 406-543-0509; www.theclaystudioofmissoula.org/call-for-entries.

November 26, 2018 entry deadline

Nevada, Las Vegas “The Cup Show 2019” (January 4–February 24, 2019) open to artists 18 years of age or older. Tall, small, tea bowl, or handle, each cup is a work of art created to entice the soul of the drinker. Work submitted must be original, must use clay as the primary material, must specify firing technique(s) and size, and must have been completed within the last 2 years. All cups must be functional and food safe. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Katie Bosley. Contact Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St., Las Vegas, Nevada 89104; 4information@clayartsvegas.com; 702-375-4147; www.clayartsvegas.com.

December 5, 2018 entry deadline

Texas, Baytown “12th Annual International Texas Teapot Tournament” (January 5–30, 2019) open to CAMEO member/clay artists who are current with dues. Limited to two teapot entries; work must be original, represent either functional or sculptural teapots, and completed within last three years. Must not exceed 25 pounds or 24 inches in any direction. $1000 Purchase Award; $500 Memorial Award. Fee: $45. Juried from digital. Juror: Vorakit Chinookoswong. Contact Clay Arts Museum and Educational Organization, 1366 Ben Mar Overlook, Baytown, TX 77523; grants@artleagueofbaytown.org; 281-303-0279; www.cameohouston.org.

united states exhibitions

October 1, 2018 entry deadline

Colorado, Grand Junction “Small Matters 2018” (December 7–January 25, 2019) open to artists in the US 18 years of age or older. All media accepted including ceramics. Must not exceed 18 inches in any direction. Must be original works created in the last five years, and not previously exhibited at the CMU Art Gallery. Fee: $35 for up to three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Jared Steffensen. Contact Dr. Meghan Bissonnette, Colorado Mesa University Art Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501; mbissonnette@coloradomesa.edu; 970-248-1211; www.coloradomesa.edu/art/gallery/index.html.

November 28, 2018 entry deadline

Georgia, Savannah “Sip: A Ceramic Cup Show” (March 1–8, 2019) open to artists in the US making drinking vessels: cups, mugs, yunomis, etc. Works must be functional, have food-safe glazes, and be under 8 inches height and 6 inches in diameter. Fee: $20. All accepted entries will be eligible for Best in Show and People’s Choice awards, up to $250 in prizes. Juried from digital. Juror: Liz Zlot Summerfield. Contact Savannah Clay Community, 1305 Barnard St., Savannah, GA 31401; savannahclaycommunity@gmail.com; 724-549-1867; www.savannahclaycommunity.com.

December 7, 2018 entry deadline

Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh “Food Justice: Growing a Healthier Community Through Art” (September 13, 2019–March 20, 2020) open to all artists 18 years and older working in various media, including clay. Seeking artists whose work reflects an interest in topics related to food justice, public policy, advocacy, farming and gardening, race and class awareness, etc. What role can art play in addressing these issues? No Fee. Juried from digital. Contact Contemporary Craft, 2100 Smallman St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222; klydon@contemporarycraft.org; 412-261-7003; http://contemporarycraft.org.

December 15, 2018 entry deadline

North Carolina, Seagrove “2019 Art of Clay National Juried Show at The North Carolina Pottery Center” (March 3–June 15, 2019) open to all artists 18 years and older working in clay. All pieces must be original. Cash awards: $1000 (1st place), $500 (2nd place), $250 (3rd place and honorable mentions). Must fit on a 24×24 inch or 15×15 inch pedestal. Fee: $35 for three works. Juried from digital. Juror: Douglas Fitch. Contact Lindsey Lambert, North Carolina Pottery Center, PO Box 531, 233 East Ave, Seagrove, NC 27341; director@ncpotterycenter.org; 336-873-8430; www.ncpotterycenter.org.

February 2, 2019 entry deadline

Michigan, Ann Arbor “Butter” (April 6–August 25, 2019) open to all media and artists in the US and Canada. Showcasing the best in contemporary dinnerware as it relates to the theme “Butter.” No larger than 18 inches in all dimensions. No wall pieces. Work submitted may not include perishable materials. Fee: $35 for three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Anne Meszko. Contact Margaret Carney, International Museum of Dinnerware Design, 520 N. Main St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104; director@dinnerwaremuseum.org; 607-382-1415; www.dinnerwaremuseum.org.

regional exhibitions

October 12, 2018 entry deadline

Hawaii, Hilo “Hawai’i Nei 2018” (November 2–December 13) open to all artists living in Hawaii. All media or combinations of media are welcome. The main subject(s) of your piece(s) must be a species native to Hawai‘i Island. All works must be original. All selected adult entries are required to be for sale; youth entries are not. Fee: $15 per entry. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Donkey Mill Art Center, 78-6670 Mamolahoa Hwy., Holualoa, HI 96725; Hawaii.Nei.Art@gmail.com; www.hawaiineiartcontest.org.

October 14, 2018 entry deadline

New York, Piermont “Inside Small” (November 13–December 16) Open to all artists age 18 and over in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. All media welcome, including ceramics. Artwork must not exceed 12×12 inches, including the frame of base. Artwork must not weigh more than 25 pounds. Artwork must have been completed within the past two years. If applicable, artwork must be ready to hang. All work must be for sale. No fee. Juried from digital. Jurors: Grace Knowlton, Marlene Krumm-Sanders, and Eleanor Grace Miller. Contact The Outside In Gallery, 249 Ferdon Ave., Piermont, NY 10968; insidesmall@outlook.com; www.insidesmall.com.

October 30, 2018 entry deadline

Louisianna, New Orleans “Clay: A Southern Census” (March 1–30, 2019) open to functional, sculptural and wall-mounted work by clay artists that reside in the US Census Bureau’s South Region: AL, DE, FL, GA, KY, LA, MD, MS, NC, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA, WV, and the District of Columbia. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Mel Buchanan. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., Unit 116, New Orleans,LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

February 10, 2019 entry deadline

California, Davis “30th Annual California Clay Competition 2019” (May 3–31, 2019) open to functional or sculptural pieces by artists residing in California. Clay must be the primary medium. Work must be for sale and made within the last two years. Work must fit through a standard door frame and weigh no more than can be easily handled by two adults. Fee: $15. Juried from digital. Juror: Bill Abright. Contact The Artery of Davis, 207 G St., Davis, CA 95616; artery.ccc@att.net; 530-758-9330; http://theartery.net/ccc.html.

fairs and festivals

October 1, 2018 entry deadline

Colorado, Evergreen “Holiday Art Show & Gift Shop” (November 16–December 26) open to artists residing in Colorado. This is a show including unique, handmade gift and holiday items from local and regional artists in a cohesive, mixed retail display. Accepted media includes ceramics. All work must be original and handmade by the artist. Accepted work must be exhibit-ready. two-dimensional artwork must have wire for hanging. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Contact Evergreen Center for the Arts, 31880 Rocky Village Dr., Evergreen, CO 80439; curator@evergreenarts.org; https://evergreenarts.org.