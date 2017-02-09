Firing temperature : cone 5 | Surface texture : satin to glossy | Color : white | Atmosphere: Oxidation/Neutral
Download for Glaze Calculation
Insight | Hyperglaze | Glaze Master
Insight | Hyperglaze | Glaze Master
Ingredients
- 5.85
- 13.37
- 8.10
- 3.90
- 44.39
- 4.88
Instructions
This item will be permanently deleted and cannot be recovered. Are you sure?
Once you submit this recipe for moderation you will no longer be able to edit its content.
Comments
One Response to “White Liner Glaze”
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter Your Log In Credentials
- Create New Password
- No password? Sign up
Send this to a friend
Comment
Comment
Are Zinc and Zinc Oxide the same thing? (i.e. my supply store only sells “Zinc” and nothing called Zinc Oxide.)