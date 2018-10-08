Call for Entries November 2018

international exhibitions

November 9, 2018 entry deadline

Montana, Missoula “Small and Mighty” (February 1–22, 2019) open to artists in the US, Mexico, and Canada. Small-scale works primarily made of clay. Must measure no more than 12 inches in any direction. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Juror: Kensuke Yamada. Contact The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne St., Missoula, MT 59802; director@theclaystudioofmissoula.org; 406-543-0509; www.theclaystudioofmissoula.org/call-for-entries.

November 26, 2018 entry deadline

Nevada, Las Vegas “The Cup Show 2019” (January 4–February 24, 2019) open to artists 18 years of age or older. Tall, small, tea bowl, or handle, each cup is a work of art created to entice the soul of the drinker. Work submitted must be original, must use clay as the primary material, must specify firing technique(s) and size, and must have been completed within the last 2 years. All cups must be functional and food safe. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: Katie Bosley. Contact Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89104; 4information@clayartsvegas.com; 702-375-4147; www.clayartsvegas.com.

November 30, 2018 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Clay Bodies” (April 5–27, 2019) open to all artists. Open to ceramic vessels, sculptures and wall-mounted works that explore the human figure as a source of form and/or imagery. All submitted pieces must be original artworks made within the last 3 years, and may not have been previously exhibited at the Clay Center gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., #116, New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

December 5, 2018 entry deadline

Texas, Baytown “12th Annual International Texas Teapot Tournament” (January 5–30, 2019) open to CAMEO member/clay artists who are current with dues. Limited to two teapot entries; work must be original, represent either functional or sculptural teapots, and completed within last three years. Must not exceed 25 pounds or 24 inches in any direction. $1000 Purchase Award; $500 Memorial Award. Fee: $45. Juried from digital. Juror: Vorakit Chinookoswong. Contact Clay Arts Museum and Educational Organization, 1366 Ben Mar Overlook, Baytown, TX 77523; grants@artleagueofbaytown.org; 281-303-0279; www.cameohouston.org.

December 30, 2018 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “Wit and Whimsy” (June 7–July 20, 2019) open to all ceramic artists 18 and older. Open to ceramic sculptures, vessels and wall-mounted works that can be described as fanciful, humorous, whimsical, cute, amusing, witty, ironic, capricious, droll, or facetious. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Brett Kern. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., #116, New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

united states exhibitions

November 5, 2018 entry deadline

Georgia, Valdosta “Valdosta National 2019” (March 1–8, 2019) Open to all artists over 18 living in the US. All artwork must have been completed in the last 5 years (no earlier than 2013), original (no giclees or reproductions), and not previously shown in the VSU Fine Arts Gallery. VSU faculty and staff are ineligible to apply to the Valdosta National 2019. Fee: $35 for three different artworks. All accepted entries will be eligible for awards totaling $1500. Juried from digital. Juror: Michael McFalls. Contact Julie Bowland, Dedo Moranville Fine Arts Gallery, 1500 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, GA 31698; jabowlan@valdosta.edu; 229-333-5835; www.valdosta.edu/art/gallery.

November 9, 2018 entry deadline

Kentucky, Richmond “The Chautauqua National Juried Exhibition: Truth and Consequences” (January 22–February 15, 2019) Open to all artists over 18. Open to all mediums except video. All entries must be the original work of the artist and not previously shown in the Giles Gallery. Maximum size is 55 inches in any direction. Fee: $35. Cash prizes will be awarded at the discretion of the juror. Juried from digital. Juror: James Grubola. Contact Esther E. Randall, Director of the Giles Gallery, 309 Campbell Building, Eastern Kentucky University, 521 Lancaster Ave., Richmond, KY 40475; Esther.Randall@eku.edu; 859-622-1639; https://art.eku.edu/fred-parker-giles-gallery.

November 28, 2018 entry deadline

Georgia, Savannah “Sip: A Ceramic Cup Show” (March 1–8, 2019) open to artists in the US making drinking vessels: cups, mugs, yunomis, etc. Works must be functional, have food-safe glazes, and be under 8 inches in height and 6 inches in diameter. Fee: $20. All accepted entries will be eligible for Best in Show and People’s Choice awards, up to $250 in prizes. Juried from digital. Juror: Liz Zlot Summerfield. Contact Savannah Clay Community, 1305 Barnard St., Savannah, GA 31401; savannahclaycommunity@gmail.com; 724-549-1867; www.savannahclaycommunity.com.

December 1, 2018 entry deadline

Illinois, Carbondale “Plate and Platter: National Ceramics Exhibition” (January 16–February 22, 2019) open to all artists 18 years and older. Showcasing functional and sculptural ceramic plates and platters with innovative surface, form, function, and/or concept. Works must measure no more than 20 inches in any direction or weigh no more than 50 pounds. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: Chandra DeBuse. Contact Carbondale Community Arts, 304 W. Walnut St., Carbondale, IL 62901; info@carbondalearts.org; www.carbondalearts.org.

December 1, 2018 entry deadline

California, San Rafael “Elements” (January 10–February 2, 2019) open to all artists 18 years and older working in various media, including clay. Everything we experience as matter is made up of elements, substances consisting of a single type of atom. We invite artists to submit work based on one, some, or all of the 118 elements of the periodic table. Each entry must be accompanied by a theme statement. Fee: $45. Juried from digital. Jurors: Gail Morrison, Betsy Kellas, William Torphy, and Christiane Stachl.Contact Marin Society of Artists, 1515 Third St., San Rafael, CA 94901; shows@msartists.org; 415-454-9561; www.marinsocietyofartists.org.

December 7, 2018 entry deadline

Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh “Food Justice: Growing a Healthier Community Through Art” (September 13, 2019–March 20, 2020) open to all artists 18 years and older working in various media, including clay. Seeking artists whose work reflects an interest in topics related to food justice, public policy, advocacy, farming and gardening, race and class awareness, etc. What role can art play in addressing these issues? No Fee. Juried from digital. Contact Contemporary Craft, 2100 Smallman St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222; klydon@contemporarycraft.org; 412-261-7003; http://contemporarycraft.org.

December 15, 2018 entry deadline

North Carolina, Seagrove “2019 Art of Clay National Juried Show at The North Carolina Pottery Center” (March 3–June 15, 2019) open to all artists 18 years and older working in clay. Pieces must be original. Awards: $1000 (1st place), $500 (2nd place), $250 (3rd place and honorable mentions). Must fit on a 24×24-inch or 15×15-inch pedestal. Fee: $35 for three works. Juried from digital. Juror: Douglas Fitch. Contact Lindsey Lambert, North Carolina Pottery Center, PO Box 531, 233 East Ave., Seagrove, NC 27341; director@ncpotterycenter.org; 336-873-8430; www.ncpotterycenter.org.

February 2, 2019 entry deadline

Michigan, Ann Arbor “Butter” (April 6–August 25, 2019) open to all media and artists in the US and Canada. Showcasing the best in contemporary dinnerware as it relates to the theme “Butter.” No larger than 18 inches in all dimensions. No wall pieces. Work submitted may not include perishable materials. Fee: $35 for three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Anne Meszko. Contact Margaret Carney, International Museum of Dinnerware Design, 520 N. Main St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104; director@dinnerwaremuseum.org; 607-382-1415; www.dinnerwaremuseum.org.

regional exhibitions

December 2, 2018 entry deadline

Kansas, Prairie Village “Future of the Arts 2019” (January 2–January 31, 2019) Open to all children, grades 1–12 who attend public, private, and home schools. They must be residents of the Kansas City metro area and surrounding suburban cities. For 2D and 3D art. Three entries can be submitted per artist. Art scholarships, supplies or enhancements totaling more than $3000 in value. Fee: $5 per student. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Julie Flanagan, Future of the Arts, 7700 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS 66208; jflanaganart@gmail.com; 913710-6804; http://Artspv.org/call/fota.

December 1, 2018 entry deadline

Missouri, Parkville “100 Miles of Clay” (January 6–March 3, 2019) open to all artists at least 18 years of age who reside within a 100-mile radius of Parkville, MO. Work, both functional and sculptural, must use clay as the primary material. Work must be for sale through the duration of the show. No entries larger than 3 feet tall and 3 feet wide. Submit up to 3 entries. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Cathy Kline Art Gallery, 8701 NW River Park Dr., Parkville, MO 64152; info@cathyklineartgallery.com; 913-449-4460; https://cathyklineartgallery.com.

December 6, 2018 entry deadline

California, Roseville “Crocker Kingsly Exhibition” (January 11–February 23, 2019) open to all artists at least 18 years of age who reside in California. All work must be original and completed within the last two years. Works must not have been previously exhibited at Blue Line Arts. Cash awards are available to participants. Fee: $45 for three images. Juried from digital. Juror: David Pagel. Contact Blue Line Arts staff, 405 Vernon St., Roseville, CA 95678; tony@bluelinearts.org; 916-783-4117; www.bluelinearts.org.

February 10, 2019 entry deadline

California, Davis “30th Annual California Clay Competition 2019” (May 3–31, 2019) open to functional or sculptural pieces by artists residing in California. Clay must be the primary medium. Work must be for sale and made within the last two years. Work must fit through a standard door frame and weigh no more than can be easily handled by two adults. Fee: $15. Juried from digital. Juror: Bill Abright. Contact The Artery of Davis, 207 G St., Davis, CA 95616; artery.ccc@att.net; 530-758-9330; http://theartery.net/ccc.html.

fairs and festivals

January 15, 2019 entry deadline

Oregon, Bend “Oregon Winterfest Fire Pit and Sculpture Competition” (February 16–18, 2019) open to sculptural pieces by artists residing in Oregon. Dynamic display of both functional pieces (fire pit) and imaginative use of fire as a medium creating warmth, light and excitement. Submissions must include: drawing of an original piece you propose to build, 3 images of current work, and artist bio. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Awards offered for 1st–3rd place. Contact Bend Festivals, 704 NW Georgia Ave., Bend, OR 97703; info@layitoutevents.com; 541-323-0964; http://oregonwinterfest.com.