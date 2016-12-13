Ceramic Recipes logo

Val Cushing Soft Satin Glossy

• December 13, 2016 • Read Comments (3)
Firing temperature : Cone 6 | Surface texture : satin to glossy | Color : various | Atmosphere: Oxidation/Neutral Reduction

Published in "In the Service of Food" by Adrienne Eliades, in the J/F 2017 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated.


Ingredients

Instructions

Good base that holds colorants well. Try adding 2–10% colored stain for various colors.

I use a down-fire schedule for glaze firing to promote crystal growth. The Val Cusing Soft Satin Glossy glaze will go shiny when cooled too quickly.

Cone 6 glaze firing schedule: Ramp 1 (50F per hour to 180F), Ramp 2 (350F per hour to 2000F), Ramp 3 (150F per hour to 2210F, 10 minute hold), Ramp 4 (500F per hour to 1910F, 10 minute hold), and Ramp 5 (90F per hour to 1400F, 10 minute hold).

Comments

  • UMF value for the silica is below minimum standard 2.5 at 2.387. I try to consistently keep my glazes within minimum umf standards as set by Hesselberth in Glaze Master software. Does this glaze run?

    • Forrest G.

      Hi Nare, The firing range for Val Cushing Soft Satin Glossy glaze is cone 6. The author did share her firing schedule she uses when firing this glaze as she down fires to promote crystal growth. Her cone 6 glaze firing schedule is: Ramp 1 (50F per hour to 180F), Ramp 2 (350F per hour to 2000F), Ramp 3 (150F per hour to 2210F, 10 minute hold), Ramp 4 (500F per hour to 1910F, 10 minute hold), and Ramp 5 (90F per hour to 1400F, 10 minute hold). We have updated this information on the recipe page.

