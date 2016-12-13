Published in "In the Service of Food" by Adrienne Eliades, in the J/F 2017 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated.
Ingredients
- 46
- 12
- 14
- 10
- 8
- 10
Add:
Instructions
Good base that holds colorants well. Try adding 2–10% colored stain for various colors.
I use a down-fire schedule for glaze firing to promote crystal growth. The Val Cusing Soft Satin Glossy glaze will go shiny when cooled too quickly.
Cone 6 glaze firing schedule: Ramp 1 (50F per hour to 180F), Ramp 2 (350F per hour to 2000F), Ramp 3 (150F per hour to 2210F, 10 minute hold), Ramp 4 (500F per hour to 1910F, 10 minute hold), and Ramp 5 (90F per hour to 1400F, 10 minute hold).
UMF value for the silica is below minimum standard 2.5 at 2.387. I try to consistently keep my glazes within minimum umf standards as set by Hesselberth in Glaze Master software. Does this glaze run?
What is the firing range for semi-glossy surface?
Hi Nare, The firing range for Val Cushing Soft Satin Glossy glaze is cone 6.