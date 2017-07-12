Ron Roy Black Glossy Cone 6

Firing temperature : Cone 6 | Surface texture : glossy | Color : black | Atmosphere: Oxidation/Neutral
Ingredients
- 26
- 26
- 22
- 17
- 5
- 2
- 2
Additions
Instructions
Weigh each ingredient and mix with water.
Comments
this is a beautiful black glaze. Stable. I just don’t like the red iron . it stains everywhere. But the glaze is a beauty.