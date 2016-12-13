Val Cushing Soft Satin Glossy

Good base that holds colorants well. Try adding 2–10% colored stain for various colors.

I use a down-fire schedule for glaze firing to promote crystal growth. The Val Cusing Soft Satin Glossy glaze will go shiny when cooled too quickly.

Cone 6 glaze firing schedule: Ramp 1 (50F per hour to 180F), Ramp 2 (350F per hour to 2000F), Ramp 3 (150F per hour to 2210F, 10 minute hold), Ramp 4 (500F per hour to 1910F, 10 minute hold), and Ramp 5 (90F per hour to 1400F, 10 minute hold).