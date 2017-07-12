Ceramic Recipes logo

Ron Roy Black Glossy Cone 6

• July 12, 2017 • 1 Comment
Firing temperature : Cone 6 | Surface texture : glossy | Color : black | Atmosphere: Oxidation/Neutral

Glossy black glaze for mid range


Ingredients

Instructions

Weigh each ingredient and mix with water.

Comments
  • Marcia S.

    this is a beautiful black glaze. Stable. I just don’t like the red iron . it stains everywhere. But the glaze is a beauty.

