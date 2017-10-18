Firing temperature : Cone 6 | Surface texture : glossy | Color : pink | Atmosphere: Oxidation/Neutral
A high EPK kaolin base that does not show crazing on porcelain.
Originally published in the November 2017 issue of Ceramics Monthly.
Ingredients
- 15.7
- 11.3
- 6.1
- 26.2
- 17.4
- 23.3
Add:
Instructions
Comments
2 Responses to "Sorority Pink"
Leave a Reply
