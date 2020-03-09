Call for Entries: April 2020

international exhibitions

April 9, 2020 entry deadline

Louisiana, Alexandria “33rd September Competition” (July 7–October 24) open to all artists 18 and older working in any media. All work must be original and completed in the last two years (2018 or later). Each artist may submit 2 full view works of art. No work should exceed 7 feet in any direction, and/or 200 pounds. Fee: $40. Juried from digital. Juror: Kristen Miller Zohn. Contact Alexandria Museum of Art, 933 2nd St., Alexandria, LA 71301; megan@themuseum.org; 318-443-3458; https://themuseum.org/page/call-artists.

May 11, 2020 entry deadline

Washington, Lynden “8th Annual Juried Cup Show” (June 4–September 28) open to artists of any age. Cups must be a minimum of 70% ceramic and made within the last 2 years. Fee: $15 for up to 3 entries. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden, WA 98264; info@jansenartcenter.org; 360-354-3600; www.jansenartcenter.org/ceramics-studio.

May 15, 2020 entry deadline

Louisiana, New Orleans “FunctionFest 2020” (November 6–December 12) open to handmade functional pottery. All submitted pieces must be original artworks made by the applicant within the last two years, and may not have been previously exhibited at the Clay Center gallery. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Clay Center of New Orleans, 1001 S. Broad St., New Orleans, LA 70125; info@nolaclay.org; 504-517-3721; www.nolaclay.org.

July 11, 2020 entry deadline

Washington, Bellingham “Kindled Spirits” (October 1–31) open to wood-fired, soda-fired, and salt-fired work, by residents of the US or Canada. Show your work alongside invited atmospheric artists: Jan McKeachie Johnston, Neil Celani, Lorna Meaden, Lindsay Oesterritter, and Liz Lurie. $200 Juror’s Choice Award. Fee: $35 for up to three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Simon Levin. Contact Good Earth Pottery, 1000 Harris Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225; annmarie@goodearthpots.com; 360-671-3998; www.goodearthpots.com.

united states exhibitions

April 6, 2020 entry deadline

California, San Rafael “Expressions 2020” (May 21–June 13) open to all artists 18 and over residing in the US. Open to all mediums, including ceramics, except video, film or installations. Must not have been previously shown in a Marin Society of Artists juried exhibition. You are invited to submit digital images of up to a total of 10 of your original works. Fee: $35 for three entries; $7 for each additional entry. Juried from digital. Juror: Andrea Schwartz. Marin Society of Artists, 1515 Third St., San Rafael, CA 94901; shows@msartists.org;415-454-9561; www.marinsocietyofartists.org.

April 7, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Port Chester “A Taste of Home” (July 18–September 5) open to artists 18 years and older that are currently undergraduate and graduate students in the US. Primary medium must be clay. Work must be for sale. Artists should create drinking vessels that convey what home means to them. Fee: $10. Juried from digital. Jurors: Julia Galloway and Clay Art Center staff. Contact Clay Art Center, 40 Beech St., Port Chester, NY 10573; gallery@clayartcenter.org; 914-937-2047; www.clayartcenter.org/call-for-entry.

April 13, 2020 entry deadline

Wyoming, Sheridan “10th Annual National Juried Show” (May 28–July 11) open to all artists living in the US. Both 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional works are eligible, except photography. Maximum width or length of free-standing 3-D art cannot exceed 35 inches. All work must be original, created within the past five years, and cannot have been included in a prior SAGE Juried Show. Fee: $15 for members, $20 for non-members. Juried from digital. Juror: John W. Taft. Contact SAGE Community Arts, 21 W. Brundage St., Sheridan, WY 82801; director@sageart.org; www.artinsheridan.com/juried10.

April 14, 2020 entry deadline

Massachusetts, Attleboro “On the Surface” (June 18–July 16) open to all mediums, sizes, and interpretations of “On the Surface.” Entries (both 2D and 3D) cannot weigh over 100 pounds each. Work must not have been previously exhibited at the Attleboro Arts Museum. Six prizes of $100 each will be awarded. Fee: $18 for members, $25 for non-members. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., Attleboro, MA 02703; office@attleboroartsmuseum.org; www.attleboroartsmuseum.org; 508-222-2644.

April 15, 2020 entry deadline

Missouri, Cape Girardeau “State of the Art” (June 5–July 31) open to artists 18 years or older currently residing in the US. Must be original work not previously exhibited at the Arts Council or in any Arts Council juried exhibition. Maximum size 48×72 inches in height, including the frame. Maximum weight is 75 pounds. 2D works must be framed or wrapped canvas and wired for installation. 3D pieces must not exceed 36×84 inches in height with pedestal. Fee: $35 for non-members. Juried from digital. Juror: Matt Mitros. Contact The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, 16 B N. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701; semoartscouncil@gmail.com; www.capearts.org/State%20of%20the%20Art.aspx; 573-334-9233.

April 17, 2020 entry deadline

New York, Corning “The Wheels Are Coming Off” (July 14–August 31) open to artists 18 years and older. Ceramic artwork that highlights handbuilding. Submissions may be mixed media, and can include wheel-thrown components, majority of the work being handbuilt ceramics. Cannot have been exhibited at the gallery and maximum size of 24 inches in any dimension, no more than 30 pounds. Fee: $30 for up to three entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Fred Herbst. Contact 171 Cedar Arts Center, 171 Cedar St., Corning, NY 14830; warrena@171cedararts.org; 607-936-4647; https://171cedararts.org/product/ceramics-exhibit-entry-fee20.

May 2, 2020 entry deadline

California, Tujunga “Botanical Abundance” (June 6–27) open to artists 18 and older working within the US creating artworks utilizing any type of fired clay, or process, in whole, or predominantly, is acceptable. From the subversive flower to the mysterious fungi, this exhibition will encompass all aspects of ceramics referencing the natural botanical world. Fee: $35. Juried from digital. Juror: CJ Jileck. Contact McGroarty Arts Center, 7570 McGroarty Terrace, Tujunga, CA 91042; mcgroartyceramics@gmail.com; 818-352-5285; http://mcgroartyartscenter.org.

May 9, 2020 entry deadline

Colorado, Manitou Springs “3rd Annual Cheers! Drink up! Celebrating the Clay Drinking Vessel” (July 3–August 2) open to artists working in clay as the primary medium. Four categories: coffee, tea, beer, spirits. Cash awards in each category and Best of Show. Original clay drinking vessels made within the last two years. Glazes are food safe. Fee: $30, artist may submit 1–4 entries. Juried from digital. Juror: Justin Lambert. Contact Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canyon Ave., Manitou Springs, CO 80829; claybynature@msn.com; 719-687-68777; www.commonwheel.com/cheers-drink-up.html.



June 26, 2020 entry deadline

Missouri, Kansas City “KC Clay Guild Teabowl National” (October 2–30) open to artists working in clay as the primary medium. All works must be original and completed within the last two years. Maximum size for a single artwork is 7 inches in any dimension. No sets will be accepted. Artworks must be 90% ceramic. Fee: $30, artist may submit 3 artworks. Juried from digital. Juror: Sam Chung. Contact KC Clay Guild, 200 W. 74th St., Kansas City, MO 64114; studio@kcclayguild.org; 816-363-1373; https://kcclayguild.org/Apply.

regional exhibitions

April 3, 2020 entry deadline

Indiana, Indianapolis “Art from the Heartland 2020” (June 19–August 3) open to all artists over the age of 18 residing in Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Minnesota, Iowa, or Missouri. Work must be made within the last two years and not previously shown at the Art Center. All media are eligible. All work must be original and made by the artist or artist team. Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Juror: Bryn Jackson. Contact The Indianapolis Art Center, 820 E. 67th St., Indianapolis, IN 46220; jbanister@indplsartcenter.org; www.indplsartcenter.org.

April 15, 2020 entry deadline

Oregon, Eugene “2020 Eugene Biennial” (August 5–29) open to all Oregon artists 18 and older from Lane, Linn, Lincoln, Benton, Douglas, and Coos counties. Open to works in ceramics. Each artist may submit 1–3 recent works. All artwork must be for sale. Fee: $20. Juried from digital. Juror: TBA. Contact Karin Clarke Gallery, 760 Willamette St., Eugene, OR 97401; eugenebiennial@gmail.com; 541-684-7963; www.karinclarkegallery.com/Biennial.html.

April 16, 2020 entry deadline

Ohio, Kettering “26th Annual The View, Juried Landscape Exhibition” (May 26–June 26) open to artists living in Ohio working in any media. Artwork must be created within the last four years. Works previously exhibited at Rosewood Gallery are not eligible. Fee: $20 for up to three artworks. Juried from digital. Juror: Cathy Mayhugh. Contact Rosewood Arts Center, 2655 Olson Dr., Kettering, OH 45420; paula.kraus@ketteringoh.org; 937-296-0294; www.playkettering.org/juried-exhibitions.

fairs and festivals

April 15, 2020 entry deadline

Arkansas, Hot Springs “Art Springs 2020” (April 25–26) open to all fine artists and fine crafters/makers 18 years or older. Artists must be in attendance for the duration of Art Springs. All art and crafts must be original and created by the applicant. Booth fees start at $75. Entry Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Contact Hot Springs Area Cultural Alliance, PO Box 21358, Hot Springs, AR 71903; rbutterfield@cablelynx.com; https://hotspringsarts.org; 501-321-2027.

April 30, 2020 entry deadline

Colorado, Silverthorne “Art on the Blue River 2020” (July 3–4) open to all artists living in the US. All work exhibited must be original art produced by the artist. Artists must provide their own free-standing display booth. Booth fees start at $300. Entry Fee: $25. Juried from digital. Contact The Summit County Arts Council, PO Box 738, Breckeneridge, CO 80424; richard@seeley.com; http://summitarts.org; 970-453-0450.

May 1, 2020 entry deadline

New Jersey, Verona “Fine Art and Crafts at Verona Park” (May 16–17) open to all artists 18 years or older. Submission of 4 images of work and one of booth display. Booth fees start at $430. Entry fee is application fee. Fee: $30. Juried from digital. Jurors: Janet Rose, Howard Rose. Contact Rose Squared Productions, Inc., 101 West End Ave., New York, NY 10023; howard@rosesquared.com; www.rosesquared.com; 908-930-4363.